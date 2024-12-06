MEXC Bolsters Its Market Presence In Vietnam At VTIS 2024

Seychelles, December 6, 2024 – Global leading digital asset trading platform MEXC participated in the Vietnam Tech Impact Summit (VTIS) 2024, held from December 3-4 at the Vietnam National Convention Center in Hanoi. Co-hosted by Vietnam Securities Group SSI and fintech firm FPT, the summit focused on cutting-edge sectors such as AI, Fintech, Blockchain, and Gaming, attracting industry leaders, innovative enterprises, and tech experts from around the globe.





During the summit, MEXC’s Vietnam team showcased its years of dedicated efforts in the local market. The MEXC booth drew a crowd of local KOLs and crypto enthusiasts eager to exchange insights and explore the latest industry trends. Una, Vietnam Country Manager of MEXC, highlighted the platform’s key strengths, including access to over 3,400 trading pairs, zero trading fees, and daily airdrops, which collectively enhance the user experience.





She also emphasized MEXC’s industry-leading liquidity ecosystem, supported by 30 million global users, cutting-edge technology, and top-tier liquidity providers, making it the platform of choice for both traders and project teams.





MEXC Vice President Tracy further elevated the platform’s presence by sharing her insights on Vietnam’s blockchain market in exclusive interviews with VTV Money and VTV1. She recognized Vietnam as a vital digital asset market in Southeast Asia, lauding its robust innovation capabilities and rapidly expanding blockchain ecosystem.





Tracy also addressed challenges such as market saturation and security risks, highlighting MEXC’s ability to swiftly identify high-potential projects and leverage AI-driven data analytics to help users seize opportunities in a competitive market.





MEXC’s unwavering commitment to the Vietnam market underscores its confidence and dedication to fostering local growth. Through its active participation in VTIS 2024, MEXC strengthened its relationships with local KOLs and users while reinforcing its position as a global leader in the crypto industry. Moving forward, MEXC aims to continue supporting innovation and development in Vietnam, collaborating with the local community to drive the adoption of digital assets and cryptocurrencies.

Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto". Serving over 30 million users across 170+ countries, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, frequent airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees.





Our user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering secure and efficient access to digital assets. MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding.

