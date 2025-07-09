Ukulawula isimo se-enterprise esidumile kungabangela izigulane ze-IT ezinzima - ikakhulukazi lapho kufanele ukuguqula isitimela se-endpoints esizayo.BarbaricBootI-Python-powered mass reboot tool, eyakhelwe ama-administrators abekho isikhathi ye-click-by-click monotony. Njengomuthi i-Barberion enhle, iveza ikhasi lakho le-machine nge-speed, amandla, nokunciphisa ukujabulela izinzuzo.

Yini BarbaricBoot?

BarbaricBootI-command-line script ye-Python enikeza i-liste ye-computer names futhi ivumela izivakashi ze-reboots ezingenalutho, zihlanganisa zonke izixazululo nama-defeat ngokulandelana. I-Perfect for Windows-centric environments (ngokuthi kusetshenziselwa isisindo se-Windows). shutdown I-command) itholisa i-multi-threading yokusebenza okuphakeme kakhulu. Yonke i-reboot ebuthukile ibhaliswe – zonke i-reboot ebuthukile iyiphi isixazululo esigcwele.

Yini BarbaricBoot?

I-Efficiency: I-Reboot ye-hundreds of machines ku-minutes, akuyona amahora.

Simplicity: One file, one command, ukulawula okungenani.

I-Accountability: Ukubuyekezwa kwe-time ye-feedback ku-successes ne-failures.

I-No-Nonsense Barbaric Spirit: Just reboot 'em zonke - akukho imibuzo, akukho ukunakekelwa.

Indlela It Works

Input: Drop your machine names (one ngalinye) ku pcs.log. Ukusebenza: I-BarbaricBoot ihamba usebenzisa i- concurrent.futures ye-Python ukuqala ku-20 ama-reboots e-parallel ngexesha elifanayo. Umhlahlandlela: Uyakwazi ukufikelela imizuzu yokuphumula kanye nokuphumula-plus imibuzo esifundeni yebhizinisi omusha isicelo yakho.

Indlela yokufaka futhi usebenzisa BarbaricBoot

Izidingo

I-Python 3.6 noma ngaphezulu

Izinzuzo ze-admin ze-Windows (izinzuzo ze-shutdown ye-Remote)

Ifayela le-pcs.log elihlanganisa imishini yakho yokufinyelela (one ngalinye)

Ngena ngemvume

**Save the Script \ Copy the complete BarbaricBoot.py code (provided below) to your admin machine. **Prepare Your Targets \ Create a plain text file called pcs.log in the same directory as your script, listing each machine to be rebooted. **Run BarbaricBoot \ Open a terminal and execute: “Python BarbericBoot.py“

ikhodi ephelele

#Another /\_[]_/\ # fine |] _||_ [| # ___ \/ || \/ # /___\ || # (|0 0|) || # __/{\U/}\_ ___/vvv # / \ {~} / _|_P| # | /\ ~ /_/ [] # |_| (____) # \_]/______\ Barberion # _\_||_/_ Production # (_,_||_,_) # import concurrent.futures import subprocess import logging from threading import Lock # Set up logging for failed reboots logging.basicConfig(filename='failed_reboots.log', level=logging.INFO) # Lock for thread-safe printing and updating counters print_lock = Lock() def reboot_machine(machine_name, success_counter, failure_counter): try: subprocess.run(['shutdown', '/r', '/t', '0', '/m', f'\\\\{machine_name}', '/f'], check=True, stdout=subprocess.PIPE, stderr=subprocess.PIPE) with print_lock: success_counter[0] += 1 print(f"\rTotal successful reboots: {success_counter[0]}, Total failed reboots: {failure_counter[0]}", end='') except subprocess.CalledProcessError as e: with print_lock: failure_counter[0] += 1 print(f"\rTotal successful reboots: {success_counter[0]}, Total failed reboots: {failure_counter[0]}", end='') logging.error(f"Failed to reboot {machine_name}: {e}") def main(): with open('pcs.log') as file: machines = file.readlines() total_hosts = len(machines) print(f"Total hosts in file: {total_hosts}") # Shared counters for successful and failed reboots successful_reboots = [0] failed_reboots = [0] # Use ThreadPoolExecutor for parallel execution with concurrent.futures.ThreadPoolExecutor(max_workers=20) as executor: futures = [executor.submit(reboot_machine, machine.strip(), successful_reboots, failed_reboots) for machine in machines] # Wait for all tasks to complete, i suppose you can comment out for rapid fire. concurrent.futures.wait(futures) # Final print to ensure the last count is displayed correctly print(f"

Final count - Total successful reboots: {successful_reboots[0]}, Total failed reboots: {failed_reboots[0]}") if __name__ == "__main__": main()

Ukuhlobisa Tips

Ukwandisa noma Ukwandisa I-Parallelism: I-Tweak max_workers=20 ye-attacks emangalisayo emangalisayo emangalisayo emangalisayo emangalisayo emangalisayo emangalisayo emangalisayo emangalisayo emangalisayo emangalisayo emangalisayo.

I-Logging: Zonke izivakashi ezingenalutho zithunyelwe ku-failed_reboots.log ukuze zithunyelwe ngokushesha.

I-Fire Option ye-Rapid: Ukubuyekeza umugqa we- concurrent.futures.wait(futures) uma ufuna ukunceda i-script ku-fire kanye nokuguqulwa

Imibuzo yokuqala

I-BarbaricBoot ayikho nomdlavuza. Usebenzisa ngokufanelekileyo, usebenzisa ngokufanele, futhi ukunakekelwa: nge-power enhle kunezinto enhle. May izibuyekezo zakho zikhuthaze ngokushesha, izibuyekezo zakho zihlukile, futhi izibuyekezo zakho zihlukile njalo!