Nėra „TensorFlow“ be jutiklių

Tenzoriai yra daugialypiai diapazonai, turintys vienodą tipą (vadinamą dtype Galite pamatyti visus palaikytus dtypes į tf.dtypes .

Jei esate susipažinę suNumerisTendencijos yra tokios, kaip np.arrays .

Visi tensoriai yra nepakeičiami, kaip ir Python skaičiai ir eilutės: jūs niekada negalite atnaujinti tensoriaus turinio, tik sukurti naują.

import tensorflow as tf import numpy as np

Pirmiausia sukurkite keletą pagrindinių įtampų.

Čia yra „skalaras“ arba „rank-0“ tensorius. „skalaras“ turi vieną reikšmę ir jokių „ašių“.

# This will be an int32 tensor by default; see "dtypes" below. rank_0_tensor = tf.constant(4) print(rank_0_tensor)

„Vektorius“ arba „rank-1“ tenzorius yra kaip reikšmių sąrašas.

# Let's make this a float tensor. rank_1_tensor = tf.constant([2.0, 3.0, 4.0]) print(rank_1_tensor)

tf.Tensor([2. 3. 4.], shape=(3,), dtype=float32)





A "matrix" or "rank-2" tensor has two axes:

# If you want to be specific, you can set the dtype (see below) at creation time rank_2_tensor = tf.constant([[1, 2], [3, 4], [5, 6]], dtype=tf.float16) print(rank_2_tensor)

tf.Tensor( [[1. 2.] [3. 4.] [5. 6.]], shape=(3, 2), dtype=float16)

A scalar, shape: [] A vector, shape: [3] A matrix, shape: [3, 2]

Tensors may have more axes; here is a tensor with three axes:

# There can be an arbitrary number of # axes (sometimes called "dimensions") rank_3_tensor = tf.constant([ [[0, 1, 2, 3, 4], [5, 6, 7, 8, 9]], [[10, 11, 12, 13, 14], [15, 16, 17, 18, 19]], [[20, 21, 22, 23, 24], [25, 26, 27, 28, 29]],]) print(rank_3_tensor)

tf.Tensor( [[[ 0 1 2 3 4] [ 5 6 7 8 9]] [[10 11 12 13 14] [15 16 17 18 19]] [[20 21 22 23 24] [25 26 27 28 29]]], shape=(3, 2, 5), dtype=int32)

Yra daug būdų, kaip galėtumėte vizualizuoti tensorių su daugiau nei dviem ašimis.

A 3-axis tensor, shape: [3, 2, 5]





Galite konvertuoti tensorių į NumPy matmenį naudodami np.array Arba į tensor.numpy Metodinis metodas :

np.array(rank_2_tensor)

array([[1., 2.], [3., 4.], [5., 6.]], dtype=float16)

rank_2_tensor.numpy()

array([[1., 2.], [3., 4.], [5., 6.]], dtype=float16)

Tenzoriai dažnai turi plūduriuojančius ir inkstus, tačiau jie turi daug kitų tipų, įskaitant:

Kompleksiniai skaičiai

Stringų

bazė tf.Tensor klasė reikalauja, kad tensoriai būtų "tiesioginiai"---tai yra, kiekvienoje ašyje, kiekvienas elementas yra to paties dydžio.

Įtempti įtampos

Taupyti įtampą

Galite atlikti pagrindinę matematiką apie tensorius, įskaitant pridėjimą, elementų dauginimąsi ir matricos dauginimąsi.

a = tf.constant([[1, 2], [3, 4]]) b = tf.constant([[1, 1], [1, 1]]) # Could have also said `tf.ones([2,2], dtype=tf.int32)` print(tf.add(a, b), "

") print(tf.multiply(a, b), "

") print(tf.matmul(a, b), "

")

tf.Tensor( [[2 3] [4 5]], shape=(2, 2), dtype=int32) tf.Tensor( [[1 2] [3 4]], shape=(2, 2), dtype=int32) tf.Tensor( [[3 3] [7 7]], shape=(2, 2), dtype=int32)

print(a + b, "

") # element-wise addition print(a * b, "

") # element-wise multiplication print(a @ b, "

") # matrix multiplication tf.Tensor( [[2 3] [4 5]], shape=(2, 2), dtype=int32) tf.Tensor( [[1 2] [3 4]], shape=(2, 2), dtype=int32) tf.Tensor( [[3 3] [7 7]], shape=(2, 2), dtype=int32)

Tenzoriai naudojami visų rūšių operacijose (arba „Ops“).

c = tf.constant([[4.0, 5.0], [10.0, 1.0]]) # Find the largest value print(tf.reduce_max(c)) # Find the index of the largest value print(tf.math.argmax(c)) # Compute the softmax print(tf.nn.softmax(c))

tf.Tensor(10.0, shape=(), dtype=float32) tf.Tensor([1 0], shape=(2,), dtype=int64) tf.Tensor( [[2.6894143e-01 7.3105854e-01] [9.9987662e-01 1.2339458e-04]], shape=(2, 2), dtype=float32)

Pastaba: Paprastai ten, kur funkcija TensorFlow tikisi Tensor kaip įvesties, funkcija taip pat priims viską, ką galima konvertuoti į Tensor naudojant tf.convert_to_tensor.

tf.convert_to_tensor([1,2,3])

<tf.Tensor: shape=(3,), dtype=int32, numpy=array([1, 2, 3], dtype=int32)>

tf.reduce_max([1,2,3])

<tf.Tensor: shape=(), dtype=int32, numpy=3>

tf.reduce_max(np.array([1,2,3]))

<tf.Tensor: shape=(), dtype=int64, numpy=3>





Apie formas

Tenzoriai turi formų. Kai kurie žodynai:

Forma: Kiekvienos tensoriaus ašies ilgis (elementų skaičius).

Skalaras turi reitingą 0, vektoris turi reitingą 1, matrica yra reitingas 2.

ašis arba matmuo: tam tikras tensoriaus matmuo.

Dydis: Bendras elementų skaičius tensoriuje, formos vektoriaus elementų produktas.

Pastaba: Nors galite matyti nuorodą į „dviejų dimensijų tensorių“, rank-2 tensorius paprastai neapibūdina 2D erdvės.

Tenzoriai ir tf.TensorShape objektai turi patogias savybes prieigai prie šių:

rank_4_tensor = tf.zeros([3, 2, 4, 5])



A rank-4 tensor, shape: [3, 2, 4, 5]

print("Type of every element:", rank_4_tensor.dtype) print("Number of axes:", rank_4_tensor.ndim) print("Shape of tensor:", rank_4_tensor.shape) print("Elements along axis 0 of tensor:", rank_4_tensor.shape[0]) print("Elements along the last axis of tensor:", rank_4_tensor.shape[-1]) print("Total number of elements (3*2*4*5): ", tf.size(rank_4_tensor).numpy())

Type of every element: <dtype: 'float32'> Number of axes: 4 Shape of tensor: (3, 2, 4, 5) Elements along axis 0 of tensor: 3 Elements along the last axis of tensor: 5 Total number of elements (3*2*4*5): 120

Tačiau atkreipkite dėmesį, kad Tensor.ndim ir Tensor.shape Atributas negrįžta Tensor objektai. jei jums reikia Tensor Naudokitės tf.rank arba tf.shape Šis skirtumas yra subtilus, tačiau jis gali būti svarbus kuriant grafikus (vėliau).

tf.rank(rank_4_tensor)

<tf.Tensor: shape=(), dtype=int32, numpy=4>

tf.shape(rank_4_tensor)

<tf.Tensor: shape=(4,), dtype=int32, numpy=array([3, 2, 4, 5], dtype=int32)>

Nors ašys dažnai vadinamos jų indeksais, visada turėtumėte sekti kiekvienos reikšmę.Dažnai ašys yra išdėstytos iš globalios į vietinę: pirmoji partijos ašis, po to erdviniai matmenys, o paskutinės kiekvienos vietos savybės.

Typical axis order





indeksavimas

Vienos ašies indeksavimas

TensorFlow seka standartines Python indeksavimo taisykles, panašias įIndeksuoti sąrašą ar eilutę Python, ir pagrindinės NumPy indeksavimo taisyklės.

Indeksai prasideda nuo 0

Neigiami rodikliai skaičiuojami atgal nuo pabaigos

Kolonos, :, naudojamos skiltelėms: start:stop:step





rank_1_tensor = tf.constant([0, 1, 1, 2, 3, 5, 8, 13, 21, 34]) print(rank_1_tensor.numpy())

[ 0 1 1 2 3 5 8 13 21 34]

Indeksavimas su skaleriu pašalina ašį:

print("First:", rank_1_tensor[0].numpy()) print("Second:", rank_1_tensor[1].numpy()) print("Last:", rank_1_tensor[-1].numpy())

First: 0 Second: 1 Last: 34

Indeksavimas su a : Slice išlaiko ašį:

print("Everything:", rank_1_tensor[:].numpy()) print("Before 4:", rank_1_tensor[:4].numpy()) print("From 4 to the end:", rank_1_tensor[4:].numpy()) print("From 2, before 7:", rank_1_tensor[2:7].numpy()) print("Every other item:", rank_1_tensor[::2].numpy()) print("Reversed:", rank_1_tensor[::-1].numpy())

Everything: [ 0 1 1 2 3 5 8 13 21 34] Before 4: [0 1 1 2] From 4 to the end: [ 3 5 8 13 21 34] From 2, before 7: [1 2 3 5 8] Every other item: [ 0 1 3 8 21] Reversed: [34 21 13 8 5 3 2 1 1 0]

Daugiasluoksnis indeksavimas

Aukštesnės klasės tensoriai yra indeksuojami praleidžiant kelis indeksus.

Tos pačios taisyklės, kaip ir vieno ašies atveju, taikomos kiekvienai ašiai atskirai.

print(rank_2_tensor.numpy())

[[1. 2.] [3. 4.] [5. 6.]]

Praleidžiant visą skaičių kiekvienam indeksui, rezultatas yra skalė.

# Pull out a single value from a 2-rank tensor print(rank_2_tensor[1, 1].numpy())

You can index using any combination of integers and slices:

# Get row and column tensors print("Second row:", rank_2_tensor[1, :].numpy()) print("Second column:", rank_2_tensor[:, 1].numpy()) print("Last row:", rank_2_tensor[-1, :].numpy()) print("First item in last column:", rank_2_tensor[0, -1].numpy()) print("Skip the first row:") print(rank_2_tensor[1:, :].numpy(), "

")

Second row: [3. 4.] Second column: [2. 4. 6.] Last row: [5. 6.] First item in last column: 2.0 Skip the first row: [[3. 4.] [5. 6.]]

Here is an example with a 3-axis tensor:

print(rank_3_tensor[:, :, 4])

tf.Tensor( [[ 4 9] [14 19] [24 29]], shape=(3, 2), dtype=int32)



Selecting the last feature across all locations in each example in the batch

Skaitykite apieTenzorų pjovimo vadovassužinoti, kaip galite taikyti indeksavimą, kad manipuliuotumėte atskirais jūsų tensorių elementais.

Manipuliuoja formomis

Tenzoriaus pertvarkymas yra labai naudingas.

# Shape returns a `TensorShape` object that shows the size along each axis x = tf.constant([[1], [2], [3]]) print(x.shape)

(3, 1)

# You can convert this object into a Python list, too print(x.shape.as_list())

[3, 1]

Galite performuoti įtampą į naują formą. tf.reshape operacija yra greita ir nebrangi, nes pagrindiniai duomenys nereikia dubliuoti.

# You can reshape a tensor to a new shape. # Note that you're passing in a list reshaped = tf.reshape(x, [1, 3])

print(x.shape) print(reshaped.shape)

(3, 1) (1, 3)

Duomenys išlaiko savo išdėstymą atmintyje ir sukuriamas naujas tensorius su prašoma forma, nukreipdamas į tuos pačius duomenis. „TensorFlow“ naudoja C stiliaus „row-major“ atminties rūšiavimą, kur dešiniojo indekso padidinimas atitinka vieną atminties žingsnį.

print(rank_3_tensor)

tf.Tensor( [[[ 0 1 2 3 4] [ 5 6 7 8 9]] [[10 11 12 13 14] [15 16 17 18 19]] [[20 21 22 23 24] [25 26 27 28 29]]], shape=(3, 2, 5), dtype=int32)

Jei išlyginate tensorių, galite pamatyti, kokia tvarka jis išdėstytas atmintyje.

# A `-1` passed in the `shape` argument says "Whatever fits". print(tf.reshape(rank_3_tensor, [-1]))

tf.Tensor( [ 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29], shape=(30,), dtype=int32)

Paprastai vienintelis protingas naudojimasis tf.reshape yra sujungti arba padalinti gretimas ašis (arba pridėti / pašalinti 1 ir s).

Dėl šio 3x2x5 įtempimo, pertvarkymas į (3x2)x5 arba 3x(2x5) yra abu pagrįsti dalykai, kuriuos reikia padaryti, nes gabalėliai nesimaišo:

print(tf.reshape(rank_3_tensor, [3*2, 5]), "

") print(tf.reshape(rank_3_tensor, [3, -1]))

tf.Tensor( [[ 0 1 2 3 4] [ 5 6 7 8 9] [10 11 12 13 14] [15 16 17 18 19] [20 21 22 23 24] [25 26 27 28 29]], shape=(6, 5), dtype=int32) tf.Tensor( [[ 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9] [10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19] [20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29]], shape=(3, 10), dtype=int32)





Some good reshapes.

Performavimas "dirbs" bet kokiai naujai formai su tuo pačiu bendru elementų skaičiumi, tačiau jis nedarys nieko naudingo, jei nesilaikysite ašies tvarkos.

Akių keitimas į tf.reshape Tai neveikia; jums reikia tf.transpose Dėl to

# Bad examples: don't do this # You can't reorder axes with reshape. print(tf.reshape(rank_3_tensor, [2, 3, 5]), "

") # This is a mess print(tf.reshape(rank_3_tensor, [5, 6]), "

") # This doesn't work at all try: tf.reshape(rank_3_tensor, [7, -1]) except Exception as e: print(f"{type(e).__name__}: {e}")





tf.Tensor( [[[ 0 1 2 3 4] [ 5 6 7 8 9] [10 11 12 13 14]] [[15 16 17 18 19] [20 21 22 23 24] [25 26 27 28 29]]], shape=(2, 3, 5), dtype=int32) tf.Tensor( [[ 0 1 2 3 4 5] [ 6 7 8 9 10 11] [12 13 14 15 16 17] [18 19 20 21 22 23] [24 25 26 27 28 29]], shape=(5, 6), dtype=int32) InvalidArgumentError: { {function_node __wrapped__Reshape_device_/job:localhost/replica:0/task:0/device:GPU:0} } Input to reshape is a tensor with 30 values, but the requested shape requires a multiple of 7 [Op:Reshape]





Some bad reshapes.

Galite paleisti ne visiškai apibrėžtas formas. None (ašių ilgis nežinomas) arba visa forma yra None (Tenzoriaus lygis nėra žinomas)

Išskyrus tf.RaggedTensor, tokios formos įvyks tik TensorFlow simbolinių grafikos kūrimo API kontekste:

TF funkcijos

Stiprus funkcinis ugnis.





Daugiau apie DTypes

Dvynių

Patikrinkite a tf.Tensor Duomenų tipas Naudokite Tensor.dtype Nekilnojamojo turto .

Kai kuriant a tf.Tensor iš Python objekto galite pasirinktinai nurodyti duomenų tipą.

Jei ne, TensorFlow pasirenka duomenų tipą, kuris gali atstovauti jūsų duomenis. tf.int32 Python plūduriuojantys taškų skaičiai tf.float32 Priešingu atveju TensorFlow naudoja tas pačias taisykles, kurias NumPy naudoja konvertuojant į diapazonus.

Galite pasirinkti iš tipo į tipą.

the_f64_tensor = tf.constant([2.2, 3.3, 4.4], dtype=tf.float64) the_f16_tensor = tf.cast(the_f64_tensor, dtype=tf.float16) # Now, cast to an uint8 and lose the decimal precision the_u8_tensor = tf.cast(the_f16_tensor, dtype=tf.uint8) print(the_u8_tensor)

tf.Tensor([2 3 4], shape=(3,), dtype=uint8)





Transliavimas

Transliavimas yra sąvoka, pasiskolinta išLygiavertė funkcija NumPyTrumpai tariant, esant tam tikroms sąlygoms, mažesni įtempėjai automatiškai "ištempti", kad atitiktų didesnius įtempėjus, kai jie vykdo kombinuotas operacijas.

Paprasčiausias ir labiausiai paplitęs atvejis yra tada, kai bandoma padauginti ar pridėti tensorių į skalę.

x = tf.constant([1, 2, 3]) y = tf.constant(2) z = tf.constant([2, 2, 2]) # All of these are the same computation print(tf.multiply(x, 2)) print(x * y) print(x * z)

tf.Tensor([2 4 6], shape=(3,), dtype=int32) tf.Tensor([2 4 6], shape=(3,), dtype=int32) tf.Tensor([2 4 6], shape=(3,), dtype=int32)

Panašiai 1 ilgio ašys gali būti ištemptos, kad atitiktų kitus argumentus.

Šiuo atveju 3x1 matrica elementiniu būdu padauginama iš 1x4 matricos, kad būtų sukurta 3x4 matrica. [4] .

# These are the same computations x = tf.reshape(x,[3,1]) y = tf.range(1, 5) print(x, "

") print(y, "

") print(tf.multiply(x, y))

tf.Tensor( [[1] [2] [3]], shape=(3, 1), dtype=int32) tf.Tensor([1 2 3 4], shape=(4,), dtype=int32) tf.Tensor( [[ 1 2 3 4] [ 2 4 6 8] [ 3 6 9 12]], shape=(3, 4), dtype=int32)

A broadcasted add: a [3, 1] times a [1, 4] gives a [3,4]

Štai tokia pati operacija be transliacijos:

x_stretch = tf.constant([[1, 1, 1, 1], [2, 2, 2, 2], [3, 3, 3, 3]]) y_stretch = tf.constant([[1, 2, 3, 4], [1, 2, 3, 4], [1, 2, 3, 4]]) print(x_stretch * y_stretch) # Again, operator overloading

tf.Tensor( [[ 1 2 3 4] [ 2 4 6 8] [ 3 6 9 12]], shape=(3, 4), dtype=int32)

Daugeliu atvejų transliavimas yra efektyvus tiek laiko, tiek erdvėje, nes transliavimo operacija niekada neįgyvendina išplėstų tensorių atmintyje.

Jūs matote, kaip atrodo transliacija naudojant tf.broadcast_to .

print(tf.broadcast_to(tf.constant([1, 2, 3]), [3, 3]))

tf.Tensor( [[1 2 3] [1 2 3] [1 2 3]], shape=(3, 3), dtype=int32)

Priešingai nei matematika, broadcast_to Jis nedaro nieko ypatingo, kad išsaugotų atmintį.Čia jūs materializuojate tensorių.

Jis gali tapti dar sudėtingesnis.Šiame skyriujeIš Jake VanderPlas knygosPython duomenų mokslo vadovėlisrodo daugiau transliavimo gudrybių (vėl NumPy).





tf.convert_to į tensor

Dauguma operatorių, kaip tf.matmul ir tf.reshape Paimkite klasės argumentus tf.Tensor Tačiau, jūs pastebėsite aukščiau atveju, Python objektus, suformuotus kaip tensorius, priimami.

Dauguma, bet ne visi, „Ops Call“ convert_to_tensor Yra konversijų registras, ir dauguma objektų klasių, pvz., NumPy ndarray , TensorShape Python sąrašai ir tf.Variable Visi jie bus konvertuojami automatiškai.

Štai tf.register_tensor_conversion_function daugiau informacijos, o jei turite savo tipą, norėtumėte automatiškai konvertuoti į tensorių.





Įtemptas tenisas

Tenzorius su kintamu elementų skaičiumi išilgai tam tikros ašies vadinamas „gąsčiu“. tf.ragged.RaggedTensor Dėl sugadintų duomenų.

Pavyzdžiui, tai negali būti pateikta kaip įprastas tensorius:

A tf.RaggedTensor , shape: [4, None]

ragged_list = [ [0, 1, 2, 3], [4, 5], [6, 7, 8], [9]]

try: tensor = tf.constant(ragged_list) except Exception as e: print(f"{type(e).__name__}: {e}")

ValueError: Can't convert non-rectangular Python sequence to Tensor.

Užuot sukūrę a tf.RaggedTensor Naudoti tf.ragged.constant :

ragged_tensor = tf.ragged.constant(ragged_list) print(ragged_tensor)

<tf.RaggedTensor [[0, 1, 2, 3], [4, 5], [6, 7, 8], [9]]>

Iš a formos tf.RaggedTensor bus keletas ašys su nežinomais ilgio:

print(ragged_tensor.shape)

(4, None)





String įtampos

tf.string yra a dtype , tai reiškia, kad galite pateikti duomenis kaip eilutes (kintamosios ilgio baitų diapazonus) tensoriuose.

Strungės yra atominės ir negali būti indeksuojamos taip, kaip yra Python strings. Strengto ilgis nėra viena iš tensoriaus ašies. tf.strings Užduotys juos manipuliuoti.

Štai scalar string tensor:

# Tensors can be strings, too here is a scalar string. scalar_string_tensor = tf.constant("Gray wolf") print(scalar_string_tensor)

tf.Tensor(b'Gray wolf', shape=(), dtype=string)

Vektoriaus stringų sąrašas:

A vector of strings, shape: [3,]





# If you have three string tensors of different lengths, this is OK. tensor_of_strings = tf.constant(["Gray wolf", "Quick brown fox", "Lazy dog"]) # Note that the shape is (3,). The string length is not included. print(tensor_of_strings)

tf.Tensor([b'Gray wolf' b'Quick brown fox' b'Lazy dog'], shape=(3,), dtype=string)

Aukščiau pateiktame spausdinime b Prefiksas rodo, kad tf.string dtype nėra unicode eilutė, bet byte eilutė.Unicode vadovėlisdaugiau apie darbą su Unicode tekstu „TensorFlow“.

Jei siunčiate Unicode simbolius, jie yra koduojami UTF-8.

tf.constant("🥳👍")

<tf.Tensor: shape=(), dtype=string, numpy=b'\xf0\x9f\xa5\xb3\xf0\x9f\x91\x8d'>

Kai kurias pagrindines funkcijas su eilutėmis galima rasti tf.strings Įskaitant tf.strings.split .

# You can use split to split a string into a set of tensors print(tf.strings.split(scalar_string_tensor, sep=" "))

tf.Tensor([b'Gray' b'wolf'], shape=(2,), dtype=string)

# ...but it turns into a `RaggedTensor` if you split up a tensor of strings, # as each string might be split into a different number of parts. print(tf.strings.split(tensor_of_strings))

<tf.RaggedTensor [[b'Gray', b'wolf'], [b'Quick', b'brown', b'fox'], [b'Lazy', b'dog']]>

Three strings split, shape: [3, None]

ir tf.strings.to_number :

text = tf.constant("1 10 100") print(tf.strings.to_number(tf.strings.split(text, " ")))

tf.Tensor([ 1. 10. 100.], shape=(3,), dtype=float32)

Nors jūs negalite naudoti tf.cast Norėdami paversti eilutės tensorių į skaičius, galite jį konvertuoti į bytes, o tada į skaičius.

byte_strings = tf.strings.bytes_split(tf.constant("Duck")) byte_ints = tf.io.decode_raw(tf.constant("Duck"), tf.uint8) print("Byte strings:", byte_strings) print("Bytes:", byte_ints)

Byte strings: tf.Tensor([b'D' b'u' b'c' b'k'], shape=(4,), dtype=string) Bytes: tf.Tensor([ 68 117 99 107], shape=(4,), dtype=uint8)

# Or split it up as unicode and then decode it unicode_bytes = tf.constant("アヒル 🦆") unicode_char_bytes = tf.strings.unicode_split(unicode_bytes, "UTF-8") unicode_values = tf.strings.unicode_decode(unicode_bytes, "UTF-8") print("

Unicode bytes:", unicode_bytes) print("

Unicode chars:", unicode_char_bytes) print("

Unicode values:", unicode_values)

Unicode bytes: tf.Tensor(b'\xe3\x82\xa2\xe3\x83\x92\xe3\x83\xab \xf0\x9f\xa6\x86', shape=(), dtype=string) Unicode chars: tf.Tensor([b'\xe3\x82\xa2' b'\xe3\x83\x92' b'\xe3\x83\xab' b' ' b'\xf0\x9f\xa6\x86'], shape=(5,), dtype=string) Unicode values: tf.Tensor([ 12450 12498 12523 32 129414], shape=(5,), dtype=int32)

Tų tf.string dtype naudojamas visiems „TensorFlow“ žaliųjų baitų duomenims. tf.io Modulyje yra funkcijų, skirtų duomenims konvertuoti į ir iš baitų, įskaitant vaizdų dekodavimą ir CSV analizę.

Taupyti įtampą

Kartais jūsų duomenys yra menki, pavyzdžiui, labai plati įterpimo erdvė. TensorFlow palaiko tf.sparse.SparseTensor ir susijusias operacijas, kad būtų galima efektyviai saugoti trūkstamus duomenis.

A tf.SparseTensor , shape: [3, 4]

# Sparse tensors store values by index in a memory-efficient manner sparse_tensor = tf.sparse.SparseTensor(indices=[[0, 0], [1, 2]], values=[1, 2], dense_shape=[3, 4]) print(sparse_tensor, "

") # You can convert sparse tensors to dense print(tf.sparse.to_dense(sparse_tensor))

SparseTensor(indices=tf.Tensor( [[0 0] [1 2]], shape=(2, 2), dtype=int64), values=tf.Tensor([1 2], shape=(2,), dtype=int32), dense_shape=tf.Tensor([3 4], shape=(2,), dtype=int64)) tf.Tensor( [[1 0 0 0] [0 0 2 0] [0 0 0 0]], shape=(3, 4), dtype=int32)

Originally published on the TensorFlow svetainė,Šis straipsnis pasirodo čia pagal naują antraštę ir yra licencijuotas pagalCC BY 4.0.Kodų pavyzdžiai, bendrinami pagalApache 2.0 License.



