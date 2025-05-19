Сцягнуць Overview

Базавыя

Пра формы

Індэкс

Маніпуляцыі формамі

Больш за DTypes

Трансляцыя

tf.convert_да_tensor

Сцягнуць Тенсары

Сцяг Тенсара

Сцяг Тенса

Тэнсары — мультымедыйныя арэі з універсальным тыпам (так званы dtype Глядзіце відэа: All supported dtypes на tf.dtypes .

Калі вы знаёмыя знумарыТакія ўспаміны, як np.arrays .

Усе тэнсары незмінныя, як лічбы і струны Python: вы ніколі не можаце абнаўляць ўтрымліванне тэнсара, толькі стварыць новы.

import tensorflow as tf import numpy as np

2024-08-15 03:05:18.327501: E external/local_xla/xla/stream_executor/cuda/cuda_fft.cc:485] Unable to register cuFFT factory: Attempting to register factory for plugin cuFFT when one has already been registered 2024-08-15 03:05:18.348450: E external/local_xla/xla/stream_executor/cuda/cuda_dnn.cc:8454] Unable to register cuDNN factory: Attempting to register factory for plugin cuDNN when one has already been registered 2024-08-15 03:05:18.354825: E external/local_xla/xla/stream_executor/cuda/cuda_blas.cc:1452] Unable to register cuBLAS factory: Attempting to register factory for plugin cuBLAS when one has already been registered

Базавыя

Перш за ўсё, стварыць некаторыя асноўныя тэндэнцыі.

Тут ёсць «скаляр» або «ранк-0» тенсар. Скаляр змяшчае адну колькасць, і няма «асей».

# This will be an int32 tensor by default; see "dtypes" below. rank_0_tensor = tf.constant(4) print(rank_0_tensor)

tf.Tensor(4, shape=(), dtype=int32) WARNING: All log messages before absl::InitializeLog() is called are written to STDERR I0000 00:00:1723691120.932442 176945 cuda_executor.cc:1015] successful NUMA node read from SysFS had negative value (-1), but there must be at least one NUMA node, so returning NUMA node zero. See more at https://github.com/torvalds/linux/blob/v6.0/Documentation/ABI/testing/sysfs-bus-pci#L344-L355 I0000 00:00:1723691120.936343 176945 cuda_executor.cc:1015] successful NUMA node read from SysFS had negative value (-1), but there must be at least one NUMA node, so returning NUMA node zero. See more at https://github.com/torvalds/linux/blob/v6.0/Documentation/ABI/testing/sysfs-bus-pci#L344-L355 I0000 00:00:1723691120.940040 176945 cuda_executor.cc:1015] successful NUMA node read from SysFS had negative value (-1), but there must be at least one NUMA node, so returning NUMA node zero. See more at https://github.com/torvalds/linux/blob/v6.0/Documentation/ABI/testing/sysfs-bus-pci#L344-L355 I0000 00:00:1723691120.943264 176945 cuda_executor.cc:1015] successful NUMA node read from SysFS had negative value (-1), but there must be at least one NUMA node, so returning NUMA node zero. See more at https://github.com/torvalds/linux/blob/v6.0/Documentation/ABI/testing/sysfs-bus-pci#L344-L355 I0000 00:00:1723691120.954872 176945 cuda_executor.cc:1015] successful NUMA node read from SysFS had negative value (-1), but there must be at least one NUMA node, so returning NUMA node zero. See more at https://github.com/torvalds/linux/blob/v6.0/Documentation/ABI/testing/sysfs-bus-pci#L344-L355 I0000 00:00:1723691120.958376 176945 cuda_executor.cc:1015] successful NUMA node read from SysFS had negative value (-1), but there must be at least one NUMA node, so returning NUMA node zero. See more at https://github.com/torvalds/linux/blob/v6.0/Documentation/ABI/testing/sysfs-bus-pci#L344-L355 I0000 00:00:1723691120.961894 176945 cuda_executor.cc:1015] successful NUMA node read from SysFS had negative value (-1), but there must be at least one NUMA node, so returning NUMA node zero. See more at https://github.com/torvalds/linux/blob/v6.0/Documentation/ABI/testing/sysfs-bus-pci#L344-L355 I0000 00:00:1723691120.964843 176945 cuda_executor.cc:1015] successful NUMA node read from SysFS had negative value (-1), but there must be at least one NUMA node, so returning NUMA node zero. See more at https://github.com/torvalds/linux/blob/v6.0/Documentation/ABI/testing/sysfs-bus-pci#L344-L355 I0000 00:00:1723691120.967730 176945 cuda_executor.cc:1015] successful NUMA node read from SysFS had negative value (-1), but there must be at least one NUMA node, so returning NUMA node zero. See more at https://github.com/torvalds/linux/blob/v6.0/Documentation/ABI/testing/sysfs-bus-pci#L344-L355 I0000 00:00:1723691120.971300 176945 cuda_executor.cc:1015] successful NUMA node read from SysFS had negative value (-1), but there must be at least one NUMA node, so returning NUMA node zero. See more at https://github.com/torvalds/linux/blob/v6.0/Documentation/ABI/testing/sysfs-bus-pci#L344-L355 I0000 00:00:1723691120.974711 176945 cuda_executor.cc:1015] successful NUMA node read from SysFS had negative value (-1), but there must be at least one NUMA node, so returning NUMA node zero. See more at https://github.com/torvalds/linux/blob/v6.0/Documentation/ABI/testing/sysfs-bus-pci#L344-L355 I0000 00:00:1723691120.977717 176945 cuda_executor.cc:1015] successful NUMA node read from SysFS had negative value (-1), but there must be at least one NUMA node, so returning NUMA node zero. See more at https://github.com/torvalds/linux/blob/v6.0/Documentation/ABI/testing/sysfs-bus-pci#L344-L355 I0000 00:00:1723691122.208679 176945 cuda_executor.cc:1015] successful NUMA node read from SysFS had negative value (-1), but there must be at least one NUMA node, so returning NUMA node zero. See more at https://github.com/torvalds/linux/blob/v6.0/Documentation/ABI/testing/sysfs-bus-pci#L344-L355 I0000 00:00:1723691122.210786 176945 cuda_executor.cc:1015] successful NUMA node read from SysFS had negative value (-1), but there must be at least one NUMA node, so returning NUMA node zero. See more at https://github.com/torvalds/linux/blob/v6.0/Documentation/ABI/testing/sysfs-bus-pci#L344-L355 I0000 00:00:1723691122.212791 176945 cuda_executor.cc:1015] successful NUMA node read from SysFS had negative value (-1), but there must be at least one NUMA node, so returning NUMA node zero. See more at https://github.com/torvalds/linux/blob/v6.0/Documentation/ABI/testing/sysfs-bus-pci#L344-L355 I0000 00:00:1723691122.214776 176945 cuda_executor.cc:1015] successful NUMA node read from SysFS had negative value (-1), but there must be at least one NUMA node, so returning NUMA node zero. See more at https://github.com/torvalds/linux/blob/v6.0/Documentation/ABI/testing/sysfs-bus-pci#L344-L355 I0000 00:00:1723691122.216798 176945 cuda_executor.cc:1015] successful NUMA node read from SysFS had negative value (-1), but there must be at least one NUMA node, so returning NUMA node zero. See more at https://github.com/torvalds/linux/blob/v6.0/Documentation/ABI/testing/sysfs-bus-pci#L344-L355 I0000 00:00:1723691122.218734 176945 cuda_executor.cc:1015] successful NUMA node read from SysFS had negative value (-1), but there must be at least one NUMA node, so returning NUMA node zero. See more at https://github.com/torvalds/linux/blob/v6.0/Documentation/ABI/testing/sysfs-bus-pci#L344-L355 I0000 00:00:1723691122.220650 176945 cuda_executor.cc:1015] successful NUMA node read from SysFS had negative value (-1), but there must be at least one NUMA node, so returning NUMA node zero. See more at https://github.com/torvalds/linux/blob/v6.0/Documentation/ABI/testing/sysfs-bus-pci#L344-L355 I0000 00:00:1723691122.222554 176945 cuda_executor.cc:1015] successful NUMA node read from SysFS had negative value (-1), but there must be at least one NUMA node, so returning NUMA node zero. See more at https://github.com/torvalds/linux/blob/v6.0/Documentation/ABI/testing/sysfs-bus-pci#L344-L355 I0000 00:00:1723691122.224486 176945 cuda_executor.cc:1015] successful NUMA node read from SysFS had negative value (-1), but there must be at least one NUMA node, so returning NUMA node zero. See more at https://github.com/torvalds/linux/blob/v6.0/Documentation/ABI/testing/sysfs-bus-pci#L344-L355 I0000 00:00:1723691122.226429 176945 cuda_executor.cc:1015] successful NUMA node read from SysFS had negative value (-1), but there must be at least one NUMA node, so returning NUMA node zero. See more at https://github.com/torvalds/linux/blob/v6.0/Documentation/ABI/testing/sysfs-bus-pci#L344-L355 I0000 00:00:1723691122.228329 176945 cuda_executor.cc:1015] successful NUMA node read from SysFS had negative value (-1), but there must be at least one NUMA node, so returning NUMA node zero. See more at https://github.com/torvalds/linux/blob/v6.0/Documentation/ABI/testing/sysfs-bus-pci#L344-L355 I0000 00:00:1723691122.230251 176945 cuda_executor.cc:1015] successful NUMA node read from SysFS had negative value (-1), but there must be at least one NUMA node, so returning NUMA node zero. See more at https://github.com/torvalds/linux/blob/v6.0/Documentation/ABI/testing/sysfs-bus-pci#L344-L355 I0000 00:00:1723691122.269036 176945 cuda_executor.cc:1015] successful NUMA node read from SysFS had negative value (-1), but there must be at least one NUMA node, so returning NUMA node zero. See more at https://github.com/torvalds/linux/blob/v6.0/Documentation/ABI/testing/sysfs-bus-pci#L344-L355 I0000 00:00:1723691122.271069 176945 cuda_executor.cc:1015] successful NUMA node read from SysFS had negative value (-1), but there must be at least one NUMA node, so returning NUMA node zero. See more at https://github.com/torvalds/linux/blob/v6.0/Documentation/ABI/testing/sysfs-bus-pci#L344-L355 I0000 00:00:1723691122.273006 176945 cuda_executor.cc:1015] successful NUMA node read from SysFS had negative value (-1), but there must be at least one NUMA node, so returning NUMA node zero. See more at https://github.com/torvalds/linux/blob/v6.0/Documentation/ABI/testing/sysfs-bus-pci#L344-L355 I0000 00:00:1723691122.274956 176945 cuda_executor.cc:1015] successful NUMA node read from SysFS had negative value (-1), but there must be at least one NUMA node, so returning NUMA node zero. See more at https://github.com/torvalds/linux/blob/v6.0/Documentation/ABI/testing/sysfs-bus-pci#L344-L355 I0000 00:00:1723691122.276917 176945 cuda_executor.cc:1015] successful NUMA node read from SysFS had negative value (-1), but there must be at least one NUMA node, so returning NUMA node zero. See more at https://github.com/torvalds/linux/blob/v6.0/Documentation/ABI/testing/sysfs-bus-pci#L344-L355 I0000 00:00:1723691122.278854 176945 cuda_executor.cc:1015] successful NUMA node read from SysFS had negative value (-1), but there must be at least one NUMA node, so returning NUMA node zero. See more at https://github.com/torvalds/linux/blob/v6.0/Documentation/ABI/testing/sysfs-bus-pci#L344-L355 I0000 00:00:1723691122.280754 176945 cuda_executor.cc:1015] successful NUMA node read from SysFS had negative value (-1), but there must be at least one NUMA node, so returning NUMA node zero. See more at https://github.com/torvalds/linux/blob/v6.0/Documentation/ABI/testing/sysfs-bus-pci#L344-L355 I0000 00:00:1723691122.282664 176945 cuda_executor.cc:1015] successful NUMA node read from SysFS had negative value (-1), but there must be at least one NUMA node, so returning NUMA node zero. See more at https://github.com/torvalds/linux/blob/v6.0/Documentation/ABI/testing/sysfs-bus-pci#L344-L355 I0000 00:00:1723691122.284613 176945 cuda_executor.cc:1015] successful NUMA node read from SysFS had negative value (-1), but there must be at least one NUMA node, so returning NUMA node zero. See more at https://github.com/torvalds/linux/blob/v6.0/Documentation/ABI/testing/sysfs-bus-pci#L344-L355 I0000 00:00:1723691122.287058 176945 cuda_executor.cc:1015] successful NUMA node read from SysFS had negative value (-1), but there must be at least one NUMA node, so returning NUMA node zero. See more at https://github.com/torvalds/linux/blob/v6.0/Documentation/ABI/testing/sysfs-bus-pci#L344-L355 I0000 00:00:1723691122.289508 176945 cuda_executor.cc:1015] successful NUMA node read from SysFS had negative value (-1), but there must be at least one NUMA node, so returning NUMA node zero. See more at https://github.com/torvalds/linux/blob/v6.0/Documentation/ABI/testing/sysfs-bus-pci#L344-L355 I0000 00:00:1723691122.291891 176945 cuda_executor.cc:1015] successful NUMA node read from SysFS had negative value (-1), but there must be at least one NUMA node, so returning NUMA node zero. See more at https://github.com/torvalds/linux/blob/v6.0/Documentation/ABI/testing/sysfs-bus-pci#L344-L355





«Вектар» або «ранк-1» тенсар падобны на спіс значэнняў.

# Let's make this a float tensor. rank_1_tensor = tf.constant([2.0, 3.0, 4.0]) print(rank_1_tensor)

tf.Tensor([2. 3. 4.], shape=(3,), dtype=float32)





A "matrix" or "rank-2" tensor has two axes:

# If you want to be specific, you can set the dtype (see below) at creation time rank_2_tensor = tf.constant([[1, 2], [3, 4], [5, 6]], dtype=tf.float16) print(rank_2_tensor)

tf.Tensor( [[1. 2.] [3. 4.] [5. 6.]], shape=(3, 2), dtype=float16)

A scalar, shape: [] A vector, shape: [3] A matrix, shape: [3, 2]

Tensors may have more axes; here is a tensor with three axes:

# There can be an arbitrary number of # axes (sometimes called "dimensions") rank_3_tensor = tf.constant([ [[0, 1, 2, 3, 4], [5, 6, 7, 8, 9]], [[10, 11, 12, 13, 14], [15, 16, 17, 18, 19]], [[20, 21, 22, 23, 24], [25, 26, 27, 28, 29]],]) print(rank_3_tensor)

tf.Tensor( [[[ 0 1 2 3 4] [ 5 6 7 8 9]] [[10 11 12 13 14] [15 16 17 18 19]] [[20 21 22 23 24] [25 26 27 28 29]]], shape=(3, 2, 5), dtype=int32)

Існуе шмат спосабаў, як вы можаце ўбачыць тензор з больш чым двума восямі.

A 3-axis tensor, shape: [3, 2, 5]





Вы можаце пераўтвараць тензор у матр NumPy або з дапамогай np.array або The tensor.numpy Медыцынскі метод:

np.array(rank_2_tensor)

array([[1., 2.], [3., 4.], [5., 6.]], dtype=float16)

rank_2_tensor.numpy()

array([[1., 2.], [3., 4.], [5., 6.]], dtype=float16)

Тэнсары часта з'яўляюцца плаваючымі і інцамі, але маюць многія іншыя віды, у тым ліку:

Комплексныя лічбы

Стрэнды

База tf.Tensor Іх унікальная здольнасць да эхолокации літаральна ў тысячы разоў больш эфектыўна, чым у любой падобнай сістэмы, створанай людзьмі.

Сцяг Тенса

Сцягнуць напружанне

Вы можаце зрабіць асноўную матэматыку на тенсары, уключаючы прымножэнне, множанне ў выглядзе элементаў і множанне матрицы.

a = tf.constant([[1, 2], [3, 4]]) b = tf.constant([[1, 1], [1, 1]]) # Could have also said `tf.ones([2,2], dtype=tf.int32)` print(tf.add(a, b), "

") print(tf.multiply(a, b), "

") print(tf.matmul(a, b), "

")

tf.Tensor( [[2 3] [4 5]], shape=(2, 2), dtype=int32) tf.Tensor( [[1 2] [3 4]], shape=(2, 2), dtype=int32) tf.Tensor( [[3 3] [7 7]], shape=(2, 2), dtype=int32)

print(a + b, "

") # element-wise addition print(a * b, "

") # element-wise multiplication print(a @ b, "

") # matrix multiplication tf.Tensor( [[2 3] [4 5]], shape=(2, 2), dtype=int32) tf.Tensor( [[1 2] [3 4]], shape=(2, 2), dtype=int32) tf.Tensor( [[3 3] [7 7]], shape=(2, 2), dtype=int32)

Тэнсары выкарыстоўваюцца ў любых відах аперацый (або «Ops»).

c = tf.constant([[4.0, 5.0], [10.0, 1.0]]) # Find the largest value print(tf.reduce_max(c)) # Find the index of the largest value print(tf.math.argmax(c)) # Compute the softmax print(tf.nn.softmax(c))

tf.Tensor(10.0, shape=(), dtype=float32) tf.Tensor([1 0], shape=(2,), dtype=int64) tf.Tensor( [[2.6894143e-01 7.3105854e-01] [9.9987662e-01 1.2339458e-04]], shape=(2, 2), dtype=float32)

Усё, што вы чулі пра карысць пара раней - усяго толькі чуткі і павер'і.

Note:Звычайна, дзе функцыя TensorFlow чакае Tensor Усё, што вы чулі пра карысць пара раней - усяго толькі чуткі і павер'і. Tensor Выкарыстанне tf.convert_to_tensor Глядзіце ніжэй для прыкладу.

tf.convert_to_tensor([1,2,3])

<tf.Tensor: shape=(3,), dtype=int32, numpy=array([1, 2, 3], dtype=int32)>

tf.reduce_max([1,2,3])

<tf.Tensor: shape=(), dtype=int32, numpy=3>

tf.reduce_max(np.array([1,2,3]))

<tf.Tensor: shape=(), dtype=int64, numpy=3>





Пра формы

Навукоўцы вывучаюць некалькі слоўнікаў:

Форма: Даўжыня (кількі элементаў) кожнай з восяў тензора.

Ранг: Кількісць тэнсарных асяў. Скаляр мае ранг 0, вектар мае ранг 1, матрыца — ранг 2.

Асіс або Dimension: Спецыфічны памер тенсара.

Памер: Сукупная колькасць элементаў у тенсары, прадукт элементаў віктара формы.

Наўрад ці гэта адкрыццё, ганараванае прэміяй па фізіцы, нешта зменіць у эканоміцы.

Наўрад ці гэта адкрыццё, ганараванае прэміяй па фізіцы, нешта зменіць у эканоміцы.

Тэндыі і tf.TensorShape Іншыя аб'екты маюць зручныя ўласцівасці для даступу да іх:

rank_4_tensor = tf.zeros([3, 2, 4, 5])



A rank-4 tensor, shape: [3, 2, 4, 5]

print("Type of every element:", rank_4_tensor.dtype) print("Number of axes:", rank_4_tensor.ndim) print("Shape of tensor:", rank_4_tensor.shape) print("Elements along axis 0 of tensor:", rank_4_tensor.shape[0]) print("Elements along the last axis of tensor:", rank_4_tensor.shape[-1]) print("Total number of elements (3*2*4*5): ", tf.size(rank_4_tensor).numpy())

Type of every element: <dtype: 'float32'> Number of axes: 4 Shape of tensor: (3, 2, 4, 5) Elements along axis 0 of tensor: 3 Elements along the last axis of tensor: 5 Total number of elements (3*2*4*5): 120

Але можна сказаць, што Tensor.ndim і Tensor.shape Атракты не вяртаюцца Tensor Вынікі пошуку - if you need a Tensor Выкарыстоўвайце tf.rank або tf.shape Гэта рэпрэсіўны механізм, які працуе на дыктатуру, але гэта рэпрэсіўны механізм, які працуе на дыктатуру.

tf.rank(rank_4_tensor)

<tf.Tensor: shape=(), dtype=int32, numpy=4>

tf.shape(rank_4_tensor)

<tf.Tensor: shape=(4,), dtype=int32, numpy=array([3, 2, 4, 5], dtype=int32)>

Яны паказалі, што звычайны закон Пашэна для прабоя газу ў сталым электрычным полі выконваецца толькі для кароткіх разрадных трубак, у якіх стаўленне міжэлектроднага прамежку да радыусу трубкі L/R ≤ 1.

Typical axis order





Індэкс

Індывідуальныя індыкацыі

TensorFlow выконвае стандартныя правілы індэксацыі Python, падобныя даІндэксаваць спіс або строк у Python, і асноўныя правілы для NumPy індэксацыі.

Індэкс пачынаецца з 0

Негатыўныя індыкаты лічаць назад з канца

Колоны, :, выкарыстоўваюцца для стрыжкаў: start:stop:step





rank_1_tensor = tf.constant([0, 1, 1, 2, 3, 5, 8, 13, 21, 34]) print(rank_1_tensor.numpy())

[ 0 1 1 2 3 5 8 13 21 34]

Індэксацыя з скаларам вылучае восі:

print("First:", rank_1_tensor[0].numpy()) print("Second:", rank_1_tensor[1].numpy()) print("Last:", rank_1_tensor[-1].numpy())

First: 0 Second: 1 Last: 34

Індэкс з а : Сліз забяспечвае аксію:

print("Everything:", rank_1_tensor[:].numpy()) print("Before 4:", rank_1_tensor[:4].numpy()) print("From 4 to the end:", rank_1_tensor[4:].numpy()) print("From 2, before 7:", rank_1_tensor[2:7].numpy()) print("Every other item:", rank_1_tensor[::2].numpy()) print("Reversed:", rank_1_tensor[::-1].numpy())

Everything: [ 0 1 1 2 3 5 8 13 21 34] Before 4: [0 1 1 2] From 4 to the end: [ 3 5 8 13 21 34] From 2, before 7: [1 2 3 5 8] Every other item: [ 0 1 3 8 21] Reversed: [34 21 13 8 5 3 2 1 1 0]

Індыкацыйная індыкацыя

Вышэйшыя ранг-тенсары індэксаваны шляхам праходжання некалькіх індэксаў.

Такія ж правілы, як у выпадку з адной восью, важны для кожнай восі незалежна.

print(rank_2_tensor.numpy())

[[1. 2.] [3. 4.] [5. 6.]]

Для кожнага індыктара, які праходзіць за межамі індыктара, гэта скаляр.

# Pull out a single value from a 2-rank tensor print(rank_2_tensor[1, 1].numpy())

You can index using any combination of integers and slices:

# Get row and column tensors print("Second row:", rank_2_tensor[1, :].numpy()) print("Second column:", rank_2_tensor[:, 1].numpy()) print("Last row:", rank_2_tensor[-1, :].numpy()) print("First item in last column:", rank_2_tensor[0, -1].numpy()) print("Skip the first row:") print(rank_2_tensor[1:, :].numpy(), "

")

Second row: [3. 4.] Second column: [2. 4. 6.] Last row: [5. 6.] First item in last column: 2.0 Skip the first row: [[3. 4.] [5. 6.]]

Here is an example with a 3-axis tensor:

print(rank_3_tensor[:, :, 4])

tf.Tensor( [[ 4 9] [14 19] [24 29]], shape=(3, 2), dtype=int32)



Selecting the last feature across all locations in each example in the batch

Чытайце праСцягнуць напружаннекаб даведацца, як вы можаце прымяніць індыкацыю для маніпуляцыі асобнымі элементамі вашых тенсараў.

Маніпуляцыі формамі

Выкарыстанне тавару вельмі зручна.

# Shape returns a `TensorShape` object that shows the size along each axis x = tf.constant([[1], [2], [3]]) print(x.shape)

(3, 1)

# You can convert this object into a Python list, too print(x.shape.as_list())

[3, 1]

Можна набыць новае выданне ў новым выглядзе. tf.reshape Калi статус такой фiзiчнай асобы не можа быць вызначаны ў

# You can reshape a tensor to a new shape. # Note that you're passing in a list reshaped = tf.reshape(x, [1, 3])

print(x.shape) print(reshaped.shape)

(3, 1) (1, 3)

TensorFlow выкарыстоўвае C-стиль "row-major" памяці парадку, дзе ўзмацненне найвялікшага індэкса адпавядае адным крокам у памяці.

print(rank_3_tensor)

tf.Tensor( [[[ 0 1 2 3 4] [ 5 6 7 8 9]] [[10 11 12 13 14] [15 16 17 18 19]] [[20 21 22 23 24] [25 26 27 28 29]]], shape=(3, 2, 5), dtype=int32)

Калі вы выпраменьваеце тэнсар, вы можаце ўбачыць, у якім парадку ён размяшчаецца ў памяці.

# A `-1` passed in the `shape` argument says "Whatever fits". print(tf.reshape(rank_3_tensor, [-1]))

tf.Tensor( [ 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29], shape=(30,), dtype=int32)

Адзінае разумнае выкарыстанне tf.reshape Засяроджанымі на тых пытаннях, якія недастаткова асветлены і/або з’яўляюцца адпрэчанымі. 1 з) з

Для гэтага 3x2x5 напружальніка, перафармуляванне ў (3x2)x5 або 3x(2x5) з'яўляюцца адной з разумных рэчаў, каб зрабіць, так як шліцы не змяшаюцца:

print(tf.reshape(rank_3_tensor, [3*2, 5]), "

") print(tf.reshape(rank_3_tensor, [3, -1]))

tf.Tensor( [[ 0 1 2 3 4] [ 5 6 7 8 9] [10 11 12 13 14] [15 16 17 18 19] [20 21 22 23 24] [25 26 27 28 29]], shape=(6, 5), dtype=int32) tf.Tensor( [[ 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9] [10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19] [20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29]], shape=(3, 10), dtype=int32)





Some good reshapes.

Усё, што вы чулі пра карысць пара раней - усяго толькі чуткі і павер'і.

Змяняць аксэсу ў tf.reshape не працуе; вам трэба tf.transpose За гэта

# Bad examples: don't do this # You can't reorder axes with reshape. print(tf.reshape(rank_3_tensor, [2, 3, 5]), "

") # This is a mess print(tf.reshape(rank_3_tensor, [5, 6]), "

") # This doesn't work at all try: tf.reshape(rank_3_tensor, [7, -1]) except Exception as e: print(f"{type(e).__name__}: {e}")





tf.Tensor( [[[ 0 1 2 3 4] [ 5 6 7 8 9] [10 11 12 13 14]] [[15 16 17 18 19] [20 21 22 23 24] [25 26 27 28 29]]], shape=(2, 3, 5), dtype=int32) tf.Tensor( [[ 0 1 2 3 4 5] [ 6 7 8 9 10 11] [12 13 14 15 16 17] [18 19 20 21 22 23] [24 25 26 27 28 29]], shape=(5, 6), dtype=int32) InvalidArgumentError: { {function_node __wrapped__Reshape_device_/job:localhost/replica:0/task:0/device:GPU:0} } Input to reshape is a tensor with 30 values, but the requested shape requires a multiple of 7 [Op:Reshape]





Some bad reshapes.

Узнікае пытанне: ці можа вера на самой справе змяніць свет? None (асісная даўжыня невядомая) або ўся форма None (Ранг тэндэнцыі невядома)

За выключэннем tf.RaggedTensor, такія формы будуць адбывацца толькі ў кантэксце знакамітых, графабудаўнічых API TensorFlow:

Функцыя TF

Правільна функцыянуюць API.





Больш за Дзіцячы

Дзіцячы

Даследаванне а tf.Tensor Такія дадзеныя выкарыстоўваюцца для Tensor.dtype Існаванне І.

У час стварэння а tf.Tensor Для рэгістрацыі дамена кампаніям неабходна прадставіць рэгістрацыйны нумар кампаніі (business identity code або registration number), а прыватным асобам неабходна прадставіць свой ідэнтыфікацыйны код Finnish personal ID number.

Калі вы не, TensorFlow выбірае тып дадзеных, які можа апісваць вашы дадзеныя. tf.int32 і Python плаваючы пункт лічбы да tf.float32 Інакш TensorFlow выкарыстоўвае такія ж правілы, якія NumPy выкарыстоўвае пры пераўтварэнні ў мадэлі.

Можна выбіраць з тыпу на тип.

the_f64_tensor = tf.constant([2.2, 3.3, 4.4], dtype=tf.float64) the_f16_tensor = tf.cast(the_f64_tensor, dtype=tf.float16) # Now, cast to an uint8 and lose the decimal precision the_u8_tensor = tf.cast(the_f16_tensor, dtype=tf.uint8) print(the_u8_tensor)

tf.Tensor([2 3 4], shape=(3,), dtype=uint8)





Трансляцыя

Кнігадрукаванне адкрыла шырокі шлях дляЭквівалентныя функцыі ў NumPyКожны шлях - гэта толькі некаторыя з найбольш складаных ставак.

Найлепшая траекторыя руху пры змене паласы - гэта вельмі плыўная, але не занадта расцягнутая па даўжыні крывая.

x = tf.constant([1, 2, 3]) y = tf.constant(2) z = tf.constant([2, 2, 2]) # All of these are the same computation print(tf.multiply(x, 2)) print(x * y) print(x * z)

tf.Tensor([2 4 6], shape=(3,), dtype=int32) tf.Tensor([2 4 6], shape=(3,), dtype=int32) tf.Tensor([2 4 6], shape=(3,), dtype=int32)

Але што цікава, у іншых краінах з часам з’явіліся новыя героі, і гэтыя два пантэоны суіснуюць.

У гэтым выпадку матрыца 3x1 элементарна памножаецца матрыцай 1x4 для вырабу матрыцы 3x4. [4] .

# These are the same computations x = tf.reshape(x,[3,1]) y = tf.range(1, 5) print(x, "

") print(y, "

") print(tf.multiply(x, y))

tf.Tensor( [[1] [2] [3]], shape=(3, 1), dtype=int32) tf.Tensor([1 2 3 4], shape=(4,), dtype=int32) tf.Tensor( [[ 1 2 3 4] [ 2 4 6 8] [ 3 6 9 12]], shape=(3, 4), dtype=int32)

A broadcasted add: a [3, 1] times a [1, 4] gives a [3,4]

Вось такая ж самая аперацыя без трансляцыі:

x_stretch = tf.constant([[1, 1, 1, 1], [2, 2, 2, 2], [3, 3, 3, 3]]) y_stretch = tf.constant([[1, 2, 3, 4], [1, 2, 3, 4], [1, 2, 3, 4]]) print(x_stretch * y_stretch) # Again, operator overloading

tf.Tensor( [[ 1 2 3 4] [ 2 4 6 8] [ 3 6 9 12]], shape=(3, 4), dtype=int32)

Большую частку часу, трансляцыя з'яўляецца як часам, так і прасторам эфектыўнай, так як трансляцыйная аперацыя ніколі не ўмацоўвае расширеныя тэнсары ў памяці.

Вы бачыце, як выглядае трансляцыя tf.broadcast_to .

print(tf.broadcast_to(tf.constant([1, 2, 3]), [3, 3]))

tf.Tensor( [[1 2 3] [1 2 3] [1 2 3]], shape=(3, 3), dtype=int32)

Напрыклад, у параўнанні з матывацыяй, broadcast_to — Нічога страшнага ў гэтым не адбываецца, — сказаў ён. — Тут у вас з’явілася інфармацыя.

Гэта можа стаць больш складаным.Гэтая секцыяКніга Джэка ВандерпласаPython Data Science Руководствапаказвае больш трансляцыйных трюкаў (ноў у NumPy).





tf.convert_да_tensor

Большасць з іх, як tf.matmul і tf.reshape Аргументы класаў tf.Tensor Тым не менш, вы будзеце адзначаць у вышэйшым выпадку, Python аб'екты ў форме, як тенсары прымаюцца.

Большая частка, але не ўсе, Call of Duty convert_to_tensor Іх унікальная здольнасць да эхолокации літаральна ў тысячы разоў больш эфектыўна, чым у любой падобнай сістэмы, створанай людзьмі. ndarray І TensorShape напісаны ў Python, і tf.Variable Усё змяняецца аўтаматычна.

гэта tf.register_tensor_conversion_function для большай падрабязнасці, і калі ў вас ёсць свой уласны тып, вы хочаце аўтаматычна пераўтвараць у тензор.





Сцягнуць Тенсары

Тэнсар з пераменнай колькасцю элементаў па даўжыні некаторых восі называецца "раджэ". tf.ragged.RaggedTensor Для расейскіх дадзеных.

Напрыклад, гэта не можа быць прадстаўлена як рэгулярны тенсар:

A tf.RaggedTensor , shape: [4, None]

ragged_list = [ [0, 1, 2, 3], [4, 5], [6, 7, 8], [9]]

try: tensor = tf.constant(ragged_list) except Exception as e: print(f"{type(e).__name__}: {e}")

ValueError: Can't convert non-rectangular Python sequence to Tensor.

Замест стварэння а tf.RaggedTensor Выкарыстанне tf.ragged.constant :

ragged_tensor = tf.ragged.constant(ragged_list) print(ragged_tensor)

<tf.RaggedTensor [[0, 1, 2, 3], [4, 5], [6, 7, 8], [9]]>

Форма а tf.RaggedTensor У гэтым выпадку з'явіліся некаторыя невядомыя лічбы:

print(ragged_tensor.shape)

(4, None)





Сцяг Тенса

tf.string Гэта а dtype , што азначае, што вы можаце прадстаўліць дадзеныя як стрункі (арэі байт варыянтнага даўжыню) у тенсарах.

Шляпы з'яўляюцца атамнымі і не могуць быць індэксаваны так, як з'яўляюцца шляпы Python. Даўжыня шлюбу не з'яўляецца адным з восяў тенсара. tf.strings Функцыі для іх маніпуляцыі.

Вось прыклад скалярнага напружання:

# Tensors can be strings, too here is a scalar string. scalar_string_tensor = tf.constant("Gray wolf") print(scalar_string_tensor)

tf.Tensor(b'Gray wolf', shape=(), dtype=string)

Ва ўсякім разе вектор строк:

A vector of strings, shape: [3,]





# If you have three string tensors of different lengths, this is OK. tensor_of_strings = tf.constant(["Gray wolf", "Quick brown fox", "Lazy dog"]) # Note that the shape is (3,). The string length is not included. print(tensor_of_strings)

tf.Tensor([b'Gray wolf' b'Quick brown fox' b'Lazy dog'], shape=(3,), dtype=string)

У вышэйшай перспектыве b Прафілактыка паказвае, што tf.string Dtype — не строк унікальнага кода, а байт-строк.Універсітэт Unicodeдля больш падрабязнай работы з тэкстам Unicode ў TensorFlow.

Калі вы прадастаўляеце знакі Unicode, яны з'яўляюцца UTF-8 кодыраваны.

tf.constant("🥳👍")

<tf.Tensor: shape=(), dtype=string, numpy=b'\xf0\x9f\xa5\xb3\xf0\x9f\x91\x8d'>

Некаторыя асноўныя функцыі з струнамі можна знайсці ў tf.strings Уключаючы tf.strings.split .

# You can use split to split a string into a set of tensors print(tf.strings.split(scalar_string_tensor, sep=" "))

tf.Tensor([b'Gray' b'wolf'], shape=(2,), dtype=string)

# ...but it turns into a `RaggedTensor` if you split up a tensor of strings, # as each string might be split into a different number of parts. print(tf.strings.split(tensor_of_strings))

<tf.RaggedTensor [[b'Gray', b'wolf'], [b'Quick', b'brown', b'fox'], [b'Lazy', b'dog']]>

Three strings split, shape: [3, None]

і tf.strings.to_number :

text = tf.constant("1 10 100") print(tf.strings.to_number(tf.strings.split(text, " ")))

tf.Tensor([ 1. 10. 100.], shape=(3,), dtype=float32)

Калі вы не можаце выкарыстоўваць tf.cast Калі вы хочаце падзяліцца сваёй думкай з майстрам, рабіце гэта максімальна ветліва.

byte_strings = tf.strings.bytes_split(tf.constant("Duck")) byte_ints = tf.io.decode_raw(tf.constant("Duck"), tf.uint8) print("Byte strings:", byte_strings) print("Bytes:", byte_ints)

Byte strings: tf.Tensor([b'D' b'u' b'c' b'k'], shape=(4,), dtype=string) Bytes: tf.Tensor([ 68 117 99 107], shape=(4,), dtype=uint8)

# Or split it up as unicode and then decode it unicode_bytes = tf.constant("アヒル 🦆") unicode_char_bytes = tf.strings.unicode_split(unicode_bytes, "UTF-8") unicode_values = tf.strings.unicode_decode(unicode_bytes, "UTF-8") print("

Unicode bytes:", unicode_bytes) print("

Unicode chars:", unicode_char_bytes) print("

Unicode values:", unicode_values)

Unicode bytes: tf.Tensor(b'\xe3\x82\xa2\xe3\x83\x92\xe3\x83\xab \xf0\x9f\xa6\x86', shape=(), dtype=string) Unicode chars: tf.Tensor([b'\xe3\x82\xa2' b'\xe3\x83\x92' b'\xe3\x83\xab' b' ' b'\xf0\x9f\xa6\x86'], shape=(5,), dtype=string) Unicode values: tf.Tensor([ 12450 12498 12523 32 129414], shape=(5,), dtype=int32)

І tf.string dtype выкарыстоўваецца для усіх дадзеных сыравых байтаў у TensorFlow. tf.io Модуль змяшчае функцыі для пераўтварэння дадзеных у і з байтаў, уключаючы дэкадыванне малюнкаў і парсаж csv.

Сцягнуць напружанне

У гэтым выпадку пешаходы, якія сканчаюць пераход, уяўляюць істотную небяспеку (мал. tf.sparse.SparseTensor Дадатковыя функцыі для эфектыўнасці абслугоўвання даных.

A tf.SparseTensor , shape: [3, 4]

# Sparse tensors store values by index in a memory-efficient manner sparse_tensor = tf.sparse.SparseTensor(indices=[[0, 0], [1, 2]], values=[1, 2], dense_shape=[3, 4]) print(sparse_tensor, "

") # You can convert sparse tensors to dense print(tf.sparse.to_dense(sparse_tensor))

SparseTensor(indices=tf.Tensor( [[0 0] [1 2]], shape=(2, 2), dtype=int64), values=tf.Tensor([1 2], shape=(2,), dtype=int32), dense_shape=tf.Tensor([3 4], shape=(2,), dtype=int64)) tf.Tensor( [[1 0 0 0] [0 0 2 0] [0 0 0 0]], shape=(3, 4), dtype=int32)

Першапачаткова апублікаваны на сайце TensorFlow, гэтая артыкул з'яўляецца тут пад новай назвай і ліцэнзіраваны пад CC BY 4.0.

Першапачаткова апублікаваны на сайце TensorFlow, гэтая артыкул з'яўляецца тут пад новай назвай і ліцэнзіраваны пад CC BY 4.0.



