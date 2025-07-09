I-BarbaricBoot Yintoni I-Mass Reboot Tool I-IT I-Department Yayo Ayikwazanga Yintoni Yintoni

Ukulawula i-environment ye-Enterprise ye-moderate kunokukwazi ukwenza iingcali ze-IT ezinzima - ikakhulukazi xa kufuneka ukutshintsha iiphakamiso ze-endpoints ezinzima.BarbaricBoot, i-Python-powered mass reboot tool, eyenzelwe kubasebenzi abahlali abekho ixesha yokufaka-click-by-click monotony. Njengokuba i-Barberion efanelekileyo, ibandakanya kwi-mass reboot yakho kunye ne-speed, amandla, kunye ne-zero-tolerance ngenxa yeengxaki.
Yintoni iBarbaricBoot?
BarbaricBootis a command-line Python script that reads a list of computer names and unleashes parallel reboots on them, reporting every victory and defeat along the way. Perfect for Windows-centric environments (ngoku ukusetyenziswa kwayo
shutdownI-Command), ibonelela i-multi-threading yokusebenza okuphumelela kakhulu. Yonke i-reboot ebuthile ibhaliswe - zonke i-reboot ebuthile i-batch elinye ebuthile.
- I-Efficiency: I-Reboot yeentlobo ze-machine emizuzu emizuzu, akukho iiyure.
- Simplicity: Iifayile elinye, isicelo elinye, ukulawula okungenani.
- I-Accountability: I-feedback ye-real-time kwi-successes ne-failures.
- I-No-Nonsense Barbaric Spirit: Just reboot 'em zonke - akukho imibuzo, akukho umdla.
Yintoni ifumaneka
- Ingxelo: Faka iimveliso zeemishini (one ngalinye) kwi-pcs.log.
- Ukusebenza: I-BarbaricBoot ihamba usebenzisa i-concurrent.futures yePython ukuqala i-20 reboots ezinxulumene ngexesha elinye.
- Umhlahlandlela: Uyakwazi ukufikelela ngexesha elifanelekileyo kunye neengxaki - kunye neengxaki zeenkcukacha kwizixhobo zeenkcukacha.
Indlela yokufaka kwaye usebenzisa BarbaricBoot
Ukucinga
- I-Python 3.6 okanye ngaphezulu
- Iimeko ze-admin ye-Windows (i-Remote Shutdown Rights)
- Iifayile ye-pcs.log enikezela iintlobo ze-target yakho (one ngalinye)
Ukucinga
- **Save the Script
\ Copy the complete
BarbaricBoot.pycode (provided below) to your admin machine.
- **Prepare Your Targets
\ Create a plain text file called
pcs.login the same directory as your script, listing each machine to be rebooted.
- **Run BarbaricBoot \ Open a terminal and execute: “Python BarbericBoot.py“
ikhowudi epheleleyo
#Another /\_[]_/\
# fine |] _||_ [|
# ___ \/ || \/
# /___\ ||
# (|0 0|) ||
# __/{\U/}\_ ___/vvv
# / \ {~} / _|_P|
# | /\ ~ /_/ []
# |_| (____)
# \_]/______\ Barberion
# _\_||_/_ Production
# (_,_||_,_)
#
import concurrent.futures
import subprocess
import logging
from threading import Lock
# Set up logging for failed reboots
logging.basicConfig(filename='failed_reboots.log', level=logging.INFO)
# Lock for thread-safe printing and updating counters
print_lock = Lock()
def reboot_machine(machine_name, success_counter, failure_counter):
try:
subprocess.run(['shutdown', '/r', '/t', '0', '/m', f'\\\\{machine_name}', '/f'],
check=True, stdout=subprocess.PIPE, stderr=subprocess.PIPE)
with print_lock:
success_counter[0] += 1
print(f"\rTotal successful reboots: {success_counter[0]}, Total failed reboots: {failure_counter[0]}", end='')
except subprocess.CalledProcessError as e:
with print_lock:
failure_counter[0] += 1
print(f"\rTotal successful reboots: {success_counter[0]}, Total failed reboots: {failure_counter[0]}", end='')
logging.error(f"Failed to reboot {machine_name}: {e}")
def main():
with open('pcs.log') as file:
machines = file.readlines()
total_hosts = len(machines)
print(f"Total hosts in file: {total_hosts}")
# Shared counters for successful and failed reboots
successful_reboots = [0]
failed_reboots = [0]
# Use ThreadPoolExecutor for parallel execution
with concurrent.futures.ThreadPoolExecutor(max_workers=20) as executor:
futures = [executor.submit(reboot_machine, machine.strip(), successful_reboots, failed_reboots) for machine in machines]
# Wait for all tasks to complete, i suppose you can comment out for rapid fire.
concurrent.futures.wait(futures)
# Final print to ensure the last count is displayed correctly
print(f"\nFinal count - Total successful reboots: {successful_reboots[0]}, Total failed reboots: {failed_reboots[0]}")
if __name__ == "__main__":
main()
Ukucaciswa Tips
- Ukwandisa okanye Ukwandisa I-Parallelism: I-Tweak max_workers=20 yeengxaki ezininzi okanye ezincinane ze-parallel, ngokuvumelana ne-tolerance yeendalo yakho.
- I-Logging: Zonke iimpumelelo ze-failed ziye zithunyelwe kwi-failed_reboots.log ukuze zithunyelwe ngexesha elandelayo.
- Quick Fire Option: Comment out the concurrent.futures.wait(futures) line ukuba ufuna ukuba isicwangciso isicwangciso ukusuka
Imibuzo lokugqibela
I-BarbaricBoot ayikho kumnandi. Isebenzisa ngokufanelekileyo, usebenzise ngokufanelekileyo, kwaye uyakuthanda: nge-power elikhulu kunezinto ezininzi. Ungayifumana ngokushesha, i-logs yakho iyafumaneka, kwaye i-endpoints yakho ziquka!