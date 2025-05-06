Casper 2.0 Goes Live On Mainnet, Positioning Casper Network For the Real-World Asset Era

**Zug, Switzerland, May 6th, 2025/Chainwire/--**The Casper Association is proud to announce that Casper 2.0 went live on the mainnet on May 6, 2025, a major milestone that marks the network’s evolution into a platform purpose-built for real-world assets.
Casper 2.0 bridges crypto-native innovation with enterprise-grade infrastructure, advancing a vision where blockchain doesn’t exist in isolation, but powers real economies and everyday applications, not just itself.
With this upgrade, Casper moves beyond siloed ecosystems, offering a developer- and business-friendly environment ready to support the next wave of tokenized assets, on-chain finance, and real-world adoption.
“Casper 2.0 is more than a milestone, it’s a launchpad for real-world blockchain adoption,” said Matt Schaffnit, CEO & Board Director of the Casper Association. “With instant, deterministic finality, native upgradability, and built-in access control, we’re enabling a new generation of applications that secure identity, ownership, and value across industries. I’m especially excited by the growing momentum around real-world use cases now possible on Casper 2.0.”
The next wave of industry expansion depends on real-world utility with systems that secure ownership, support compliance, and integrate with economies beyond Web3. Casper 2.0 delivers on that promise with foundational improvements that make it one of the most complete and adaptable blockchains for tokenizing, transacting, and governing real-world assets and processes on-chain:
A new deterministic consensus protocol, Zug brings instant finality to Casper, ensuring that ownership transitions for assets such as real
estate, commodities, and tokenized instruments are not only immediate and irreversible, but also leave a clear, tamper–proof audit trail.
Real-world systems demand precise control, accountability, and compliance. Casper 2.0 delivers. With natively upgradable contracts, built-in multi-signature support and
Casper 2.0 meets builders where they are, empowering millions of software developers to build on-chain using familiar languages and modern design patterns, without the steep learning curves and constraints typical of Web3 development.
Beyond its core innovations, Casper 2.0 introduces
Casper 2.0 also unlocks a powerful set of capabilities that redefine and expand what developers can build and what users can expect on-chain. Smart contracts can now integrate rewards and yield directly into their logic through natively secured liquid staking, leverage zero-knowledge hashing algorithms to enable privacy-preserving identity and compliance solutions, and utilize a native token burning mechanism to implement new supply-control strategies.
“Casper 2.0 is the result of a simple and powerful idea: that blockchain should support the same kinds of assets, rules, and processes that exist in the real world,” said Michael Steuer, CTO & President of the Board of the Casper Association. “By design, Casper 2.0 enables real-world asset transactions to settle instantly, businesses to implement access controls that mirror reality, and applications to seamlessly upgrade as regulations evolve. Casper 2.0 allows developers to focus on building applications, not engineering around limitations.”
Additionally, the Casper 2.0 upgrade underwent a rigorous, independent
About Casper Network
With instant finality, upgradeable smart contracts, enterprise-grade security, and flexible permissioning, Casper’s infrastructure supports the secure tokenization, management, and exchange of assets and sensitive data across both public and private environments.
The Casper Association, a non-profit organization based in Switzerland, promotes the decentralized development and adoption of the Casper protocol, network, and ecosystem.
Learn more about Casper Network at
Contact the Casper Association at
Press and Media Usage:
Contact
Marketing & Communications
Ronan Breen
Casper Association
This story was published as a press release by Chainwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging