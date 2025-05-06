ProMeet Unveils The Promeeters Program To Boost Influencer Impact And Long-Term Earnings

by ChainwireMay 6th, 2025
Read on Terminal Reader
Read this story w/o Javascript
tldt arrow
en-flagENes-flagEShi-flagHIja-flagJAda-flagDAmk-flagMKmn-flagMNsw-flagSWro-flagROsi-flagSIaf-flagAFsq-flagSQid-flagID
EN

Too Long; Didn't Read

ProMeet is extending its mission beyond creators, inviting supporters, influencers, and communities to help reshape the digital content landscape and earn up to 50% of platform fees for each referral. The ProMeet Program enables anyone with a network of creators to earn lifetime commissions through referrals.

People Mentioned

Mention Thumbnail

Coin Mentioned

Mention Thumbnail
featured image - ProMeet Unveils The Promeeters Program To Boost Influencer Impact And Long-Term Earnings
Chainwire HackerNoon profile picture
0-item

Dubai, UAE, May 7th, 2025/Chainwire/--ProMeet, the blockchain-powered platform transforming how creators monetize through live streaming and video sessions, announced the launch of its ProMeet Ambassador Program.


This new initiative empowers influencers, community leaders, and advocates of creator independence to earn recurring rewards in USDC by introducing new creators to the ProMeet ecosystem.


With the launch of the Promeeters Program, ProMeet is extending its mission beyond creators, inviting supporters, influencers, and communities to help reshape the digital content landscape and earn up to 50% of platform fees for each referral.


The creator economy is thriving, with an estimated global value exceeding $250 billion, but many creators still face outdated tools, high platform fees, and limited earning models.


ProMeet addresses these challenges by offering creators an all-in-one platform for live sessions, global payments, and direct monetization, with instant payouts and a transparent 10% fee.

Turning Influence into Impact: Becoming a ProMeeter

The ProMeet Program enables anyone with a network of creators to earn lifetime commissions through referrals, whether in coaching, content creation, streaming, or online education. Each Promeeter receives a unique referral link to track and monetize their outreach.


When a referred creator joins and begins using ProMeet, the referrer can earn a percentage of the platform fees generated by that creator.


“We built ProMeet for creators—but we’re growing it with the people who believe in creator autonomy,” said Jonathan Azeroual, CEO of ProMeet. “This program allows ambassadors to play an active role in reshaping monetization models and get rewarded for it.”


How the ProMeeters Program Works

Step 1: Applicants can click the link to apply

Step 2: They sign in and generate a unique referral link

Step 3: The link is shared across their channels and network

Step 4: Commissions in USDC are earned instantly each time referred creators earn through ProMeet

About Promeet

ProMeet is a platform that helps creators monetize their videos, images, live streams, and meetings. By combining the capabilities of YouTube, Zoom, and Twitch into a single, easy-to-use platform, Promeet enables creators to earn revenue seamlessly with no barriers.


Powered by Web3 technology, Promeet ensures fast and secure payments, allowing creators to get paid immediately for their work via USDC.


For more information, users can visit www.promeet.live

Twitter: @ProMeet_Live

TikTok: promeet.live

Contact

Noa Gurovich

ProMeet

[email protected]

This story was published as a press release by Chainwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program.


Spacecoin
L O A D I N G
. . . comments & more!

About Author

Chainwire HackerNoon profile picture
Chainwire@chainwire
The world's leading crypto & blockchain press release distribution platform.
Read my stories

TOPICS

purcat-imgweb3#web3#promeet#chainwire#press-release#promeet-announcement#blockchain-development#video-streaming#good-company

THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

Arweave
Arweave
Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
Read this story w/o Javascript Lite
Hackernoon
Bsky

RELATED STORIES

Article Thumbnail
$DEFI Token Hits 7 Major Exchanges: A Milestone Achievement
by chainwire
Jan 31, 2024
#web3
Article Thumbnail
108 Stories To Learn About Blockchain Adoption
by learn
Dec 19, 2023
#blockchain-adoption
Article Thumbnail
10 Tools for Blockchain Development
by dashmagazine
Jan 16, 2019
#ethereum
Article Thumbnail
133 Stories To Learn About Solidity
by learn
Dec 25, 2023
#solidity
Article Thumbnail
287 Stories To Learn About Blockchain Development
by learn
Dec 19, 2023
#blockchain-development
Join HackerNoonloading
Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas

Categories

Trending Topics

blockchaincryptocurrencyhackernoon-top-storyprogrammingsoftware-developmenttechnologystartuphackernoon-booksBitcoinbooks