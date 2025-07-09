BarbaricBoot Is the Mass Reboot Tool Your IT Department Didn’t Know It Needed

by barberionJuly 9th, 2025
BarbaricBoot is a command-line Python script that reads a list of computer names and unleashes parallel reboots on them. It leverages multi-threading for maximum efficiency. Every failed reboot is logged.

Managing a modern enterprise environment can make even the toughest IT warriors sweat—especially when you need to reboot a fleet of stubborn endpoints. Enter BarbaricBoot, a Python-powered mass reboot tool, crafted for admins who don’t have time for click-by-click monotony. Like a true Barberion, it cuts through your list of machines with speed, power, and zero patience for obstacles.

What is BarbaricBoot?

BarbaricBoot is a command-line Python script that reads a list of computer names and unleashes parallel reboots on them, reporting every victory and defeat along the way. Perfect for Windows-centric environments (thanks to its use of the shutdown command), it leverages multi-threading for maximum efficiency. Every failed reboot is logged—every successful reboot is another battle won.

Why BarbaricBoot?

  • Efficiency: Reboots hundreds of machines in minutes, not hours.
  • Simplicity: One file, one command, minimal setup.
  • Accountability: Real-time feedback on successes and failures.
  • No-Nonsense Barbarian Spirit: Just reboot ‘em all—no excuses, no mercy.

How It Works

  1. Input: Drop your machine names (one per line) into pcs.log.
  2. Execution: BarbaricBoot attacks using Python’s concurrent.futures to launch up to 20 parallel reboots at once.
  3. Feedback: You get real-time counts of success and failure—plus detailed logs of any machines that refuse your command.

How To Install and Use BarbaricBoot

Requirements

  • Python 3.6 or newer
  • Windows admin privileges (for remote shutdown rights)
  • A pcs.log file listing your target machines (one per line)

Setup

  1. **Save the Script \ Copy the complete BarbaricBoot.py code (provided below) to your admin machine.
  2. **Prepare Your Targets \ Create a plain text file called pcs.log in the same directory as your script, listing each machine to be rebooted.
  3. **Run BarbaricBoot \ Open a terminal and execute: “Python BarbericBoot.py“

The Complete Code

#Another        /\_[]_/\
#    fine      |] _||_ [|
#       ___     \/ || \/
#      /___\       ||
#     (|0 0|)      ||
#   __/{\U/}\_ ___/vvv
#  / \  {~}   / _|_P|
#  | /\  ~   /_/   []
#  |_| (____)        
#  \_]/______\  Barberion  
#     _\_||_/_     Production      
#    (_,_||_,_)
#
import concurrent.futures
import subprocess
import logging
from threading import Lock

# Set up logging for failed reboots
logging.basicConfig(filename='failed_reboots.log', level=logging.INFO)

# Lock for thread-safe printing and updating counters
print_lock = Lock()

def reboot_machine(machine_name, success_counter, failure_counter):
    try:
        subprocess.run(['shutdown', '/r', '/t', '0', '/m', f'\\\\{machine_name}', '/f'], 
                       check=True, stdout=subprocess.PIPE, stderr=subprocess.PIPE)
        with print_lock:
            success_counter[0] += 1
            print(f"\rTotal successful reboots: {success_counter[0]}, Total failed reboots: {failure_counter[0]}", end='')
    except subprocess.CalledProcessError as e:
        with print_lock:
            failure_counter[0] += 1
            print(f"\rTotal successful reboots: {success_counter[0]}, Total failed reboots: {failure_counter[0]}", end='')
        logging.error(f"Failed to reboot {machine_name}: {e}")

def main():
    with open('pcs.log') as file:
        machines = file.readlines()

    total_hosts = len(machines)
    print(f"Total hosts in file: {total_hosts}")

    # Shared counters for successful and failed reboots
    successful_reboots = [0]
    failed_reboots = [0]

    # Use ThreadPoolExecutor for parallel execution
    with concurrent.futures.ThreadPoolExecutor(max_workers=20) as executor:
        futures = [executor.submit(reboot_machine, machine.strip(), successful_reboots, failed_reboots) for machine in machines]

        # Wait for all tasks to complete, i suppose you can  comment out for rapid fire.
        concurrent.futures.wait(futures)

    # Final print to ensure the last count is displayed correctly
    print(f"\nFinal count - Total successful reboots: {successful_reboots[0]}, Total failed reboots: {failed_reboots[0]}")

if __name__ == "__main__":
    main()

Customization Tips

  • Increase or Decrease Parallelism: Tweak max_workers=20 for more or fewer parallel attacks, depending on your environment’s tolerance.
  • Logging: All failed attempts are stored in failed_reboots.log for later review.
  • Rapid Fire Option: Comment out the concurrent.futures.wait(futures) line if you want to let the script fire off and move

Final Thoughts

BarbaricBoot is not for the timid. Use it responsibly, wield it wisely, and remember: with great power comes great responsibility. May your reboots be swift, your logs clean, and your endpoints ever-compliant!

About Author

barberion HackerNoon profile picture
barberion@barberion
I'm a Security Engineer at a large hospital in Denver, specializing in cybersecurity and automation.
Read my storiesAbout @barberion

