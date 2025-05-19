「TensorFlow Without Tensors」

コンテンツ概要

Tensors are multi-dimensional array with a uniform type (called a dtype ) すべてのサポートをご覧いただけます dtypes AT tf.dtypes .

もしあなたが知り合いならナンパストレッチは(種類の)みたいに np.arrays .

All tensors are immutable like Python numbers and strings: you can never update the contents of a tensor, only create a new one. すべての tensorsはPythonの数字や文字列のように不変です。

import tensorflow as tf import numpy as np

基本

まず、いくつかの基本的なテンサーを作成します。

ここに「スカラル」あるいは「ランク-0」のテンサーがあります. A scalar contains a single value, and no "axes".

# This will be an int32 tensor by default; see "dtypes" below. rank_0_tensor = tf.constant(4) print(rank_0_tensor)

"vector" or "rank-1" tensor is like a list of values. A vector has one axis: ベクトルは1つの軸を持っています。

# Let's make this a float tensor. rank_1_tensor = tf.constant([2.0, 3.0, 4.0]) print(rank_1_tensor)

tf.Tensor([2. 3. 4.], shape=(3,), dtype=float32)





A "matrix" or "rank-2" tensor has two axes:

# If you want to be specific, you can set the dtype (see below) at creation time rank_2_tensor = tf.constant([[1, 2], [3, 4], [5, 6]], dtype=tf.float16) print(rank_2_tensor)

tf.Tensor( [[1. 2.] [3. 4.] [5. 6.]], shape=(3, 2), dtype=float16)

A scalar, shape: [] A vector, shape: [3] A matrix, shape: [3, 2]

Tensors may have more axes; here is a tensor with three axes:

# There can be an arbitrary number of # axes (sometimes called "dimensions") rank_3_tensor = tf.constant([ [[0, 1, 2, 3, 4], [5, 6, 7, 8, 9]], [[10, 11, 12, 13, 14], [15, 16, 17, 18, 19]], [[20, 21, 22, 23, 24], [25, 26, 27, 28, 29]],]) print(rank_3_tensor)

tf.Tensor( [[[ 0 1 2 3 4] [ 5 6 7 8 9]] [[10 11 12 13 14] [15 16 17 18 19]] [[20 21 22 23 24] [25 26 27 28 29]]], shape=(3, 2, 5), dtype=int32)

複数の軸を超えるテンサーを視覚化する方法はたくさんあります。

A 3-axis tensor, shape: [3, 2, 5]





Tensor を NumPy マレーに変換することもできます。 np.array OR THE tensor.numpy 方法:

np.array(rank_2_tensor)

array([[1., 2.], [3., 4.], [5., 6.]], dtype=float16)

rank_2_tensor.numpy()

array([[1., 2.], [3., 4.], [5., 6.]], dtype=float16)

センサーはしばしばフロートやインツを含みますが、以下を含む他の多くのタイプがあります。

複雑な数字

STRINGS

ベース tf.Tensor class requires tensors to be "rectangular"---that is, along each axis, each element is the same size. However, there are specialized types of tensors that can handle different shapes. つまり、各軸に沿って、各要素は同じサイズである。

ラグジット TENSOR

緊張の節約

追加、要素型の倍増、マトリックスの倍増を含む基本的な数学を行うことができます。

a = tf.constant([[1, 2], [3, 4]]) b = tf.constant([[1, 1], [1, 1]]) # Could have also said `tf.ones([2,2], dtype=tf.int32)` print(tf.add(a, b), "

") print(tf.multiply(a, b), "

") print(tf.matmul(a, b), "

")

tf.Tensor( [[2 3] [4 5]], shape=(2, 2), dtype=int32) tf.Tensor( [[1 2] [3 4]], shape=(2, 2), dtype=int32) tf.Tensor( [[3 3] [7 7]], shape=(2, 2), dtype=int32)

print(a + b, "

") # element-wise addition print(a * b, "

") # element-wise multiplication print(a @ b, "

") # matrix multiplication tf.Tensor( [[2 3] [4 5]], shape=(2, 2), dtype=int32) tf.Tensor( [[1 2] [3 4]], shape=(2, 2), dtype=int32) tf.Tensor( [[3 3] [7 7]], shape=(2, 2), dtype=int32)

センサーはあらゆる種類の操作(または「Ops」)に使用されます。

c = tf.constant([[4.0, 5.0], [10.0, 1.0]]) # Find the largest value print(tf.reduce_max(c)) # Find the index of the largest value print(tf.math.argmax(c)) # Compute the softmax print(tf.nn.softmax(c))

tf.Tensor(10.0, shape=(), dtype=float32) tf.Tensor([1 0], shape=(2,), dtype=int64) tf.Tensor( [[2.6894143e-01 7.3105854e-01] [9.9987662e-01 1.2339458e-04]], shape=(2, 2), dtype=float32)

注: 通常、TensorFlow 関数が入力として Tensor を期待する場所では、tf.convert_to_tensor を使用して Tensor に変換できるすべてのものも受け入れます。

tf.convert_to_tensor([1,2,3])

<tf.Tensor: shape=(3,), dtype=int32, numpy=array([1, 2, 3], dtype=int32)>

tf.reduce_max([1,2,3])

<tf.Tensor: shape=(), dtype=int32, numpy=3>

tf.reduce_max(np.array([1,2,3]))

<tf.Tensor: shape=(), dtype=int64, numpy=3>





形について

タイトル: Some vocabulary:

形状: テンサーの各軸の長さ(要素の数)

ランク: テンサー軸の数. スカラルはランク0、ベクターはランク1、マトリックスはランク2。

Axis or Dimension: Tensor の特定の次元。

サイズ:Tensorの要素の合計数、形態ベクターの要素の産物。

注:「二次元テンサー」の参照が見られるかもしれませんが、ランク2テンサーは通常、2D空間を記述しません。

Note:あなたは「二次元のテンサー」の参照を見るかもしれませんが、ランク2のテンサーは通常、2D空間を記述しません。

Tensors and tf.TensorShape オブジェクトには、これらにアクセスするための便利な属性があります:

rank_4_tensor = tf.zeros([3, 2, 4, 5])



A rank-4 tensor, shape: [3, 2, 4, 5]

print("Type of every element:", rank_4_tensor.dtype) print("Number of axes:", rank_4_tensor.ndim) print("Shape of tensor:", rank_4_tensor.shape) print("Elements along axis 0 of tensor:", rank_4_tensor.shape[0]) print("Elements along the last axis of tensor:", rank_4_tensor.shape[-1]) print("Total number of elements (3*2*4*5): ", tf.size(rank_4_tensor).numpy())

Type of every element: <dtype: 'float32'> Number of axes: 4 Shape of tensor: (3, 2, 4, 5) Elements along axis 0 of tensor: 3 Elements along the last axis of tensor: 5 Total number of elements (3*2*4*5): 120

しかし、注目すべきは、The Tensor.ndim そして Tensor.shape 属性は戻らない Tensor オブジェクト: If you need a Tensor 使い方 The tf.rank または tf.shape この違いは微妙ですが、グラフを構築する際(後で)重要かもしれません。

tf.rank(rank_4_tensor)

<tf.Tensor: shape=(), dtype=int32, numpy=4>

tf.shape(rank_4_tensor)

<tf.Tensor: shape=(4,), dtype=int32, numpy=array([3, 2, 4, 5], dtype=int32)>

しばしば、軸はグローバルからローカルに順序づけられています: バッチ軸は最初に、次に空間的次元、そしてそれぞれの場所の特徴が最後です。

Typical axis order





インデックス

単軸インデックス

TensorFlow は、Python 標準のインデックスルールに従います。Python でリストまたは文字列をインデックスする, and the basic rules for NumPy indexing. , and the basic rules for NumPy indexing.

インデックスは0から始まる。

ネガティブな指数は、終わりから後ろを数える。

colons, :, are used for slices: start:stop:step は、





rank_1_tensor = tf.constant([0, 1, 1, 2, 3, 5, 8, 13, 21, 34]) print(rank_1_tensor.numpy())

[ 0 1 1 2 3 5 8 13 21 34]

スカラルでインデックスすると、軸が削除されます:

print("First:", rank_1_tensor[0].numpy()) print("Second:", rank_1_tensor[1].numpy()) print("Last:", rank_1_tensor[-1].numpy())

First: 0 Second: 1 Last: 34

インデックス A : slice keeps the axis(スライスは軸を保持する)

print("Everything:", rank_1_tensor[:].numpy()) print("Before 4:", rank_1_tensor[:4].numpy()) print("From 4 to the end:", rank_1_tensor[4:].numpy()) print("From 2, before 7:", rank_1_tensor[2:7].numpy()) print("Every other item:", rank_1_tensor[::2].numpy()) print("Reversed:", rank_1_tensor[::-1].numpy())

Everything: [ 0 1 1 2 3 5 8 13 21 34] Before 4: [0 1 1 2] From 4 to the end: [ 3 5 8 13 21 34] From 2, before 7: [1 2 3 5 8] Every other item: [ 0 1 3 8 21] Reversed: [34 21 13 8 5 3 2 1 1 0]

多軸インデックス

より高いランクのテンサーは、複数のインデックスを通過することによってインデックスされます。

単軸の場合と同じルールは、それぞれの軸に独立して適用されます。

print(rank_2_tensor.numpy())

[[1. 2.] [3. 4.] [5. 6.]]

各インデックスに整数を渡すと、結果はスカラーになります。

# Pull out a single value from a 2-rank tensor print(rank_2_tensor[1, 1].numpy())

You can index using any combination of integers and slices:

# Get row and column tensors print("Second row:", rank_2_tensor[1, :].numpy()) print("Second column:", rank_2_tensor[:, 1].numpy()) print("Last row:", rank_2_tensor[-1, :].numpy()) print("First item in last column:", rank_2_tensor[0, -1].numpy()) print("Skip the first row:") print(rank_2_tensor[1:, :].numpy(), "

")

Second row: [3. 4.] Second column: [2. 4. 6.] Last row: [5. 6.] First item in last column: 2.0 Skip the first row: [[3. 4.] [5. 6.]]

Here is an example with a 3-axis tensor:

print(rank_3_tensor[:, :, 4])

tf.Tensor( [[ 4 9] [14 19] [24 29]], shape=(3, 2), dtype=int32)



Selecting the last feature across all locations in each example in the batch

READ THETensor Slicing ガイドあなたがあなたのテンサーの個々の要素を操作するためにインデックスを適用する方法を学ぶために。

形を操る

テナントを再構成することは非常に役に立つ。

# Shape returns a `TensorShape` object that shows the size along each axis x = tf.constant([[1], [2], [3]]) print(x.shape)

(3, 1)

# You can convert this object into a Python list, too print(x.shape.as_list())

[3, 1]

あなたは新しい形にテナーを再構成することができます。 tf.reshape 操作は迅速かつ安価で、潜在的なデータを複製する必要はありません。

# You can reshape a tensor to a new shape. # Note that you're passing in a list reshaped = tf.reshape(x, [1, 3])

print(x.shape) print(reshaped.shape)

(3, 1) (1, 3)

データはメモリのレイアウトを維持し、要求された形状で新しいテンサーが作成され、同じデータを指します。TensorFlow は C スタイルの "row-major" メモリ配列を使用し、右端のインデックスを増加させることはメモリの 1 つのステップに対応します。

print(rank_3_tensor)

tf.Tensor( [[[ 0 1 2 3 4] [ 5 6 7 8 9]] [[10 11 12 13 14] [15 16 17 18 19]] [[20 21 22 23 24] [25 26 27 28 29]]], shape=(3, 2, 5), dtype=int32)

テンサーを平らげると、メモリにどのような順序が置かれているかを見ることができます。

# A `-1` passed in the `shape` argument says "Whatever fits". print(tf.reshape(rank_3_tensor, [-1]))

tf.Tensor( [ 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29], shape=(30,), dtype=int32)

通常、唯一の合理的な使用は、 tf.reshape 隣接する軸を結合または分割する(または追加/削除する) 1 Sです。

この 3x2x5 テンサーでは、3x2x5 または 3x(2x5) に再構成することは、2 つとも合理的なことです。

print(tf.reshape(rank_3_tensor, [3*2, 5]), "

") print(tf.reshape(rank_3_tensor, [3, -1]))

tf.Tensor( [[ 0 1 2 3 4] [ 5 6 7 8 9] [10 11 12 13 14] [15 16 17 18 19] [20 21 22 23 24] [25 26 27 28 29]], shape=(6, 5), dtype=int32) tf.Tensor( [[ 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9] [10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19] [20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29]], shape=(3, 10), dtype=int32)





Some good reshapes.

リフォームは、同じ要素の合計数を持つ新しい形状のために「働く」が、軸の順序を尊重しない場合に役に立つことはありません。

エッセンシャルエイジング in tf.reshape 働かない、必要 tf.transpose そのために。

# Bad examples: don't do this # You can't reorder axes with reshape. print(tf.reshape(rank_3_tensor, [2, 3, 5]), "

") # This is a mess print(tf.reshape(rank_3_tensor, [5, 6]), "

") # This doesn't work at all try: tf.reshape(rank_3_tensor, [7, -1]) except Exception as e: print(f"{type(e).__name__}: {e}")





tf.Tensor( [[[ 0 1 2 3 4] [ 5 6 7 8 9] [10 11 12 13 14]] [[15 16 17 18 19] [20 21 22 23 24] [25 26 27 28 29]]], shape=(2, 3, 5), dtype=int32) tf.Tensor( [[ 0 1 2 3 4 5] [ 6 7 8 9 10 11] [12 13 14 15 16 17] [18 19 20 21 22 23] [24 25 26 27 28 29]], shape=(5, 6), dtype=int32) InvalidArgumentError: { {function_node __wrapped__Reshape_device_/job:localhost/replica:0/task:0/device:GPU:0} } Input to reshape is a tensor with 30 values, but the requested shape requires a multiple of 7 [Op:Reshape]





Some bad reshapes.

完全に指定されていない形状を横切ることもできます。 None (軸の長さは不明)または全体の形が None (テナントのレベルは不明)。

tf.RaggedTensor を除き、このような形態は TensorFlow の象徴的なグラフビルディング API の文脈でのみ発生します。

TF機能

ハード機能の API





MORE ON DTYPE

DTYPE

チェックするA tf.Tensor データの種類は、The data type uses the Tensor.dtype 財産

A を作る時 tf.Tensor Python オブジェクトから、データ型をオプションで指定できます。

できない場合は、TensorFlow がデータを表すデータ型を選択します。 tf.int32 Python Floating Point Numbers は、 tf.float32 でないと、TensorFlow は、Array に変換するときに NumPy が使用する同じルールを使用します。

タイプからタイプに変えることができます。

the_f64_tensor = tf.constant([2.2, 3.3, 4.4], dtype=tf.float64) the_f16_tensor = tf.cast(the_f64_tensor, dtype=tf.float16) # Now, cast to an uint8 and lose the decimal precision the_u8_tensor = tf.cast(the_f16_tensor, dtype=tf.uint8) print(the_u8_tensor)

tf.Tensor([2 3 4], shape=(3,), dtype=uint8)





放送

放送は、借用されたコンセプト。NumPy で同等の機能要するに、一定の条件下で、より小さいテンサーは、それらに組み合わされた操作を実行するときに、より大きなテンサーに適合するために自動的に「伸ばされる」のです。

最も単純で最も一般的なケースは、スカラルにテネサーを倍増または追加しようとする場合です. In that case, the scalar is broadcast to be the same shape as the other argument.

x = tf.constant([1, 2, 3]) y = tf.constant(2) z = tf.constant([2, 2, 2]) # All of these are the same computation print(tf.multiply(x, 2)) print(x * y) print(x * z)

tf.Tensor([2 4 6], shape=(3,), dtype=int32) tf.Tensor([2 4 6], shape=(3,), dtype=int32) tf.Tensor([2 4 6], shape=(3,), dtype=int32)

同様に、長さ 1 の軸は他の論点と一致するように伸ばすことができます. Both arguments can be stretched in the same calculation.

この場合、3x1 マトリックスは 1x4 マトリックスで元素的に倍増して 3x4 マトリックスを生成します。 [4] .

# These are the same computations x = tf.reshape(x,[3,1]) y = tf.range(1, 5) print(x, "

") print(y, "

") print(tf.multiply(x, y))

tf.Tensor( [[1] [2] [3]], shape=(3, 1), dtype=int32) tf.Tensor([1 2 3 4], shape=(4,), dtype=int32) tf.Tensor( [[ 1 2 3 4] [ 2 4 6 8] [ 3 6 9 12]], shape=(3, 4), dtype=int32)

A broadcasted add: a [3, 1] times a [1, 4] gives a [3,4]

以下は、放送なしで同じ操作です。

x_stretch = tf.constant([[1, 1, 1, 1], [2, 2, 2, 2], [3, 3, 3, 3]]) y_stretch = tf.constant([[1, 2, 3, 4], [1, 2, 3, 4], [1, 2, 3, 4]]) print(x_stretch * y_stretch) # Again, operator overloading

tf.Tensor( [[ 1 2 3 4] [ 2 4 6 8] [ 3 6 9 12]], shape=(3, 4), dtype=int32)

ほとんどの場合、放送は時間と空間の両方で効率的であるため、放送操作はメモリの拡張テンサーを決して現実化しない。

You see what broadcasting looks like 使っているように見える tf.broadcast_to .

print(tf.broadcast_to(tf.constant([1, 2, 3]), [3, 3]))

tf.Tensor( [[1 2 3] [1 2 3] [1 2 3]], shape=(3, 3), dtype=int32)

たとえば、数学とは異なり、 broadcast_to メモリを保存するために特別なことはしません. ここで、あなたはテネザーを現実化しています。

さらに複雑になるかもしれない。このセクションジェイク・ヴァンダープラスの本Python Data Science ハンドブックより多くの放送トリックを表示します(またNumPyで)。





tf.convert_to_tensor に変換する

ほとんどのOPSは、 tf.matmul そして tf.reshape タイトル: Arguments of Class tf.Tensor しかし、上記の場合では、Tensorsのように形作られたPythonオブジェクトが受け入れられます。

ほとんど、しかしすべてではないOPSコール convert_to_tensor 変換のレジストリがあり、ほとんどのオブジェクトクラスは、NumPyの ndarray で、 TensorShape Pythonのリストや、 tf.Variable すべて自動的に変換します。

こちら tf.register_tensor_conversion_function 詳細については、あなたが独自のタイプを持っている場合は、自動的にテンサーに変換したいと思います。





タンザニア Tensors

A tensor with variable numbers of elements along some axis is called "ragged". 要素の変数をいくつかの軸に沿って「ragged」と呼ばれます。 tf.ragged.RaggedTensor RAGED DATA について

たとえば、 This は、通常の tensor として表すことはできません。

A tf.RaggedTensor , shape: [4, None]

ragged_list = [ [0, 1, 2, 3], [4, 5], [6, 7, 8], [9]]

try: tensor = tf.constant(ragged_list) except Exception as e: print(f"{type(e).__name__}: {e}")

ValueError: Can't convert non-rectangular Python sequence to Tensor.

代わりにAを作る。 tf.RaggedTensor 利用 tf.ragged.constant :

ragged_tensor = tf.ragged.constant(ragged_list) print(ragged_tensor)

<tf.RaggedTensor [[0, 1, 2, 3], [4, 5], [6, 7, 8], [9]]>

形のA tf.RaggedTensor 未知の長さを持ついくつかの軸が含まれます:

print(ragged_tensor.shape)

(4, None)





STRING TENSOR

tf.string A は dtype , つまり、 tensors で strings (variable-length byte array) としてデータを表すことができます。

文字列は原子であり、Python文字列と同じようにインデックスすることはできません。 文字列の長さは tensor の軸の一つではありません。 tf.strings 機能を操作するために

以下は、スカラール・ストリップ・テンサーです。

# Tensors can be strings, too here is a scalar string. scalar_string_tensor = tf.constant("Gray wolf") print(scalar_string_tensor)

tf.Tensor(b'Gray wolf', shape=(), dtype=string)

A vector of strings とは、

A vector of strings, shape: [3,]





# If you have three string tensors of different lengths, this is OK. tensor_of_strings = tf.constant(["Gray wolf", "Quick brown fox", "Lazy dog"]) # Note that the shape is (3,). The string length is not included. print(tensor_of_strings)

tf.Tensor([b'Gray wolf' b'Quick brown fox' b'Lazy dog'], shape=(3,), dtype=string)

上記の印刷では、 b prefix は、 tf.string dtype は unicode 文字列ではなく、byte 文字列です。Unicode チュートリアルTensorFlow で Unicode テキストを使用する方法

ユニコード文字を渡すと、Utf-8で暗号化されます。

tf.constant("🥳👍")

<tf.Tensor: shape=(), dtype=string, numpy=b'\xf0\x9f\xa5\xb3\xf0\x9f\x91\x8d'>

いくつかの基本的な関数は、 string で見つけることができます。 tf.strings を含む tf.strings.split .

# You can use split to split a string into a set of tensors print(tf.strings.split(scalar_string_tensor, sep=" "))

tf.Tensor([b'Gray' b'wolf'], shape=(2,), dtype=string)

# ...but it turns into a `RaggedTensor` if you split up a tensor of strings, # as each string might be split into a different number of parts. print(tf.strings.split(tensor_of_strings))

<tf.RaggedTensor [[b'Gray', b'wolf'], [b'Quick', b'brown', b'fox'], [b'Lazy', b'dog']]>

Three strings split, shape: [3, None]

そして tf.strings.to_number :

text = tf.constant("1 10 100") print(tf.strings.to_number(tf.strings.split(text, " ")))

tf.Tensor([ 1. 10. 100.], shape=(3,), dtype=float32)

たとえ使えなくても tf.cast 文字列のテンサーを数字に変換するには、それをバイトに変換し、次に数字に変換できます。

byte_strings = tf.strings.bytes_split(tf.constant("Duck")) byte_ints = tf.io.decode_raw(tf.constant("Duck"), tf.uint8) print("Byte strings:", byte_strings) print("Bytes:", byte_ints)

Byte strings: tf.Tensor([b'D' b'u' b'c' b'k'], shape=(4,), dtype=string) Bytes: tf.Tensor([ 68 117 99 107], shape=(4,), dtype=uint8)

# Or split it up as unicode and then decode it unicode_bytes = tf.constant("アヒル 🦆") unicode_char_bytes = tf.strings.unicode_split(unicode_bytes, "UTF-8") unicode_values = tf.strings.unicode_decode(unicode_bytes, "UTF-8") print("

Unicode bytes:", unicode_bytes) print("

Unicode chars:", unicode_char_bytes) print("

Unicode values:", unicode_values)

Unicode bytes: tf.Tensor(b'\xe3\x82\xa2\xe3\x83\x92\xe3\x83\xab \xf0\x9f\xa6\x86', shape=(), dtype=string) Unicode chars: tf.Tensor([b'\xe3\x82\xa2' b'\xe3\x83\x92' b'\xe3\x83\xab' b' ' b'\xf0\x9f\xa6\x86'], shape=(5,), dtype=string) Unicode values: tf.Tensor([ 12450 12498 12523 32 129414], shape=(5,), dtype=int32)

THE tf.string dtype は TensorFlow のすべての原始バイトデータに使用されます。 tf.io モジュールには、画像の解読やCSVの解析を含むデータをバイトから変換する機能が含まれています。

緊張の節約

たまに、データは非常に広い埋め込みスペースのように希少です。 tf.sparse.SparseTensor スパースデータを効率的に保存するための関連操作。

A tf.SparseTensor , shape: [3, 4]

# Sparse tensors store values by index in a memory-efficient manner sparse_tensor = tf.sparse.SparseTensor(indices=[[0, 0], [1, 2]], values=[1, 2], dense_shape=[3, 4]) print(sparse_tensor, "

") # You can convert sparse tensors to dense print(tf.sparse.to_dense(sparse_tensor))

SparseTensor(indices=tf.Tensor( [[0 0] [1 2]], shape=(2, 2), dtype=int64), values=tf.Tensor([1 2], shape=(2,), dtype=int32), dense_shape=tf.Tensor([3 4], shape=(2,), dtype=int64)) tf.Tensor( [[1 0 0 0] [0 0 2 0] [0 0 0 0]], shape=(3, 4), dtype=int32)

