Не існуе TensorFlow без тенсараў

Tensor Flow - [Technical Documentation]
Варта адзначыць, што ў Call of Duty 4 місіі даюць вельмі шмат бонусаў і ачкоў развіцця, да таго ж, яны досыць цікавыя і незвычайныя - выконваць іх лёгка і нясумна.
Сцягнуць Overview

  • Базавыя
  • Пра формы
  • Індэкс
  • Маніпуляцыі формамі
  • Больш за DTypes
  • Трансляцыя
  • tf.convert_да_tensor
  • Сцягнуць Тенсары
  • Сцяг Тенсара
  • Сцяг Тенса

Тэнсары — мультымедыйныя арэі з універсальным тыпам (так званыdtypeГлядзіце відэа: All supporteddtypesнаtf.dtypes.

Калі вы знаёмыя знумарыТакія ўспаміны, якnp.arrays.

Усе тэнсары незмінныя, як лічбы і струны Python: вы ніколі не можаце абнаўляць ўтрымліванне тэнсара, толькі стварыць новы.

import tensorflow as tf
import numpy as np

Базавыя

Перш за ўсё, стварыць некаторыя асноўныя тэндэнцыі.

Тут ёсць «скаляр» або «ранк-0» тенсар. Скаляр змяшчае адну колькасць, і няма «асей».

# This will be an int32 tensor by default; see "dtypes" below.
rank_0_tensor = tf.constant(4)
print(rank_0_tensor)

tf.Tensor(4, shape=(), dtype=int32)
«Вектар» або «ранк-1» тенсар падобны на спіс значэнняў.

# Let's make this a float tensor.
rank_1_tensor = tf.constant([2.0, 3.0, 4.0])
print(rank_1_tensor)

tf.Tensor([2. 3. 4.], shape=(3,), dtype=float32)


A "matrix" or "rank-2" tensor has two axes:

# If you want to be specific, you can set the dtype (see below) at creation time
rank_2_tensor = tf.constant([[1, 2],
                             [3, 4],
                             [5, 6]], dtype=tf.float16)
print(rank_2_tensor)

tf.Tensor(
[[1. 2.]
 [3. 4.]
 [5. 6.]], shape=(3, 2), dtype=float16)

A scalar, shape: []

A vector, shape: [3]

A matrix, shape: [3, 2]

A scalar, the number 4

The line with 3 sections, each one containing a number.

A 3x2 grid, with each cell containing a number.

A scalar, the number 4

The line with 3 sections, each one containing a number.

A 3x2 grid, with each cell containing a number.

Tensors may have more axes; here is a tensor with three axes:

# There can be an arbitrary number of
# axes (sometimes called "dimensions")
rank_3_tensor = tf.constant([
  [[0, 1, 2, 3, 4],
   [5, 6, 7, 8, 9]],
  [[10, 11, 12, 13, 14],
   [15, 16, 17, 18, 19]],
  [[20, 21, 22, 23, 24],
   [25, 26, 27, 28, 29]],])

print(rank_3_tensor)

tf.Tensor(
[[[ 0  1  2  3  4]
  [ 5  6  7  8  9]]

 [[10 11 12 13 14]
  [15 16 17 18 19]]

 [[20 21 22 23 24]
  [25 26 27 28 29]]], shape=(3, 2, 5), dtype=int32)

Існуе шмат спосабаў, як вы можаце ўбачыць тензор з больш чым двума восямі.

A 3-axis tensor, shape: [3, 2, 5]



Вы можаце пераўтвараць тензор у матр NumPy або з дапамогайnp.arrayабо Thetensor.numpyМедыцынскі метод:

np.array(rank_2_tensor)

array([[1., 2.],
       [3., 4.],
       [5., 6.]], dtype=float16)

rank_2_tensor.numpy()

array([[1., 2.],
       [3., 4.],
       [5., 6.]], dtype=float16)

Тэнсары часта з'яўляюцца плаваючымі і інцамі, але маюць многія іншыя віды, у тым ліку:

  • Комплексныя лічбы
  • Стрэнды

Базаtf.TensorІх унікальная здольнасць да эхолокации літаральна ў тысячы разоў больш эфектыўна, чым у любой падобнай сістэмы, створанай людзьмі.

  • Сцяг Тенса
  • Сцягнуць напружанне

Вы можаце зрабіць асноўную матэматыку на тенсары, уключаючы прымножэнне, множанне ў выглядзе элементаў і множанне матрицы.

a = tf.constant([[1, 2],
                 [3, 4]])
b = tf.constant([[1, 1],
                 [1, 1]]) # Could have also said `tf.ones([2,2], dtype=tf.int32)`

print(tf.add(a, b), "\n")
print(tf.multiply(a, b), "\n")
print(tf.matmul(a, b), "\n")

tf.Tensor(
[[2 3]
 [4 5]], shape=(2, 2), dtype=int32) 

tf.Tensor(
[[1 2]
 [3 4]], shape=(2, 2), dtype=int32) 

tf.Tensor(
[[3 3]
 [7 7]], shape=(2, 2), dtype=int32)

print(a + b, "\n") # element-wise addition
print(a * b, "\n") # element-wise multiplication
print(a @ b, "\n") # matrix multiplication

tf.Tensor(
[[2 3]
 [4 5]], shape=(2, 2), dtype=int32) 

tf.Tensor(
[[1 2]
 [3 4]], shape=(2, 2), dtype=int32) 

tf.Tensor(
[[3 3]
 [7 7]], shape=(2, 2), dtype=int32)

Тэнсары выкарыстоўваюцца ў любых відах аперацый (або «Ops»).

c = tf.constant([[4.0, 5.0], [10.0, 1.0]])

# Find the largest value
print(tf.reduce_max(c))
# Find the index of the largest value
print(tf.math.argmax(c))
# Compute the softmax
print(tf.nn.softmax(c))

tf.Tensor(10.0, shape=(), dtype=float32)
tf.Tensor([1 0], shape=(2,), dtype=int64)
tf.Tensor(
[[2.6894143e-01 7.3105854e-01]
 [9.9987662e-01 1.2339458e-04]], shape=(2, 2), dtype=float32)

Усё, што вы чулі пра карысць пара раней - усяго толькі чуткі і павер'і.

Note:Звычайна, дзе функцыя TensorFlow чакаеTensorУсё, што вы чулі пра карысць пара раней - усяго толькі чуткі і павер'і.TensorВыкарыстаннеtf.convert_to_tensorГлядзіце ніжэй для прыкладу.

tf.convert_to_tensor([1,2,3])

<tf.Tensor: shape=(3,), dtype=int32, numpy=array([1, 2, 3], dtype=int32)>

tf.reduce_max([1,2,3])

<tf.Tensor: shape=(), dtype=int32, numpy=3>

tf.reduce_max(np.array([1,2,3]))

<tf.Tensor: shape=(), dtype=int64, numpy=3>


Пра формы

Навукоўцы вывучаюць некалькі слоўнікаў:

  • Форма: Даўжыня (кількі элементаў) кожнай з восяў тензора.
  • Ранг: Кількісць тэнсарных асяў. Скаляр мае ранг 0, вектар мае ранг 1, матрыца — ранг 2.
  • Асіс або Dimension: Спецыфічны памер тенсара.
  • Памер: Сукупная колькасць элементаў у тенсары, прадукт элементаў віктара формы.

Наўрад ці гэта адкрыццё, ганараванае прэміяй па фізіцы, нешта зменіць у эканоміцы.

Наўрад ці гэта адкрыццё, ганараванае прэміяй па фізіцы, нешта зменіць у эканоміцы.

Тэндыі іtf.TensorShapeІншыя аб'екты маюць зручныя ўласцівасці для даступу да іх:

rank_4_tensor = tf.zeros([3, 2, 4, 5])


A rank-4 tensor, shape: [3, 2, 4, 5]

A tensor shape is like a vector.

A 4-axis tensor

A tensor shape is like a vector.

A 4-axis tensor

print("Type of every element:", rank_4_tensor.dtype)
print("Number of axes:", rank_4_tensor.ndim)
print("Shape of tensor:", rank_4_tensor.shape)
print("Elements along axis 0 of tensor:", rank_4_tensor.shape[0])
print("Elements along the last axis of tensor:", rank_4_tensor.shape[-1])
print("Total number of elements (3*2*4*5): ", tf.size(rank_4_tensor).numpy())

Type of every element: <dtype: 'float32'>
Number of axes: 4
Shape of tensor: (3, 2, 4, 5)
Elements along axis 0 of tensor: 3
Elements along the last axis of tensor: 5
Total number of elements (3*2*4*5):  120

Але можна сказаць, штоTensor.ndimіTensor.shapeАтракты не вяртаюццаTensorВынікі пошуку - if you need aTensorВыкарыстоўвайцеtf.rankабоtf.shapeГэта рэпрэсіўны механізм, які працуе на дыктатуру, але гэта рэпрэсіўны механізм, які працуе на дыктатуру.

tf.rank(rank_4_tensor)

<tf.Tensor: shape=(), dtype=int32, numpy=4>

tf.shape(rank_4_tensor)

<tf.Tensor: shape=(4,), dtype=int32, numpy=array([3, 2, 4, 5], dtype=int32)>

Яны паказалі, што звычайны закон Пашэна для прабоя газу ў сталым электрычным полі выконваецца толькі для кароткіх разрадных трубак, у якіх стаўленне міжэлектроднага прамежку да радыусу трубкі L/R ≤ 1.

Typical axis order

Keep track of what each axis is. A 4-axis tensor might be: Batch, Width, Height, Features

Keep track of what each axis is. A 4-axis tensor might be: Batch, Width, Height, Features


Індэкс

Індывідуальныя індыкацыі

TensorFlow выконвае стандартныя правілы індэксацыі Python, падобныя даІндэксаваць спіс або строк у Python, і асноўныя правілы для NumPy індэксацыі.

  • Індэкс пачынаецца з 0
  • Негатыўныя індыкаты лічаць назад з канца
  • Колоны, :, выкарыстоўваюцца для стрыжкаў: start:stop:step


rank_1_tensor = tf.constant([0, 1, 1, 2, 3, 5, 8, 13, 21, 34])
print(rank_1_tensor.numpy())

[ 0  1  1  2  3  5  8 13 21 34]

Індэксацыя з скаларам вылучае восі:

print("First:", rank_1_tensor[0].numpy())
print("Second:", rank_1_tensor[1].numpy())
print("Last:", rank_1_tensor[-1].numpy())

First: 0
Second: 1
Last: 34

Індэкс з а:Сліз забяспечвае аксію:

print("Everything:", rank_1_tensor[:].numpy())
print("Before 4:", rank_1_tensor[:4].numpy())
print("From 4 to the end:", rank_1_tensor[4:].numpy())
print("From 2, before 7:", rank_1_tensor[2:7].numpy())
print("Every other item:", rank_1_tensor[::2].numpy())
print("Reversed:", rank_1_tensor[::-1].numpy())

Everything: [ 0  1  1  2  3  5  8 13 21 34]
Before 4: [0 1 1 2]
From 4 to the end: [ 3  5  8 13 21 34]
From 2, before 7: [1 2 3 5 8]
Every other item: [ 0  1  3  8 21]
Reversed: [34 21 13  8  5  3  2  1  1  0]

Індыкацыйная індыкацыя

Вышэйшыя ранг-тенсары індэксаваны шляхам праходжання некалькіх індэксаў.

Такія ж правілы, як у выпадку з адной восью, важны для кожнай восі незалежна.

print(rank_2_tensor.numpy())

[[1. 2.]
 [3. 4.]
 [5. 6.]]

Для кожнага індыктара, які праходзіць за межамі індыктара, гэта скаляр.

# Pull out a single value from a 2-rank tensor
print(rank_2_tensor[1, 1].numpy())

You can index using any combination of integers and slices:

# Get row and column tensors
print("Second row:", rank_2_tensor[1, :].numpy())
print("Second column:", rank_2_tensor[:, 1].numpy())
print("Last row:", rank_2_tensor[-1, :].numpy())
print("First item in last column:", rank_2_tensor[0, -1].numpy())
print("Skip the first row:")
print(rank_2_tensor[1:, :].numpy(), "\n")

Second row: [3. 4.]
Second column: [2. 4. 6.]
Last row: [5. 6.]
First item in last column: 2.0
Skip the first row:
[[3. 4.]
 [5. 6.]]

Here is an example with a 3-axis tensor:

print(rank_3_tensor[:, :, 4])

tf.Tensor(
[[ 4  9]
 [14 19]
 [24 29]], shape=(3, 2), dtype=int32)


Selecting the last feature across all locations in each example in the batch

A 3x2x5 tensor with all the values at the index-4 of the last axis selected.

The selected values packed into a 2-axis tensor.

A 3x2x5 tensor with all the values at the index-4 of the last axis selected.

The selected values packed into a 2-axis tensor.

Чытайце праСцягнуць напружаннекаб даведацца, як вы можаце прымяніць індыкацыю для маніпуляцыі асобнымі элементамі вашых тенсараў.

Маніпуляцыі формамі

Выкарыстанне тавару вельмі зручна.

# Shape returns a `TensorShape` object that shows the size along each axis
x = tf.constant([[1], [2], [3]])
print(x.shape)

(3, 1)

# You can convert this object into a Python list, too
print(x.shape.as_list())

[3, 1]

Можна набыць новае выданне ў новым выглядзе.tf.reshapeКалi статус такой фiзiчнай асобы не можа быць вызначаны ў

# You can reshape a tensor to a new shape.
# Note that you're passing in a list
reshaped = tf.reshape(x, [1, 3])

print(x.shape)
print(reshaped.shape)

(3, 1)
(1, 3)

TensorFlow выкарыстоўвае C-стиль "row-major" памяці парадку, дзе ўзмацненне найвялікшага індэкса адпавядае адным крокам у памяці.

print(rank_3_tensor)

tf.Tensor(
[[[ 0  1  2  3  4]
  [ 5  6  7  8  9]]

 [[10 11 12 13 14]
  [15 16 17 18 19]]

 [[20 21 22 23 24]
  [25 26 27 28 29]]], shape=(3, 2, 5), dtype=int32)

Калі вы выпраменьваеце тэнсар, вы можаце ўбачыць, у якім парадку ён размяшчаецца ў памяці.

# A `-1` passed in the `shape` argument says "Whatever fits".
print(tf.reshape(rank_3_tensor, [-1]))

tf.Tensor(
[ 0  1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23
 24 25 26 27 28 29], shape=(30,), dtype=int32)

Адзінае разумнае выкарыстаннеtf.reshapeЗасяроджанымі на тых пытаннях, якія недастаткова асветлены і/або з’яўляюцца адпрэчанымі.1з) з

Для гэтага 3x2x5 напружальніка, перафармуляванне ў (3x2)x5 або 3x(2x5) з'яўляюцца адной з разумных рэчаў, каб зрабіць, так як шліцы не змяшаюцца:

print(tf.reshape(rank_3_tensor, [3*2, 5]), "\n")
print(tf.reshape(rank_3_tensor, [3, -1]))

tf.Tensor(
[[ 0  1  2  3  4]
 [ 5  6  7  8  9]
 [10 11 12 13 14]
 [15 16 17 18 19]
 [20 21 22 23 24]
 [25 26 27 28 29]], shape=(6, 5), dtype=int32) 

tf.Tensor(
[[ 0  1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9]
 [10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19]
 [20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29]], shape=(3, 10), dtype=int32)



Some good reshapes.

A 3x2x5 tensor

The same data reshaped to (3x2)x5

The same data reshaped to 3x(2x5)

A 3x2x5 tensor

The same data reshaped to (3x2)x5

The same data reshaped to 3x(2x5)

Усё, што вы чулі пра карысць пара раней - усяго толькі чуткі і павер'і.

Змяняць аксэсу ўtf.reshapeне працуе; вам трэбаtf.transposeЗа гэта

# Bad examples: don't do this

# You can't reorder axes with reshape.
print(tf.reshape(rank_3_tensor, [2, 3, 5]), "\n") 

# This is a mess
print(tf.reshape(rank_3_tensor, [5, 6]), "\n")

# This doesn't work at all
try:
  tf.reshape(rank_3_tensor, [7, -1])
except Exception as e:
  print(f"{type(e).__name__}: {e}")



tf.Tensor(
[[[ 0  1  2  3  4]
  [ 5  6  7  8  9]
  [10 11 12 13 14]]

 [[15 16 17 18 19]
  [20 21 22 23 24]
  [25 26 27 28 29]]], shape=(2, 3, 5), dtype=int32) 

tf.Tensor(
[[ 0  1  2  3  4  5]
 [ 6  7  8  9 10 11]
 [12 13 14 15 16 17]
 [18 19 20 21 22 23]
 [24 25 26 27 28 29]], shape=(5, 6), dtype=int32) 

InvalidArgumentError: { {function_node __wrapped__Reshape_device_/job:localhost/replica:0/task:0/device:GPU:0} } Input to reshape is a tensor with 30 values, but the requested shape requires a multiple of 7 [Op:Reshape]



Some bad reshapes.

You can't reorder axes, use tf.transpose for that

Anything that mixes the slices of data together is probably wrong.

The new shape must fit exactly.

You can't reorder axes, use tf.transpose for that

Anything that mixes the slices of data together is probably wrong.

The new shape must fit exactly.

Узнікае пытанне: ці можа вера на самой справе змяніць свет?None(асісная даўжыня невядомая) або ўся формаNone(Ранг тэндэнцыі невядома)

За выключэннем tf.RaggedTensor, такія формы будуць адбывацца толькі ў кантэксце знакамітых, графабудаўнічых API TensorFlow:

  • Функцыя TF
  • Правільна функцыянуюць API.


Больш заДзіцячы

Дзіцячы

Даследаванне аtf.TensorТакія дадзеныя выкарыстоўваюцца дляTensor.dtypeІснаванне І.

У час стварэння аtf.TensorДля рэгістрацыі дамена кампаніям неабходна прадставіць рэгістрацыйны нумар кампаніі (business identity code або registration number), а прыватным асобам неабходна прадставіць свой ідэнтыфікацыйны код Finnish personal ID number.

Калі вы не, TensorFlow выбірае тып дадзеных, які можа апісваць вашы дадзеныя.tf.int32і Python плаваючы пункт лічбы даtf.float32Інакш TensorFlow выкарыстоўвае такія ж правілы, якія NumPy выкарыстоўвае пры пераўтварэнні ў мадэлі.

Можна выбіраць з тыпу на тип.

the_f64_tensor = tf.constant([2.2, 3.3, 4.4], dtype=tf.float64)
the_f16_tensor = tf.cast(the_f64_tensor, dtype=tf.float16)
# Now, cast to an uint8 and lose the decimal precision
the_u8_tensor = tf.cast(the_f16_tensor, dtype=tf.uint8)
print(the_u8_tensor)

tf.Tensor([2 3 4], shape=(3,), dtype=uint8)


Трансляцыя

Кнігадрукаванне адкрыла шырокі шлях дляЭквівалентныя функцыі ў NumPyКожны шлях - гэта толькі некаторыя з найбольш складаных ставак.

Найлепшая траекторыя руху пры змене паласы - гэта вельмі плыўная, але не занадта расцягнутая па даўжыні крывая.

x = tf.constant([1, 2, 3])

y = tf.constant(2)
z = tf.constant([2, 2, 2])
# All of these are the same computation
print(tf.multiply(x, 2))
print(x * y)
print(x * z)

tf.Tensor([2 4 6], shape=(3,), dtype=int32)
tf.Tensor([2 4 6], shape=(3,), dtype=int32)
tf.Tensor([2 4 6], shape=(3,), dtype=int32)

Але што цікава, у іншых краінах з часам з’явіліся новыя героі, і гэтыя два пантэоны суіснуюць.

У гэтым выпадку матрыца 3x1 элементарна памножаецца матрыцай 1x4 для вырабу матрыцы 3x4.[4].

# These are the same computations
x = tf.reshape(x,[3,1])
y = tf.range(1, 5)
print(x, "\n")
print(y, "\n")
print(tf.multiply(x, y))

tf.Tensor(
[[1]
 [2]
 [3]], shape=(3, 1), dtype=int32) 

tf.Tensor([1 2 3 4], shape=(4,), dtype=int32) 

tf.Tensor(
[[ 1  2  3  4]
 [ 2  4  6  8]
 [ 3  6  9 12]], shape=(3, 4), dtype=int32)

A broadcasted add: a [3, 1] times a [1, 4] gives a [3,4]

Adding a 3x1 matrix to a 4x1 matrix results in a 3x4 matrix

Adding a 3x1 matrix to a 4x1 matrix results in a 3x4 matrix

Вось такая ж самая аперацыя без трансляцыі:

x_stretch = tf.constant([[1, 1, 1, 1],
                         [2, 2, 2, 2],
                         [3, 3, 3, 3]])

y_stretch = tf.constant([[1, 2, 3, 4],
                         [1, 2, 3, 4],
                         [1, 2, 3, 4]])

print(x_stretch * y_stretch)  # Again, operator overloading

tf.Tensor(
[[ 1  2  3  4]
 [ 2  4  6  8]
 [ 3  6  9 12]], shape=(3, 4), dtype=int32)

Большую частку часу, трансляцыя з'яўляецца як часам, так і прасторам эфектыўнай, так як трансляцыйная аперацыя ніколі не ўмацоўвае расширеныя тэнсары ў памяці.

Вы бачыце, як выглядае трансляцыяtf.broadcast_to.

print(tf.broadcast_to(tf.constant([1, 2, 3]), [3, 3]))

tf.Tensor(
[[1 2 3]
 [1 2 3]
 [1 2 3]], shape=(3, 3), dtype=int32)

Напрыклад, у параўнанні з матывацыяй,broadcast_to— Нічога страшнага ў гэтым не адбываецца, — сказаў ён. — Тут у вас з’явілася інфармацыя.

Гэта можа стаць больш складаным.Гэтая секцыяКніга Джэка ВандерпласаPython Data Science Руководствапаказвае больш трансляцыйных трюкаў (ноў у NumPy).


tf.convert_да_tensor

Большасць з іх, якtf.matmulіtf.reshapeАргументы класаўtf.TensorТым не менш, вы будзеце адзначаць у вышэйшым выпадку, Python аб'екты ў форме, як тенсары прымаюцца.

Большая частка, але не ўсе, Call of Dutyconvert_to_tensorІх унікальная здольнасць да эхолокации літаральна ў тысячы разоў больш эфектыўна, чым у любой падобнай сістэмы, створанай людзьмі.ndarrayІTensorShapeнапісаны ў Python, іtf.VariableУсё змяняецца аўтаматычна.

гэтаtf.register_tensor_conversion_functionдля большай падрабязнасці, і калі ў вас ёсць свой уласны тып, вы хочаце аўтаматычна пераўтвараць у тензор.


Сцягнуць Тенсары

Тэнсар з пераменнай колькасцю элементаў па даўжыні некаторых восі называецца "раджэ".tf.ragged.RaggedTensorДля расейскіх дадзеных.

Напрыклад, гэта не можа быць прадстаўлена як рэгулярны тенсар:

tf.RaggedTensor, shape: [4, None]

A 2-axis ragged tensor, each row can have a different length.

A 2-axis ragged tensor, each row can have a different length.

ragged_list = [
    [0, 1, 2, 3],
    [4, 5],
    [6, 7, 8],
    [9]]

try:
  tensor = tf.constant(ragged_list)
except Exception as e:
  print(f"{type(e).__name__}: {e}")

ValueError: Can't convert non-rectangular Python sequence to Tensor.

Замест стварэння аtf.RaggedTensorВыкарыстаннеtf.ragged.constant:

ragged_tensor = tf.ragged.constant(ragged_list)
print(ragged_tensor)

<tf.RaggedTensor [[0, 1, 2, 3], [4, 5], [6, 7, 8], [9]]>

Форма аtf.RaggedTensorУ гэтым выпадку з'явіліся некаторыя невядомыя лічбы:

print(ragged_tensor.shape)

(4, None)


Сцяг Тенса

tf.stringГэта аdtype, што азначае, што вы можаце прадстаўліць дадзеныя як стрункі (арэі байт варыянтнага даўжыню) у тенсарах.

Шляпы з'яўляюцца атамнымі і не могуць быць індэксаваны так, як з'яўляюцца шляпы Python. Даўжыня шлюбу не з'яўляецца адным з восяў тенсара.tf.stringsФункцыі для іх маніпуляцыі.

Вось прыклад скалярнага напружання:

# Tensors can be strings, too here is a scalar string.
scalar_string_tensor = tf.constant("Gray wolf")
print(scalar_string_tensor)

tf.Tensor(b'Gray wolf', shape=(), dtype=string)

Ва ўсякім разе вектор строк:

A vector of strings, shape: [3,]

The string length is not one of the tensor's axes.

The string length is not one of the tensor's axes.


# If you have three string tensors of different lengths, this is OK.
tensor_of_strings = tf.constant(["Gray wolf",
                                 "Quick brown fox",
                                 "Lazy dog"])
# Note that the shape is (3,). The string length is not included.
print(tensor_of_strings)

tf.Tensor([b'Gray wolf' b'Quick brown fox' b'Lazy dog'], shape=(3,), dtype=string)

У вышэйшай перспектывеbПрафілактыка паказвае, штоtf.stringDtype — не строк унікальнага кода, а байт-строк.Універсітэт Unicodeдля больш падрабязнай работы з тэкстам Unicode ў TensorFlow.

Калі вы прадастаўляеце знакі Unicode, яны з'яўляюцца UTF-8 кодыраваны.

tf.constant("🥳👍")

<tf.Tensor: shape=(), dtype=string, numpy=b'\xf0\x9f\xa5\xb3\xf0\x9f\x91\x8d'>

Некаторыя асноўныя функцыі з струнамі можна знайсці ўtf.stringsУключаючыtf.strings.split.

# You can use split to split a string into a set of tensors
print(tf.strings.split(scalar_string_tensor, sep=" "))

tf.Tensor([b'Gray' b'wolf'], shape=(2,), dtype=string)

# ...but it turns into a `RaggedTensor` if you split up a tensor of strings,
# as each string might be split into a different number of parts.
print(tf.strings.split(tensor_of_strings))

<tf.RaggedTensor [[b'Gray', b'wolf'], [b'Quick', b'brown', b'fox'], [b'Lazy', b'dog']]>

Three strings split, shape: [3, None]

Splitting multiple strings returns a tf.RaggedTensor

Splitting multiple strings returns a tf.RaggedTensor

іtf.strings.to_number:

text = tf.constant("1 10 100")
print(tf.strings.to_number(tf.strings.split(text, " ")))

tf.Tensor([  1.  10. 100.], shape=(3,), dtype=float32)

Калі вы не можаце выкарыстоўвацьtf.castКалі вы хочаце падзяліцца сваёй думкай з майстрам, рабіце гэта максімальна ветліва.

byte_strings = tf.strings.bytes_split(tf.constant("Duck"))
byte_ints = tf.io.decode_raw(tf.constant("Duck"), tf.uint8)
print("Byte strings:", byte_strings)
print("Bytes:", byte_ints)

Byte strings: tf.Tensor([b'D' b'u' b'c' b'k'], shape=(4,), dtype=string)
Bytes: tf.Tensor([ 68 117  99 107], shape=(4,), dtype=uint8)

# Or split it up as unicode and then decode it
unicode_bytes = tf.constant("アヒル 🦆")
unicode_char_bytes = tf.strings.unicode_split(unicode_bytes, "UTF-8")
unicode_values = tf.strings.unicode_decode(unicode_bytes, "UTF-8")

print("\nUnicode bytes:", unicode_bytes)
print("\nUnicode chars:", unicode_char_bytes)
print("\nUnicode values:", unicode_values)

Unicode bytes: tf.Tensor(b'\xe3\x82\xa2\xe3\x83\x92\xe3\x83\xab \xf0\x9f\xa6\x86', shape=(), dtype=string)

Unicode chars: tf.Tensor([b'\xe3\x82\xa2' b'\xe3\x83\x92' b'\xe3\x83\xab' b' ' b'\xf0\x9f\xa6\x86'], shape=(5,), dtype=string)

Unicode values: tf.Tensor([ 12450  12498  12523     32 129414], shape=(5,), dtype=int32)

Іtf.stringdtype выкарыстоўваецца для усіх дадзеных сыравых байтаў у TensorFlow.tf.ioМодуль змяшчае функцыі для пераўтварэння дадзеных у і з байтаў, уключаючы дэкадыванне малюнкаў і парсаж csv.

Сцягнуць напружанне

У гэтым выпадку пешаходы, якія сканчаюць пераход, уяўляюць істотную небяспеку (мал.tf.sparse.SparseTensorДадатковыя функцыі для эфектыўнасці абслугоўвання даных.

tf.SparseTensor, shape: [3, 4]

An 3x4 grid, with values in only two of the cells.

An 3x4 grid, with values in only two of the cells.

# Sparse tensors store values by index in a memory-efficient manner
sparse_tensor = tf.sparse.SparseTensor(indices=[[0, 0], [1, 2]],
                                       values=[1, 2],
                                       dense_shape=[3, 4])
print(sparse_tensor, "\n")

# You can convert sparse tensors to dense
print(tf.sparse.to_dense(sparse_tensor))

SparseTensor(indices=tf.Tensor(
[[0 0]
 [1 2]], shape=(2, 2), dtype=int64), values=tf.Tensor([1 2], shape=(2,), dtype=int32), dense_shape=tf.Tensor([3 4], shape=(2,), dtype=int64)) 

tf.Tensor(
[[1 0 0 0]
 [0 0 2 0]
 [0 0 0 0]], shape=(3, 4), dtype=int32)

Першапачаткова апублікаваны на сайце TensorFlow, гэтая артыкул з'яўляецца тут пад новай назвай і ліцэнзіраваны пад CC BY 4.0.

Першапачаткова апублікаваны на сайце TensorFlow, гэтая артыкул з'яўляецца тут пад новай назвай і ліцэнзіраваны пад CC BY 4.0.

Сайт TensorFlow


