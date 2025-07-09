I-BarbaricBoot I-Mass Reboot I-Tool I-IT Ibhizinisi Yakho Ayikwazanga Yena

Kude kakhulu; Uzofunda

I-BarbaricBoot iyiscript ye-command-line ye-Python enikezela isithombe se-computer kanye nokushintshwa kwe-reboots e-parallel. It isebenzisa i-multi-threading ukuze kube lwezinsizakalo ephakeme kakhulu. Yonke i-reboot ebuthile ibhaliswe.
Ukulawula isimo se-enterprise esidumile kungabangela izigulane ze-IT ezinzima - ikakhulukazi lapho kufanele ukuguqula isitimela se-endpoints esizayo.BarbaricBootI-Python-powered mass reboot tool, eyakhelwe ama-administrators abekho isikhathi ye-click-by-click monotony. Njengomuthi i-Barberion enhle, iveza ikhasi lakho le-machine nge-speed, amandla, nokunciphisa ukujabulela izinzuzo.

Yini BarbaricBoot?

BarbaricBootI-command-line script ye-Python enikeza i-liste ye-computer names futhi ivumela izivakashi ze-reboots ezingenalutho, zihlanganisa zonke izixazululo nama-defeat ngokulandelana. I-Perfect for Windows-centric environments (ngokuthi kusetshenziselwa isisindo se-Windows).shutdownI-command) itholisa i-multi-threading yokusebenza okuphakeme kakhulu. Yonke i-reboot ebuthukile ibhaliswe – zonke i-reboot ebuthukile iyiphi isixazululo esigcwele.

  • I-Efficiency: I-Reboot ye-hundreds of machines ku-minutes, akuyona amahora.
  • Simplicity: One file, one command, ukulawula okungenani.
  • I-Accountability: Ukubuyekezwa kwe-time ye-feedback ku-successes ne-failures.
  • I-No-Nonsense Barbaric Spirit: Just reboot 'em zonke - akukho imibuzo, akukho ukunakekelwa.

Indlela It Works

  1. Input: Drop your machine names (one ngalinye) ku pcs.log.
  2. Ukusebenza: I-BarbaricBoot ihamba usebenzisa i- concurrent.futures ye-Python ukuqala ku-20 ama-reboots e-parallel ngexesha elifanayo.
  3. Umhlahlandlela: Uyakwazi ukufikelela imizuzu yokuphumula kanye nokuphumula-plus imibuzo esifundeni yebhizinisi omusha isicelo yakho.

Indlela yokufaka futhi usebenzisa BarbaricBoot

Izidingo

  • I-Python 3.6 noma ngaphezulu
  • Izinzuzo ze-admin ze-Windows (izinzuzo ze-shutdown ye-Remote)
  • Ifayela le-pcs.log elihlanganisa imishini yakho yokufinyelela (one ngalinye)

Ngena ngemvume

  1. **Save the Script \ Copy the complete BarbaricBoot.py code (provided below) to your admin machine.
  2. **Prepare Your Targets \ Create a plain text file called pcs.log in the same directory as your script, listing each machine to be rebooted.
  3. **Run BarbaricBoot \ Open a terminal and execute: “Python BarbericBoot.py“

ikhodi ephelele

#Another        /\_[]_/\
#    fine      |] _||_ [|
#       ___     \/ || \/
#      /___\       ||
#     (|0 0|)      ||
#   __/{\U/}\_ ___/vvv
#  / \  {~}   / _|_P|
#  | /\  ~   /_/   []
#  |_| (____)        
#  \_]/______\  Barberion  
#     _\_||_/_     Production      
#    (_,_||_,_)
#
import concurrent.futures
import subprocess
import logging
from threading import Lock

# Set up logging for failed reboots
logging.basicConfig(filename='failed_reboots.log', level=logging.INFO)

# Lock for thread-safe printing and updating counters
print_lock = Lock()

def reboot_machine(machine_name, success_counter, failure_counter):
    try:
        subprocess.run(['shutdown', '/r', '/t', '0', '/m', f'\\\\{machine_name}', '/f'], 
                       check=True, stdout=subprocess.PIPE, stderr=subprocess.PIPE)
        with print_lock:
            success_counter[0] += 1
            print(f"\rTotal successful reboots: {success_counter[0]}, Total failed reboots: {failure_counter[0]}", end='')
    except subprocess.CalledProcessError as e:
        with print_lock:
            failure_counter[0] += 1
            print(f"\rTotal successful reboots: {success_counter[0]}, Total failed reboots: {failure_counter[0]}", end='')
        logging.error(f"Failed to reboot {machine_name}: {e}")

def main():
    with open('pcs.log') as file:
        machines = file.readlines()

    total_hosts = len(machines)
    print(f"Total hosts in file: {total_hosts}")

    # Shared counters for successful and failed reboots
    successful_reboots = [0]
    failed_reboots = [0]

    # Use ThreadPoolExecutor for parallel execution
    with concurrent.futures.ThreadPoolExecutor(max_workers=20) as executor:
        futures = [executor.submit(reboot_machine, machine.strip(), successful_reboots, failed_reboots) for machine in machines]

        # Wait for all tasks to complete, i suppose you can  comment out for rapid fire.
        concurrent.futures.wait(futures)

    # Final print to ensure the last count is displayed correctly
    print(f"\nFinal count - Total successful reboots: {successful_reboots[0]}, Total failed reboots: {failed_reboots[0]}")

if __name__ == "__main__":
    main()

Ukuhlobisa Tips

  • Ukwandisa noma Ukwandisa I-Parallelism: I-Tweak max_workers=20 ye-attacks emangalisayo emangalisayo emangalisayo emangalisayo emangalisayo emangalisayo emangalisayo emangalisayo emangalisayo emangalisayo emangalisayo emangalisayo.
  • I-Logging: Zonke izivakashi ezingenalutho zithunyelwe ku-failed_reboots.log ukuze zithunyelwe ngokushesha.
  • I-Fire Option ye-Rapid: Ukubuyekeza umugqa we- concurrent.futures.wait(futures) uma ufuna ukunceda i-script ku-fire kanye nokuguqulwa

Imibuzo yokuqala

I-BarbaricBoot ayikho nomdlavuza. Usebenzisa ngokufanelekileyo, usebenzisa ngokufanele, futhi ukunakekelwa: nge-power enhle kunezinto enhle. May izibuyekezo zakho zikhuthaze ngokushesha, izibuyekezo zakho zihlukile, futhi izibuyekezo zakho zihlukile njalo!

