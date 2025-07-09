BarbaricBoot is het massale reboot-tool dat je IT-afdeling niet wist dat het nodig was

2025/07/09
BarbaricBoot is een command-line Python script dat een lijst van computernamen leest en parallelle opstart op hen loslaat. Het maakt gebruik van multi-threading voor maximale efficiency.
Het beheren van een moderne bedrijfsomgeving kan zelfs de moeilijkste IT-strijders zweten – vooral als je een vloot van koppige eindpunten moet opnieuw opstarten.BarbaricBoot, een door Python aangedreven massale reboot-tool, ontworpen voor beheerders die geen tijd hebben voor click-by-click-monotonie. Net als een echte Barberion, snijdt het je lijst met machines door met snelheid, kracht en nul geduld voor obstakels.

Wat is BarbaricBoot?

BarbaricBootis een command-line Python-script dat een lijst van computernamen leest en parallelle opstart op hen loslaat, waarbij elke overwinning en nederlaag langs de weg wordt gerapporteerd.shutdownElke mislukte reboot wordt geregistreerd – elke succesvolle reboot is een andere gewonnen strijd.

Waarom BarbaricBoot?

  • Efficiëntie: Honderden machines opnieuw opstarten in minuten, niet uren.
  • Eenvoud: één bestand, één opdracht, minimale installatie.
  • Aansprakelijkheid: realtime feedback over successen en mislukkingen.
  • No-Nonsense Barbarian Spirit: Gewoon opnieuw opstarten 'em all - geen excuses, geen medelijden.

Hoe het werkt

  1. Invoer: Drop uw machinenamen (één per rij) in pcs.log.
  2. Uitvoering: BarbaricBoot aanvallen met behulp van concurrent.futures van Python om tot 20 parallelle opnieuw opstarten tegelijk te starten.
  3. Feedback: U krijgt real-time getallen van succes en falen, plus gedetailleerde logs van machines die uw opdracht weigeren.

Hoe te installeren en gebruiken BarbaricBoot

vereisten

  • Python 3.6 of hoger
  • Windows-beheerdersrechten (voor rechten op afstand sluiten)
  • Een pcs.log-bestand met een lijst van je doelmachines (één per lijn)

instellen

  1. **Save the Script \ Copy the complete BarbaricBoot.py code (provided below) to your admin machine.
  2. **Prepare Your Targets \ Create a plain text file called pcs.log in the same directory as your script, listing each machine to be rebooted.
  3. **Run BarbaricBoot \ Open a terminal and execute: “Python BarbericBoot.py“

De volledige code

#Another        /\_[]_/\
#    fine      |] _||_ [|
#       ___     \/ || \/
#      /___\       ||
#     (|0 0|)      ||
#   __/{\U/}\_ ___/vvv
#  / \  {~}   / _|_P|
#  | /\  ~   /_/   []
#  |_| (____)        
#  \_]/______\  Barberion  
#     _\_||_/_     Production      
#    (_,_||_,_)
#
import concurrent.futures
import subprocess
import logging
from threading import Lock

# Set up logging for failed reboots
logging.basicConfig(filename='failed_reboots.log', level=logging.INFO)

# Lock for thread-safe printing and updating counters
print_lock = Lock()

def reboot_machine(machine_name, success_counter, failure_counter):
    try:
        subprocess.run(['shutdown', '/r', '/t', '0', '/m', f'\\\\{machine_name}', '/f'], 
                       check=True, stdout=subprocess.PIPE, stderr=subprocess.PIPE)
        with print_lock:
            success_counter[0] += 1
            print(f"\rTotal successful reboots: {success_counter[0]}, Total failed reboots: {failure_counter[0]}", end='')
    except subprocess.CalledProcessError as e:
        with print_lock:
            failure_counter[0] += 1
            print(f"\rTotal successful reboots: {success_counter[0]}, Total failed reboots: {failure_counter[0]}", end='')
        logging.error(f"Failed to reboot {machine_name}: {e}")

def main():
    with open('pcs.log') as file:
        machines = file.readlines()

    total_hosts = len(machines)
    print(f"Total hosts in file: {total_hosts}")

    # Shared counters for successful and failed reboots
    successful_reboots = [0]
    failed_reboots = [0]

    # Use ThreadPoolExecutor for parallel execution
    with concurrent.futures.ThreadPoolExecutor(max_workers=20) as executor:
        futures = [executor.submit(reboot_machine, machine.strip(), successful_reboots, failed_reboots) for machine in machines]

        # Wait for all tasks to complete, i suppose you can  comment out for rapid fire.
        concurrent.futures.wait(futures)

    # Final print to ensure the last count is displayed correctly
    print(f"\nFinal count - Total successful reboots: {successful_reboots[0]}, Total failed reboots: {failed_reboots[0]}")

if __name__ == "__main__":
    main()

Customisatie Tips

  • Verhoog of Verminder Parallelisme: Tweak max_workers=20 voor meer of minder parallelle aanvallen, afhankelijk van de tolerantie van uw omgeving.
  • Loggen: Alle mislukte pogingen worden opgeslagen in failed_reboots.log voor latere beoordeling.
  • Rapid Fire Option: Commentaar op de concurrent.futures.wait(futures) lijn als u het script wilt laten ontsteken en verplaatsen

Laatste gedachten

BarbaricBoot is niet voor de verlegenen. Gebruik het verantwoordelijk, gebruik het verstandig, en onthoud: met grote kracht komt grote verantwoordelijkheid. Moge uw herstart snel zijn, uw logs schoon, en uw eindpunten altijd-conform!

