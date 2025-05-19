Nėra „TensorFlow“ be jutiklių

Turinio apžvalga
Tenzoriai yra daugialypiai diapazonai, turintys vienodą tipą (vadinamą
dtypeGalite pamatyti visus palaikytus
dtypesį
tf.dtypes.
Jei esate susipažinę suNumerisTendencijos yra tokios, kaip
np.arrays.
Visi tensoriai yra nepakeičiami, kaip ir Python skaičiai ir eilutės: jūs niekada negalite atnaujinti tensoriaus turinio, tik sukurti naują.
import tensorflow as tf
import numpy as np
Pagrindiniai
Pirmiausia sukurkite keletą pagrindinių įtampų.
Čia yra „skalaras“ arba „rank-0“ tensorius. „skalaras“ turi vieną reikšmę ir jokių „ašių“.
# This will be an int32 tensor by default; see "dtypes" below.
rank_0_tensor = tf.constant(4)
print(rank_0_tensor)
tf.Tensor(4, shape=(), dtype=int32)
„Vektorius“ arba „rank-1“ tenzorius yra kaip reikšmių sąrašas.
# Let's make this a float tensor.
rank_1_tensor = tf.constant([2.0, 3.0, 4.0])
print(rank_1_tensor)
tf.Tensor([2. 3. 4.], shape=(3,), dtype=float32)
A "matrix" or "rank-2" tensor has two axes:
# If you want to be specific, you can set the dtype (see below) at creation time
rank_2_tensor = tf.constant([[1, 2],
[3, 4],
[5, 6]], dtype=tf.float16)
print(rank_2_tensor)
tf.Tensor(
[[1. 2.]
[3. 4.]
[5. 6.]], shape=(3, 2), dtype=float16)
|
A scalar, shape:
|
A vector, shape:
|
A matrix, shape:
|
|
|
Tensors may have more axes; here is a tensor with three axes:
# There can be an arbitrary number of
# axes (sometimes called "dimensions")
rank_3_tensor = tf.constant([
[[0, 1, 2, 3, 4],
[5, 6, 7, 8, 9]],
[[10, 11, 12, 13, 14],
[15, 16, 17, 18, 19]],
[[20, 21, 22, 23, 24],
[25, 26, 27, 28, 29]],])
print(rank_3_tensor)
tf.Tensor(
[[[ 0 1 2 3 4]
[ 5 6 7 8 9]]
[[10 11 12 13 14]
[15 16 17 18 19]]
[[20 21 22 23 24]
[25 26 27 28 29]]], shape=(3, 2, 5), dtype=int32)
Yra daug būdų, kaip galėtumėte vizualizuoti tensorių su daugiau nei dviem ašimis.
|
A 3-axis tensor, shape:
|
|
|
|
|
Galite konvertuoti tensorių į NumPy matmenį naudodami
np.arrayArba į
tensor.numpyMetodinis metodas :
np.array(rank_2_tensor)
array([[1., 2.],
[3., 4.],
[5., 6.]], dtype=float16)
rank_2_tensor.numpy()
array([[1., 2.],
[3., 4.],
[5., 6.]], dtype=float16)
Tenzoriai dažnai turi plūduriuojančius ir inkstus, tačiau jie turi daug kitų tipų, įskaitant:
- Kompleksiniai skaičiai
- Stringų
bazė
tf.Tensorklasė reikalauja, kad tensoriai būtų "tiesioginiai"---tai yra, kiekvienoje ašyje, kiekvienas elementas yra to paties dydžio.
- Įtempti įtampos
- Taupyti įtampą
Galite atlikti pagrindinę matematiką apie tensorius, įskaitant pridėjimą, elementų dauginimąsi ir matricos dauginimąsi.
a = tf.constant([[1, 2],
[3, 4]])
b = tf.constant([[1, 1],
[1, 1]]) # Could have also said `tf.ones([2,2], dtype=tf.int32)`
print(tf.add(a, b), "\n")
print(tf.multiply(a, b), "\n")
print(tf.matmul(a, b), "\n")
tf.Tensor(
[[2 3]
[4 5]], shape=(2, 2), dtype=int32)
tf.Tensor(
[[1 2]
[3 4]], shape=(2, 2), dtype=int32)
tf.Tensor(
[[3 3]
[7 7]], shape=(2, 2), dtype=int32)
print(a + b, "\n") # element-wise addition
print(a * b, "\n") # element-wise multiplication
print(a @ b, "\n") # matrix multiplication
tf.Tensor(
[[2 3]
[4 5]], shape=(2, 2), dtype=int32)
tf.Tensor(
[[1 2]
[3 4]], shape=(2, 2), dtype=int32)
tf.Tensor(
[[3 3]
[7 7]], shape=(2, 2), dtype=int32)
Tenzoriai naudojami visų rūšių operacijose (arba „Ops“).
c = tf.constant([[4.0, 5.0], [10.0, 1.0]])
# Find the largest value
print(tf.reduce_max(c))
# Find the index of the largest value
print(tf.math.argmax(c))
# Compute the softmax
print(tf.nn.softmax(c))
tf.Tensor(10.0, shape=(), dtype=float32)
tf.Tensor([1 0], shape=(2,), dtype=int64)
tf.Tensor(
[[2.6894143e-01 7.3105854e-01]
[9.9987662e-01 1.2339458e-04]], shape=(2, 2), dtype=float32)
Pastaba: Paprastai ten, kur funkcija TensorFlow tikisi Tensor kaip įvesties, funkcija taip pat priims viską, ką galima konvertuoti į Tensor naudojant tf.convert_to_tensor.
tf.convert_to_tensor([1,2,3])
<tf.Tensor: shape=(3,), dtype=int32, numpy=array([1, 2, 3], dtype=int32)>
tf.reduce_max([1,2,3])
<tf.Tensor: shape=(), dtype=int32, numpy=3>
tf.reduce_max(np.array([1,2,3]))
<tf.Tensor: shape=(), dtype=int64, numpy=3>
Apie formas
Tenzoriai turi formų. Kai kurie žodynai:
- Forma: Kiekvienos tensoriaus ašies ilgis (elementų skaičius).
- Skalaras turi reitingą 0, vektoris turi reitingą 1, matrica yra reitingas 2.
- ašis arba matmuo: tam tikras tensoriaus matmuo.
- Dydis: Bendras elementų skaičius tensoriuje, formos vektoriaus elementų produktas.
Pastaba: Nors galite matyti nuorodą į „dviejų dimensijų tensorių“, rank-2 tensorius paprastai neapibūdina 2D erdvės.
Tenzoriai ir
tf.TensorShapeobjektai turi patogias savybes prieigai prie šių:
rank_4_tensor = tf.zeros([3, 2, 4, 5])
|
|
A rank-4 tensor, shape:
|
|
print("Type of every element:", rank_4_tensor.dtype)
print("Number of axes:", rank_4_tensor.ndim)
print("Shape of tensor:", rank_4_tensor.shape)
print("Elements along axis 0 of tensor:", rank_4_tensor.shape[0])
print("Elements along the last axis of tensor:", rank_4_tensor.shape[-1])
print("Total number of elements (3*2*4*5): ", tf.size(rank_4_tensor).numpy())
Type of every element: <dtype: 'float32'>
Number of axes: 4
Shape of tensor: (3, 2, 4, 5)
Elements along axis 0 of tensor: 3
Elements along the last axis of tensor: 5
Total number of elements (3*2*4*5): 120
Tačiau atkreipkite dėmesį, kad
Tensor.ndimir
Tensor.shapeAtributas negrįžta
Tensorobjektai. jei jums reikia
TensorNaudokitės
tf.rankarba
tf.shapeŠis skirtumas yra subtilus, tačiau jis gali būti svarbus kuriant grafikus (vėliau).
tf.rank(rank_4_tensor)
<tf.Tensor: shape=(), dtype=int32, numpy=4>
tf.shape(rank_4_tensor)
<tf.Tensor: shape=(4,), dtype=int32, numpy=array([3, 2, 4, 5], dtype=int32)>
Nors ašys dažnai vadinamos jų indeksais, visada turėtumėte sekti kiekvienos reikšmę.Dažnai ašys yra išdėstytos iš globalios į vietinę: pirmoji partijos ašis, po to erdviniai matmenys, o paskutinės kiekvienos vietos savybės.
|
Typical axis order
|
indeksavimas
Vienos ašies indeksavimas
TensorFlow seka standartines Python indeksavimo taisykles, panašias įIndeksuoti sąrašą ar eilutę Python, ir pagrindinės NumPy indeksavimo taisyklės.
- Indeksai prasideda nuo 0
- Neigiami rodikliai skaičiuojami atgal nuo pabaigos
- Kolonos, :, naudojamos skiltelėms: start:stop:step
rank_1_tensor = tf.constant([0, 1, 1, 2, 3, 5, 8, 13, 21, 34])
print(rank_1_tensor.numpy())
[ 0 1 1 2 3 5 8 13 21 34]
Indeksavimas su skaleriu pašalina ašį:
print("First:", rank_1_tensor[0].numpy())
print("Second:", rank_1_tensor[1].numpy())
print("Last:", rank_1_tensor[-1].numpy())
First: 0
Second: 1
Last: 34
Indeksavimas su a
:Slice išlaiko ašį:
print("Everything:", rank_1_tensor[:].numpy())
print("Before 4:", rank_1_tensor[:4].numpy())
print("From 4 to the end:", rank_1_tensor[4:].numpy())
print("From 2, before 7:", rank_1_tensor[2:7].numpy())
print("Every other item:", rank_1_tensor[::2].numpy())
print("Reversed:", rank_1_tensor[::-1].numpy())
Everything: [ 0 1 1 2 3 5 8 13 21 34]
Before 4: [0 1 1 2]
From 4 to the end: [ 3 5 8 13 21 34]
From 2, before 7: [1 2 3 5 8]
Every other item: [ 0 1 3 8 21]
Reversed: [34 21 13 8 5 3 2 1 1 0]
Daugiasluoksnis indeksavimas
Aukštesnės klasės tensoriai yra indeksuojami praleidžiant kelis indeksus.
Tos pačios taisyklės, kaip ir vieno ašies atveju, taikomos kiekvienai ašiai atskirai.
print(rank_2_tensor.numpy())
[[1. 2.]
[3. 4.]
[5. 6.]]
Praleidžiant visą skaičių kiekvienam indeksui, rezultatas yra skalė.
# Pull out a single value from a 2-rank tensor
print(rank_2_tensor[1, 1].numpy())
You can index using any combination of integers and slices:
# Get row and column tensors
print("Second row:", rank_2_tensor[1, :].numpy())
print("Second column:", rank_2_tensor[:, 1].numpy())
print("Last row:", rank_2_tensor[-1, :].numpy())
print("First item in last column:", rank_2_tensor[0, -1].numpy())
print("Skip the first row:")
print(rank_2_tensor[1:, :].numpy(), "\n")
Second row: [3. 4.]
Second column: [2. 4. 6.]
Last row: [5. 6.]
First item in last column: 2.0
Skip the first row:
[[3. 4.]
[5. 6.]]
Here is an example with a 3-axis tensor:
print(rank_3_tensor[:, :, 4])
tf.Tensor(
[[ 4 9]
[14 19]
[24 29]], shape=(3, 2), dtype=int32)
|
|
Selecting the last feature across all locations in each example in the batch
|
|
Skaitykite apieTenzorų pjovimo vadovassužinoti, kaip galite taikyti indeksavimą, kad manipuliuotumėte atskirais jūsų tensorių elementais.
Manipuliuoja formomis
Tenzoriaus pertvarkymas yra labai naudingas.
# Shape returns a `TensorShape` object that shows the size along each axis
x = tf.constant([[1], [2], [3]])
print(x.shape)
(3, 1)
# You can convert this object into a Python list, too
print(x.shape.as_list())
[3, 1]
Galite performuoti įtampą į naują formą.
tf.reshapeoperacija yra greita ir nebrangi, nes pagrindiniai duomenys nereikia dubliuoti.
# You can reshape a tensor to a new shape.
# Note that you're passing in a list
reshaped = tf.reshape(x, [1, 3])
print(x.shape)
print(reshaped.shape)
(3, 1)
(1, 3)
Duomenys išlaiko savo išdėstymą atmintyje ir sukuriamas naujas tensorius su prašoma forma, nukreipdamas į tuos pačius duomenis. „TensorFlow“ naudoja C stiliaus „row-major“ atminties rūšiavimą, kur dešiniojo indekso padidinimas atitinka vieną atminties žingsnį.
print(rank_3_tensor)
tf.Tensor(
[[[ 0 1 2 3 4]
[ 5 6 7 8 9]]
[[10 11 12 13 14]
[15 16 17 18 19]]
[[20 21 22 23 24]
[25 26 27 28 29]]], shape=(3, 2, 5), dtype=int32)
Jei išlyginate tensorių, galite pamatyti, kokia tvarka jis išdėstytas atmintyje.
# A `-1` passed in the `shape` argument says "Whatever fits".
print(tf.reshape(rank_3_tensor, [-1]))
tf.Tensor(
[ 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29], shape=(30,), dtype=int32)
Paprastai vienintelis protingas naudojimasis
tf.reshapeyra sujungti arba padalinti gretimas ašis (arba pridėti / pašalinti
1ir s).
Dėl šio 3x2x5 įtempimo, pertvarkymas į (3x2)x5 arba 3x(2x5) yra abu pagrįsti dalykai, kuriuos reikia padaryti, nes gabalėliai nesimaišo:
print(tf.reshape(rank_3_tensor, [3*2, 5]), "\n")
print(tf.reshape(rank_3_tensor, [3, -1]))
tf.Tensor(
[[ 0 1 2 3 4]
[ 5 6 7 8 9]
[10 11 12 13 14]
[15 16 17 18 19]
[20 21 22 23 24]
[25 26 27 28 29]], shape=(6, 5), dtype=int32)
tf.Tensor(
[[ 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9]
[10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19]
[20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29]], shape=(3, 10), dtype=int32)
|
|
|
Some good reshapes.
|
|
|
Performavimas "dirbs" bet kokiai naujai formai su tuo pačiu bendru elementų skaičiumi, tačiau jis nedarys nieko naudingo, jei nesilaikysite ašies tvarkos.
Akių keitimas į
tf.reshapeTai neveikia; jums reikia
tf.transposeDėl to
# Bad examples: don't do this
# You can't reorder axes with reshape.
print(tf.reshape(rank_3_tensor, [2, 3, 5]), "\n")
# This is a mess
print(tf.reshape(rank_3_tensor, [5, 6]), "\n")
# This doesn't work at all
try:
tf.reshape(rank_3_tensor, [7, -1])
except Exception as e:
print(f"{type(e).__name__}: {e}")
tf.Tensor(
[[[ 0 1 2 3 4]
[ 5 6 7 8 9]
[10 11 12 13 14]]
[[15 16 17 18 19]
[20 21 22 23 24]
[25 26 27 28 29]]], shape=(2, 3, 5), dtype=int32)
tf.Tensor(
[[ 0 1 2 3 4 5]
[ 6 7 8 9 10 11]
[12 13 14 15 16 17]
[18 19 20 21 22 23]
[24 25 26 27 28 29]], shape=(5, 6), dtype=int32)
InvalidArgumentError: { {function_node __wrapped__Reshape_device_/job:localhost/replica:0/task:0/device:GPU:0} } Input to reshape is a tensor with 30 values, but the requested shape requires a multiple of 7 [Op:Reshape]
|
|
|
Some bad reshapes.
|
|
|
Galite paleisti ne visiškai apibrėžtas formas.
None(ašių ilgis nežinomas) arba visa forma yra
None(Tenzoriaus lygis nėra žinomas)
Išskyrus tf.RaggedTensor, tokios formos įvyks tik TensorFlow simbolinių grafikos kūrimo API kontekste:
- TF funkcijos
- Stiprus funkcinis ugnis.
Daugiau apie
DTypes
Dvynių
Patikrinkite a
tf.TensorDuomenų tipas Naudokite
Tensor.dtypeNekilnojamojo turto .
Kai kuriant a
tf.Tensoriš Python objekto galite pasirinktinai nurodyti duomenų tipą.
Jei ne, TensorFlow pasirenka duomenų tipą, kuris gali atstovauti jūsų duomenis.
tf.int32Python plūduriuojantys taškų skaičiai
tf.float32Priešingu atveju TensorFlow naudoja tas pačias taisykles, kurias NumPy naudoja konvertuojant į diapazonus.
Galite pasirinkti iš tipo į tipą.
the_f64_tensor = tf.constant([2.2, 3.3, 4.4], dtype=tf.float64)
the_f16_tensor = tf.cast(the_f64_tensor, dtype=tf.float16)
# Now, cast to an uint8 and lose the decimal precision
the_u8_tensor = tf.cast(the_f16_tensor, dtype=tf.uint8)
print(the_u8_tensor)
tf.Tensor([2 3 4], shape=(3,), dtype=uint8)
Transliavimas
Transliavimas yra sąvoka, pasiskolinta išLygiavertė funkcija NumPyTrumpai tariant, esant tam tikroms sąlygoms, mažesni įtempėjai automatiškai "ištempti", kad atitiktų didesnius įtempėjus, kai jie vykdo kombinuotas operacijas.
Paprasčiausias ir labiausiai paplitęs atvejis yra tada, kai bandoma padauginti ar pridėti tensorių į skalę.
x = tf.constant([1, 2, 3])
y = tf.constant(2)
z = tf.constant([2, 2, 2])
# All of these are the same computation
print(tf.multiply(x, 2))
print(x * y)
print(x * z)
tf.Tensor([2 4 6], shape=(3,), dtype=int32)
tf.Tensor([2 4 6], shape=(3,), dtype=int32)
tf.Tensor([2 4 6], shape=(3,), dtype=int32)
Panašiai 1 ilgio ašys gali būti ištemptos, kad atitiktų kitus argumentus.
Šiuo atveju 3x1 matrica elementiniu būdu padauginama iš 1x4 matricos, kad būtų sukurta 3x4 matrica.
[4].
# These are the same computations
x = tf.reshape(x,[3,1])
y = tf.range(1, 5)
print(x, "\n")
print(y, "\n")
print(tf.multiply(x, y))
tf.Tensor(
[[1]
[2]
[3]], shape=(3, 1), dtype=int32)
tf.Tensor([1 2 3 4], shape=(4,), dtype=int32)
tf.Tensor(
[[ 1 2 3 4]
[ 2 4 6 8]
[ 3 6 9 12]], shape=(3, 4), dtype=int32)
|
A broadcasted add: a
|
Štai tokia pati operacija be transliacijos:
x_stretch = tf.constant([[1, 1, 1, 1],
[2, 2, 2, 2],
[3, 3, 3, 3]])
y_stretch = tf.constant([[1, 2, 3, 4],
[1, 2, 3, 4],
[1, 2, 3, 4]])
print(x_stretch * y_stretch) # Again, operator overloading
tf.Tensor(
[[ 1 2 3 4]
[ 2 4 6 8]
[ 3 6 9 12]], shape=(3, 4), dtype=int32)
Daugeliu atvejų transliavimas yra efektyvus tiek laiko, tiek erdvėje, nes transliavimo operacija niekada neįgyvendina išplėstų tensorių atmintyje.
Jūs matote, kaip atrodo transliacija naudojant
tf.broadcast_to.
print(tf.broadcast_to(tf.constant([1, 2, 3]), [3, 3]))
tf.Tensor(
[[1 2 3]
[1 2 3]
[1 2 3]], shape=(3, 3), dtype=int32)
Priešingai nei matematika,
broadcast_toJis nedaro nieko ypatingo, kad išsaugotų atmintį.Čia jūs materializuojate tensorių.
Jis gali tapti dar sudėtingesnis.Šiame skyriujeIš Jake VanderPlas knygosPython duomenų mokslo vadovėlisrodo daugiau transliavimo gudrybių (vėl NumPy).
tf.convert_to į tensor
Dauguma operatorių, kaip
tf.matmulir
tf.reshapePaimkite klasės argumentus
tf.TensorTačiau, jūs pastebėsite aukščiau atveju, Python objektus, suformuotus kaip tensorius, priimami.
Dauguma, bet ne visi, „Ops Call“
convert_to_tensorYra konversijų registras, ir dauguma objektų klasių, pvz., NumPy
ndarray,
TensorShapePython sąrašai ir
tf.VariableVisi jie bus konvertuojami automatiškai.
Štai
tf.register_tensor_conversion_functiondaugiau informacijos, o jei turite savo tipą, norėtumėte automatiškai konvertuoti į tensorių.
Įtemptas tenisas
Tenzorius su kintamu elementų skaičiumi išilgai tam tikros ašies vadinamas „gąsčiu“.
tf.ragged.RaggedTensorDėl sugadintų duomenų.
Pavyzdžiui, tai negali būti pateikta kaip įprastas tensorius:
|
A
|
ragged_list = [
[0, 1, 2, 3],
[4, 5],
[6, 7, 8],
[9]]
try:
tensor = tf.constant(ragged_list)
except Exception as e:
print(f"{type(e).__name__}: {e}")
ValueError: Can't convert non-rectangular Python sequence to Tensor.
Užuot sukūrę a
tf.RaggedTensorNaudoti
tf.ragged.constant:
ragged_tensor = tf.ragged.constant(ragged_list)
print(ragged_tensor)
<tf.RaggedTensor [[0, 1, 2, 3], [4, 5], [6, 7, 8], [9]]>
Iš a formos
tf.RaggedTensorbus keletas ašys su nežinomais ilgio:
print(ragged_tensor.shape)
(4, None)
String įtampos
tf.stringyra a
dtype, tai reiškia, kad galite pateikti duomenis kaip eilutes (kintamosios ilgio baitų diapazonus) tensoriuose.
Strungės yra atominės ir negali būti indeksuojamos taip, kaip yra Python strings. Strengto ilgis nėra viena iš tensoriaus ašies.
tf.stringsUžduotys juos manipuliuoti.
Štai scalar string tensor:
# Tensors can be strings, too here is a scalar string.
scalar_string_tensor = tf.constant("Gray wolf")
print(scalar_string_tensor)
tf.Tensor(b'Gray wolf', shape=(), dtype=string)
Vektoriaus stringų sąrašas:
|
A vector of strings, shape:
|
# If you have three string tensors of different lengths, this is OK.
tensor_of_strings = tf.constant(["Gray wolf",
"Quick brown fox",
"Lazy dog"])
# Note that the shape is (3,). The string length is not included.
print(tensor_of_strings)
tf.Tensor([b'Gray wolf' b'Quick brown fox' b'Lazy dog'], shape=(3,), dtype=string)
Aukščiau pateiktame spausdinime
bPrefiksas rodo, kad
tf.stringdtype nėra unicode eilutė, bet byte eilutė.Unicode vadovėlisdaugiau apie darbą su Unicode tekstu „TensorFlow“.
Jei siunčiate Unicode simbolius, jie yra koduojami UTF-8.
tf.constant("🥳👍")
<tf.Tensor: shape=(), dtype=string, numpy=b'\xf0\x9f\xa5\xb3\xf0\x9f\x91\x8d'>
Kai kurias pagrindines funkcijas su eilutėmis galima rasti
tf.stringsĮskaitant
tf.strings.split.
# You can use split to split a string into a set of tensors
print(tf.strings.split(scalar_string_tensor, sep=" "))
tf.Tensor([b'Gray' b'wolf'], shape=(2,), dtype=string)
# ...but it turns into a `RaggedTensor` if you split up a tensor of strings,
# as each string might be split into a different number of parts.
print(tf.strings.split(tensor_of_strings))
<tf.RaggedTensor [[b'Gray', b'wolf'], [b'Quick', b'brown', b'fox'], [b'Lazy', b'dog']]>
|
Three strings split, shape:
|
ir
tf.strings.to_number:
text = tf.constant("1 10 100")
print(tf.strings.to_number(tf.strings.split(text, " ")))
tf.Tensor([ 1. 10. 100.], shape=(3,), dtype=float32)
Nors jūs negalite naudoti
tf.castNorėdami paversti eilutės tensorių į skaičius, galite jį konvertuoti į bytes, o tada į skaičius.
byte_strings = tf.strings.bytes_split(tf.constant("Duck"))
byte_ints = tf.io.decode_raw(tf.constant("Duck"), tf.uint8)
print("Byte strings:", byte_strings)
print("Bytes:", byte_ints)
Byte strings: tf.Tensor([b'D' b'u' b'c' b'k'], shape=(4,), dtype=string)
Bytes: tf.Tensor([ 68 117 99 107], shape=(4,), dtype=uint8)
# Or split it up as unicode and then decode it
unicode_bytes = tf.constant("アヒル 🦆")
unicode_char_bytes = tf.strings.unicode_split(unicode_bytes, "UTF-8")
unicode_values = tf.strings.unicode_decode(unicode_bytes, "UTF-8")
print("\nUnicode bytes:", unicode_bytes)
print("\nUnicode chars:", unicode_char_bytes)
print("\nUnicode values:", unicode_values)
Unicode bytes: tf.Tensor(b'\xe3\x82\xa2\xe3\x83\x92\xe3\x83\xab \xf0\x9f\xa6\x86', shape=(), dtype=string)
Unicode chars: tf.Tensor([b'\xe3\x82\xa2' b'\xe3\x83\x92' b'\xe3\x83\xab' b' ' b'\xf0\x9f\xa6\x86'], shape=(5,), dtype=string)
Unicode values: tf.Tensor([ 12450 12498 12523 32 129414], shape=(5,), dtype=int32)
Tų
tf.stringdtype naudojamas visiems „TensorFlow“ žaliųjų baitų duomenims.
tf.ioModulyje yra funkcijų, skirtų duomenims konvertuoti į ir iš baitų, įskaitant vaizdų dekodavimą ir CSV analizę.
Taupyti įtampą
Kartais jūsų duomenys yra menki, pavyzdžiui, labai plati įterpimo erdvė. TensorFlow palaiko
tf.sparse.SparseTensorir susijusias operacijas, kad būtų galima efektyviai saugoti trūkstamus duomenis.
|
A
|
# Sparse tensors store values by index in a memory-efficient manner
sparse_tensor = tf.sparse.SparseTensor(indices=[[0, 0], [1, 2]],
values=[1, 2],
dense_shape=[3, 4])
print(sparse_tensor, "\n")
# You can convert sparse tensors to dense
print(tf.sparse.to_dense(sparse_tensor))
SparseTensor(indices=tf.Tensor(
[[0 0]
[1 2]], shape=(2, 2), dtype=int64), values=tf.Tensor([1 2], shape=(2,), dtype=int32), dense_shape=tf.Tensor([3 4], shape=(2,), dtype=int64))
tf.Tensor(
[[1 0 0 0]
[0 0 2 0]
[0 0 0 0]], shape=(3, 4), dtype=int32)
Iš pradžių paskelbtas „TensorFlow“ svetainėje, šis straipsnis čia pasirodo pagal naują antraštę ir yra licencijuotas pagal CC BY 4.0.
