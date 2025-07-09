BarbaricBoot is het massale reboot-tool dat je IT-afdeling niet wist dat het nodig was

Het beheren van een moderne bedrijfsomgeving kan zelfs de moeilijkste IT-strijders zweten – vooral als je een vloot van koppige eindpunten moet opnieuw opstarten.BarbaricBoot, een door Python aangedreven massale reboot-tool, ontworpen voor beheerders die geen tijd hebben voor click-by-click-monotonie. Net als een echte Barberion, snijdt het je lijst met machines door met snelheid, kracht en nul geduld voor obstakels.

Wat is BarbaricBoot?

BarbaricBootis een command-line Python-script dat een lijst van computernamen leest en parallelle opstart op hen loslaat, waarbij elke overwinning en nederlaag langs de weg wordt gerapporteerd. shutdown Elke mislukte reboot wordt geregistreerd – elke succesvolle reboot is een andere gewonnen strijd.

Waarom BarbaricBoot?

Efficiëntie: Honderden machines opnieuw opstarten in minuten, niet uren.

Eenvoud: één bestand, één opdracht, minimale installatie.

Aansprakelijkheid: realtime feedback over successen en mislukkingen.

No-Nonsense Barbarian Spirit: Gewoon opnieuw opstarten 'em all - geen excuses, geen medelijden.

Hoe het werkt

Invoer: Drop uw machinenamen (één per rij) in pcs.log. Uitvoering: BarbaricBoot aanvallen met behulp van concurrent.futures van Python om tot 20 parallelle opnieuw opstarten tegelijk te starten. Feedback: U krijgt real-time getallen van succes en falen, plus gedetailleerde logs van machines die uw opdracht weigeren.

Hoe te installeren en gebruiken BarbaricBoot

vereisten

Python 3.6 of hoger

Windows-beheerdersrechten (voor rechten op afstand sluiten)

Een pcs.log-bestand met een lijst van je doelmachines (één per lijn)

instellen

**Save the Script \ Copy the complete BarbaricBoot.py code (provided below) to your admin machine. **Prepare Your Targets \ Create a plain text file called pcs.log in the same directory as your script, listing each machine to be rebooted. **Run BarbaricBoot \ Open a terminal and execute: “Python BarbericBoot.py“

De volledige code

#Another /\_[]_/\ # fine |] _||_ [| # ___ \/ || \/ # /___\ || # (|0 0|) || # __/{\U/}\_ ___/vvv # / \ {~} / _|_P| # | /\ ~ /_/ [] # |_| (____) # \_]/______\ Barberion # _\_||_/_ Production # (_,_||_,_) # import concurrent.futures import subprocess import logging from threading import Lock # Set up logging for failed reboots logging.basicConfig(filename='failed_reboots.log', level=logging.INFO) # Lock for thread-safe printing and updating counters print_lock = Lock() def reboot_machine(machine_name, success_counter, failure_counter): try: subprocess.run(['shutdown', '/r', '/t', '0', '/m', f'\\\\{machine_name}', '/f'], check=True, stdout=subprocess.PIPE, stderr=subprocess.PIPE) with print_lock: success_counter[0] += 1 print(f"\rTotal successful reboots: {success_counter[0]}, Total failed reboots: {failure_counter[0]}", end='') except subprocess.CalledProcessError as e: with print_lock: failure_counter[0] += 1 print(f"\rTotal successful reboots: {success_counter[0]}, Total failed reboots: {failure_counter[0]}", end='') logging.error(f"Failed to reboot {machine_name}: {e}") def main(): with open('pcs.log') as file: machines = file.readlines() total_hosts = len(machines) print(f"Total hosts in file: {total_hosts}") # Shared counters for successful and failed reboots successful_reboots = [0] failed_reboots = [0] # Use ThreadPoolExecutor for parallel execution with concurrent.futures.ThreadPoolExecutor(max_workers=20) as executor: futures = [executor.submit(reboot_machine, machine.strip(), successful_reboots, failed_reboots) for machine in machines] # Wait for all tasks to complete, i suppose you can comment out for rapid fire. concurrent.futures.wait(futures) # Final print to ensure the last count is displayed correctly print(f"

Final count - Total successful reboots: {successful_reboots[0]}, Total failed reboots: {failed_reboots[0]}") if __name__ == "__main__": main()

Customisatie Tips

Verhoog of Verminder Parallelisme: Tweak max_workers=20 voor meer of minder parallelle aanvallen, afhankelijk van de tolerantie van uw omgeving.

Loggen: Alle mislukte pogingen worden opgeslagen in failed_reboots.log voor latere beoordeling.

Rapid Fire Option: Commentaar op de concurrent.futures.wait(futures) lijn als u het script wilt laten ontsteken en verplaatsen

Laatste gedachten

BarbaricBoot is niet voor de verlegenen. Gebruik het verantwoordelijk, gebruik het verstandig, en onthoud: met grote kracht komt grote verantwoordelijkheid. Moge uw herstart snel zijn, uw logs schoon, en uw eindpunten altijd-conform!