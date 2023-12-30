34 Stories To Learn About Eos

Let's learn about via these 34 free stories. They are ordered by most time reading created on HackerNoon. Visit the to find the most read stories about any technology. Eos /Learn Repo 1. What's The Real Cost of Running a DApp on an EOS Network? [A Deep Dive] Before you think about deploying your EOS decentralized application (DApp) to a blockchain network, as a developer and system planner you should study in detail the cost to run your infrastructure on a public shared network with a limited amount of resources to be consumed. The storage cost and execution cost on a public blockchain network are higher than in any cloud provider like Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud or Microsoft Azure. 2. Can EOS Transactions Be Truly Free? Sometimes the EOS platform is advertised as an ecosystem that doesn't require any fees for making transactions. Technically, it is true. However, if you try to make an EOS transaction you will eventually find out that you need to put some of your EOS coins on hold. 3. Is China Opening Up to Blockchain? China is planning to unroll a series of blockchain-friendly laws in early 2020 to open themselves up to blockchain use cases. In a recent statement by President Xi Jinping, the country will aim to unroll its own digital coin. China has shown support in the past for projects like NEO, and more recently, TRON. At the same time, the country is very wary about token sales and any project that may cause losses on the personal finance level. China has taken a stance of “blockchain” versus speculative digital coins, and they aim to harness the power of distributed networks to distribute and secure data for various use cases. 4. How to connect MetaMask with the EOS blockchain Little guide how to connect EOS blockchain with the wallet MetaMask. 5. Of Art Tokenization, Blockchain, and Provenance with A Sprinkling of Non-Fungible Tokens The global art market grew 6% in 2018 to 67.4 billion in sales according to economist Clare McAndrew’s report “The Art Market 2019,” released by Art Basel and UBS, however, despite the 6% growth, 57% of dealers saw their sales decline in 2018. 6. Blockchain Developers' Report Q2 2020 An in-depth analysis of developer data revealing a year of meteoric rises and falls 7. EOS Network Foundation Funds Transaction Lifecycle Overhaul and Releases Blue Papers for Development The EOS Network Foundation (ENF) has completed the first step of its intended technical enhancement of the EOSIO core programme. 8. A Guide For Stablecoins Owners On Handling Liquidation - Accurate Prices Matter In May 2019, Equilibrium announced a partnership with Provable, a very efficient oracle that produces reliable real-time prices that the framework uses today to calculate critical levels every six minutes. Since this time, the project has also engaged in further research and development to reduce third-party risk, and improve the quality of its price feeds for EOSDT position owners and NUT (the framework’s utility token) holders. 9. EOS, Telos, WAX and UX Network Blockchains Pledge $8 Million in Annual Funding for EOSIO Development EOS, Telos, WAX, and UX Network pooled their development efforts to drive the execution of the EOSIO protocol core code that underpins each of these blockchains 10. EOS $EOS Wiki: Coin History, Techstack, and Crypto News EOS.IO is a smart contract blockchain software made for building, hosting, and running decentralized applications. 11. Tatiana: A Love Letter from HackerNoon's Best Crypto Journalist of 2021 The story behind the victory as best crypto journalist 2021 12. Greener Pastures: Why EOSIO-based Systems Hold the Future of NFTs NFTs are here to stay, but the constraints of Ethereum are holding NFT markets from becoming sustainable. EOSIO-protocol platforms can enable them, though. 13. Multisignature Accounts On EOS: How Do They Work? Accounts that require two or more keys to sign a transaction (requiring a certain permission), commonly referred to as multisignature accounts, are generally used to store funds securely and are without a doubt a very exciting EOS feature. But how do multisignature accounts work, how do you sign transactions with different keys and how can you set up a multisignature account yourself? We will explain all aspects of multisignature accounts on EOS in this article. 14. The Upgradeability Crisis in Blockchain I'm Andrew Levine, the CEO of OpenOrchard where we are developing the Koinos blockchain. 15. Roundup #12: The Voice Beta, DAO All the Things, and re:Invent 12/08/2019 16. dApps: An important step for Blockchain adaptation It is a well-known fact that blockchain is becoming more widespread; therefore, its daily life functions continue to increase. As part of the adaptation, many initiatives are taking essential steps for the use of cryptocurrencies in everyday life. 17. The Great Game of Validators or How We Launched Proof-of-Stake DAObet So, your team has finished the alpha version of your blockchain, and it is time to run the test-net, and then the main-net. You have a real blockchain with independent participants, a good economic model and security, and you have designed governance. 18. Today’s Market Leaders will be the First Block Producers of Future Blockchains Every blockchain must be decentralized; that's the formula we've been hearing for years now. The prophets of decentralization, such as Vitalik Buterin, tell us that it's the most effective way to do almost anything. But let's think for a minute. Instead of having unknown people motivated only by small incentives, isn’t it better to have some reliable entities that care about their reputation? 19. The Curious Case of Block.One, The Company Behind the $4 Billion ICO Block.one held an initial coin offering (ICO) of EOS tokens (EOS) in 2018, releasing 900 million tokens for approximately $4 billion, making it the largest ICO. 20. Uber, Lyft, & Co. Spent $205M On Proposition 22: Here's What Men Can Do Against Such Reckless Hate Big Tech scored a major victory with the passage of Proposition 22, which exempts drivers in the gig economy from the protection of California’s employment laws 21. The Top 5 Smart Contract Development Platforms Smart contract platforms are often considered to offer better long-term investment potential than pure cryptocurrencies. Despite Bitcoin now being more than ten years old, cryptocurrencies continue to face criticism for their speculative nature. On the other hand, a development platform can derive long-term value from the various projects built on it. 22. How To Create Your Own EOS Account Since EOS uses a different account structure than most blockchains, creating an account is not as simple as generating a single key pair. EOS accounts have various permissions which are linked to different actions in the account. While this might sound very complicated it is relatively simple to create an EOS account. We will discuss some of the possible methods in this article. 23. Top EOS Wallets of 2020 with Free Accounts What is the most irritating thing about EOS wallets? If you’re like me, it’s the\n“welcome-aboard” payments you only find out about when you are being forced to pay them. There is nothing as disappointing as creating an EOS wallet and then having to pay just to conduct your first financial transaction. EOS newbies don’t know the ins and outs of how this system works, which might result in losing a certain amount of money that could be spent on crypto instead. 24. Bitcoin - where is it cheaper to transfer them? Did You know that You can move Bitcoin (BTC) free and without fees? 25. HELP! I'm Trying To HODL During A Quarantine Pregnancy! HOLDCommunity is like no other crypto and it's changing lives and wealth as we know it. 26. Console #13: The Next Phase of the Internet The 2019 Web3 Stack 27. The Ultimate Guide To Understanding EOS Accounts Default EOS accounts 28. How Do Non-Custodial Exchanges Work Without A User Management System? Introduction: Another CEX Excuse 29. Staking Tokens on the Bancor Network: A Step by Step Guide “Staking liquidity essentially gives token holders a passive income, while bolstering the overall health of the decentralized network.” -Cryptoslate 30. Ethereum dApps grow 104% as DeFi Activity Jumps 294%. EOS slows & TRON is Still Las Vegas [Analysis] We’re moving rapidly into Spring and so it’s time for DappRadar to take a look at how the dapp ecosystem has grown during February 2020. We’ve evaluated data from the dapps running on the three main smart contract Blockchains – Ethereum, EOS, and TRON. 31. "DApps!" A New Buzzword, or Here to Stay for Good? For the last few months, there’s been a new hot topic in crypto circles: DApps! Even as someone with a beginner’s understanding of blockchains, cryptocurrencies and its related environments, I hadn’t heard of the term ‘DApp’ until quite recently. But ever since, I’ve been deeply intrigued by them and their potential to change the way we perceive and interact with apps. 32. Designing Electronics To Avoid Electrostatic Discharge Electronics can be easily damaged by electrostatic discharge from things as small as a light touch in the right conditions though designs can avoid it. 33. Is EOS Overtaking Ethereum? A Deep Dive into Network Activities Deep Pockets, Dapps for Days, and Digital Democracy 34. A Deep Dive Into DPoS Platforms' Game Theory & Incentives Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) networks are considered to be the next stage in the evolution of blockchain network's consensus mechanisms. The ability to return to ancient greek democracy in a decentralized, cryptographically secure and global manner is being tested in the past two years, and will continue to be tested over the next few years at the very least.