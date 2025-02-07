154 reads

HackerNoon Decoded 2024: Celebrating Our Tech Companies Community!

by HackerNoon DecodedFebruary 7th, 2025
Welcome to HackerNoon Decoded—the ultimate recap of the Tech Companies' stories, writers, and trends that defined 2024! Explore the top Tech Companies' stories that captivated our readers, meet the leading writers who shaped the discourse, and celebrate the standout readers who enriched our community. Let's dive into the best of 2024!
In The World Of Tech Companies, You Found Your Playground For Big Ideas


"Tech companies: where ideas are big, and egos are bigger."


If this was your top tech category, you’re part of the 1.85% of readers who know that a great tech company isn’t just about the product—it’s about the vision, the people, and how many cups of coffee they go through each day.



Dive into Your HackerNoon 2024 Decoded—Explore Your Data On Your Profile Page Now!

Most Read Tech Companies Stories

Here are the top 10 stories that dominated the Tech Companies Category:

  1. Man Claims to Have Discovered 'Simulation Code' Using Lasers and DMT by Mr Fireside
  2. From Institutional Feast to Community Ownership: The Billion Journey of ZKFair by Lumoz
  3. Lumoz: Pioneering Blockchain Scalability With OP Stack and ZK Innovation by Lumoz
  4. Welcoming the Future With Exciting Plans for ZKFair by Lumoz
  5. Lumoz: A New Paradigm for Rollup Platformization by Lumoz
  6. Lumoz Unveils esMOZ Airdrop Details by Lumoz
  7. Lumoz: Leading ZK-PoW Algorithm, ZK Computation Efficiency Improved by 50% by Lumoz
  8. Lumoz's Quidditch Testnet Ends Successfully—Mainnet Launch Expected in Q4! by Lumoz
  9. Building a Unicorn: The inDrive Tech Journey from Local Startup to Global Phenomenon by Michil Androsov
  10. Weight of AI Expectation Weighs Heavy as iPhone 16 Launch Becomes Pivotal for Apple by Peter Jobes


Top 10 Tech Companies Enthusiasts

These readers couldn't get enough of Tech Companies content:

  1. @hacker-cm4ubmcxe000fbz0f0g287vvo
  2. Lumoz (formerly Opside)
  3. @hacker-cm4ubmcxm000pbz0f2ixdg2fb
  4. Andrei
  5. Tim Logie
  6. Monalisa Sethi
  7. @hacker-cm4ubmcxk000mbz0fe97pa5jl
  8. @hacker-cm4ubmcxl000nbz0ffd2hdhg7
  9. @hacker-cm4ubmcxp000sbz0fhs5n1fup
  10. @hacker-cm4ubmcxm000qbz0f7jn73e2l


Top 10 Tech Companies Writers

These prolific writers shaped our content landscape:

  1. Legal PDF: Tech Court Cases
  2. Sheharyar Khan
  3. Company of the Week
  4. MarGrowth
  5. Lumoz (formerly Opside)
  6. ZEX MEDIA
  7. Dmytro Spilka
  8. Jon Stojan Media
  9. Chainwire
  10. Technology News Australia


Take advantage of this recap and catch up on some of the most-read stories, subscribe to your favorite writers, or start writing yourself— try this writing template. You too could make this list by next year!


Thank You, Hacker!

We want to take a moment to thank you for your continued support and for choosing HackerNoon as your go-to platform for all things tech. Your engagement, feedback, and passion for sharing knowledge have helped make HackerNoon what it is today. We're grateful to have you as part of this incredible community, and we can’t wait to see what you’ll achieve with us in 2025 and beyond!

Curious about HackerNoon’s Global Decoded? Check out the blog post here!

Happy HackerNoon Decoded!

