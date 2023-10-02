Search icon
    HackerNoon Releases “The Editing Protocol” - Technical Documentation for Digital Publishing at Scaleby@product

    HackerNoon has unveiled The Editing Protocol, a set of rules and guidelines for assessing the quality and relevance of stories for publication. This protocol combines human and machine efforts to improve content and distribution. It includes various AI-powered tools like a headline generator, image generator models, content detection, text translation, TLDR generator, plagiarism checker, and backlink checker bots. The protocol automates certain editorial tasks, such as rejecting submissions that don't meet structural quality requirements, allowing editors to focus on quality improvement. HackerNoon aims to enhance the internet by eliminating low-quality content and improving the editorial review process using The Editing Protocol.

    featured image - HackerNoon Releases “The Editing Protocol” - Technical Documentation for Digital Publishing at Scale
    tech-stories #editing-protocol #hackernoon-ru
