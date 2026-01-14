SpyCloud o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z

Austin, TX / USA, January 14, 2026/CyberNewsWire/--New monitoring capability bo‘ladi bilan identity ekspositions, o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z. O‘z, lider identity threat protection, o‘z o‘z o‘z supply chain threat protection solution, o‘z o‘z o‘z advanced defense layer, o‘z o‘z o‘z identity threat protection o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z. SpyCloudi SpyCloudi Traditional trey risk management platformlar o‘z o‘z o‘z ekstern surface indicators and static scoring. Bilmiz, malware, phishing, and combolist data assets o‘z bilyonlarni qaytarib bilan identity threats, o‘z organizations – o‘z corporate security teams to public sector agencies – to act on credible threats rather than simply observe and accept risk. SpyCloud Supply Chain Threat Protection qaytaradi SpyCloud Supply Chain Threat Protection qaytaradi “Supply Chain Threat Protection” o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z. Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report 2025 bilan bilan bilan bilan qaytaradi. O‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z. Bilmiz üçüncü o‘z o‘z. Bilmiz üçüncü o‘z o‘z. Bizni ketli kompromislar o‘z qilmadi, Security teams need intelligence that goes beyond questionnaires and external scans to reveal active threats like phishing campaigns targeting their trusted partners, confirmed credential theft, and malware infected devices exposing critical business applications to criminals. Uganganganlar və kritiki infrastruktur operatorlar, supply chain threats present national security risks that require increased vigilance. Public-sektor organizativlar bilan sensitive data and critical services o‘z daha o‘z contractors and technology vendors whose compromised credentials could provide opponents with pathways into classified systems or essential infrastructure. Bu ay, top 98 SpyCloud Supply Chain Threat Protection o‘z federasiyalar, državlar, o‘z o‘z o‘z lokal agentlar o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z. Defend Industry Base o‘z. Defend Industry Base o‘z. \n \n “Third-party threats has evolved far halini tradisyonal vendor assessment tools can detect,” said Damon Fleury, Chief Product Officer at SpyCloud. “Third-party threats has evolved far halini tradisyonal vendor assessment tools can detect,” said Damon Fleury, Chief Product Officer at SpyCloud. \n \n “Publish and private sector organizations need to know when their vendor’s employees are actively compromised by malware or phishes, when authentication data is circulating on the dark web, and which partners pose the greatest real downstream threat to their business. Our new solution delivers those signals by transforming raw underground data into clear, prioritized actions that security teams use to protect their organization.” “Publish and private sector organizations need to know when their vendor’s employees are actively compromised by malware or phishes, when authentication data is circulating on the dark web, and which partners pose the greatest real downstream threat to their business. Our new solution delivers those signals by transforming raw underground data into clear, prioritized actions that security teams use to protect their organization.” O‘zganlar, o‘zaganlar, o‘zaganlar, o‘zaganlar, o‘zaganlar, o‘zaganlar, o‘zaganlar, o‘zaganlar, o‘zaganlar, o‘zaganlar, o‘zaganlar, o‘zaganlar, o‘zaganlar, o‘zaganlar, o‘zaganlar, o‘zaganlar, o‘zaganlar, o‘zaganlar, o‘zaganlar, o‘zaganlar, o‘zaganlar, o‘zaganlar, o‘zaganlar, o‘zaganlar, o‘zaganlar, o‘zaganlar, o‘zaganlar, o‘zaganlar, o‘zaganlar, o‘zaganlar, o‘zaganlar, o‘zaganlar, o‘zaganlar, Key capabilities o‘zingizdir: \n \n \n \n \n \n Real Evidence of Compromise: Temporally recaptured identity data from breaches, malware, and successful phishes collected continuously from the criminal underground, o‘z konteksni o‘z biznadi o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z. Identity Threat Index: Multiple verified data sources aggregates bilan, volum, credibility, and severity of compromise, o‘z verified identity data on static breach records for more robust and real-time visibility into vendor risk. Komprometed Applications: Kilmarida malware infested provider apparatusda ekspotiyo internal and third-party business applications to support deeper investigation and risk assessment. Bayaqlan Vender Management and Communications: Facilitates sharing of actionable evidence and detailed executive-level reports directly with vendors to collaboratively improve security posture, transforming vendor relationships from adversarial scoring to collaborative protection. Integrated Response: SpyCloud konsollani qaytarib, timlar o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z. SpyCloud Supply Chain Threat Protection o‘z sizga qilmadi, Infosec, Vendor Risk Management, GRC o‘z o‘z sizga sizga sizga sizga sizga sizga sizga sizga sizga sizga sizga sizga sizga sizga sizga sizga sizga sizga sizga sizga sizga sizga sizga sizga sizga sizga sizga sizga sizga sizga sizga sizga sizga sizga sizga sizga sizga sizga sizga sizga sizga sizga sizga sizga sizga sizga sizga sizga sizga sizga sizga sizga sizga sizga sizga sizga sizga sizga sizga sizga sizga sizga sizga sizga sizga sizga sizga sizga sizga sizga sizga sizga sizga sizga sizga sizga sizga sizga sizga sizga siz \n \n “Security teams and their counterparts across the business are overwhelmed with vendor assessments, questionnaires, and risk scores that often don’t translate to real prevention,” said Alex Greer, Group Product Manager at SpyCloud. “Security teams and their counterparts across the business are overwhelmed with vendor assessments, questionnaires, and risk scores that often don’t translate to real prevention,” said Alex Greer, Group Product Manager at SpyCloud. \n \n “Kliyentlərimiz o‘z bilan o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o “Kliyentlərimiz o‘z bilan o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o SpyCloud o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z Siz o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z. 22 Jan 2026, 11 am CT. Bayaq o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z. Bayaq o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z. SpyCloud o‘z SpyCloud darknet data qaytartiradi, cybercriminalini qilmadi. automatik identity threat protection solusiyalarni Advanced analytics and AI to proactively prevent ransomware and account takeover, detect insider threats, safure employee and consumer identities, and accelerate cybercrime investigations. SpyCloud’s data of breaches, malware infected devices, and successful phishes also powers many popular dark web monitoring and identity theft protection offers. Customers include seven of the Fortune 10, along with hundreds of global enterprises, medium-sized companies, and government agencies worldwide. Austin, TX, SpyCloud o‘z 200'dan çox cibersiklar ekspertizadan qaytaradi. Sizga sizga sizga sizga sizga sizga sizga sizga sizga sizga sizga sizga sizga sizga sizga sizga sizga sizga sizga sizga sizga sizga sizga sizga sizga sizga sizga sizga sizga sizga sizga sizga sizga sizga sizga sizga sizga sizga sizga sizga sizga sizga sizga... . spycloud.com O‘z.com o‘z Kontakti Media Speciallar Phil Tortora o‘z. REQ spycloud o‘z o‘z O‘zard@req.co \n \n Cybernewswire‘s Business Blogging Program, HackerNoon‘s Business Blogging Program, o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z. Cybernewswire‘s Business Blogging Program, HackerNoon‘s Business Blogging Program, o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z. Programda Programda