Kiro.dev を使用して 5 日間、ハッカソン プロジェクト(GitHub リポジトリを分析)を完了しました。 My quick eval: Kiro feels like a DEVです。 中間レベル以下 \n \n \n \n コーディングスキル:中級 エンジニアリングスキル:下半期 テクニック:Beyond Mid How Kiro Stacks Up vs. A Senior Dev について 以下は、Kiroが上級開発者(ソフトウェアにおける私の25年の経験に基づく)に対してどのようにバックアップしているかです。 \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n What Kiro does \n What a senior does \n Ideas to fix Kiro \n \n \n \n \n Chooses a random repo with 100+ forks \n Chooses a few smaller repos \n Ask Kiro to research repos suitable for testing \n \n \n \n \n Implements one big, long-running command (multiple requests per fork) \n Plans smaller steps: show-info, list-forks. Tests step by step → sees most forks are empty and skips them \n Ask to force task decomposition (Kiro resists) and break all processes into smaller steps \n \n \n \n \n Plans redundant, unnecessary, undisclosed features \n Plans only what’s needed \n Ask to stay minimal when planning features \n \n \n \n \n Rewrites raw data into vague, emotional, emoji-heavy text \n Reports raw data as is \n Ask to transmit entity names/data directly, without rephrasing \n \n \n \n \n Loses insights during planning/implementation \n Keeps track of all key details \n Summaries + separate notes sessions \n \n \n \n \n Starts coding immediately during “specs” discussion \n Plans first \n Use separate sessions, ask for summaries, and store notes in a separate file \n \n \n \n \n Ignores instructions (agent steering rules) \n Gets fired \n Must follow rules or refund \n \n \n \n \n Creates new specs for tiny features instead of extending existing ones \n Creates a new package only if reusable \n Must respect current session scope \n \n \n \n \n Crashes but still marks task as “completed” \n Gets fired \n Must either finish properly or refund \n \n \n \n \n Outputs “successful all done complete” placeholders as results \n Raises NotImplementedError \n Should always raise for unimplemented features \n \n \n \n \n Does a sloppy job \n Hunts for a new job \n Hopefully more careful with smaller tasks \n \n \n \n \n Never runs proper tests \n Runs thorough tests \n Ask for full test coverage - but beware, your budget may vanish fast \n \n \n \n \n Not ready to ship autonomously \n Can work autonomously \n Add more rules - will it help? \n \n \n \n \n Burns through your budget for only uncertain results \n Delivers within budget \n Pricing should reflect useful results, not wasted usage 100+ forks でランダムな repo を選択します。 小さな休憩を選ぶ Kiro にテストに適した研究リポーを求める 1 つの大きな長いコマンドを実行します(フォークごとに複数のリクエスト) より小さなステップを計画する: show-info, list-forks. ステップごとにテスト → ほとんどのフォークが空っぽであることを確認し、それらを飛ばす タスク分解を強制する(キロは抵抗する)と、すべてのプロセスを小さなステップに分解するように求めます。 プラン redundant, unnecessary, undisclosed features 必要なものだけを計画する プランニング機能を設定する際に最小限にとどまるよう求めます。 Raw data rewrites into vague, emotional, emoji-heavy text. 原始データを曖昧な、感情的な、エモジー重いテキストに書き換える RAW DATA レポート Entity names/data をリフレッシュすることなく直接送信するよう求めます。 計画/実施中の洞察力の喪失 すべての重要な詳細を追跡 SUMMARY+SEPARATE NOTES SESSION 「specs」の議論中にすぐにコーディングを開始する 計画先 別々のセッションを使用し、概要を要求し、ノートを別々のファイルに保存します。 指示を無視(エージェントのルール) クビになる ルールに従うか、または返金しなければならない。 既存の機能を拡張する代わりに、小さな機能のための新しい仕様を作成します。 再利用可能な場合にのみ新しいパッケージを作成する 現在のセッションの範囲を尊重する必要があります。 トラブルが発生し、タスクを「完了」としてマークする クビになる 適切に終了するか、または返金する必要があります。 outputs “successful all done complete” placeholders as results. 「成功したすべての完了」の結果 非実施エラー 常に実装されていない機能を持ち上げるべき Sloppy 仕事 ハンター 新しい仕事 小さな課題をもっと慎重に 決して適切なテスト 徹底的なテストを実施 完全なテストカバーを要求する - しかし、注意してください、あなたの予算はすぐに消えるかもしれません。 自主的に航行する準備ができていない。 自主的に働くことができる ルールを追加する - それは役立ちますか? 単に不確実な結果のために予算を燃やす 予算内での配送 価格は有用な結果を反映し、無駄な使用を反映すべきである。 最終 Kiroは完全に自律的に動作する準備ができていないので、予算を迅速に削減し、結果を出し、より厳格なルールとより良い価格設定が必要です。 My opinion: 私たちは、人々と同様に、さまざまな角度を持つエージェントが必要です。 Will I hire Kiro? Definitely yes.