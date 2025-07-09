BarbaricBoot se zouti a mas reboot IT ou pa te konnen li bezwen

Manadjè yon anviwònman antrepriz modèn ka fè menm guerriers IT yo ki pi difisil swete - espesyalman lè ou bezwen reboot yon flòt nan endpoints entèdi.BarbaricBoot, yon Python-powered mas reboot zouti, kreye pou administratè ki pa gen tan pou klike-pa-klik monoton. Kòm yon vrè Barberion, li koupe nan lis ou nan machin ak vitès, pouvwa, ak pa gen okenn pasyan pou obstak.

Ki sa ki nan BarbaricBoot?

BarbaricBootse yon script Python liy komando ki li yon lis nan non òdinatè ak louvri reboots paralèl sou yo, rapòte chak genyen ak défait nan wout la. Ideyal pou anviwònman Windows-centric (gratis pou itilizasyon li nan shutdown Command), li sèvi ak multi-threading pou maksimòm efikasite. Chak reboot ki pa t'ap reboot se log – chak reboot siksè se yon lòt batay genyen.

Poukisa yon BarbaricBoot?

Efikasite: Reboot dè santèn de machin nan minit, pa èdtan.

Simplisite: Yon dosye, yon lòd, enstalasyon minimòm.

Reponsabilite: Repons nan tan reyèl sou siksè yo ak échecs.

Non-Nonsense Barbar Spirit: jis reboot 'em tout - pa gen okenn desizyon, pa gen merit.

Ki jan li travay

Enpòte: Drop non machin ou (yon pou chak liy) nan pcs.log. Ekzekisyon: BarbaricBoot atak lè l sèvi avèk concurrent.futures nan Python lanse jiska 20 reboots paralèl nan yon sèl tan. Feedback: Ou jwenn kont reyèl nan siksè ak échecs - plis dosye detaye nan nenpòt ki machin ki refize lòd ou.

Ki jan yo enstale ak sèvi ak BarbaricBoot

Requisite

Python 3.6 oswa pi bon

Windows administratè privilèj (pou retabli retabli dwa)

Yon dosye pcs.log ki lis machin objektif ou (one pou chak liy)

Pwodwi

**Save the Script \ Copy the complete BarbaricBoot.py code (provided below) to your admin machine. **Prepare Your Targets \ Create a plain text file called pcs.log in the same directory as your script, listing each machine to be rebooted. **Run BarbaricBoot \ Open a terminal and execute: “Python BarbericBoot.py“

Kòd la konplè

#Another /\_[]_/\ # fine |] _||_ [| # ___ \/ || \/ # /___\ || # (|0 0|) || # __/{\U/}\_ ___/vvv # / \ {~} / _|_P| # | /\ ~ /_/ [] # |_| (____) # \_]/______\ Barberion # _\_||_/_ Production # (_,_||_,_) # import concurrent.futures import subprocess import logging from threading import Lock # Set up logging for failed reboots logging.basicConfig(filename='failed_reboots.log', level=logging.INFO) # Lock for thread-safe printing and updating counters print_lock = Lock() def reboot_machine(machine_name, success_counter, failure_counter): try: subprocess.run(['shutdown', '/r', '/t', '0', '/m', f'\\\\{machine_name}', '/f'], check=True, stdout=subprocess.PIPE, stderr=subprocess.PIPE) with print_lock: success_counter[0] += 1 print(f"\rTotal successful reboots: {success_counter[0]}, Total failed reboots: {failure_counter[0]}", end='') except subprocess.CalledProcessError as e: with print_lock: failure_counter[0] += 1 print(f"\rTotal successful reboots: {success_counter[0]}, Total failed reboots: {failure_counter[0]}", end='') logging.error(f"Failed to reboot {machine_name}: {e}") def main(): with open('pcs.log') as file: machines = file.readlines() total_hosts = len(machines) print(f"Total hosts in file: {total_hosts}") # Shared counters for successful and failed reboots successful_reboots = [0] failed_reboots = [0] # Use ThreadPoolExecutor for parallel execution with concurrent.futures.ThreadPoolExecutor(max_workers=20) as executor: futures = [executor.submit(reboot_machine, machine.strip(), successful_reboots, failed_reboots) for machine in machines] # Wait for all tasks to complete, i suppose you can comment out for rapid fire. concurrent.futures.wait(futures) # Final print to ensure the last count is displayed correctly print(f"

Final count - Total successful reboots: {successful_reboots[0]}, Total failed reboots: {failed_reboots[0]}") if __name__ == "__main__": main()

Customizasyon Tips

Pove oswa diminye paralelisme: Tweak max_workers=20 pou plis oswa mwens atak paralèl, depann sou tolerans an nan anviwònman ou.

Logging: Tout tès ki te fè pa tès yo estoke nan failed_reboots.log pou revizyon pita.

Rapid Fire Opsyon: Komante sou concurrent.futures.wait(futures) liy si ou vle pèmèt skript la tire soti ak deplase

Final idantite

BarbaricBoot se pa pou timid. Sèvi ak li responsablite, sèvi ak li byen, ak sonje: ak gwo pouvwa vini ak gwo responsablite. Se pou reboot ou dwe vit, log ou netwaye, ak endpoints ou toujou konpatib!