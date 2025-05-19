Нет TensorFlow без датчиков

Обзор контента

Основы

О формах

Индексация

Манипуляция формами

Больше о DTypes

Радиовещание

tf.convert_to в tensor

Напряженные тензоры

Стринг тензоры

Сберегающие тензоры

Тенсоры представляют собой многомерные массивы с единым типом (так называемый dtype ) Вы можете увидеть все поддерживаемые dtypes на tf.dtypes .

Если вы знакомы сНомерТензоры бывают подобны np.arrays .

Все тензоры неизменны, как числа и строки в Python: вы никогда не можете обновить содержимое тензора, вы можете только создать новый.

import tensorflow as tf import numpy as np

2024-08-15 03:05:18.327501: E external/local_xla/xla/stream_executor/cuda/cuda_fft.cc:485] Unable to register cuFFT factory: Attempting to register factory for plugin cuFFT when one has already been registered 2024-08-15 03:05:18.348450: E external/local_xla/xla/stream_executor/cuda/cuda_dnn.cc:8454] Unable to register cuDNN factory: Attempting to register factory for plugin cuDNN when one has already been registered 2024-08-15 03:05:18.354825: E external/local_xla/xla/stream_executor/cuda/cuda_blas.cc:1452] Unable to register cuBLAS factory: Attempting to register factory for plugin cuBLAS when one has already been registered

Основы

Во-первых, создайте некоторые базовые тензоры.

Здесь есть «скалярный» или «ранк-0» тензор. Скаляр содержит одно значение, и нет «осей».

# This will be an int32 tensor by default; see "dtypes" below. rank_0_tensor = tf.constant(4) print(rank_0_tensor)

tf.Tensor(4, shape=(), dtype=int32) WARNING: All log messages before absl::InitializeLog() is called are written to STDERR I0000 00:00:1723691120.932442 176945 cuda_executor.cc:1015] successful NUMA node read from SysFS had negative value (-1), but there must be at least one NUMA node, so returning NUMA node zero. See more at https://github.com/torvalds/linux/blob/v6.0/Documentation/ABI/testing/sysfs-bus-pci#L344-L355 I0000 00:00:1723691120.936343 176945 cuda_executor.cc:1015] successful NUMA node read from SysFS had negative value (-1), but there must be at least one NUMA node, so returning NUMA node zero. See more at https://github.com/torvalds/linux/blob/v6.0/Documentation/ABI/testing/sysfs-bus-pci#L344-L355 I0000 00:00:1723691120.940040 176945 cuda_executor.cc:1015] successful NUMA node read from SysFS had negative value (-1), but there must be at least one NUMA node, so returning NUMA node zero. See more at https://github.com/torvalds/linux/blob/v6.0/Documentation/ABI/testing/sysfs-bus-pci#L344-L355 I0000 00:00:1723691120.943264 176945 cuda_executor.cc:1015] successful NUMA node read from SysFS had negative value (-1), but there must be at least one NUMA node, so returning NUMA node zero. See more at https://github.com/torvalds/linux/blob/v6.0/Documentation/ABI/testing/sysfs-bus-pci#L344-L355 I0000 00:00:1723691120.954872 176945 cuda_executor.cc:1015] successful NUMA node read from SysFS had negative value (-1), but there must be at least one NUMA node, so returning NUMA node zero. See more at https://github.com/torvalds/linux/blob/v6.0/Documentation/ABI/testing/sysfs-bus-pci#L344-L355 I0000 00:00:1723691120.958376 176945 cuda_executor.cc:1015] successful NUMA node read from SysFS had negative value (-1), but there must be at least one NUMA node, so returning NUMA node zero. See more at https://github.com/torvalds/linux/blob/v6.0/Documentation/ABI/testing/sysfs-bus-pci#L344-L355 I0000 00:00:1723691120.961894 176945 cuda_executor.cc:1015] successful NUMA node read from SysFS had negative value (-1), but there must be at least one NUMA node, so returning NUMA node zero. See more at https://github.com/torvalds/linux/blob/v6.0/Documentation/ABI/testing/sysfs-bus-pci#L344-L355 I0000 00:00:1723691120.964843 176945 cuda_executor.cc:1015] successful NUMA node read from SysFS had negative value (-1), but there must be at least one NUMA node, so returning NUMA node zero. See more at https://github.com/torvalds/linux/blob/v6.0/Documentation/ABI/testing/sysfs-bus-pci#L344-L355 I0000 00:00:1723691120.967730 176945 cuda_executor.cc:1015] successful NUMA node read from SysFS had negative value (-1), but there must be at least one NUMA node, so returning NUMA node zero. See more at https://github.com/torvalds/linux/blob/v6.0/Documentation/ABI/testing/sysfs-bus-pci#L344-L355 I0000 00:00:1723691120.971300 176945 cuda_executor.cc:1015] successful NUMA node read from SysFS had negative value (-1), but there must be at least one NUMA node, so returning NUMA node zero. See more at https://github.com/torvalds/linux/blob/v6.0/Documentation/ABI/testing/sysfs-bus-pci#L344-L355 I0000 00:00:1723691120.974711 176945 cuda_executor.cc:1015] successful NUMA node read from SysFS had negative value (-1), but there must be at least one NUMA node, so returning NUMA node zero. See more at https://github.com/torvalds/linux/blob/v6.0/Documentation/ABI/testing/sysfs-bus-pci#L344-L355 I0000 00:00:1723691120.977717 176945 cuda_executor.cc:1015] successful NUMA node read from SysFS had negative value (-1), but there must be at least one NUMA node, so returning NUMA node zero. See more at https://github.com/torvalds/linux/blob/v6.0/Documentation/ABI/testing/sysfs-bus-pci#L344-L355 I0000 00:00:1723691122.208679 176945 cuda_executor.cc:1015] successful NUMA node read from SysFS had negative value (-1), but there must be at least one NUMA node, so returning NUMA node zero. See more at https://github.com/torvalds/linux/blob/v6.0/Documentation/ABI/testing/sysfs-bus-pci#L344-L355 I0000 00:00:1723691122.210786 176945 cuda_executor.cc:1015] successful NUMA node read from SysFS had negative value (-1), but there must be at least one NUMA node, so returning NUMA node zero. See more at https://github.com/torvalds/linux/blob/v6.0/Documentation/ABI/testing/sysfs-bus-pci#L344-L355 I0000 00:00:1723691122.212791 176945 cuda_executor.cc:1015] successful NUMA node read from SysFS had negative value (-1), but there must be at least one NUMA node, so returning NUMA node zero. See more at https://github.com/torvalds/linux/blob/v6.0/Documentation/ABI/testing/sysfs-bus-pci#L344-L355 I0000 00:00:1723691122.214776 176945 cuda_executor.cc:1015] successful NUMA node read from SysFS had negative value (-1), but there must be at least one NUMA node, so returning NUMA node zero. See more at https://github.com/torvalds/linux/blob/v6.0/Documentation/ABI/testing/sysfs-bus-pci#L344-L355 I0000 00:00:1723691122.216798 176945 cuda_executor.cc:1015] successful NUMA node read from SysFS had negative value (-1), but there must be at least one NUMA node, so returning NUMA node zero. See more at https://github.com/torvalds/linux/blob/v6.0/Documentation/ABI/testing/sysfs-bus-pci#L344-L355 I0000 00:00:1723691122.218734 176945 cuda_executor.cc:1015] successful NUMA node read from SysFS had negative value (-1), but there must be at least one NUMA node, so returning NUMA node zero. See more at https://github.com/torvalds/linux/blob/v6.0/Documentation/ABI/testing/sysfs-bus-pci#L344-L355 I0000 00:00:1723691122.220650 176945 cuda_executor.cc:1015] successful NUMA node read from SysFS had negative value (-1), but there must be at least one NUMA node, so returning NUMA node zero. See more at https://github.com/torvalds/linux/blob/v6.0/Documentation/ABI/testing/sysfs-bus-pci#L344-L355 I0000 00:00:1723691122.222554 176945 cuda_executor.cc:1015] successful NUMA node read from SysFS had negative value (-1), but there must be at least one NUMA node, so returning NUMA node zero. See more at https://github.com/torvalds/linux/blob/v6.0/Documentation/ABI/testing/sysfs-bus-pci#L344-L355 I0000 00:00:1723691122.224486 176945 cuda_executor.cc:1015] successful NUMA node read from SysFS had negative value (-1), but there must be at least one NUMA node, so returning NUMA node zero. See more at https://github.com/torvalds/linux/blob/v6.0/Documentation/ABI/testing/sysfs-bus-pci#L344-L355 I0000 00:00:1723691122.226429 176945 cuda_executor.cc:1015] successful NUMA node read from SysFS had negative value (-1), but there must be at least one NUMA node, so returning NUMA node zero. See more at https://github.com/torvalds/linux/blob/v6.0/Documentation/ABI/testing/sysfs-bus-pci#L344-L355 I0000 00:00:1723691122.228329 176945 cuda_executor.cc:1015] successful NUMA node read from SysFS had negative value (-1), but there must be at least one NUMA node, so returning NUMA node zero. See more at https://github.com/torvalds/linux/blob/v6.0/Documentation/ABI/testing/sysfs-bus-pci#L344-L355 I0000 00:00:1723691122.230251 176945 cuda_executor.cc:1015] successful NUMA node read from SysFS had negative value (-1), but there must be at least one NUMA node, so returning NUMA node zero. See more at https://github.com/torvalds/linux/blob/v6.0/Documentation/ABI/testing/sysfs-bus-pci#L344-L355 I0000 00:00:1723691122.269036 176945 cuda_executor.cc:1015] successful NUMA node read from SysFS had negative value (-1), but there must be at least one NUMA node, so returning NUMA node zero. See more at https://github.com/torvalds/linux/blob/v6.0/Documentation/ABI/testing/sysfs-bus-pci#L344-L355 I0000 00:00:1723691122.271069 176945 cuda_executor.cc:1015] successful NUMA node read from SysFS had negative value (-1), but there must be at least one NUMA node, so returning NUMA node zero. See more at https://github.com/torvalds/linux/blob/v6.0/Documentation/ABI/testing/sysfs-bus-pci#L344-L355 I0000 00:00:1723691122.273006 176945 cuda_executor.cc:1015] successful NUMA node read from SysFS had negative value (-1), but there must be at least one NUMA node, so returning NUMA node zero. See more at https://github.com/torvalds/linux/blob/v6.0/Documentation/ABI/testing/sysfs-bus-pci#L344-L355 I0000 00:00:1723691122.274956 176945 cuda_executor.cc:1015] successful NUMA node read from SysFS had negative value (-1), but there must be at least one NUMA node, so returning NUMA node zero. See more at https://github.com/torvalds/linux/blob/v6.0/Documentation/ABI/testing/sysfs-bus-pci#L344-L355 I0000 00:00:1723691122.276917 176945 cuda_executor.cc:1015] successful NUMA node read from SysFS had negative value (-1), but there must be at least one NUMA node, so returning NUMA node zero. See more at https://github.com/torvalds/linux/blob/v6.0/Documentation/ABI/testing/sysfs-bus-pci#L344-L355 I0000 00:00:1723691122.278854 176945 cuda_executor.cc:1015] successful NUMA node read from SysFS had negative value (-1), but there must be at least one NUMA node, so returning NUMA node zero. See more at https://github.com/torvalds/linux/blob/v6.0/Documentation/ABI/testing/sysfs-bus-pci#L344-L355 I0000 00:00:1723691122.280754 176945 cuda_executor.cc:1015] successful NUMA node read from SysFS had negative value (-1), but there must be at least one NUMA node, so returning NUMA node zero. See more at https://github.com/torvalds/linux/blob/v6.0/Documentation/ABI/testing/sysfs-bus-pci#L344-L355 I0000 00:00:1723691122.282664 176945 cuda_executor.cc:1015] successful NUMA node read from SysFS had negative value (-1), but there must be at least one NUMA node, so returning NUMA node zero. See more at https://github.com/torvalds/linux/blob/v6.0/Documentation/ABI/testing/sysfs-bus-pci#L344-L355 I0000 00:00:1723691122.284613 176945 cuda_executor.cc:1015] successful NUMA node read from SysFS had negative value (-1), but there must be at least one NUMA node, so returning NUMA node zero. See more at https://github.com/torvalds/linux/blob/v6.0/Documentation/ABI/testing/sysfs-bus-pci#L344-L355 I0000 00:00:1723691122.287058 176945 cuda_executor.cc:1015] successful NUMA node read from SysFS had negative value (-1), but there must be at least one NUMA node, so returning NUMA node zero. See more at https://github.com/torvalds/linux/blob/v6.0/Documentation/ABI/testing/sysfs-bus-pci#L344-L355 I0000 00:00:1723691122.289508 176945 cuda_executor.cc:1015] successful NUMA node read from SysFS had negative value (-1), but there must be at least one NUMA node, so returning NUMA node zero. See more at https://github.com/torvalds/linux/blob/v6.0/Documentation/ABI/testing/sysfs-bus-pci#L344-L355 I0000 00:00:1723691122.291891 176945 cuda_executor.cc:1015] successful NUMA node read from SysFS had negative value (-1), but there must be at least one NUMA node, so returning NUMA node zero. See more at https://github.com/torvalds/linux/blob/v6.0/Documentation/ABI/testing/sysfs-bus-pci#L344-L355





«Вектор» или «ранк-1» тензор подобен списку значений.

# Let's make this a float tensor. rank_1_tensor = tf.constant([2.0, 3.0, 4.0]) print(rank_1_tensor)

tf.Tensor([2. 3. 4.], shape=(3,), dtype=float32)





A "matrix" or "rank-2" tensor has two axes:

# If you want to be specific, you can set the dtype (see below) at creation time rank_2_tensor = tf.constant([[1, 2], [3, 4], [5, 6]], dtype=tf.float16) print(rank_2_tensor)

tf.Tensor( [[1. 2.] [3. 4.] [5. 6.]], shape=(3, 2), dtype=float16)

A scalar, shape: [] A vector, shape: [3] A matrix, shape: [3, 2]

Tensors may have more axes; here is a tensor with three axes:

# There can be an arbitrary number of # axes (sometimes called "dimensions") rank_3_tensor = tf.constant([ [[0, 1, 2, 3, 4], [5, 6, 7, 8, 9]], [[10, 11, 12, 13, 14], [15, 16, 17, 18, 19]], [[20, 21, 22, 23, 24], [25, 26, 27, 28, 29]],]) print(rank_3_tensor)

tf.Tensor( [[[ 0 1 2 3 4] [ 5 6 7 8 9]] [[10 11 12 13 14] [15 16 17 18 19]] [[20 21 22 23 24] [25 26 27 28 29]]], shape=(3, 2, 5), dtype=int32)

Есть много способов визуализировать тензор с более чем двумя осями.

A 3-axis tensor, shape: [3, 2, 5]





Вы можете конвертировать тензор в массив NumPy либо с помощью np.array или The tensor.numpy Метод :

np.array(rank_2_tensor)

array([[1., 2.], [3., 4.], [5., 6.]], dtype=float16)

rank_2_tensor.numpy()

array([[1., 2.], [3., 4.], [5., 6.]], dtype=float16)

Тенсоры часто содержат плавающие и инцы, но имеют много других типов, в том числе:

Комплексные числа

строки

базы tf.Tensor класс требует, чтобы тензоры были «правоугольными» - то есть вдоль каждой оси каждый элемент одинакового размера, однако существуют специализированные типы тензоров, которые могут обрабатывать различные формы:

Напряжённые напряжённые

Сберегающие напряжения

Вы можете делать базовую математику на тенсорах, включая добавление, умножение в виде элементов и умножение матрицы.

a = tf.constant([[1, 2], [3, 4]]) b = tf.constant([[1, 1], [1, 1]]) # Could have also said `tf.ones([2,2], dtype=tf.int32)` print(tf.add(a, b), "

") print(tf.multiply(a, b), "

") print(tf.matmul(a, b), "

")

tf.Tensor( [[2 3] [4 5]], shape=(2, 2), dtype=int32) tf.Tensor( [[1 2] [3 4]], shape=(2, 2), dtype=int32) tf.Tensor( [[3 3] [7 7]], shape=(2, 2), dtype=int32)

print(a + b, "

") # element-wise addition print(a * b, "

") # element-wise multiplication print(a @ b, "

") # matrix multiplication tf.Tensor( [[2 3] [4 5]], shape=(2, 2), dtype=int32) tf.Tensor( [[1 2] [3 4]], shape=(2, 2), dtype=int32) tf.Tensor( [[3 3] [7 7]], shape=(2, 2), dtype=int32)

Тенсоры используются во всех видах операций (или «Опс»).

c = tf.constant([[4.0, 5.0], [10.0, 1.0]]) # Find the largest value print(tf.reduce_max(c)) # Find the index of the largest value print(tf.math.argmax(c)) # Compute the softmax print(tf.nn.softmax(c))

tf.Tensor(10.0, shape=(), dtype=float32) tf.Tensor([1 0], shape=(2,), dtype=int64) tf.Tensor( [[2.6894143e-01 7.3105854e-01] [9.9987662e-01 1.2339458e-04]], shape=(2, 2), dtype=float32)

Примечание: Как правило, там, где функция TensorFlow ожидает ввода Tensor, функция также будет принимать все, что можно конвертировать в Tensor с помощью tf.convert_to_tensor.

Note:Как правило, где-либо функция TensorFlow ожидает Tensor как вход, функция также будет принимать все, что может быть преобразовано в Tensor Использование tf.convert_to_tensor Смотрите ниже для примера.

tf.convert_to_tensor([1,2,3])

<tf.Tensor: shape=(3,), dtype=int32, numpy=array([1, 2, 3], dtype=int32)>

tf.reduce_max([1,2,3])

<tf.Tensor: shape=(), dtype=int32, numpy=3>

tf.reduce_max(np.array([1,2,3]))

<tf.Tensor: shape=(), dtype=int64, numpy=3>





О формах

Тенсоры имеют формы. Некоторые словари:

Форма: длина (количество элементов) каждой оси тензора.

Ранг: число осей тензора. Скаляр имеет ранг 0, вектор имеет ранг 1, матрица имеет ранг 2.

Ось или измерение: Особое измерение тензора.

Размер: Общее количество элементов в тензоре, продукт элементов вектора формы.

Примечание: Хотя вы можете видеть ссылку на «двумерный тензор», тензор ранга-2 обычно не описывает 2D-пространство.

Note:Хотя вы можете видеть ссылку на «двумерный тензор», тензор ранга-2 обычно не описывает 2D-пространство.

Тенсоры и tf.TensorShape объекты имеют удобные свойства для доступа к этим:

rank_4_tensor = tf.zeros([3, 2, 4, 5])



A rank-4 tensor, shape: [3, 2, 4, 5]

print("Type of every element:", rank_4_tensor.dtype) print("Number of axes:", rank_4_tensor.ndim) print("Shape of tensor:", rank_4_tensor.shape) print("Elements along axis 0 of tensor:", rank_4_tensor.shape[0]) print("Elements along the last axis of tensor:", rank_4_tensor.shape[-1]) print("Total number of elements (3*2*4*5): ", tf.size(rank_4_tensor).numpy())

Type of every element: <dtype: 'float32'> Number of axes: 4 Shape of tensor: (3, 2, 4, 5) Elements along axis 0 of tensor: 3 Elements along the last axis of tensor: 5 Total number of elements (3*2*4*5): 120

Но обратите внимание, что Tensor.ndim и Tensor.shape Атрибуты не возвращаются Tensor объекты. если вам нужен Tensor Используйте его tf.rank или tf.shape Эта разница тонкая, но она может быть важной при создании графиков (позже).

tf.rank(rank_4_tensor)

<tf.Tensor: shape=(), dtype=int32, numpy=4>

tf.shape(rank_4_tensor)

<tf.Tensor: shape=(4,), dtype=int32, numpy=array([3, 2, 4, 5], dtype=int32)>

В то время как оси часто называют своими индексами, вы всегда должны следить за значением каждого из них.Часто оси упорядочены от глобального к локальному: сначала ось партии, за которой следуют пространственные размеры, а затем особенности для каждого местоположения.

Typical axis order





Индексация

Индексирование единой оси

TensorFlow следует стандартным правилам индексации Python, похожим наИндексирование списка или строки в Python, и основные правила индексации NumPy.

Индексы начинаются с 0

отрицательные индексы отсчитываются назад от конца

колонны, :, используются для разрезов: start:stop:step





rank_1_tensor = tf.constant([0, 1, 1, 2, 3, 5, 8, 13, 21, 34]) print(rank_1_tensor.numpy())

[ 0 1 1 2 3 5 8 13 21 34]

Индексирование с помощью скаляра удаляет ось:

print("First:", rank_1_tensor[0].numpy()) print("Second:", rank_1_tensor[1].numpy()) print("Last:", rank_1_tensor[-1].numpy())

First: 0 Second: 1 Last: 34

Индексировать с A : Слайс держит ось:

print("Everything:", rank_1_tensor[:].numpy()) print("Before 4:", rank_1_tensor[:4].numpy()) print("From 4 to the end:", rank_1_tensor[4:].numpy()) print("From 2, before 7:", rank_1_tensor[2:7].numpy()) print("Every other item:", rank_1_tensor[::2].numpy()) print("Reversed:", rank_1_tensor[::-1].numpy())

Everything: [ 0 1 1 2 3 5 8 13 21 34] Before 4: [0 1 1 2] From 4 to the end: [ 3 5 8 13 21 34] From 2, before 7: [1 2 3 5 8] Every other item: [ 0 1 3 8 21] Reversed: [34 21 13 8 5 3 2 1 1 0]

Многоосевая индексация

Тенсоры более высокого ранга индексируются путем прохождения нескольких индексов.

Точно такие же правила, как и в случае с одной оси, применяются к каждой оси независимо.

print(rank_2_tensor.numpy())

[[1. 2.] [3. 4.] [5. 6.]]

Проходя цельное число для каждого индекса, результат является скаляром.

# Pull out a single value from a 2-rank tensor print(rank_2_tensor[1, 1].numpy())

You can index using any combination of integers and slices:

# Get row and column tensors print("Second row:", rank_2_tensor[1, :].numpy()) print("Second column:", rank_2_tensor[:, 1].numpy()) print("Last row:", rank_2_tensor[-1, :].numpy()) print("First item in last column:", rank_2_tensor[0, -1].numpy()) print("Skip the first row:") print(rank_2_tensor[1:, :].numpy(), "

")

Second row: [3. 4.] Second column: [2. 4. 6.] Last row: [5. 6.] First item in last column: 2.0 Skip the first row: [[3. 4.] [5. 6.]]

Here is an example with a 3-axis tensor:

print(rank_3_tensor[:, :, 4])

tf.Tensor( [[ 4 9] [14 19] [24 29]], shape=(3, 2), dtype=int32)



Selecting the last feature across all locations in each example in the batch

Читайте оTensor Slicing Руководствочтобы узнать, как вы можете применить индексацию для манипулирования отдельными элементами в ваших тенсорах.

Манипуляция формами

Переоформление тензора очень полезно.

# Shape returns a `TensorShape` object that shows the size along each axis x = tf.constant([[1], [2], [3]]) print(x.shape)

(3, 1)

# You can convert this object into a Python list, too print(x.shape.as_list())

[3, 1]

Вы можете переформатировать тензор в новую форму. tf.reshape Операция быстрая и дешевая, так как основные данные не нуждаются в дублировании.

# You can reshape a tensor to a new shape. # Note that you're passing in a list reshaped = tf.reshape(x, [1, 3])

print(x.shape) print(reshaped.shape)

(3, 1) (1, 3)

Данные сохраняют свое расположение в памяти и создается новый тензор, с запрошенной формой, указывающий на те же данные. TensorFlow использует C-стиль «роу-мажор» упорядочения памяти, где увеличение правого индекса соответствует одному шагу в памяти.

print(rank_3_tensor)

tf.Tensor( [[[ 0 1 2 3 4] [ 5 6 7 8 9]] [[10 11 12 13 14] [15 16 17 18 19]] [[20 21 22 23 24] [25 26 27 28 29]]], shape=(3, 2, 5), dtype=int32)

Если вы сплотите тензор, вы можете увидеть, в каком порядке он установлен в памяти.

# A `-1` passed in the `shape` argument says "Whatever fits". print(tf.reshape(rank_3_tensor, [-1]))

tf.Tensor( [ 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29], shape=(30,), dtype=int32)

Обычно единственное разумное использование tf.reshape объединять или разделять соседние оси (или добавлять / удалять 1 с )

Для этого тензора 3x2x5 переформатирование в (3x2)x5 или 3x(2x5) являются обоими разумными вещами, поскольку резки не смешиваются:

print(tf.reshape(rank_3_tensor, [3*2, 5]), "

") print(tf.reshape(rank_3_tensor, [3, -1]))

tf.Tensor( [[ 0 1 2 3 4] [ 5 6 7 8 9] [10 11 12 13 14] [15 16 17 18 19] [20 21 22 23 24] [25 26 27 28 29]], shape=(6, 5), dtype=int32) tf.Tensor( [[ 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9] [10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19] [20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29]], shape=(3, 10), dtype=int32)





Some good reshapes.

Переформатирование будет «работать» для любой новой формы с одинаковым общим числом элементов, но это не сделает ничего полезного, если вы не уважаете порядок осей.

Обменные оси в tf.reshape не работает; вам нужно tf.transpose Для этого .

# Bad examples: don't do this # You can't reorder axes with reshape. print(tf.reshape(rank_3_tensor, [2, 3, 5]), "

") # This is a mess print(tf.reshape(rank_3_tensor, [5, 6]), "

") # This doesn't work at all try: tf.reshape(rank_3_tensor, [7, -1]) except Exception as e: print(f"{type(e).__name__}: {e}")





tf.Tensor( [[[ 0 1 2 3 4] [ 5 6 7 8 9] [10 11 12 13 14]] [[15 16 17 18 19] [20 21 22 23 24] [25 26 27 28 29]]], shape=(2, 3, 5), dtype=int32) tf.Tensor( [[ 0 1 2 3 4 5] [ 6 7 8 9 10 11] [12 13 14 15 16 17] [18 19 20 21 22 23] [24 25 26 27 28 29]], shape=(5, 6), dtype=int32) InvalidArgumentError: { {function_node __wrapped__Reshape_device_/job:localhost/replica:0/task:0/device:GPU:0} } Input to reshape is a tensor with 30 values, but the requested shape requires a multiple of 7 [Op:Reshape]





Some bad reshapes.

Вы можете пересекать не полностью определенные формы. либо форма содержит None (длина оси неизвестна) или вся форма None (Ранг тензора не известен)

За исключением tf.RaggedTensor, такие формы будут происходить только в контексте символических графических API TensorFlow:

ФУНКЦИЯ TF

Твердый функциональный огонь.





Больше на ДТИП

ДТИП

Чтобы проверить а tf.Tensor Тип данных использует Tensor.dtype Собственность .

При создании а tf.Tensor с объекта Python вы можете дополнительно указать тип данных.

Если нет, TensorFlow выбирает тип данных, который может представлять ваши данные. tf.int32 Python плавучие точки числа tf.float32 В противном случае TensorFlow использует те же правила, которые использует NumPy при конвертации в массивы.

Вы можете выбрать тип по типу.

the_f64_tensor = tf.constant([2.2, 3.3, 4.4], dtype=tf.float64) the_f16_tensor = tf.cast(the_f64_tensor, dtype=tf.float16) # Now, cast to an uint8 and lose the decimal precision the_u8_tensor = tf.cast(the_f16_tensor, dtype=tf.uint8) print(the_u8_tensor)

tf.Tensor([2 3 4], shape=(3,), dtype=uint8)





Радиовещание

Трансляция является концепцией, заимствованной отЭквивалентная функция в NumPyКороче говоря, при определенных условиях более мелкие тензоры автоматически «растягиваются», чтобы вписаться в более крупные тензоры при выполнении комбинированных операций на них.

Самый простой и распространенный случай — когда вы пытаетесь умножить или добавить тензор к скаляру.

x = tf.constant([1, 2, 3]) y = tf.constant(2) z = tf.constant([2, 2, 2]) # All of these are the same computation print(tf.multiply(x, 2)) print(x * y) print(x * z)

tf.Tensor([2 4 6], shape=(3,), dtype=int32) tf.Tensor([2 4 6], shape=(3,), dtype=int32) tf.Tensor([2 4 6], shape=(3,), dtype=int32)

Аналогичным образом, оси с длиной 1 можно растянуть, чтобы соответствовать другим аргументам.

В этом случае матрица 3x1 элементарно умножается на матрицу 1x4 для получения матрицы 3x4. [4] .

# These are the same computations x = tf.reshape(x,[3,1]) y = tf.range(1, 5) print(x, "

") print(y, "

") print(tf.multiply(x, y))

tf.Tensor( [[1] [2] [3]], shape=(3, 1), dtype=int32) tf.Tensor([1 2 3 4], shape=(4,), dtype=int32) tf.Tensor( [[ 1 2 3 4] [ 2 4 6 8] [ 3 6 9 12]], shape=(3, 4), dtype=int32)

A broadcasted add: a [3, 1] times a [1, 4] gives a [3,4]

Вот такая же операция без вещания:

x_stretch = tf.constant([[1, 1, 1, 1], [2, 2, 2, 2], [3, 3, 3, 3]]) y_stretch = tf.constant([[1, 2, 3, 4], [1, 2, 3, 4], [1, 2, 3, 4]]) print(x_stretch * y_stretch) # Again, operator overloading

tf.Tensor( [[ 1 2 3 4] [ 2 4 6 8] [ 3 6 9 12]], shape=(3, 4), dtype=int32)

Большую часть времени вещание является эффективным как во времени, так и в пространстве, так как вещательная операция никогда не материализует расширенные тензоры в памяти.

Вы видите, как выглядит трансляция с использованием tf.broadcast_to .

print(tf.broadcast_to(tf.constant([1, 2, 3]), [3, 3]))

tf.Tensor( [[1 2 3] [1 2 3] [1 2 3]], shape=(3, 3), dtype=int32)

В отличие от математики, например, broadcast_to не делает ничего особенного для сохранения памяти. здесь вы материализуете тензор.

Это может стать еще сложнее.Этот разделКнига Джейка ВандерпласаPython Data Science Руководствопоказывает больше трансляционных трюков (опять в NumPy).





tf.convert_to в tensor

Большинство операций, как tf.matmul и tf.reshape Возьмите аргументы класса tf.Tensor Тем не менее, вы заметите в вышеуказанном случае, объекты Python с формой тензоров принимаются.

Большинство, но не все, ops call convert_to_tensor Существует реестр конверсий, и большинство классов объектов, таких как NumPy ndarray , TensorShape Списки Python и tf.Variable Все они будут конвертироваться автоматически.

это tf.register_tensor_conversion_function для получения более подробной информации, и если у вас есть свой собственный тип, вы хотели бы автоматически конвертировать его в тензор.





Напряженные тензоры

Тензор с переменным числом элементов вдоль какой-то оси называется «распущенным». tf.ragged.RaggedTensor для обработки данных.

Например, это не может быть представлено как регулярный тензор:

A tf.RaggedTensor , shape: [4, None]

ragged_list = [ [0, 1, 2, 3], [4, 5], [6, 7, 8], [9]]

try: tensor = tf.constant(ragged_list) except Exception as e: print(f"{type(e).__name__}: {e}")

ValueError: Can't convert non-rectangular Python sequence to Tensor.

Вместо этого создается а tf.RaggedTensor Использование tf.ragged.constant :

ragged_tensor = tf.ragged.constant(ragged_list) print(ragged_tensor)

<tf.RaggedTensor [[0, 1, 2, 3], [4, 5], [6, 7, 8], [9]]>

Форма А tf.RaggedTensor будет содержать некоторые оси с неизвестными длинами:

print(ragged_tensor.shape)

(4, None)





Стринг тензоры

tf.string Это а dtype , то есть вы можете представлять данные в виде строк (размеры байтов с переменной длиной) в тенсорах.

Строки являются атомными и не могут быть индексированы так, как строки Python. Длина строки не является одной из осей тензора. tf.strings функций для их манипулирования.

Вот скалярный струнный тензор:

# Tensors can be strings, too here is a scalar string. scalar_string_tensor = tf.constant("Gray wolf") print(scalar_string_tensor)

tf.Tensor(b'Gray wolf', shape=(), dtype=string)

Вектор из строк:

A vector of strings, shape: [3,]





# If you have three string tensors of different lengths, this is OK. tensor_of_strings = tf.constant(["Gray wolf", "Quick brown fox", "Lazy dog"]) # Note that the shape is (3,). The string length is not included. print(tensor_of_strings)

tf.Tensor([b'Gray wolf' b'Quick brown fox' b'Lazy dog'], shape=(3,), dtype=string)

В вышеуказанной печати на b Префикс говорит о том, что tf.string dtype — это не строка unicode, а байтовая строка.Unicode ТуториалПодробнее о работе с текстом unicode в TensorFlow.

Если вы передаете символы unicode, они кодируются UTF-8.

tf.constant("🥳👍")

<tf.Tensor: shape=(), dtype=string, numpy=b'\xf0\x9f\xa5\xb3\xf0\x9f\x91\x8d'>

Некоторые основные функции с струнами можно найти в tf.strings В том числе tf.strings.split .

# You can use split to split a string into a set of tensors print(tf.strings.split(scalar_string_tensor, sep=" "))

tf.Tensor([b'Gray' b'wolf'], shape=(2,), dtype=string)

# ...but it turns into a `RaggedTensor` if you split up a tensor of strings, # as each string might be split into a different number of parts. print(tf.strings.split(tensor_of_strings))

<tf.RaggedTensor [[b'Gray', b'wolf'], [b'Quick', b'brown', b'fox'], [b'Lazy', b'dog']]>

Three strings split, shape: [3, None]

и tf.strings.to_number :

text = tf.constant("1 10 100") print(tf.strings.to_number(tf.strings.split(text, " ")))

tf.Tensor([ 1. 10. 100.], shape=(3,), dtype=float32)

Хотя вы не можете использовать tf.cast Чтобы преобразовать струнный тензор в числа, вы можете преобразовать его в байты, а затем в числа.

byte_strings = tf.strings.bytes_split(tf.constant("Duck")) byte_ints = tf.io.decode_raw(tf.constant("Duck"), tf.uint8) print("Byte strings:", byte_strings) print("Bytes:", byte_ints)

Byte strings: tf.Tensor([b'D' b'u' b'c' b'k'], shape=(4,), dtype=string) Bytes: tf.Tensor([ 68 117 99 107], shape=(4,), dtype=uint8)

# Or split it up as unicode and then decode it unicode_bytes = tf.constant("アヒル 🦆") unicode_char_bytes = tf.strings.unicode_split(unicode_bytes, "UTF-8") unicode_values = tf.strings.unicode_decode(unicode_bytes, "UTF-8") print("

Unicode bytes:", unicode_bytes) print("

Unicode chars:", unicode_char_bytes) print("

Unicode values:", unicode_values)

Unicode bytes: tf.Tensor(b'\xe3\x82\xa2\xe3\x83\x92\xe3\x83\xab \xf0\x9f\xa6\x86', shape=(), dtype=string) Unicode chars: tf.Tensor([b'\xe3\x82\xa2' b'\xe3\x83\x92' b'\xe3\x83\xab' b' ' b'\xf0\x9f\xa6\x86'], shape=(5,), dtype=string) Unicode values: tf.Tensor([ 12450 12498 12523 32 129414], shape=(5,), dtype=int32)

ТЭ tf.string dtype используется для всех данных сырых байтов в TensorFlow. tf.io Модуль содержит функции для преобразования данных в и из байтов, включая расшифровку изображений и анализирование csv.

Сберегающие напряжения

Иногда ваши данные являются скудными, например, очень широкое пространство для встраивания. tf.sparse.SparseTensor и связанные с ними операции для эффективного хранения скудных данных.

A tf.SparseTensor , shape: [3, 4]

# Sparse tensors store values by index in a memory-efficient manner sparse_tensor = tf.sparse.SparseTensor(indices=[[0, 0], [1, 2]], values=[1, 2], dense_shape=[3, 4]) print(sparse_tensor, "

") # You can convert sparse tensors to dense print(tf.sparse.to_dense(sparse_tensor))

SparseTensor(indices=tf.Tensor( [[0 0] [1 2]], shape=(2, 2), dtype=int64), values=tf.Tensor([1 2], shape=(2,), dtype=int32), dense_shape=tf.Tensor([3 4], shape=(2,), dtype=int64)) tf.Tensor( [[1 0 0 0] [0 0 2 0] [0 0 0 0]], shape=(3, 4), dtype=int32)

Первоначально опубликованная на веб-сайте TensorFlow, эта статья появляется здесь под новым заголовком и лицензирована под CC BY 4.0.

Первоначально опубликованная на веб-сайте TensorFlow, эта статья появляется здесь под новым заголовком и лицензирована под CC BY 4.0.



