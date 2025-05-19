336 akhrin
TensorFlow waxaa laga yaqaan TensorFlow.

by Tensor Flow - [Technical Documentation]
Aad u dheer; In la akhriyo

Tensors waa arrayada multi-dimensional oo ku yaal ah TensorFlow, si ay u isticmaali karaa dhismaha iyo wax soo saarka wax soo saarka wax soo saarka wax soo saarka wax soo saarka wax soo saarka wax soo saarka wax soo saarka wax soo saarka wax soo saarka wax soo saarka wax soo saarka wax soo saarka wax soo saarka wax soo saarka wax soo saarka wax soo saarka wax soo saarka wax soo saarka wax soo saarka wax soo saarka wax soo saarka wax soo saarka wax soo saarka wax soo saarka wax soo saarka wax soo saarka wax soo saarka wax soo saarka wax soo saarka wax soo saarka wax soo saarka wax soo saarka wax soo saarka wax soo saarka wax soo saarka.
featured image - TensorFlow waxaa laga yaqaan TensorFlow.
Tensor Flow - [Technical Documentation] HackerNoon profile picture
Tensors waa arrayada multi-dimensional oo ka mid ah adtypeWaxaad ka mid ah ka mid ah dhismahadtypesQalabkatf.dtypes.

Waxaad ka soo xiriirHakuQalabka Qalabka Qalabka Qalabka Qalabka Qalabka Qalabka Qalabkanp.arrays.

All tensors are immutable like Python numbers and strings: Waxaad ka mid ka mid ah in la soo saarka ah ee tensors, kaliya in la soo saarka cusub.

import tensorflow as tf
import numpy as np

Haku

Waayo, waxaa loo isticmaali karaa tensors basics.

Waxaad ka mid ah "scalar" ama "rank-0" tensor. A scalar waa mid ka mid ah mid ka mid ah "ax".

# This will be an int32 tensor by default; see "dtypes" below.
rank_0_tensor = tf.constant(4)
print(rank_0_tensor)

tf.Tensor(4, shape=(), dtype=int32)
Tensor "vector" ama "rank-1" waa sida lambarka ah oo ka mid ah wax soo saarka.

# Let's make this a float tensor.
rank_1_tensor = tf.constant([2.0, 3.0, 4.0])
print(rank_1_tensor)

tf.Tensor([2. 3. 4.], shape=(3,), dtype=float32)


A "matrix" or "rank-2" tensor has two axes:

# If you want to be specific, you can set the dtype (see below) at creation time
rank_2_tensor = tf.constant([[1, 2],
                             [3, 4],
                             [5, 6]], dtype=tf.float16)
print(rank_2_tensor)

tf.Tensor(
[[1. 2.]
 [3. 4.]
 [5. 6.]], shape=(3, 2), dtype=float16)

A scalar, shape: []

A vector, shape: [3]

A matrix, shape: [3, 2]

A scalar, the number 4

The line with 3 sections, each one containing a number.

A 3x2 grid, with each cell containing a number.

A scalar, the number 4

The line with 3 sections, each one containing a number.

A 3x2 grid, with each cell containing a number.

Tensors may have more axes; here is a tensor with three axes:

# There can be an arbitrary number of
# axes (sometimes called "dimensions")
rank_3_tensor = tf.constant([
  [[0, 1, 2, 3, 4],
   [5, 6, 7, 8, 9]],
  [[10, 11, 12, 13, 14],
   [15, 16, 17, 18, 19]],
  [[20, 21, 22, 23, 24],
   [25, 26, 27, 28, 29]],])

print(rank_3_tensor)

tf.Tensor(
[[[ 0  1  2  3  4]
  [ 5  6  7  8  9]]

 [[10 11 12 13 14]
  [15 16 17 18 19]]

 [[20 21 22 23 24]
  [25 26 27 28 29]]], shape=(3, 2, 5), dtype=int32)

Waxaad ka mid ah mid ka mid ah mid ka mid ah mid ka mid ah mid ka mid ah mid ka mid ah mid ka mid ah mid ka mid ah mid ka mid ah mid ka mid ah mid ka mid ah mid ka mid ah mid ka mid ah mid ka mid ah mid ka mid ah mid ka mid ah mid ka mid ah mid ka mid ah mid ka mid ah.

A 3-axis tensor, shape: [3, 2, 5]



Ma rabtaa in aad u isticmaali karaa macluumaadka macluumaadka macluumaadka.np.arrayama latensor.numpyHaku:

np.array(rank_2_tensor)

array([[1., 2.],
       [3., 4.],
       [5., 6.]], dtype=float16)

rank_2_tensor.numpy()

array([[1., 2.],
       [3., 4.],
       [5., 6.]], dtype=float16)

Tensors waa mid ka mid ah floats iyo incts, laakiin waxaa ka mid ah oo badan oo ka mid ah:

  • Qalabka Kompleks
  • Haku

Qalabkatf.TensorTensors waa "rectangular" -eyna waa, ka mid ah cadaadis oo dhan, cadaadis oo dhan waa mid ka mid ah.

  • Qalabka Tensile
  • Qalabka Tension

Waxaad ka heli karaa macluumaadka baska ee tensors, oo ka mid ah add-on, multiplication element-like, iyo matrix multiplication.

a = tf.constant([[1, 2],
                 [3, 4]])
b = tf.constant([[1, 1],
                 [1, 1]]) # Could have also said `tf.ones([2,2], dtype=tf.int32)`

print(tf.add(a, b), "\n")
print(tf.multiply(a, b), "\n")
print(tf.matmul(a, b), "\n")

tf.Tensor(
[[2 3]
 [4 5]], shape=(2, 2), dtype=int32) 

tf.Tensor(
[[1 2]
 [3 4]], shape=(2, 2), dtype=int32) 

tf.Tensor(
[[3 3]
 [7 7]], shape=(2, 2), dtype=int32)

print(a + b, "\n") # element-wise addition
print(a * b, "\n") # element-wise multiplication
print(a @ b, "\n") # matrix multiplication

tf.Tensor(
[[2 3]
 [4 5]], shape=(2, 2), dtype=int32) 

tf.Tensor(
[[1 2]
 [3 4]], shape=(2, 2), dtype=int32) 

tf.Tensor(
[[3 3]
 [7 7]], shape=(2, 2), dtype=int32)

Tensors waxaa loo isticmaali karaa in ka mid ah kala duwan oo loo isticmaali karaa (or "Ops").

c = tf.constant([[4.0, 5.0], [10.0, 1.0]])

# Find the largest value
print(tf.reduce_max(c))
# Find the index of the largest value
print(tf.math.argmax(c))
# Compute the softmax
print(tf.nn.softmax(c))

tf.Tensor(10.0, shape=(), dtype=float32)
tf.Tensor([1 0], shape=(2,), dtype=int64)
tf.Tensor(
[[2.6894143e-01 7.3105854e-01]
 [9.9987662e-01 1.2339458e-04]], shape=(2, 2), dtype=float32)

Shuruudaha ugu horeysay ee loo yaqaan 'TensorFlow' waa in la soo xiriir oo ka mid ah t.convert_to_tensor.

tf.convert_to_tensor([1,2,3])

<tf.Tensor: shape=(3,), dtype=int32, numpy=array([1, 2, 3], dtype=int32)>

tf.reduce_max([1,2,3])

<tf.Tensor: shape=(), dtype=int32, numpy=3>

tf.reduce_max(np.array([1,2,3]))

<tf.Tensor: shape=(), dtype=int64, numpy=3>


Nala soo xiriir

Tensors waxay ka mid ah dhismaha.

  • Shuruudaha: dhismaha (number of elements) ee caadiga ah ee tensor.
  • Xisaabinta: Xisaabinta: xisaabinta: xisaabinta: xisaabinta: xisaabinta: xisaabinta: xisaabinta: xisaabinta: xisaabinta: xisaabinta: xisaabinta: xisaabinta: xisaabinta: xisaabinta: xisaabinta: xisaabinta: xisaabinta: xisaabinta: xisaabinta: xisaabinta: xisaabinta: xisaabinta: xisaabinta: xisaabinta: xisaabinta: xisaabinta: xisaabinta: xisaabinta
  • Axis ama Dimension: Dhammaan ah ee tensor.
  • Taageerada: Taageerada ugu badan ee tensor, wax soo saarka ee vector shahaado.

Markaad: Markaad ka mid ah aad u aragto reference la "tensor two-dimensional", a rank-2 tensor ma ahaatee ma ahaaday in 2D space.

Note:Sida loo yaqaan "tensor two-dimensional" (tensor two-dimensional), tensor rank-2 waxay ka dhigi karaa in ay ku yaalaa 2D.

Qalabka iyotf.TensorShapeObjects waxaa la isticmaali karaa in la isticmaali karaa:

rank_4_tensor = tf.zeros([3, 2, 4, 5])


A rank-4 tensor, shape: [3, 2, 4, 5]

A tensor shape is like a vector.

A 4-axis tensor

A tensor shape is like a vector.

A 4-axis tensor

print("Type of every element:", rank_4_tensor.dtype)
print("Number of axes:", rank_4_tensor.ndim)
print("Shape of tensor:", rank_4_tensor.shape)
print("Elements along axis 0 of tensor:", rank_4_tensor.shape[0])
print("Elements along the last axis of tensor:", rank_4_tensor.shape[-1])
print("Total number of elements (3*2*4*5): ", tf.size(rank_4_tensor).numpy())

Type of every element: <dtype: 'float32'>
Number of axes: 4
Shape of tensor: (3, 2, 4, 5)
Elements along axis 0 of tensor: 3
Elements along the last axis of tensor: 5
Total number of elements (3*2*4*5):  120

Sidaa waxaa loo yaabaa in laTensor.ndimiyoTensor.shapeQalabka Qalabka Qalabka QalabkaTensorwax soo saarka.If you need aTensorHakutf.rankMarkatf.shapeFunction. wax soo saarka waa caadiga ah, laakiin sidoo kale waxaa laga yaabaa in loo yaqaan 'graphs' (wax yar).

tf.rank(rank_4_tensor)

<tf.Tensor: shape=(), dtype=int32, numpy=4>

tf.shape(rank_4_tensor)

<tf.Tensor: shape=(4,), dtype=int32, numpy=array([3, 2, 4, 5], dtype=int32)>

Markaad ka mid ah mid ka mid ah mid ka mid ah mid ka mid ah mid ka mid ah mid ka mid ah mid ka mid ah mid ka mid ah mid ka mid ah mid ka mid ah mid ka mid ah mid ka mid ah mid ka mid ah mid ka mid ah mid ka mid ah mid ka mid ah mid ka mid ah mid ka mid ah mid ka mid ah mid ka mid ah mid ka mid ah mid ka mid ah mid ka mid ah mid ka mid ah mid ka mid ah mid ka mid ah mid ka mid ah mid ka mid ah mid ka mid ah mid ka mid ah mid ka mid ah mid ka mid ah mid ka mid ah mid ka mid ah mid ka mid ah mid ka mid ah mid ka mid ah mid ka mid ah mid ka mid ah mid ka mid ah mid ka mid ah mid ka mid ah mid ka mid ah mid ka mid ah mid ka mid ah mid ah mid ka mid ah mid ah mid ka mid ah mid ah mid ka mid

Typical axis order

Keep track of what each axis is. A 4-axis tensor might be: Batch, Width, Height, Features

Keep track of what each axis is. A 4-axis tensor might be: Batch, Width, Height, Features


Haku

Qalabka Single Axis

TensorFlow waxay ku yaqaan 'Python Standard Indexing Rules' (Riixaanka Qalabka Qalabka Qalabka Qalabka Qalabka Qalabka).Qalabka dhismaha, dhismaha, dhismaha, dhismaha, dhismaha, dhismaha, iyo raaxada ugu weyn ee indexing NumPy.

  • Qalabka ugu horeysay ee 0
  • Qalabka Qalabka Qalabka Qalabka Qalabka Qalabka Qalabka
  • Colons, :, waxaa loo isticmaali karaa in ay qaado: start:stop:step


rank_1_tensor = tf.constant([0, 1, 1, 2, 3, 5, 8, 13, 21, 34])
print(rank_1_tensor.numpy())

[ 0  1  1  2  3  5  8 13 21 34]

Qalabka ugu soo saarka ah waxaa loo yaqaan 'Scalar Indexing Removes the Axis':

print("First:", rank_1_tensor[0].numpy())
print("Second:", rank_1_tensor[1].numpy())
print("Last:", rank_1_tensor[-1].numpy())

First: 0
Second: 1
Last: 34

Qalabka A:Shuruudaha ugu horeysay ee Axial:

print("Everything:", rank_1_tensor[:].numpy())
print("Before 4:", rank_1_tensor[:4].numpy())
print("From 4 to the end:", rank_1_tensor[4:].numpy())
print("From 2, before 7:", rank_1_tensor[2:7].numpy())
print("Every other item:", rank_1_tensor[::2].numpy())
print("Reversed:", rank_1_tensor[::-1].numpy())

Everything: [ 0  1  1  2  3  5  8 13 21 34]
Before 4: [0 1 1 2]
From 4 to the end: [ 3  5  8 13 21 34]
From 2, before 7: [1 2 3 5 8]
Every other item: [ 0  1  3  8 21]
Reversed: [34 21 13  8  5  3  2  1  1  0]

Qalabka Multi-axis

Tensors heerka ugu horeysay waa indexed by passing multiple indices.

Riixaanka ugu fiican oo ku saabsan xisaabinta single-axis waxaa loo isticmaali karaa in cadaadis ah.

print(rank_2_tensor.numpy())

[[1. 2.]
 [3. 4.]
 [5. 6.]]

Waayo, waxa uu ka mid ah in ay ka mid ah mid ka mid ah mid ka mid ah mid ka mid ah mid ka mid ah mid ka mid ah mid ka mid ah mid ka mid ah mid ah mid ka mid ah mid ka mid ah mid ka mid ah mid ah mid ka mid ah mid ah mid ka mid ah mid ah mid ka mid ah mid ah mid ka mid ah mid ka mid ah.

# Pull out a single value from a 2-rank tensor
print(rank_2_tensor[1, 1].numpy())

You can index using any combination of integers and slices:

# Get row and column tensors
print("Second row:", rank_2_tensor[1, :].numpy())
print("Second column:", rank_2_tensor[:, 1].numpy())
print("Last row:", rank_2_tensor[-1, :].numpy())
print("First item in last column:", rank_2_tensor[0, -1].numpy())
print("Skip the first row:")
print(rank_2_tensor[1:, :].numpy(), "\n")

Second row: [3. 4.]
Second column: [2. 4. 6.]
Last row: [5. 6.]
First item in last column: 2.0
Skip the first row:
[[3. 4.]
 [5. 6.]]

Here is an example with a 3-axis tensor:

print(rank_3_tensor[:, :, 4])

tf.Tensor(
[[ 4  9]
 [14 19]
 [24 29]], shape=(3, 2), dtype=int32)


Selecting the last feature across all locations in each example in the batch

A 3x2x5 tensor with all the values at the index-4 of the last axis selected.

The selected values packed into a 2-axis tensor.

A 3x2x5 tensor with all the values at the index-4 of the last axis selected.

The selected values packed into a 2-axis tensor.

QEEBEQalabka TensorSida loo isticmaali karaa indexing si ay u isticmaali karaa elementada kala duwan ee tensors aad.

Shahaado shahaado

Shuruudaha ugu horeysay ee Tensor waxaa loo isticmaali karaa.

# Shape returns a `TensorShape` object that shows the size along each axis
x = tf.constant([[1], [2], [3]])
print(x.shape)

(3, 1)

# You can convert this object into a Python list, too
print(x.shape.as_list())

[3, 1]

Waxaad ka mid ah ka mid ah mid ka mid ah mid ah mid ka mid ah mid ah mid ka mid ah mid ah mid ka mid ah mid ah mid ka mid ah mid ah mid ka mid ah mid ah mid ka mid ah mid ah mid ka mid ah mid ah mid ah mid ka mid ah mid ah mid ka mid ah mid ah mid ka mid ah mid ah mid ka mid ah mid ah mid ka mid ah mid ah mid ka mid ah mid ah mid ka mid ah.tf.reshapewax soo saarka waa la soo saarka iyo wax soo saarka xawaaraha xawaaraha xawaaraha waaweyn.

# You can reshape a tensor to a new shape.
# Note that you're passing in a list
reshaped = tf.reshape(x, [1, 3])

print(x.shape)
print(reshaped.shape)

(3, 1)
(1, 3)

TensorFlow waxaa loo isticmaali karaa nidaamka "Row-major" ah ee ku saabsan muujinada C-style, oo loo isticmaali karaa si ay u isticmaali karaa in ay u isticmaali karaa in ay u isticmaali karaa in ay u isticmaali karaa si ay u isticmaali karaa in ay u isticmaali karaa in ay u isticmaali karaa in ay u isticmaali karaa in ay isticmaali karaa in ay isticmaali karaa in ay isticmaali karaa in ay isticmaali karaa in ay isticmaali karaa in ay isticmaali karaa in ay isticmaali karaa in ay isticmaali karaa.

print(rank_3_tensor)

tf.Tensor(
[[[ 0  1  2  3  4]
  [ 5  6  7  8  9]]

 [[10 11 12 13 14]
  [15 16 17 18 19]]

 [[20 21 22 23 24]
  [25 26 27 28 29]]], shape=(3, 2, 5), dtype=int32)

Sida loo yaqaan Tensor, sidoo kale sidoo kale sidoo kale sidoo kale sidoo kale sidoo kale sidoo kale sidoo kale sidoo kale sidoo kale sidoo kale sidoo kale sidoo kale sidoo kale sidoo kale sidoo kale sidoo kale sidoo kale sidoo kale sidoo kale sidoo kale sidoo kale sidoo kale sidoo kale sidoo kale sidoo kale.

# A `-1` passed in the `shape` argument says "Whatever fits".
print(tf.reshape(rank_3_tensor, [-1]))

tf.Tensor(
[ 0  1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23
 24 25 26 27 28 29], shape=(30,), dtype=int32)

Sida loo isticmaali karaa mid ka mid ahtf.reshapeWaxaa la soo bandhigiisa in la soo bandhigiis ah oo la soo bandhigiis ah oo la soo bandhigiis.1QEEBE

3x2x5 tensor, dhismaha ku (3x2)x5 ama 3x(2x5) waa mid ka mid ah wax soo saarka ah in la sameeyo, sida yar oo ka mid ah ka mid ah:

print(tf.reshape(rank_3_tensor, [3*2, 5]), "\n")
print(tf.reshape(rank_3_tensor, [3, -1]))

tf.Tensor(
[[ 0  1  2  3  4]
 [ 5  6  7  8  9]
 [10 11 12 13 14]
 [15 16 17 18 19]
 [20 21 22 23 24]
 [25 26 27 28 29]], shape=(6, 5), dtype=int32) 

tf.Tensor(
[[ 0  1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9]
 [10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19]
 [20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29]], shape=(3, 10), dtype=int32)



Some good reshapes.

A 3x2x5 tensor

The same data reshaped to (3x2)x5

The same data reshaped to 3x(2x5)

A 3x2x5 tensor

The same data reshaped to (3x2)x5

The same data reshaped to 3x(2x5)

Reshaping waa in la "shahaado" oo ka mid ah wax soo saarka cusub oo ka mid ah oo ka mid ah oo ka mid ah wax soo saarka ah, laakiin waxa uu ka mid ah wax soo saarka ah oo ka mid ah wax soo saarka.

Qalabka Qalabkatf.reshapeMa rabtaa, waxaan u baahan tahaytf.transposeWaayo,

# Bad examples: don't do this

# You can't reorder axes with reshape.
print(tf.reshape(rank_3_tensor, [2, 3, 5]), "\n") 

# This is a mess
print(tf.reshape(rank_3_tensor, [5, 6]), "\n")

# This doesn't work at all
try:
  tf.reshape(rank_3_tensor, [7, -1])
except Exception as e:
  print(f"{type(e).__name__}: {e}")



tf.Tensor(
[[[ 0  1  2  3  4]
  [ 5  6  7  8  9]
  [10 11 12 13 14]]

 [[15 16 17 18 19]
  [20 21 22 23 24]
  [25 26 27 28 29]]], shape=(2, 3, 5), dtype=int32) 

tf.Tensor(
[[ 0  1  2  3  4  5]
 [ 6  7  8  9 10 11]
 [12 13 14 15 16 17]
 [18 19 20 21 22 23]
 [24 25 26 27 28 29]], shape=(5, 6), dtype=int32) 

InvalidArgumentError: { {function_node __wrapped__Reshape_device_/job:localhost/replica:0/task:0/device:GPU:0} } Input to reshape is a tensor with 30 values, but the requested shape requires a multiple of 7 [Op:Reshape]



Some bad reshapes.

You can't reorder axes, use tf.transpose for that

Anything that mixes the slices of data together is probably wrong.

The new shape must fit exactly.

You can't reorder axes, use tf.transpose for that

Anything that mixes the slices of data together is probably wrong.

The new shape must fit exactly.

Ma rabtaa in aad u baahan tahay in aad u baahan tahay in aad u baahan tahay in aad u baahan tahay in aad u baahan tahay in aad u baahan yahay.None(Axaas-duurka waa ma aha) ama shuruudaha oo dhan waaNone(Range of the tensor waa in la soo xiriir).

Riix oo ka mid ah tf.RaggedTensor, dhismaha ka mid ah ka mid ah TensorFlow's symbolic, graph-building APIs:

  • Qalabka
  • Qalabka adeegga ah ee API.


MuuqaalkaHaku

Haku

Waayo, atf.TensorDhammaan waxaa loo isticmaali karaaTensor.dtypeQalabka

Sida loo helo atf.Tensorka mid ah mid ka mid ah mid ka mid ah mid ka mid ah mid ka mid ah mid ka mid ah mid ka mid ah mid ka mid ah mid ka mid ah mid ka mid ah mid ka mid ah mid ka mid ah mid ka mid ah mid ka mid ah mid ka mid ah mid ka mid ah mid ah mid ka mid ah mid ka mid ah.

TensorFlow waxaa loo yaqaan "TensorFlow" oo loo yaqaan "TensorFlow" waxaa loo yaqaan "TensorFlow" oo loo yaqaan "TensorFlow".tf.int32Qalabka Qalabka Qalabka Qalabka Qalabka Qalabkatf.float32Sidaas, TensorFlow waxay isticmaali karaan NumPy waxay isticmaali karaa in ay u isticmaali karaa arrayada.

Waxaad ka mid ah ka mid ah Type.

the_f64_tensor = tf.constant([2.2, 3.3, 4.4], dtype=tf.float64)
the_f16_tensor = tf.cast(the_f64_tensor, dtype=tf.float16)
# Now, cast to an uint8 and lose the decimal precision
the_u8_tensor = tf.cast(the_f16_tensor, dtype=tf.uint8)
print(the_u8_tensor)

tf.Tensor([2 3 4], shape=(3,), dtype=uint8)


Telefoonka

Shuruudaha waa mid ka mid ah kharashka ah oo ku saabsanQalabka ugu fiican ee NumPyShuruudaha ugu badan oo ka mid ah shuruudaha ugu badan oo ka mid ah shuruudaha ugu badan oo ka mid ah shuruudaha ugu badan oo ka mid ah shuruudaha ugu badan oo ka mid ah shuruudaha ugu badan oo ka mid ah shuruudaha ugu badan oo ka mid ah shuruudaha ugu badan.

Waxaa laga yaabaa in ay ka mid ah mid ka mid ah mid ka mid ah mid ka mid ah mid ka mid ah mid ka mid ah mid ka mid ah mid ka mid ah mid ka mid ah mid ka mid ah mid ka mid ah mid ka mid ah mid ka mid ah mid ka mid ah mid ka mid ah mid ka mid ah mid ka mid ah mid ka mid ah mid ka mid ah mid ka mid ah mid ka mid ah mid ka mid ah mid ka mid ah mid ka mid ah mid ka mid ah mid ka mid ah mid ka mid ah mid ah mid ka mid ah mid ah mid ka mid ah mid ah mid ka mid ah mid ah mid ka mid ah mid ah mid ka mid ah mid ah mid ka mid ah mid ah mid ka mid ah mid ah mid ka mid ah mid ah mid ka mid ah mid ah mid ka mid ah.

x = tf.constant([1, 2, 3])

y = tf.constant(2)
z = tf.constant([2, 2, 2])
# All of these are the same computation
print(tf.multiply(x, 2))
print(x * y)
print(x * z)

tf.Tensor([2 4 6], shape=(3,), dtype=int32)
tf.Tensor([2 4 6], shape=(3,), dtype=int32)
tf.Tensor([2 4 6], shape=(3,), dtype=int32)

Sidaas, xayawaanka ka badan 1 waxaa laga yaabaa in la xayawaan in la xayawaan xayawaanka kale. Dhamaan xayawaanka waxaa laga yaabaa in la xayawaan in la xayawaan.

3x1 matrix waa matrix 1x4 si ay u soo saarka matrix 3x4.[4].

# These are the same computations
x = tf.reshape(x,[3,1])
y = tf.range(1, 5)
print(x, "\n")
print(y, "\n")
print(tf.multiply(x, y))

tf.Tensor(
[[1]
 [2]
 [3]], shape=(3, 1), dtype=int32) 

tf.Tensor([1 2 3 4], shape=(4,), dtype=int32) 

tf.Tensor(
[[ 1  2  3  4]
 [ 2  4  6  8]
 [ 3  6  9 12]], shape=(3, 4), dtype=int32)

A broadcasted add: a [3, 1] times a [1, 4] gives a [3,4]

Adding a 3x1 matrix to a 4x1 matrix results in a 3x4 matrix

Adding a 3x1 matrix to a 4x1 matrix results in a 3x4 matrix

Sida loo yaabaa, waxaa laga yaabaa in la soo bandhigay:

x_stretch = tf.constant([[1, 1, 1, 1],
                         [2, 2, 2, 2],
                         [3, 3, 3, 3]])

y_stretch = tf.constant([[1, 2, 3, 4],
                         [1, 2, 3, 4],
                         [1, 2, 3, 4]])

print(x_stretch * y_stretch)  # Again, operator overloading

tf.Tensor(
[[ 1  2  3  4]
 [ 2  4  6  8]
 [ 3  6  9 12]], shape=(3, 4), dtype=int32)

Waayo, broadcasting waa mid ka mid ah waqti iyo dhismaha ah, sida wax soo saarka broadcast waxay ka mid ah wax soo saarka tensors in memory.

Sida loo isticmaali karaa waxaa loo isticmaali karaatf.broadcast_to.

print(tf.broadcast_to(tf.constant([1, 2, 3]), [3, 3]))

tf.Tensor(
[[1 2 3]
 [1 2 3]
 [1 2 3]], shape=(3, 3), dtype=int32)

Markaas ka mid ah macluumaadka,broadcast_toMa rabtaa in aad u baahan tahay in aad u baahan tahay in aad u baahan tahay in aad u baahan tahay in aad u baahan tahay in aad u baahan tahay in aad u baahan tahay in aad u baahan tahay in aad u baahan tahay in aad u baahan tahay in aad u baahan yahay.

Waxaa laga yaabaa in ay ku yaalaa in ay ka mid ah.QalabkaJake VanderPlas oo ku saabsanQalabka Data Science ee Pythonwaxaa lagu soo bandhigay in ka badan (wax ka mid ah NumPy).


Qalabka Qalabka Qalabka Qalabka Qalabka

Qalabka ugu badan, sidatf.matmuliyotf.reshapeQalabka Qalabka Qalabkatf.TensorSidaas, waxaad ka mid ahay in ka mid ah mid ka mid ah mid ka mid ah mid ka mid ah mid ka mid ah mid ka mid ah mid ka mid ah mid ka mid ah mid ka mid ah mid ka mid ah mid ka mid ah mid ka mid ah mid ka mid ah mid ka mid ah mid ka mid ah mid ka mid ah mid ka mid ah mid ka mid ah mid ka mid ah mid ka mid ah mid ka mid ah mid ka mid ah mid ka mid ah mid ka mid ah mid ka mid ah.

Inta badan, laakiin sidoo kale oo dhan, ops callconvert_to_tensorQalabka dhismaha iyo dhismaha dhismaha iyo dhismaha dhismaha iyo dhismahandarrayHakuTensorShapeQalabka Python iyotf.VariableWaxaad ka heli karaa automatically.

Hakutf.register_tensor_conversion_functionwax soo saarka, iyo haddii aad u soo saarka ah oo aad u baahan tahay si ay u isticmaali karaa tensor.


Qalabka Tensors

Tensor oo ka mid ah oo ka mid ah mid ka mid ah mid ka mid ah mid ah mid ka mid ah mid ah mid ka mid ah mid ah mid ka mid ah mid ah mid ka mid ah mid ah mid ka mid ah mid ah mid ka mid ah mid ah mid ka mid ah mid ah mid ka mid ah mid ah mid ka mid ah mid ah mid ka mid ah mid ah mid ka mid ah mid ah mid ka mid ah mid ah mid ka mid ah mid ah mid ka mid ah mid ah mid ka mid ah mid ah mid ka mid ah.tf.ragged.RaggedTensorQalabka dhismaha.

Sida loo yaabaa, waxaa loo yaqaan "Tensor Regular" (Tensor Regular):

tf.RaggedTensor, shape: [4, None]

A 2-axis ragged tensor, each row can have a different length.

A 2-axis ragged tensor, each row can have a different length.

ragged_list = [
    [0, 1, 2, 3],
    [4, 5],
    [6, 7, 8],
    [9]]

try:
  tensor = tf.constant(ragged_list)
except Exception as e:
  print(f"{type(e).__name__}: {e}")

ValueError: Can't convert non-rectangular Python sequence to Tensor.

Sida loo helo atf.RaggedTensorHakutf.ragged.constant:

ragged_tensor = tf.ragged.constant(ragged_list)
print(ragged_tensor)

<tf.RaggedTensor [[0, 1, 2, 3], [4, 5], [6, 7, 8], [9]]>

Qalabka Atf.RaggedTensorWaxaad ka mid ah ka mid ah mid ka mid ah mid ka mid ah mid ka mid ah mid ka mid ah mid ka mid ah mid ka mid ah mid ka mid ah mid ah mid ka mid ah mid ah mid ka mid ah mid ah mid ka mid ah mid ah mid ah mid ka mid ah mid ah mid ka mid ah mid ah mid ka mid ah mid ah mid ka mid ah mid ka mid ah:

print(ragged_tensor.shape)

(4, None)


Qalabka String

tf.stringWaxaa ladtype, oo waa in aad u isticmaali karaa data sida string (variable-length byte array) in tensors.

Shuruudaha waa atomic oo ay ka horumariyaan sida shuruudaha Python waa. Length of the string is not one of the axes of the tensor.tf.stringsHaku waa in la isticmaali karaa.

Sida loo yaqaan Tensor String Scalar:

# Tensors can be strings, too here is a scalar string.
scalar_string_tensor = tf.constant("Gray wolf")
print(scalar_string_tensor)

tf.Tensor(b'Gray wolf', shape=(), dtype=string)

Sida loo isticmaali karaa vektor of strings:

A vector of strings, shape: [3,]

The string length is not one of the tensor's axes.

The string length is not one of the tensor's axes.


# If you have three string tensors of different lengths, this is OK.
tensor_of_strings = tf.constant(["Gray wolf",
                                 "Quick brown fox",
                                 "Lazy dog"])
# Note that the shape is (3,). The string length is not included.
print(tensor_of_strings)

tf.Tensor([b'Gray wolf' b'Quick brown fox' b'Lazy dog'], shape=(3,), dtype=string)

Sida loo yaqaan 'Printing the above'bPrefix waxaa loo yaqaantf.stringdtype waa mid ka mid ah dunida Unicode, laakiin mid ka mid ah byte-string.Qalabka UnicodeSida loo isticmaali karaa Unicode in TensorFlow.

Markaas oo ka mid ah macluumaadka Unicode, waxaa loo isticmaali karaa codka Utf-8.

tf.constant("🥳👍")

<tf.Tensor: shape=(), dtype=string, numpy=b'\xf0\x9f\xa5\xb3\xf0\x9f\x91\x8d'>

Qalabka dhismaha ugu fiican ee loo isticmaali karaa intf.stringsWaxaa ku saabsantf.strings.split.

# You can use split to split a string into a set of tensors
print(tf.strings.split(scalar_string_tensor, sep=" "))

tf.Tensor([b'Gray' b'wolf'], shape=(2,), dtype=string)

# ...but it turns into a `RaggedTensor` if you split up a tensor of strings,
# as each string might be split into a different number of parts.
print(tf.strings.split(tensor_of_strings))

<tf.RaggedTensor [[b'Gray', b'wolf'], [b'Quick', b'brown', b'fox'], [b'Lazy', b'dog']]>

Three strings split, shape: [3, None]

Splitting multiple strings returns a tf.RaggedTensor

Splitting multiple strings returns a tf.RaggedTensor

iyotf.strings.to_number:

text = tf.constant("1 10 100")
print(tf.strings.to_number(tf.strings.split(text, " ")))

tf.Tensor([  1.  10. 100.], shape=(3,), dtype=float32)

Marka aad u isticmaali karaatf.castSi loo isticmaali karaa in ay u isticmaali karaa macluumaadka macluumaadka, waxaa loo isticmaali karaa in macluumaadka macluumaadka macluumaadka.

byte_strings = tf.strings.bytes_split(tf.constant("Duck"))
byte_ints = tf.io.decode_raw(tf.constant("Duck"), tf.uint8)
print("Byte strings:", byte_strings)
print("Bytes:", byte_ints)

Byte strings: tf.Tensor([b'D' b'u' b'c' b'k'], shape=(4,), dtype=string)
Bytes: tf.Tensor([ 68 117  99 107], shape=(4,), dtype=uint8)

# Or split it up as unicode and then decode it
unicode_bytes = tf.constant("アヒル 🦆")
unicode_char_bytes = tf.strings.unicode_split(unicode_bytes, "UTF-8")
unicode_values = tf.strings.unicode_decode(unicode_bytes, "UTF-8")

print("\nUnicode bytes:", unicode_bytes)
print("\nUnicode chars:", unicode_char_bytes)
print("\nUnicode values:", unicode_values)

Unicode bytes: tf.Tensor(b'\xe3\x82\xa2\xe3\x83\x92\xe3\x83\xab \xf0\x9f\xa6\x86', shape=(), dtype=string)

Unicode chars: tf.Tensor([b'\xe3\x82\xa2' b'\xe3\x83\x92' b'\xe3\x83\xab' b' ' b'\xf0\x9f\xa6\x86'], shape=(5,), dtype=string)

Unicode values: tf.Tensor([ 12450  12498  12523     32 129414], shape=(5,), dtype=int32)

EE.UUtf.stringdtype waxaa loo isticmaali karaa waayo-aragnimo dhererka dhererka ah ee TensorFlow.tf.iomodule waxay ku yaalaa funktions for converting data to and from bytes, oo ka mid ah decoding images iyo parsing csv.

Qalabka Tension

Sida loo yaabaa, waxaa loo isticmaali karaa in ay ka mid ah mid ka mid ah mid ka mid ah mid ka mid ah mid ka mid ah mid ka mid ah mid ka mid ah mid ka mid ah mid ka mid ah mid ka mid ah mid ka mid ah mid ka mid ah mid ka mid ah mid ka mid ah mid ka mid ah mid ka mid ah mid ka mid ah mid ka mid ah mid ka mid ah mid ka mid ah mid ka mid ah.tf.sparse.SparseTensorShuruudaha dhismaha waaweyn ee shuruudaha dhismaha ah.

tf.SparseTensor, shape: [3, 4]

An 3x4 grid, with values in only two of the cells.

An 3x4 grid, with values in only two of the cells.

# Sparse tensors store values by index in a memory-efficient manner
sparse_tensor = tf.sparse.SparseTensor(indices=[[0, 0], [1, 2]],
                                       values=[1, 2],
                                       dense_shape=[3, 4])
print(sparse_tensor, "\n")

# You can convert sparse tensors to dense
print(tf.sparse.to_dense(sparse_tensor))

SparseTensor(indices=tf.Tensor(
[[0 0]
 [1 2]], shape=(2, 2), dtype=int64), values=tf.Tensor([1 2], shape=(2,), dtype=int32), dense_shape=tf.Tensor([3 4], shape=(2,), dtype=int64)) 

tf.Tensor(
[[1 0 0 0]
 [0 0 2 0]
 [0 0 0 0]], shape=(3, 4), dtype=int32)

Originally published on the TensorFlow website, this article appears here under a new headline and is licensed under CC BY 4.0. code samples shared under the Apache 2.0 License.

Originally published on the TensorFlow website,this article appears here under a new title and is licensed underCC BY 4.0.Qalabka Qalabka Qalabka Qalabka Qalabka QalabkaApache 2.0 License.

TensorFlow ee website


