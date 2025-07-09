I-BarbaricBoot Yintoni I-Mass Reboot Tool I-IT I-Department Yayo Ayikwazanga Yintoni Yintoni

Ukulawula i-environment ye-Enterprise ye-moderate kunokukwazi ukwenza iingcali ze-IT ezinzima - ikakhulukazi xa kufuneka ukutshintsha iiphakamiso ze-endpoints ezinzima.BarbaricBoot, i-Python-powered mass reboot tool, eyenzelwe kubasebenzi abahlali abekho ixesha yokufaka-click-by-click monotony. Njengokuba i-Barberion efanelekileyo, ibandakanya kwi-mass reboot yakho kunye ne-speed, amandla, kunye ne-zero-tolerance ngenxa yeengxaki.

Yintoni iBarbaricBoot?

BarbaricBootis a command-line Python script that reads a list of computer names and unleashes parallel reboots on them, reporting every victory and defeat along the way. Perfect for Windows-centric environments (ngoku ukusetyenziswa kwayo shutdown I-Command), ibonelela i-multi-threading yokusebenza okuphumelela kakhulu. Yonke i-reboot ebuthile ibhaliswe - zonke i-reboot ebuthile i-batch elinye ebuthile.

I-Efficiency: I-Reboot yeentlobo ze-machine emizuzu emizuzu, akukho iiyure.

Simplicity: Iifayile elinye, isicelo elinye, ukulawula okungenani.

I-Accountability: I-feedback ye-real-time kwi-successes ne-failures.

I-No-Nonsense Barbaric Spirit: Just reboot 'em zonke - akukho imibuzo, akukho umdla.

Yintoni ifumaneka

Ingxelo: Faka iimveliso zeemishini (one ngalinye) kwi-pcs.log. Ukusebenza: I-BarbaricBoot ihamba usebenzisa i-concurrent.futures yePython ukuqala i-20 reboots ezinxulumene ngexesha elinye. Umhlahlandlela: Uyakwazi ukufikelela ngexesha elifanelekileyo kunye neengxaki - kunye neengxaki zeenkcukacha kwizixhobo zeenkcukacha.

Indlela yokufaka kwaye usebenzisa BarbaricBoot

Ukucinga

I-Python 3.6 okanye ngaphezulu

Iimeko ze-admin ye-Windows (i-Remote Shutdown Rights)

Iifayile ye-pcs.log enikezela iintlobo ze-target yakho (one ngalinye)

Ukucinga

**Save the Script \ Copy the complete BarbaricBoot.py code (provided below) to your admin machine. **Prepare Your Targets \ Create a plain text file called pcs.log in the same directory as your script, listing each machine to be rebooted. **Run BarbaricBoot \ Open a terminal and execute: “Python BarbericBoot.py“

ikhowudi epheleleyo

#Another /\_[]_/\ # fine |] _||_ [| # ___ \/ || \/ # /___\ || # (|0 0|) || # __/{\U/}\_ ___/vvv # / \ {~} / _|_P| # | /\ ~ /_/ [] # |_| (____) # \_]/______\ Barberion # _\_||_/_ Production # (_,_||_,_) # import concurrent.futures import subprocess import logging from threading import Lock # Set up logging for failed reboots logging.basicConfig(filename='failed_reboots.log', level=logging.INFO) # Lock for thread-safe printing and updating counters print_lock = Lock() def reboot_machine(machine_name, success_counter, failure_counter): try: subprocess.run(['shutdown', '/r', '/t', '0', '/m', f'\\\\{machine_name}', '/f'], check=True, stdout=subprocess.PIPE, stderr=subprocess.PIPE) with print_lock: success_counter[0] += 1 print(f"\rTotal successful reboots: {success_counter[0]}, Total failed reboots: {failure_counter[0]}", end='') except subprocess.CalledProcessError as e: with print_lock: failure_counter[0] += 1 print(f"\rTotal successful reboots: {success_counter[0]}, Total failed reboots: {failure_counter[0]}", end='') logging.error(f"Failed to reboot {machine_name}: {e}") def main(): with open('pcs.log') as file: machines = file.readlines() total_hosts = len(machines) print(f"Total hosts in file: {total_hosts}") # Shared counters for successful and failed reboots successful_reboots = [0] failed_reboots = [0] # Use ThreadPoolExecutor for parallel execution with concurrent.futures.ThreadPoolExecutor(max_workers=20) as executor: futures = [executor.submit(reboot_machine, machine.strip(), successful_reboots, failed_reboots) for machine in machines] # Wait for all tasks to complete, i suppose you can comment out for rapid fire. concurrent.futures.wait(futures) # Final print to ensure the last count is displayed correctly print(f"

Final count - Total successful reboots: {successful_reboots[0]}, Total failed reboots: {failed_reboots[0]}") if __name__ == "__main__": main()

Ukucaciswa Tips

Ukwandisa okanye Ukwandisa I-Parallelism: I-Tweak max_workers=20 yeengxaki ezininzi okanye ezincinane ze-parallel, ngokuvumelana ne-tolerance yeendalo yakho.

I-Logging: Zonke iimpumelelo ze-failed ziye zithunyelwe kwi-failed_reboots.log ukuze zithunyelwe ngexesha elandelayo.

Quick Fire Option: Comment out the concurrent.futures.wait(futures) line ukuba ufuna ukuba isicwangciso isicwangciso ukusuka

Imibuzo lokugqibela

I-BarbaricBoot ayikho kumnandi. Isebenzisa ngokufanelekileyo, usebenzise ngokufanelekileyo, kwaye uyakuthanda: nge-power elikhulu kunezinto ezininzi. Ungayifumana ngokushesha, i-logs yakho iyafumaneka, kwaye i-endpoints yakho ziquka!