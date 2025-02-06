HackerNoon Decoded 2024: Celebrating Our Startups Community!

Welcome to HackerNoon Decoded: Startups Edition—the ultimate recap of the stories, writers, and trends that defined your 2024!
Startups Weren’t Just Work; They Were Your Passion In Action
Move fast, break things, cry a little, 8 cups of coffee a day. Rinse and repeat. You’re living for the grind, reading startup stories like a Silicon Valley vet with a coffee IV.
If this was your top tech category, you’re part of the 1.68% that couldn’t put a Startup’s story down in 2024.
Dive into Your HackerNoon 2024 Decoded—Explore Your Data On Your Profile Page Now!
Most Read Startups Stories
Here are the top 10 stories that dominated the Startups Category:
- Step-by-Step Guide on How to Define Your Startup MVP and Save Time and Money by Anastasia Faizulenova
- Exit Strategies For Tech Entrepreneurs: Knowing When And How To Sell by Anastasia Faizulenova
- 5 Startups Using Funny Marketing to Stand Out by Jon Evans
- A Step-By-Step Guide For Implementing OKRs In Your Scaling Startup by Markov Victor
- Frontend Architecture Pitfalls in Startups: Lessons From Experience by Iaroslav Sobolev
- Unleash Your Potential: Weaponizing Active Learning with David Novak by Scott D. Clary
- Harnessing AI to Democratize Data Analysis: An Interview with the Founder of ANDRE by Jillian Godsil
- Gender Bias in Tech: 73% of Women Report Experiencing Discrimination by April Miller
- Startups of The Year 2024 is Live With 150k+ Nominees Across 100+ Industries, Nominations Now Open by Startups of The Year
- 9 Lessons I Learned as the Founding Marketer of a Tech Startup by Rachele Carraro
Top 10 Startups Readers
These readers couldn't get enough of Startups content:
- Markov Victor
- Alexander Alkor
- Prakash
- Frankie Ferrao
- SimZero
- @hacker-cm4ubmcxh000ibz0fal4j11av
- SiteSkite
- Kirill Baranov
- @multivac
- @brendaclv6y6hev00003b6szmby8yel
Top 10 Startups Writers
These prolific writers shaped our content landscape:
- Startups of The Year
- ExitStrategy
- Scott D. Clary
- susie liu
- NewsByte.Tech
- Jon Stojan Media
- Markov Victor
- John Rush
- Austin
- harukatakamori
Take advantage of this recap and catch up on some of the most-read stories, subscribe to your favorite writers, or start writing yourself— try this writing template. You too could make this list by next year!
Thank You, Hacker!
We want to take a moment to thank you for your continued support and for choosing HackerNoon as your go-to platform for all things tech. Your engagement, feedback, and passion for sharing knowledge have helped make HackerNoon what it is today. We're grateful to have you as part of this incredible community, and we can’t wait to see what you’ll achieve with us in 2025 and beyond!
Curious about HackerNoon’s Global Decoded? Check out the blog post here!
Dive into Your HackerNoon 2024 Decoded—Explore Your Data On Your Profile Page Now!
Happy HackerNoon Decoded!