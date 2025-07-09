I-BarbaricBoot Yintoni I-Mass Reboot Tool I-IT I-Department Yayo Ayikwazanga Yintoni Yintoni

I-BarbaricBoot yinkqubo ye-Python ye-command-line enokufunda umnxeba we-computer kunye nokukhuthaza i-reboots e-parallel. I-Multi-threading yenza i-efficiency ephakeme kakhulu. Yonke i-reboot eyenziwa.
Ukulawula i-environment ye-Enterprise ye-moderate kunokukwazi ukwenza iingcali ze-IT ezinzima - ikakhulukazi xa kufuneka ukutshintsha iiphakamiso ze-endpoints ezinzima.BarbaricBoot, i-Python-powered mass reboot tool, eyenzelwe kubasebenzi abahlali abekho ixesha yokufaka-click-by-click monotony. Njengokuba i-Barberion efanelekileyo, ibandakanya kwi-mass reboot yakho kunye ne-speed, amandla, kunye ne-zero-tolerance ngenxa yeengxaki.

Yintoni iBarbaricBoot?

BarbaricBootis a command-line Python script that reads a list of computer names and unleashes parallel reboots on them, reporting every victory and defeat along the way. Perfect for Windows-centric environments (ngoku ukusetyenziswa kwayoshutdownI-Command), ibonelela i-multi-threading yokusebenza okuphumelela kakhulu. Yonke i-reboot ebuthile ibhaliswe - zonke i-reboot ebuthile i-batch elinye ebuthile.

  • I-Efficiency: I-Reboot yeentlobo ze-machine emizuzu emizuzu, akukho iiyure.
  • Simplicity: Iifayile elinye, isicelo elinye, ukulawula okungenani.
  • I-Accountability: I-feedback ye-real-time kwi-successes ne-failures.
  • I-No-Nonsense Barbaric Spirit: Just reboot 'em zonke - akukho imibuzo, akukho umdla.

Yintoni ifumaneka

  1. Ingxelo: Faka iimveliso zeemishini (one ngalinye) kwi-pcs.log.
  2. Ukusebenza: I-BarbaricBoot ihamba usebenzisa i-concurrent.futures yePython ukuqala i-20 reboots ezinxulumene ngexesha elinye.
  3. Umhlahlandlela: Uyakwazi ukufikelela ngexesha elifanelekileyo kunye neengxaki - kunye neengxaki zeenkcukacha kwizixhobo zeenkcukacha.

Indlela yokufaka kwaye usebenzisa BarbaricBoot

Ukucinga

  • I-Python 3.6 okanye ngaphezulu
  • Iimeko ze-admin ye-Windows (i-Remote Shutdown Rights)
  • Iifayile ye-pcs.log enikezela iintlobo ze-target yakho (one ngalinye)

Ukucinga

  1. **Save the Script \ Copy the complete BarbaricBoot.py code (provided below) to your admin machine.
  2. **Prepare Your Targets \ Create a plain text file called pcs.log in the same directory as your script, listing each machine to be rebooted.
  3. **Run BarbaricBoot \ Open a terminal and execute: “Python BarbericBoot.py“

ikhowudi epheleleyo

#Another        /\_[]_/\
#    fine      |] _||_ [|
#       ___     \/ || \/
#      /___\       ||
#     (|0 0|)      ||
#   __/{\U/}\_ ___/vvv
#  / \  {~}   / _|_P|
#  | /\  ~   /_/   []
#  |_| (____)        
#  \_]/______\  Barberion  
#     _\_||_/_     Production      
#    (_,_||_,_)
#
import concurrent.futures
import subprocess
import logging
from threading import Lock

# Set up logging for failed reboots
logging.basicConfig(filename='failed_reboots.log', level=logging.INFO)

# Lock for thread-safe printing and updating counters
print_lock = Lock()

def reboot_machine(machine_name, success_counter, failure_counter):
    try:
        subprocess.run(['shutdown', '/r', '/t', '0', '/m', f'\\\\{machine_name}', '/f'], 
                       check=True, stdout=subprocess.PIPE, stderr=subprocess.PIPE)
        with print_lock:
            success_counter[0] += 1
            print(f"\rTotal successful reboots: {success_counter[0]}, Total failed reboots: {failure_counter[0]}", end='')
    except subprocess.CalledProcessError as e:
        with print_lock:
            failure_counter[0] += 1
            print(f"\rTotal successful reboots: {success_counter[0]}, Total failed reboots: {failure_counter[0]}", end='')
        logging.error(f"Failed to reboot {machine_name}: {e}")

def main():
    with open('pcs.log') as file:
        machines = file.readlines()

    total_hosts = len(machines)
    print(f"Total hosts in file: {total_hosts}")

    # Shared counters for successful and failed reboots
    successful_reboots = [0]
    failed_reboots = [0]

    # Use ThreadPoolExecutor for parallel execution
    with concurrent.futures.ThreadPoolExecutor(max_workers=20) as executor:
        futures = [executor.submit(reboot_machine, machine.strip(), successful_reboots, failed_reboots) for machine in machines]

        # Wait for all tasks to complete, i suppose you can  comment out for rapid fire.
        concurrent.futures.wait(futures)

    # Final print to ensure the last count is displayed correctly
    print(f"\nFinal count - Total successful reboots: {successful_reboots[0]}, Total failed reboots: {failed_reboots[0]}")

if __name__ == "__main__":
    main()

Ukucaciswa Tips

  • Ukwandisa okanye Ukwandisa I-Parallelism: I-Tweak max_workers=20 yeengxaki ezininzi okanye ezincinane ze-parallel, ngokuvumelana ne-tolerance yeendalo yakho.
  • I-Logging: Zonke iimpumelelo ze-failed ziye zithunyelwe kwi-failed_reboots.log ukuze zithunyelwe ngexesha elandelayo.
  • Quick Fire Option: Comment out the concurrent.futures.wait(futures) line ukuba ufuna ukuba isicwangciso isicwangciso ukusuka

Imibuzo lokugqibela

I-BarbaricBoot ayikho kumnandi. Isebenzisa ngokufanelekileyo, usebenzise ngokufanelekileyo, kwaye uyakuthanda: nge-power elikhulu kunezinto ezininzi. Ungayifumana ngokushesha, i-logs yakho iyafumaneka, kwaye i-endpoints yakho ziquka!

