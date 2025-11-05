R Systems BlogBook—Chapter 1: Round 3 is Now Open for Submissions🎉

Calling all builders and innovators in the R Systems community, The moment has arrived—the third and final round of R Systems BlogBook - Chapter 1 is officially open for submissions! final round R Systems BlogBook - Chapter 1 R Systems BlogBook - Chapter 1 If you missed your chance to participate in Rounds 1 & 2, or perhaps you did and finished just shy of the podium, this is your time to shine. Whether you’ve managed challenging projects, solved complex problems, or have bold ideas about modern software architecture, this writing contest is your opportunity to establish yourself as a thought leader, reach millions of technologists in HackerNoon’s global network, and win some great prizes along the way. Round 2 Recap

Back in April, the second round of the R Systems BlogBook – Chapter 1 kicked off with two topics that are highly relevant to the tech ecosystem today:

Microservices Observability: Leveraging OpenTelemetry
Implementing Zero Trust Security in Cloud-Native Environments

From a strong pool of submissions, the following outstanding entries were selected:

Runner Up: Shashi Prakash Patel for Implementing Zero Trust Security in Cloud-Native Environments.
Runner Up: Brajesh Kumar for Microservices Observability: A Comprehensive Guide.
Runner Up: Mohit Kumar Singh for Beyond the Perimeter: Architecting Trust in the Cloud-Native Era.
Grand-Prize Winner: Gajinder Sharma for Microservices Observability: Leveraging OpenTelemetry in Real-World Systems. Round 3 Details

Submission Window: November 5 — December 4, 2025

Contest Topics:
Agentic AI Frameworks Showdown: Features, Performance, and Use Cases
Integrating Generative AI into Frontend and Backend Applications: Best Practices and API Frameworks

How to Participate

Choose one of the contest topics above to write on.
Your article should be at least 800 words - shorter submissions will be rejected automatically
Submissions should be made to this form: [R Systems BlogBook - Chapter 1: Round 3 Submission Form] Prizes

Grand Prize (for best entry): HackerNoon<> R Systems Laptop Sleeve + Blogging Badge

3 Runners-up prizes: HackerNoon<> R Systems Blogging Badges

We're excited to see what you create! - Good luck! 