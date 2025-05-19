Non hai TensorFlow sen sensores

Contido da visión xeral

Tensores son arreglos multidimensionais cun tipo uniforme (chamado dtype Podes ver todos os apoiados dtypes ao tf.dtypes .

Se estás familiarizado coaNúmeroOs espíritos son como np.arrays .

Todos os tensores son inmutables como números e cadeas de Python: nunca se pode actualizar o contido dun tensor, só se pode crear un novo.

import tensorflow as tf import numpy as np

básicos

En primeiro lugar, crear algúns tensores básicos.

Aquí está un tensor "escalar" ou "rank-0".Un escalar contén un único valor, e ningún "eixo".

# This will be an int32 tensor by default; see "dtypes" below. rank_0_tensor = tf.constant(4) print(rank_0_tensor)

Un tensor "vector" ou "rank-1" é como unha lista de valores.

# Let's make this a float tensor. rank_1_tensor = tf.constant([2.0, 3.0, 4.0]) print(rank_1_tensor)

tf.Tensor([2. 3. 4.], shape=(3,), dtype=float32)





A "matrix" or "rank-2" tensor has two axes:

# If you want to be specific, you can set the dtype (see below) at creation time rank_2_tensor = tf.constant([[1, 2], [3, 4], [5, 6]], dtype=tf.float16) print(rank_2_tensor)

tf.Tensor( [[1. 2.] [3. 4.] [5. 6.]], shape=(3, 2), dtype=float16)

A scalar, shape: [] A vector, shape: [3] A matrix, shape: [3, 2]

Tensors may have more axes; here is a tensor with three axes:

# There can be an arbitrary number of # axes (sometimes called "dimensions") rank_3_tensor = tf.constant([ [[0, 1, 2, 3, 4], [5, 6, 7, 8, 9]], [[10, 11, 12, 13, 14], [15, 16, 17, 18, 19]], [[20, 21, 22, 23, 24], [25, 26, 27, 28, 29]],]) print(rank_3_tensor)

tf.Tensor( [[[ 0 1 2 3 4] [ 5 6 7 8 9]] [[10 11 12 13 14] [15 16 17 18 19]] [[20 21 22 23 24] [25 26 27 28 29]]], shape=(3, 2, 5), dtype=int32)

Hai moitas formas de visualizar un tensor con máis de dous eixos.

A 3-axis tensor, shape: [3, 2, 5]





Pode converter un tensor a unha matriz NumPy usando np.array ou o tensor.numpy O método:

np.array(rank_2_tensor)

array([[1., 2.], [3., 4.], [5., 6.]], dtype=float16)

rank_2_tensor.numpy()

array([[1., 2.], [3., 4.], [5., 6.]], dtype=float16)

Os sensores a miúdo conteñen flotadores e incs, pero teñen moitos outros tipos, incluíndo:

Números complexos

Strings

A base tf.Tensor A clase require que os tensores sexan "retangulares"---é dicir, ao longo de cada eixe, cada elemento é do mesmo tamaño.

Tensores Rápidos

Tensores de aforro

Podes facer matemáticas básicas sobre tensores, incluíndo adición, multiplicación elemental e multiplicación de matriz.

a = tf.constant([[1, 2], [3, 4]]) b = tf.constant([[1, 1], [1, 1]]) # Could have also said `tf.ones([2,2], dtype=tf.int32)` print(tf.add(a, b), "

") print(tf.multiply(a, b), "

") print(tf.matmul(a, b), "

")

tf.Tensor( [[2 3] [4 5]], shape=(2, 2), dtype=int32) tf.Tensor( [[1 2] [3 4]], shape=(2, 2), dtype=int32) tf.Tensor( [[3 3] [7 7]], shape=(2, 2), dtype=int32)

print(a + b, "

") # element-wise addition print(a * b, "

") # element-wise multiplication print(a @ b, "

") # matrix multiplication tf.Tensor( [[2 3] [4 5]], shape=(2, 2), dtype=int32) tf.Tensor( [[1 2] [3 4]], shape=(2, 2), dtype=int32) tf.Tensor( [[3 3] [7 7]], shape=(2, 2), dtype=int32)

Os sensores utilízanse en todo tipo de operacións (ou "Ops").

c = tf.constant([[4.0, 5.0], [10.0, 1.0]]) # Find the largest value print(tf.reduce_max(c)) # Find the index of the largest value print(tf.math.argmax(c)) # Compute the softmax print(tf.nn.softmax(c))

tf.Tensor(10.0, shape=(), dtype=float32) tf.Tensor([1 0], shape=(2,), dtype=int64) tf.Tensor( [[2.6894143e-01 7.3105854e-01] [9.9987662e-01 1.2339458e-04]], shape=(2, 2), dtype=float32)

Nota: Normalmente, onde unha función TensorFlow espera un Tensor como entrada, a función tamén aceptará calquera cousa que poida ser convertida a un Tensor usando tf.convert_to_tensor.

tf.convert_to_tensor([1,2,3])

<tf.Tensor: shape=(3,), dtype=int32, numpy=array([1, 2, 3], dtype=int32)>

tf.reduce_max([1,2,3])

<tf.Tensor: shape=(), dtype=int32, numpy=3>

tf.reduce_max(np.array([1,2,3]))

<tf.Tensor: shape=(), dtype=int64, numpy=3>





Sobre as formas

Algúns textos teñen vocabulario:

Forma: A lonxitude (número de elementos) de cada un dos eixos dun tensor.

Un escalar ten o rango 0, un vector ten o rango 1, unha matriz ten o rango 2.

Eixo ou dimensión: unha dimensión particular dun tensor.

Tamaño: O número total de elementos no tensor, o produto dos elementos do vector de forma.

Nota: Aínda que pode ver unha referencia a un "tensor de dúas dimensións", un tensor de posición 2 normalmente non describe un espazo 2D.

Tensores e tf.TensorShape Os obxectos teñen propiedades convenientes para acceder a estes:

rank_4_tensor = tf.zeros([3, 2, 4, 5])



A rank-4 tensor, shape: [3, 2, 4, 5]

print("Type of every element:", rank_4_tensor.dtype) print("Number of axes:", rank_4_tensor.ndim) print("Shape of tensor:", rank_4_tensor.shape) print("Elements along axis 0 of tensor:", rank_4_tensor.shape[0]) print("Elements along the last axis of tensor:", rank_4_tensor.shape[-1]) print("Total number of elements (3*2*4*5): ", tf.size(rank_4_tensor).numpy())

Type of every element: <dtype: 'float32'> Number of axes: 4 Shape of tensor: (3, 2, 4, 5) Elements along axis 0 of tensor: 3 Elements along the last axis of tensor: 5 Total number of elements (3*2*4*5): 120

Pero teña en conta que o Tensor.ndim e Tensor.shape Os atributos non regresan Tensor obxectos. se precisas unha Tensor Utiliza o tf.rank ou tf.shape Esta diferenza é sutil, pero pode ser importante ao construír gráficos (máis tarde).

tf.rank(rank_4_tensor)

<tf.Tensor: shape=(), dtype=int32, numpy=4>

tf.shape(rank_4_tensor)

<tf.Tensor: shape=(4,), dtype=int32, numpy=array([3, 2, 4, 5], dtype=int32)>

Moitas veces os eixos están ordenados de global a local: o eixo de lote primeiro, seguido por dimensións espaciais, e características para cada lugar por último.

Typical axis order





Índice

Indicadores de eixo único

TensorFlow segue as regras de indexación estándar de Python, similares aIndexar unha lista ou cadea en Python, e as regras básicas para a indexación NumPy.

Os índices comezan en 0

os índices negativos contan cara atrás desde o final

As seguintes páxinas ligan con Start:Stop:Step





rank_1_tensor = tf.constant([0, 1, 1, 2, 3, 5, 8, 13, 21, 34]) print(rank_1_tensor.numpy())

[ 0 1 1 2 3 5 8 13 21 34]

A indexación cun escalar elimina o eixe:

print("First:", rank_1_tensor[0].numpy()) print("Second:", rank_1_tensor[1].numpy()) print("Last:", rank_1_tensor[-1].numpy())

First: 0 Second: 1 Last: 34

Índice a : A liña mantén o eixe:

print("Everything:", rank_1_tensor[:].numpy()) print("Before 4:", rank_1_tensor[:4].numpy()) print("From 4 to the end:", rank_1_tensor[4:].numpy()) print("From 2, before 7:", rank_1_tensor[2:7].numpy()) print("Every other item:", rank_1_tensor[::2].numpy()) print("Reversed:", rank_1_tensor[::-1].numpy())

Everything: [ 0 1 1 2 3 5 8 13 21 34] Before 4: [0 1 1 2] From 4 to the end: [ 3 5 8 13 21 34] From 2, before 7: [1 2 3 5 8] Every other item: [ 0 1 3 8 21] Reversed: [34 21 13 8 5 3 2 1 1 0]

Indicacións multiaxis

Os tensores de maior rango son indexados ao pasar varios índices.

As mesmas regras que no caso de un único eixe aplícanse a cada eixe de forma independente.

print(rank_2_tensor.numpy())

[[1. 2.] [3. 4.] [5. 6.]]

Pasando un enteiro por cada índice, o resultado é un escalar.

# Pull out a single value from a 2-rank tensor print(rank_2_tensor[1, 1].numpy())

You can index using any combination of integers and slices:

# Get row and column tensors print("Second row:", rank_2_tensor[1, :].numpy()) print("Second column:", rank_2_tensor[:, 1].numpy()) print("Last row:", rank_2_tensor[-1, :].numpy()) print("First item in last column:", rank_2_tensor[0, -1].numpy()) print("Skip the first row:") print(rank_2_tensor[1:, :].numpy(), "

")

Second row: [3. 4.] Second column: [2. 4. 6.] Last row: [5. 6.] First item in last column: 2.0 Skip the first row: [[3. 4.] [5. 6.]]

Here is an example with a 3-axis tensor:

print(rank_3_tensor[:, :, 4])

tf.Tensor( [[ 4 9] [14 19] [24 29]], shape=(3, 2), dtype=int32)



Selecting the last feature across all locations in each example in the batch

Ler oGuía de cortes de tensiónpara aprender como aplicar a indexación para manipular elementos individuais nos seus tensores.

Manipulación de formas

Reforzar un tensor é de gran utilidade.

# Shape returns a `TensorShape` object that shows the size along each axis x = tf.constant([[1], [2], [3]]) print(x.shape)

(3, 1)

# You can convert this object into a Python list, too print(x.shape.as_list())

[3, 1]

Pódese transformar un tecido nunha nova forma: o tf.reshape A operación é rápida e barata xa que os datos subxacentes non necesitan ser duplicados.

# You can reshape a tensor to a new shape. # Note that you're passing in a list reshaped = tf.reshape(x, [1, 3])

print(x.shape) print(reshaped.shape)

(3, 1) (1, 3)

Os datos manteñen o seu deseño na memoria e créase un novo tensor, coa forma solicitada, apuntando aos mesmos datos.TensorFlow utiliza a orde de memoria "row-major" de estilo C, onde incrementar o índice máis dereito corresponde a un único paso na memoria.

print(rank_3_tensor)

tf.Tensor( [[[ 0 1 2 3 4] [ 5 6 7 8 9]] [[10 11 12 13 14] [15 16 17 18 19]] [[20 21 22 23 24] [25 26 27 28 29]]], shape=(3, 2, 5), dtype=int32)

Se planeas un tensor podes ver en que orde está disposto na memoria.

# A `-1` passed in the `shape` argument says "Whatever fits". print(tf.reshape(rank_3_tensor, [-1]))

tf.Tensor( [ 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29], shape=(30,), dtype=int32)

O único uso razoable da tf.reshape é para combinar ou dividir eixos adxacentes (ou engadir / eliminar 1 c) A súa

Para este tensor 3x2x5, a remodelación a (3x2)x5 ou 3x(2x5) son dúas cousas razoables que facer, xa que as fendas non se mesturan:

print(tf.reshape(rank_3_tensor, [3*2, 5]), "

") print(tf.reshape(rank_3_tensor, [3, -1]))

tf.Tensor( [[ 0 1 2 3 4] [ 5 6 7 8 9] [10 11 12 13 14] [15 16 17 18 19] [20 21 22 23 24] [25 26 27 28 29]], shape=(6, 5), dtype=int32) tf.Tensor( [[ 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9] [10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19] [20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29]], shape=(3, 10), dtype=int32)





Some good reshapes.

A remodelación "traballará" para calquera nova forma co mesmo número total de elementos, pero non fará nada útil se non respectas a orde dos eixos.

Cambio de axentes en tf.reshape non funciona; ten que tf.transpose para iso.

# Bad examples: don't do this # You can't reorder axes with reshape. print(tf.reshape(rank_3_tensor, [2, 3, 5]), "

") # This is a mess print(tf.reshape(rank_3_tensor, [5, 6]), "

") # This doesn't work at all try: tf.reshape(rank_3_tensor, [7, -1]) except Exception as e: print(f"{type(e).__name__}: {e}")





tf.Tensor( [[[ 0 1 2 3 4] [ 5 6 7 8 9] [10 11 12 13 14]] [[15 16 17 18 19] [20 21 22 23 24] [25 26 27 28 29]]], shape=(2, 3, 5), dtype=int32) tf.Tensor( [[ 0 1 2 3 4 5] [ 6 7 8 9 10 11] [12 13 14 15 16 17] [18 19 20 21 22 23] [24 25 26 27 28 29]], shape=(5, 6), dtype=int32) InvalidArgumentError: { {function_node __wrapped__Reshape_device_/job:localhost/replica:0/task:0/device:GPU:0} } Input to reshape is a tensor with 30 values, but the requested shape requires a multiple of 7 [Op:Reshape]





Some bad reshapes.

Pode executar sobre formas non especificadas. Ou a forma contén unha None (a lonxitude dun eixe é descoñecida) ou a forma enteira é None (O rango do tensor é descoñecido).

Excepto para tf.RaggedTensor, tales formas só ocorrerán no contexto das APIs simbólicas de construción de gráficos de TensorFlow:

F. Funcións

O API funcional duro.





Máis en DTypes

Dtítulos

Para comprobar a tf.Tensor Os tipos de datos utilizan o Tensor.dtype Propiedade .

Ao crear unha tf.Tensor desde un obxecto Python pode especificar opcionalmente o tipo de datos.

Se non, TensorFlow elixe un tipo de datos que pode representar os seus datos. tf.int32 e Python os números de puntos flotantes para tf.float32 Se non, TensorFlow usa as mesmas regras que NumPy utiliza ao converter en array.

Pódese facer de tipo a tipo.

the_f64_tensor = tf.constant([2.2, 3.3, 4.4], dtype=tf.float64) the_f16_tensor = tf.cast(the_f64_tensor, dtype=tf.float16) # Now, cast to an uint8 and lose the decimal precision the_u8_tensor = tf.cast(the_f16_tensor, dtype=tf.uint8) print(the_u8_tensor)

tf.Tensor([2 3 4], shape=(3,), dtype=uint8)





emisións

A emisión é un concepto emprestado daFuncións equivalentes en NumPyEn resumo, baixo certas condicións, os tensores máis pequenos son "estendidos" automaticamente para encaixar os tensores máis grandes cando se executan operacións combinadas neles.

O caso máis sinxelo e máis común é cando intenta multiplicar ou engadir un tensor a un escalar.

x = tf.constant([1, 2, 3]) y = tf.constant(2) z = tf.constant([2, 2, 2]) # All of these are the same computation print(tf.multiply(x, 2)) print(x * y) print(x * z)

tf.Tensor([2 4 6], shape=(3,), dtype=int32) tf.Tensor([2 4 6], shape=(3,), dtype=int32) tf.Tensor([2 4 6], shape=(3,), dtype=int32)

Do mesmo xeito, os eixos de lonxitude 1 poden estirarse para coincidir cos outros argumentos.

Neste caso, unha matriz 3x1 é elementalmente multiplicada por unha matriz 1x4 para producir unha matriz 3x4. [4] .

# These are the same computations x = tf.reshape(x,[3,1]) y = tf.range(1, 5) print(x, "

") print(y, "

") print(tf.multiply(x, y))

tf.Tensor( [[1] [2] [3]], shape=(3, 1), dtype=int32) tf.Tensor([1 2 3 4], shape=(4,), dtype=int32) tf.Tensor( [[ 1 2 3 4] [ 2 4 6 8] [ 3 6 9 12]], shape=(3, 4), dtype=int32)

A broadcasted add: a [3, 1] times a [1, 4] gives a [3,4]

Aquí está a mesma operación sen transmisión:

x_stretch = tf.constant([[1, 1, 1, 1], [2, 2, 2, 2], [3, 3, 3, 3]]) y_stretch = tf.constant([[1, 2, 3, 4], [1, 2, 3, 4], [1, 2, 3, 4]]) print(x_stretch * y_stretch) # Again, operator overloading

tf.Tensor( [[ 1 2 3 4] [ 2 4 6 8] [ 3 6 9 12]], shape=(3, 4), dtype=int32)

A maior parte do tempo, a transmisión é eficiente tanto no tempo como no espazo, xa que a operación de transmisión nunca materializa os tensores expandidos na memoria.

Vexa como funciona a emisión tf.broadcast_to .

print(tf.broadcast_to(tf.constant([1, 2, 3]), [3, 3]))

tf.Tensor( [[1 2 3] [1 2 3] [1 2 3]], shape=(3, 3), dtype=int32)

A diferenza das matemáticas, por exemplo, broadcast_to Non fai nada especial para salvar a memoria. aquí, estás materializando o tensor.

Pode ser aínda máis complicado.Esta secciónDescargar cancións de Jake VanderPlasPython Manual de Ciencia de Datosmostra máis trucos de transmisión (de novo en NumPy).





tf.convert_to para tensor

A maioría das opcións, como tf.matmul e tf.reshape Argumentos de clase tf.Tensor Non obstante, notarás no caso anterior que se aceptan obxectos de Python con forma de tensores.

A maioría, pero non todos, chamadas de ops convert_to_tensor Hai un rexistro de conversións, e a maioría das clases de obxectos como a de NumPy ndarray , TensorShape Listas de Python, e tf.Variable Todos se converterán automaticamente.

que tf.register_tensor_conversion_function para máis detalles, e se ten o seu propio tipo que quere converter automaticamente a un tensor.





Tensores xigantes

Un tensor con números variables de elementos ao longo dalgún eixe chámase "ragged". tf.ragged.RaggedTensor para os datos recollidos.

Por exemplo, Isto non pode ser representado como un tensor regular:

A tf.RaggedTensor , shape: [4, None]

ragged_list = [ [0, 1, 2, 3], [4, 5], [6, 7, 8], [9]]

try: tensor = tf.constant(ragged_list) except Exception as e: print(f"{type(e).__name__}: {e}")

ValueError: Can't convert non-rectangular Python sequence to Tensor.

En vez de crear unha tf.RaggedTensor Utilización tf.ragged.constant :

ragged_tensor = tf.ragged.constant(ragged_list) print(ragged_tensor)

<tf.RaggedTensor [[0, 1, 2, 3], [4, 5], [6, 7, 8], [9]]>

A forma dunha tf.RaggedTensor contén algúns eixos con lonxitudes descoñecidas:

print(ragged_tensor.shape)

(4, None)





Tensores de liña

tf.string é a dtype , é dicir, pode representar datos como cadeas (arados de bytes de lonxitude variable) en tensores.

As cadeas son atómicas e non poden ser indexadas como as cadeas de Python. A lonxitude da cadea non é un dos eixos do tensor. tf.strings para manipular as súas funcións.

Aquí está un tensor de cadea escalar:

# Tensors can be strings, too here is a scalar string. scalar_string_tensor = tf.constant("Gray wolf") print(scalar_string_tensor)

tf.Tensor(b'Gray wolf', shape=(), dtype=string)

Un vector de cadeas:

A vector of strings, shape: [3,]





# If you have three string tensors of different lengths, this is OK. tensor_of_strings = tf.constant(["Gray wolf", "Quick brown fox", "Lazy dog"]) # Note that the shape is (3,). The string length is not included. print(tensor_of_strings)

tf.Tensor([b'Gray wolf' b'Quick brown fox' b'Lazy dog'], shape=(3,), dtype=string)

En primeiro lugar, a impresión do b Prefixo indica que tf.string dtype non é unha cadea de unicode, senón unha cadea de byte.Unicode TutoriaisPara obter máis información sobre como traballar con texto de unicode en TensorFlow.

Se pasas os caracteres de unicode son UTF-8 codificados.

tf.constant("🥳👍")

<tf.Tensor: shape=(), dtype=string, numpy=b'\xf0\x9f\xa5\xb3\xf0\x9f\x91\x8d'>

Algunhas funcións básicas con cordas pódense atopar en tf.strings incluíndo tf.strings.split .

# You can use split to split a string into a set of tensors print(tf.strings.split(scalar_string_tensor, sep=" "))

tf.Tensor([b'Gray' b'wolf'], shape=(2,), dtype=string)

# ...but it turns into a `RaggedTensor` if you split up a tensor of strings, # as each string might be split into a different number of parts. print(tf.strings.split(tensor_of_strings))

<tf.RaggedTensor [[b'Gray', b'wolf'], [b'Quick', b'brown', b'fox'], [b'Lazy', b'dog']]>

Three strings split, shape: [3, None]

e tf.strings.to_number :

text = tf.constant("1 10 100") print(tf.strings.to_number(tf.strings.split(text, " ")))

tf.Tensor([ 1. 10. 100.], shape=(3,), dtype=float32)

Aínda que non podes usar tf.cast Para converter un tensor de cadea en números, pode convertelo en bytes e despois en números.

byte_strings = tf.strings.bytes_split(tf.constant("Duck")) byte_ints = tf.io.decode_raw(tf.constant("Duck"), tf.uint8) print("Byte strings:", byte_strings) print("Bytes:", byte_ints)

Byte strings: tf.Tensor([b'D' b'u' b'c' b'k'], shape=(4,), dtype=string) Bytes: tf.Tensor([ 68 117 99 107], shape=(4,), dtype=uint8)

# Or split it up as unicode and then decode it unicode_bytes = tf.constant("アヒル 🦆") unicode_char_bytes = tf.strings.unicode_split(unicode_bytes, "UTF-8") unicode_values = tf.strings.unicode_decode(unicode_bytes, "UTF-8") print("

Unicode bytes:", unicode_bytes) print("

Unicode chars:", unicode_char_bytes) print("

Unicode values:", unicode_values)

Unicode bytes: tf.Tensor(b'\xe3\x82\xa2\xe3\x83\x92\xe3\x83\xab \xf0\x9f\xa6\x86', shape=(), dtype=string) Unicode chars: tf.Tensor([b'\xe3\x82\xa2' b'\xe3\x83\x92' b'\xe3\x83\xab' b' ' b'\xf0\x9f\xa6\x86'], shape=(5,), dtype=string) Unicode values: tf.Tensor([ 12450 12498 12523 32 129414], shape=(5,), dtype=int32)

A súa tf.string dtype utilízase para todos os datos de bytes en bruto en TensorFlow. tf.io O módulo contén funcións para converter datos a e de bytes, incluíndo a decodificación de imaxes e a análise de csv.

Tensores de aforro

Ás veces, os seus datos son escasos, como un espazo de embalaxe moi amplo. tf.sparse.SparseTensor e operacións relacionadas para almacenar datos escasos de forma eficiente.

A tf.SparseTensor , shape: [3, 4]

# Sparse tensors store values by index in a memory-efficient manner sparse_tensor = tf.sparse.SparseTensor(indices=[[0, 0], [1, 2]], values=[1, 2], dense_shape=[3, 4]) print(sparse_tensor, "

") # You can convert sparse tensors to dense print(tf.sparse.to_dense(sparse_tensor))

SparseTensor(indices=tf.Tensor( [[0 0] [1 2]], shape=(2, 2), dtype=int64), values=tf.Tensor([1 2], shape=(2,), dtype=int32), dense_shape=tf.Tensor([3 4], shape=(2,), dtype=int64)) tf.Tensor( [[1 0 0 0] [0 0 2 0] [0 0 0 0]], shape=(3, 4), dtype=int32)

Publicado orixinalmente no sitio web de TensorFlow, este artigo aparece aquí baixo un novo título e está licenciado baixo CC BY 4.0.

