Нет TensorFlow без датчиков

Тенсоры представляют собой многомерные массивы с единым типом (так называемый
dtype) Вы можете увидеть все поддерживаемые
dtypesна
tf.dtypes.
Если вы знакомы сНомерТензоры бывают подобны
np.arrays.
Все тензоры неизменны, как числа и строки в Python: вы никогда не можете обновить содержимое тензора, вы можете только создать новый.
import tensorflow as tf
import numpy as np
Основы
Во-первых, создайте некоторые базовые тензоры.
Здесь есть «скалярный» или «ранк-0» тензор. Скаляр содержит одно значение, и нет «осей».
# This will be an int32 tensor by default; see "dtypes" below.
rank_0_tensor = tf.constant(4)
print(rank_0_tensor)
tf.Tensor(4, shape=(), dtype=int32)
«Вектор» или «ранк-1» тензор подобен списку значений.
# Let's make this a float tensor.
rank_1_tensor = tf.constant([2.0, 3.0, 4.0])
print(rank_1_tensor)
tf.Tensor([2. 3. 4.], shape=(3,), dtype=float32)
A "matrix" or "rank-2" tensor has two axes:
# If you want to be specific, you can set the dtype (see below) at creation time
rank_2_tensor = tf.constant([[1, 2],
[3, 4],
[5, 6]], dtype=tf.float16)
print(rank_2_tensor)
tf.Tensor(
[[1. 2.]
[3. 4.]
[5. 6.]], shape=(3, 2), dtype=float16)
Tensors may have more axes; here is a tensor with three axes:
# There can be an arbitrary number of
# axes (sometimes called "dimensions")
rank_3_tensor = tf.constant([
[[0, 1, 2, 3, 4],
[5, 6, 7, 8, 9]],
[[10, 11, 12, 13, 14],
[15, 16, 17, 18, 19]],
[[20, 21, 22, 23, 24],
[25, 26, 27, 28, 29]],])
print(rank_3_tensor)
tf.Tensor(
[[[ 0 1 2 3 4]
[ 5 6 7 8 9]]
[[10 11 12 13 14]
[15 16 17 18 19]]
[[20 21 22 23 24]
[25 26 27 28 29]]], shape=(3, 2, 5), dtype=int32)
Есть много способов визуализировать тензор с более чем двумя осями.
Вы можете конвертировать тензор в массив NumPy либо с помощью
np.arrayили The
tensor.numpyМетод :
np.array(rank_2_tensor)
array([[1., 2.],
[3., 4.],
[5., 6.]], dtype=float16)
rank_2_tensor.numpy()
array([[1., 2.],
[3., 4.],
[5., 6.]], dtype=float16)
Тенсоры часто содержат плавающие и инцы, но имеют много других типов, в том числе:
- Комплексные числа
- строки
базы
tf.Tensorкласс требует, чтобы тензоры были «правоугольными» - то есть вдоль каждой оси каждый элемент одинакового размера, однако существуют специализированные типы тензоров, которые могут обрабатывать различные формы:
- Напряжённые напряжённые
- Сберегающие напряжения
Вы можете делать базовую математику на тенсорах, включая добавление, умножение в виде элементов и умножение матрицы.
a = tf.constant([[1, 2],
[3, 4]])
b = tf.constant([[1, 1],
[1, 1]]) # Could have also said `tf.ones([2,2], dtype=tf.int32)`
print(tf.add(a, b), "\n")
print(tf.multiply(a, b), "\n")
print(tf.matmul(a, b), "\n")
tf.Tensor(
[[2 3]
[4 5]], shape=(2, 2), dtype=int32)
tf.Tensor(
[[1 2]
[3 4]], shape=(2, 2), dtype=int32)
tf.Tensor(
[[3 3]
[7 7]], shape=(2, 2), dtype=int32)
print(a + b, "\n") # element-wise addition
print(a * b, "\n") # element-wise multiplication
print(a @ b, "\n") # matrix multiplication
tf.Tensor(
[[2 3]
[4 5]], shape=(2, 2), dtype=int32)
tf.Tensor(
[[1 2]
[3 4]], shape=(2, 2), dtype=int32)
tf.Tensor(
[[3 3]
[7 7]], shape=(2, 2), dtype=int32)
Тенсоры используются во всех видах операций (или «Опс»).
c = tf.constant([[4.0, 5.0], [10.0, 1.0]])
# Find the largest value
print(tf.reduce_max(c))
# Find the index of the largest value
print(tf.math.argmax(c))
# Compute the softmax
print(tf.nn.softmax(c))
tf.Tensor(10.0, shape=(), dtype=float32)
tf.Tensor([1 0], shape=(2,), dtype=int64)
tf.Tensor(
[[2.6894143e-01 7.3105854e-01]
[9.9987662e-01 1.2339458e-04]], shape=(2, 2), dtype=float32)
Примечание: Как правило, там, где функция TensorFlow ожидает ввода Tensor, функция также будет принимать все, что можно конвертировать в Tensor с помощью tf.convert_to_tensor.
Note:Как правило, где-либо функция TensorFlow ожидает
Tensorкак вход, функция также будет принимать все, что может быть преобразовано в
TensorИспользование
tf.convert_to_tensorСмотрите ниже для примера.
tf.convert_to_tensor([1,2,3])
<tf.Tensor: shape=(3,), dtype=int32, numpy=array([1, 2, 3], dtype=int32)>
tf.reduce_max([1,2,3])
<tf.Tensor: shape=(), dtype=int32, numpy=3>
tf.reduce_max(np.array([1,2,3]))
<tf.Tensor: shape=(), dtype=int64, numpy=3>
О формах
Тенсоры имеют формы. Некоторые словари:
- Форма: длина (количество элементов) каждой оси тензора.
- Ранг: число осей тензора. Скаляр имеет ранг 0, вектор имеет ранг 1, матрица имеет ранг 2.
- Ось или измерение: Особое измерение тензора.
- Размер: Общее количество элементов в тензоре, продукт элементов вектора формы.
Примечание: Хотя вы можете видеть ссылку на «двумерный тензор», тензор ранга-2 обычно не описывает 2D-пространство.
Note:Хотя вы можете видеть ссылку на «двумерный тензор», тензор ранга-2 обычно не описывает 2D-пространство.
Тенсоры и
tf.TensorShapeобъекты имеют удобные свойства для доступа к этим:
rank_4_tensor = tf.zeros([3, 2, 4, 5])
print("Type of every element:", rank_4_tensor.dtype)
print("Number of axes:", rank_4_tensor.ndim)
print("Shape of tensor:", rank_4_tensor.shape)
print("Elements along axis 0 of tensor:", rank_4_tensor.shape[0])
print("Elements along the last axis of tensor:", rank_4_tensor.shape[-1])
print("Total number of elements (3*2*4*5): ", tf.size(rank_4_tensor).numpy())
Type of every element: <dtype: 'float32'>
Number of axes: 4
Shape of tensor: (3, 2, 4, 5)
Elements along axis 0 of tensor: 3
Elements along the last axis of tensor: 5
Total number of elements (3*2*4*5): 120
Но обратите внимание, что
Tensor.ndimи
Tensor.shapeАтрибуты не возвращаются
Tensorобъекты. если вам нужен
TensorИспользуйте его
tf.rankили
tf.shapeЭта разница тонкая, но она может быть важной при создании графиков (позже).
tf.rank(rank_4_tensor)
<tf.Tensor: shape=(), dtype=int32, numpy=4>
tf.shape(rank_4_tensor)
<tf.Tensor: shape=(4,), dtype=int32, numpy=array([3, 2, 4, 5], dtype=int32)>
В то время как оси часто называют своими индексами, вы всегда должны следить за значением каждого из них.Часто оси упорядочены от глобального к локальному: сначала ось партии, за которой следуют пространственные размеры, а затем особенности для каждого местоположения.
Индексация
Индексирование единой оси
TensorFlow следует стандартным правилам индексации Python, похожим наИндексирование списка или строки в Python, и основные правила индексации NumPy.
- Индексы начинаются с 0
- отрицательные индексы отсчитываются назад от конца
- колонны, :, используются для разрезов: start:stop:step
rank_1_tensor = tf.constant([0, 1, 1, 2, 3, 5, 8, 13, 21, 34])
print(rank_1_tensor.numpy())
[ 0 1 1 2 3 5 8 13 21 34]
Индексирование с помощью скаляра удаляет ось:
print("First:", rank_1_tensor[0].numpy())
print("Second:", rank_1_tensor[1].numpy())
print("Last:", rank_1_tensor[-1].numpy())
First: 0
Second: 1
Last: 34
Индексировать с A
:Слайс держит ось:
print("Everything:", rank_1_tensor[:].numpy())
print("Before 4:", rank_1_tensor[:4].numpy())
print("From 4 to the end:", rank_1_tensor[4:].numpy())
print("From 2, before 7:", rank_1_tensor[2:7].numpy())
print("Every other item:", rank_1_tensor[::2].numpy())
print("Reversed:", rank_1_tensor[::-1].numpy())
Everything: [ 0 1 1 2 3 5 8 13 21 34]
Before 4: [0 1 1 2]
From 4 to the end: [ 3 5 8 13 21 34]
From 2, before 7: [1 2 3 5 8]
Every other item: [ 0 1 3 8 21]
Reversed: [34 21 13 8 5 3 2 1 1 0]
Многоосевая индексация
Тенсоры более высокого ранга индексируются путем прохождения нескольких индексов.
Точно такие же правила, как и в случае с одной оси, применяются к каждой оси независимо.
print(rank_2_tensor.numpy())
[[1. 2.]
[3. 4.]
[5. 6.]]
Проходя цельное число для каждого индекса, результат является скаляром.
# Pull out a single value from a 2-rank tensor
print(rank_2_tensor[1, 1].numpy())
You can index using any combination of integers and slices:
# Get row and column tensors
print("Second row:", rank_2_tensor[1, :].numpy())
print("Second column:", rank_2_tensor[:, 1].numpy())
print("Last row:", rank_2_tensor[-1, :].numpy())
print("First item in last column:", rank_2_tensor[0, -1].numpy())
print("Skip the first row:")
print(rank_2_tensor[1:, :].numpy(), "\n")
Second row: [3. 4.]
Second column: [2. 4. 6.]
Last row: [5. 6.]
First item in last column: 2.0
Skip the first row:
[[3. 4.]
[5. 6.]]
Here is an example with a 3-axis tensor:
print(rank_3_tensor[:, :, 4])
tf.Tensor(
[[ 4 9]
[14 19]
[24 29]], shape=(3, 2), dtype=int32)
Читайте оTensor Slicing Руководствочтобы узнать, как вы можете применить индексацию для манипулирования отдельными элементами в ваших тенсорах.
Манипуляция формами
Переоформление тензора очень полезно.
# Shape returns a `TensorShape` object that shows the size along each axis
x = tf.constant([[1], [2], [3]])
print(x.shape)
(3, 1)
# You can convert this object into a Python list, too
print(x.shape.as_list())
[3, 1]
Вы можете переформатировать тензор в новую форму.
tf.reshapeОперация быстрая и дешевая, так как основные данные не нуждаются в дублировании.
# You can reshape a tensor to a new shape.
# Note that you're passing in a list
reshaped = tf.reshape(x, [1, 3])
print(x.shape)
print(reshaped.shape)
(3, 1)
(1, 3)
Данные сохраняют свое расположение в памяти и создается новый тензор, с запрошенной формой, указывающий на те же данные. TensorFlow использует C-стиль «роу-мажор» упорядочения памяти, где увеличение правого индекса соответствует одному шагу в памяти.
print(rank_3_tensor)
tf.Tensor(
[[[ 0 1 2 3 4]
[ 5 6 7 8 9]]
[[10 11 12 13 14]
[15 16 17 18 19]]
[[20 21 22 23 24]
[25 26 27 28 29]]], shape=(3, 2, 5), dtype=int32)
Если вы сплотите тензор, вы можете увидеть, в каком порядке он установлен в памяти.
# A `-1` passed in the `shape` argument says "Whatever fits".
print(tf.reshape(rank_3_tensor, [-1]))
tf.Tensor(
[ 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29], shape=(30,), dtype=int32)
Обычно единственное разумное использование
tf.reshapeобъединять или разделять соседние оси (или добавлять / удалять
1с )
Для этого тензора 3x2x5 переформатирование в (3x2)x5 или 3x(2x5) являются обоими разумными вещами, поскольку резки не смешиваются:
print(tf.reshape(rank_3_tensor, [3*2, 5]), "\n")
print(tf.reshape(rank_3_tensor, [3, -1]))
tf.Tensor(
[[ 0 1 2 3 4]
[ 5 6 7 8 9]
[10 11 12 13 14]
[15 16 17 18 19]
[20 21 22 23 24]
[25 26 27 28 29]], shape=(6, 5), dtype=int32)
tf.Tensor(
[[ 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9]
[10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19]
[20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29]], shape=(3, 10), dtype=int32)
Переформатирование будет «работать» для любой новой формы с одинаковым общим числом элементов, но это не сделает ничего полезного, если вы не уважаете порядок осей.
Обменные оси в
tf.reshapeне работает; вам нужно
tf.transposeДля этого .
# Bad examples: don't do this
# You can't reorder axes with reshape.
print(tf.reshape(rank_3_tensor, [2, 3, 5]), "\n")
# This is a mess
print(tf.reshape(rank_3_tensor, [5, 6]), "\n")
# This doesn't work at all
try:
tf.reshape(rank_3_tensor, [7, -1])
except Exception as e:
print(f"{type(e).__name__}: {e}")
tf.Tensor(
[[[ 0 1 2 3 4]
[ 5 6 7 8 9]
[10 11 12 13 14]]
[[15 16 17 18 19]
[20 21 22 23 24]
[25 26 27 28 29]]], shape=(2, 3, 5), dtype=int32)
tf.Tensor(
[[ 0 1 2 3 4 5]
[ 6 7 8 9 10 11]
[12 13 14 15 16 17]
[18 19 20 21 22 23]
[24 25 26 27 28 29]], shape=(5, 6), dtype=int32)
InvalidArgumentError: { {function_node __wrapped__Reshape_device_/job:localhost/replica:0/task:0/device:GPU:0} } Input to reshape is a tensor with 30 values, but the requested shape requires a multiple of 7 [Op:Reshape]
Вы можете пересекать не полностью определенные формы. либо форма содержит
None(длина оси неизвестна) или вся форма
None(Ранг тензора не известен)
За исключением tf.RaggedTensor, такие формы будут происходить только в контексте символических графических API TensorFlow:
- ФУНКЦИЯ TF
- Твердый функциональный огонь.
Больше на
ДТИП
ДТИП
Чтобы проверить а
tf.TensorТип данных использует
Tensor.dtypeСобственность .
При создании а
tf.Tensorс объекта Python вы можете дополнительно указать тип данных.
Если нет, TensorFlow выбирает тип данных, который может представлять ваши данные.
tf.int32Python плавучие точки числа
tf.float32В противном случае TensorFlow использует те же правила, которые использует NumPy при конвертации в массивы.
Вы можете выбрать тип по типу.
the_f64_tensor = tf.constant([2.2, 3.3, 4.4], dtype=tf.float64)
the_f16_tensor = tf.cast(the_f64_tensor, dtype=tf.float16)
# Now, cast to an uint8 and lose the decimal precision
the_u8_tensor = tf.cast(the_f16_tensor, dtype=tf.uint8)
print(the_u8_tensor)
tf.Tensor([2 3 4], shape=(3,), dtype=uint8)
Радиовещание
Трансляция является концепцией, заимствованной отЭквивалентная функция в NumPyКороче говоря, при определенных условиях более мелкие тензоры автоматически «растягиваются», чтобы вписаться в более крупные тензоры при выполнении комбинированных операций на них.
Самый простой и распространенный случай — когда вы пытаетесь умножить или добавить тензор к скаляру.
x = tf.constant([1, 2, 3])
y = tf.constant(2)
z = tf.constant([2, 2, 2])
# All of these are the same computation
print(tf.multiply(x, 2))
print(x * y)
print(x * z)
tf.Tensor([2 4 6], shape=(3,), dtype=int32)
tf.Tensor([2 4 6], shape=(3,), dtype=int32)
tf.Tensor([2 4 6], shape=(3,), dtype=int32)
Аналогичным образом, оси с длиной 1 можно растянуть, чтобы соответствовать другим аргументам.
В этом случае матрица 3x1 элементарно умножается на матрицу 1x4 для получения матрицы 3x4.
[4].
# These are the same computations
x = tf.reshape(x,[3,1])
y = tf.range(1, 5)
print(x, "\n")
print(y, "\n")
print(tf.multiply(x, y))
tf.Tensor(
[[1]
[2]
[3]], shape=(3, 1), dtype=int32)
tf.Tensor([1 2 3 4], shape=(4,), dtype=int32)
tf.Tensor(
[[ 1 2 3 4]
[ 2 4 6 8]
[ 3 6 9 12]], shape=(3, 4), dtype=int32)
Вот такая же операция без вещания:
x_stretch = tf.constant([[1, 1, 1, 1],
[2, 2, 2, 2],
[3, 3, 3, 3]])
y_stretch = tf.constant([[1, 2, 3, 4],
[1, 2, 3, 4],
[1, 2, 3, 4]])
print(x_stretch * y_stretch) # Again, operator overloading
tf.Tensor(
[[ 1 2 3 4]
[ 2 4 6 8]
[ 3 6 9 12]], shape=(3, 4), dtype=int32)
Большую часть времени вещание является эффективным как во времени, так и в пространстве, так как вещательная операция никогда не материализует расширенные тензоры в памяти.
Вы видите, как выглядит трансляция с использованием
tf.broadcast_to.
print(tf.broadcast_to(tf.constant([1, 2, 3]), [3, 3]))
tf.Tensor(
[[1 2 3]
[1 2 3]
[1 2 3]], shape=(3, 3), dtype=int32)
В отличие от математики, например,
broadcast_toне делает ничего особенного для сохранения памяти. здесь вы материализуете тензор.
Это может стать еще сложнее.Этот разделКнига Джейка ВандерпласаPython Data Science Руководствопоказывает больше трансляционных трюков (опять в NumPy).
tf.convert_to в tensor
Большинство операций, как
tf.matmulи
tf.reshapeВозьмите аргументы класса
tf.TensorТем не менее, вы заметите в вышеуказанном случае, объекты Python с формой тензоров принимаются.
Большинство, но не все, ops call
convert_to_tensorСуществует реестр конверсий, и большинство классов объектов, таких как NumPy
ndarray,
TensorShapeСписки Python и
tf.VariableВсе они будут конвертироваться автоматически.
это
tf.register_tensor_conversion_functionдля получения более подробной информации, и если у вас есть свой собственный тип, вы хотели бы автоматически конвертировать его в тензор.
Напряженные тензоры
Тензор с переменным числом элементов вдоль какой-то оси называется «распущенным».
tf.ragged.RaggedTensorдля обработки данных.
Например, это не может быть представлено как регулярный тензор:
ragged_list = [
[0, 1, 2, 3],
[4, 5],
[6, 7, 8],
[9]]
try:
tensor = tf.constant(ragged_list)
except Exception as e:
print(f"{type(e).__name__}: {e}")
ValueError: Can't convert non-rectangular Python sequence to Tensor.
Вместо этого создается а
tf.RaggedTensorИспользование
tf.ragged.constant:
ragged_tensor = tf.ragged.constant(ragged_list)
print(ragged_tensor)
<tf.RaggedTensor [[0, 1, 2, 3], [4, 5], [6, 7, 8], [9]]>
Форма А
tf.RaggedTensorбудет содержать некоторые оси с неизвестными длинами:
print(ragged_tensor.shape)
(4, None)
Стринг тензоры
tf.stringЭто а
dtype, то есть вы можете представлять данные в виде строк (размеры байтов с переменной длиной) в тенсорах.
Строки являются атомными и не могут быть индексированы так, как строки Python. Длина строки не является одной из осей тензора.
tf.stringsфункций для их манипулирования.
Вот скалярный струнный тензор:
# Tensors can be strings, too here is a scalar string.
scalar_string_tensor = tf.constant("Gray wolf")
print(scalar_string_tensor)
tf.Tensor(b'Gray wolf', shape=(), dtype=string)
Вектор из строк:
# If you have three string tensors of different lengths, this is OK.
tensor_of_strings = tf.constant(["Gray wolf",
"Quick brown fox",
"Lazy dog"])
# Note that the shape is (3,). The string length is not included.
print(tensor_of_strings)
tf.Tensor([b'Gray wolf' b'Quick brown fox' b'Lazy dog'], shape=(3,), dtype=string)
В вышеуказанной печати на
bПрефикс говорит о том, что
tf.stringdtype — это не строка unicode, а байтовая строка.Unicode ТуториалПодробнее о работе с текстом unicode в TensorFlow.
Если вы передаете символы unicode, они кодируются UTF-8.
tf.constant("🥳👍")
<tf.Tensor: shape=(), dtype=string, numpy=b'\xf0\x9f\xa5\xb3\xf0\x9f\x91\x8d'>
Некоторые основные функции с струнами можно найти в
tf.stringsВ том числе
tf.strings.split.
# You can use split to split a string into a set of tensors
print(tf.strings.split(scalar_string_tensor, sep=" "))
tf.Tensor([b'Gray' b'wolf'], shape=(2,), dtype=string)
# ...but it turns into a `RaggedTensor` if you split up a tensor of strings,
# as each string might be split into a different number of parts.
print(tf.strings.split(tensor_of_strings))
<tf.RaggedTensor [[b'Gray', b'wolf'], [b'Quick', b'brown', b'fox'], [b'Lazy', b'dog']]>
и
tf.strings.to_number:
text = tf.constant("1 10 100")
print(tf.strings.to_number(tf.strings.split(text, " ")))
tf.Tensor([ 1. 10. 100.], shape=(3,), dtype=float32)
Хотя вы не можете использовать
tf.castЧтобы преобразовать струнный тензор в числа, вы можете преобразовать его в байты, а затем в числа.
byte_strings = tf.strings.bytes_split(tf.constant("Duck"))
byte_ints = tf.io.decode_raw(tf.constant("Duck"), tf.uint8)
print("Byte strings:", byte_strings)
print("Bytes:", byte_ints)
Byte strings: tf.Tensor([b'D' b'u' b'c' b'k'], shape=(4,), dtype=string)
Bytes: tf.Tensor([ 68 117 99 107], shape=(4,), dtype=uint8)
# Or split it up as unicode and then decode it
unicode_bytes = tf.constant("アヒル 🦆")
unicode_char_bytes = tf.strings.unicode_split(unicode_bytes, "UTF-8")
unicode_values = tf.strings.unicode_decode(unicode_bytes, "UTF-8")
print("\nUnicode bytes:", unicode_bytes)
print("\nUnicode chars:", unicode_char_bytes)
print("\nUnicode values:", unicode_values)
Unicode bytes: tf.Tensor(b'\xe3\x82\xa2\xe3\x83\x92\xe3\x83\xab \xf0\x9f\xa6\x86', shape=(), dtype=string)
Unicode chars: tf.Tensor([b'\xe3\x82\xa2' b'\xe3\x83\x92' b'\xe3\x83\xab' b' ' b'\xf0\x9f\xa6\x86'], shape=(5,), dtype=string)
Unicode values: tf.Tensor([ 12450 12498 12523 32 129414], shape=(5,), dtype=int32)
ТЭ
tf.stringdtype используется для всех данных сырых байтов в TensorFlow.
tf.ioМодуль содержит функции для преобразования данных в и из байтов, включая расшифровку изображений и анализирование csv.
Сберегающие напряжения
Иногда ваши данные являются скудными, например, очень широкое пространство для встраивания.
tf.sparse.SparseTensorи связанные с ними операции для эффективного хранения скудных данных.
# Sparse tensors store values by index in a memory-efficient manner
sparse_tensor = tf.sparse.SparseTensor(indices=[[0, 0], [1, 2]],
values=[1, 2],
dense_shape=[3, 4])
print(sparse_tensor, "\n")
# You can convert sparse tensors to dense
print(tf.sparse.to_dense(sparse_tensor))
SparseTensor(indices=tf.Tensor(
[[0 0]
[1 2]], shape=(2, 2), dtype=int64), values=tf.Tensor([1 2], shape=(2,), dtype=int32), dense_shape=tf.Tensor([3 4], shape=(2,), dtype=int64))
tf.Tensor(
[[1 0 0 0]
[0 0 2 0]
[0 0 0 0]], shape=(3, 4), dtype=int32)
Первоначально опубликованная на веб-сайте TensorFlow, эта статья появляется здесь под новым заголовком и лицензирована под CC BY 4.0.
