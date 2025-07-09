BarbaricBoot is het massale reboot-tool dat je IT-afdeling niet wist dat het nodig was

Het beheren van een moderne bedrijfsomgeving kan zelfs de moeilijkste IT-strijders zweten – vooral als je een vloot van koppige eindpunten moet opnieuw opstarten.BarbaricBoot, een door Python aangedreven massale reboot-tool, ontworpen voor beheerders die geen tijd hebben voor click-by-click-monotonie. Net als een echte Barberion, snijdt het je lijst met machines door met snelheid, kracht en nul geduld voor obstakels.
Wat is BarbaricBoot?
BarbaricBootis een command-line Python-script dat een lijst van computernamen leest en parallelle opstart op hen loslaat, waarbij elke overwinning en nederlaag langs de weg wordt gerapporteerd.
shutdownElke mislukte reboot wordt geregistreerd – elke succesvolle reboot is een andere gewonnen strijd.
Waarom BarbaricBoot?
- Efficiëntie: Honderden machines opnieuw opstarten in minuten, niet uren.
- Eenvoud: één bestand, één opdracht, minimale installatie.
- Aansprakelijkheid: realtime feedback over successen en mislukkingen.
- No-Nonsense Barbarian Spirit: Gewoon opnieuw opstarten 'em all - geen excuses, geen medelijden.
Hoe het werkt
- Invoer: Drop uw machinenamen (één per rij) in pcs.log.
- Uitvoering: BarbaricBoot aanvallen met behulp van concurrent.futures van Python om tot 20 parallelle opnieuw opstarten tegelijk te starten.
- Feedback: U krijgt real-time getallen van succes en falen, plus gedetailleerde logs van machines die uw opdracht weigeren.
Hoe te installeren en gebruiken BarbaricBoot
vereisten
- Python 3.6 of hoger
- Windows-beheerdersrechten (voor rechten op afstand sluiten)
- Een pcs.log-bestand met een lijst van je doelmachines (één per lijn)
instellen
- **Save the Script
\ Copy the complete
BarbaricBoot.pycode (provided below) to your admin machine.
- **Prepare Your Targets
\ Create a plain text file called
pcs.login the same directory as your script, listing each machine to be rebooted.
- **Run BarbaricBoot \ Open a terminal and execute: “Python BarbericBoot.py“
De volledige code
#Another /\_[]_/\
# fine |] _||_ [|
# ___ \/ || \/
# /___\ ||
# (|0 0|) ||
# __/{\U/}\_ ___/vvv
# / \ {~} / _|_P|
# | /\ ~ /_/ []
# |_| (____)
# \_]/______\ Barberion
# _\_||_/_ Production
# (_,_||_,_)
#
import concurrent.futures
import subprocess
import logging
from threading import Lock
# Set up logging for failed reboots
logging.basicConfig(filename='failed_reboots.log', level=logging.INFO)
# Lock for thread-safe printing and updating counters
print_lock = Lock()
def reboot_machine(machine_name, success_counter, failure_counter):
try:
subprocess.run(['shutdown', '/r', '/t', '0', '/m', f'\\\\{machine_name}', '/f'],
check=True, stdout=subprocess.PIPE, stderr=subprocess.PIPE)
with print_lock:
success_counter[0] += 1
print(f"\rTotal successful reboots: {success_counter[0]}, Total failed reboots: {failure_counter[0]}", end='')
except subprocess.CalledProcessError as e:
with print_lock:
failure_counter[0] += 1
print(f"\rTotal successful reboots: {success_counter[0]}, Total failed reboots: {failure_counter[0]}", end='')
logging.error(f"Failed to reboot {machine_name}: {e}")
def main():
with open('pcs.log') as file:
machines = file.readlines()
total_hosts = len(machines)
print(f"Total hosts in file: {total_hosts}")
# Shared counters for successful and failed reboots
successful_reboots = [0]
failed_reboots = [0]
# Use ThreadPoolExecutor for parallel execution
with concurrent.futures.ThreadPoolExecutor(max_workers=20) as executor:
futures = [executor.submit(reboot_machine, machine.strip(), successful_reboots, failed_reboots) for machine in machines]
# Wait for all tasks to complete, i suppose you can comment out for rapid fire.
concurrent.futures.wait(futures)
# Final print to ensure the last count is displayed correctly
print(f"\nFinal count - Total successful reboots: {successful_reboots[0]}, Total failed reboots: {failed_reboots[0]}")
if __name__ == "__main__":
main()
Customisatie Tips
- Verhoog of Verminder Parallelisme: Tweak max_workers=20 voor meer of minder parallelle aanvallen, afhankelijk van de tolerantie van uw omgeving.
- Loggen: Alle mislukte pogingen worden opgeslagen in failed_reboots.log voor latere beoordeling.
- Rapid Fire Option: Commentaar op de concurrent.futures.wait(futures) lijn als u het script wilt laten ontsteken en verplaatsen
Laatste gedachten
BarbaricBoot is niet voor de verlegenen. Gebruik het verantwoordelijk, gebruik het verstandig, en onthoud: met grote kracht komt grote verantwoordelijkheid. Moge uw herstart snel zijn, uw logs schoon, en uw eindpunten altijd-conform!