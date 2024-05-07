It's Gonna Be May... a New Mobile App Update, Pixelated Avatars, Revamped Story Pages and More

Exciting news! Our monthly product update is here! Get ready for the latest mobile app update, Apple’s Memoji-inspired pixelated avatars, “April Shower Brings May Flowers” Color Theme, better story pages layout, fresh top writers ranking page, and more!🚀
This product update reflects changes to the platform fromMarch 1st until May 3rd, 2024.
The 2.0 Version has brought HackerNoon’s original polling data, and active technology polls, into The HackerNoon App to help you stay on the pulse of the internet’s trends. Stay in the loop with the latest tech discussions, cast your vote, and contribute your insights to poll topics—all from your phone! Here's how: Navigate to the homepage, scroll down, and tap on "Poll of the Week" - this will lead you to a collection of completed polls.
Protip: When you see a topic you want to elaborate on, such as this one, simply click “✏️about the results” and it will direct you to a fully editable draft. You can also create a new draft on the web versions of HackerNoon polls as well! Simply search for any polls in our Poll database and click on “Write about the results” to get to a new draft with polls results in the feature image.
This release also includes major improvements to the mobile writing experience. We added hundreds of story templates to make it easier to start writing and made the headline story function more like Apple Notes and Google Keep, editable in the story draft itself and within story settings. Breakthrough ideas can come from tiny keyboards!
And that's not all. We improved and sped up authentication to save you a few precious moments upon opening the HackerNoon App, and changed the user tab so that once you tap it, you’ll get instantly directed to your user profile where you can easily update your information or navigate to settings. Check it out for yourself:
Keep the feedback coming! We’ll keep improving!
Emoji Credibility Indicators by HackerNoon are now live
Our open-source pixelated emoji pack was designed to communicate context about a story's content on HackerNoon and you can be amongst the first to try them!
What will you get from this open-source package?
Sounds good? Try them out today and tell us about your experience
Learn more about Emoji Credibility Indicators
Read about all our emoji credibility indicators, their meaning, and how to use them
The latest evolution of
You can now navigate to all Tech Categories from the top nav. Check it out!
What's New?
How Does This Improve Your Experience?
If you’re a reader, this ranking is a great place to find new authors and subscribe to their work. And if you’re a writer… well, wouldn’t you like to land a top spot? Find out how
Pixelated avatars have just landed on HackerNoon, and now you have the power to create your own!
Add some fun to your profile, and improve your experience at HackerNoon while ensuring your profile reflects your true essence.
Get your customized avatar:
"In a world of petals and pixels, let your content flourish." - GPT, Chat
Experience the all-new HackerNoon theme by clicking the paintbrush icon, choosing BlossomBytes, and hitting save. Watch as the design gets instantly transformed:
Protip: you can also customize HackerNoon in many other ways via HackerNoon’s Choose Your Color setting. Simply click on the paintbrush to the right of the yellow banner ad, and see for yourself!
HackerNoon continues to simplify the signup process, and if you have a Google account, then this one is for you - meet the One-Tap Google Signup and Login. This feature leverages the security and convenience of Google's authentication system, making it easy to access HackerNoon with a single tap, whether you're a seasoned writer or a new reader eager to explore our platform, ensuring a hassle-free experience.
All you need is:
With these two requirements checked off, you'll be able to visit
Remember: You must be logged in to Google for the one-tap login to work!
If, after being logged in to your Google account, you still don’t see the one-tap option, check the permissions for HackerNoon on your browser.
What if I don’t have a Google account?
No problem! You can either follow our regular Signup flow
Story pages have received a fresh makeover! Translations and TLDR summaries now share the spotlight with the story title, enhancing navigation. Easily identify stories with multiple authors in the "About the Author" section, along with various CTAs. Enjoy the playful pixelated icons for bookmarking, reacting, commenting, and sharing, adding a fun touch to interaction. Moreover, wider stories now occupy more screen space, ensuring better readability.
For our beloved brands, a new package just landed:
Publish your announcements onto HackerNoon and join our trusted +4K brands worldwide.
If you're undecided about whether or not to partner with HackerNoon, look at our Reader Demographics section
That's all folks!