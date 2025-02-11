Is the TikTok Ban a Cover-Up? The Internet Thinks So

Since March 13, 2024, when the U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill for a nationwide ban on the popular social media platform TikTok, conspiracy theories about the ban have been spreading across the internet.





TikTok's parent company, ByteDance, headquartered in China, was given six months to find a new buyer to avoid the app’s removal from U.S. app stores. TikTok's last-ditch effort to file a lawsuit failed on Friday when the Supreme Court ruled that the law did not violate the First Amendment.





And just like that, six months flew by in the blink of an eye. Facing the ban on Sunday, January 19, 2025, TikTok decided to voluntarily shut down its service for U.S. users. Apple and Google Play promptly removed the app, leaving users who opened TikTok greeted with a bitter farewell message.





Biden's White House declared that enforcing the ban would be left to the incoming Trump administration. For his part, President-elect Donald Trump swore to “save” TikTok. True to his word, Trump extended the ban’s effective date by 75 days after taking office.





The 170 million TikTok users in the U.S. rejoiced to have access to their beloved app.





Despite being just a 12-hour ban, the shutdown caused global panic. For millions, the platform was more than an app; it was a career, creative outlet, and community. The chaos led panicked users to call 911, prompting officials to urge the public to stop misusing emergency lines, as it diverted resources from real crises. Additionally, influencers and extremists across the political spectrum speculated that the ban was driven by shadowy groups with hidden agendas, not just security concerns.

Spy Conspiracy Theory

According to the ban bill, the main issue with TikTok is that it’s owned by a so-called "foreign adversary," posing a national security threat. U.S. officials have repeatedly raised concerns that the Chinese government could exploit TikTok for spying on Americans or covertly influencing public opinion by amplifying or suppressing certain content.





The paranoia is justified, they argue, due to China's laws requiring organizations to aid in intelligence gathering. FBI Director Christopher Wray warned that TikTok's software might enable the Chinese government to access Americans' devices.





Republican Senator Josh Hawley from Missouri passionately echoed these concerns in a fiery speech:

“If you’ve got TikTok on your phone right now, it can track your location, read your text messages, monitor your keystrokes. It has access to your phone’s recordings. This isn’t just a national security threat — it’s a personal safety threat.”





Canadian-American venture capitalist Chamath Palihapitiya added to the controversy on X, stating that the unanimous Supreme Court decision to uphold the ban, supported by a bipartisan majority, suggests that "the U.S. determined that TikTok is spyware for a foreign entity."





This theory sent X users into a heated debate. Some backed Palihapitiya, agreeing that TikTok might indeed be spyware. One supporter proved:

“I genuinely don’t understand the fight to keep TikTok in the U.S. It’s literally Chinese spyware that China doesn’t even let its kids use. It’s a weapon harming our children. Still trying to figure out any argument for keeping it online—unless it’s because some wealthy GOP donors stand to lose big.”





Others agreed, labeling the platform a “security threat,” while skeptics fired back, insisting there’s no hard evidence to support these claims.

Zionist Conspiracy Theory

Another wild theory capturing the imagination of certain corners of the internet is the claim that the “Jewish lobby” wants to control TikTok. Influencer and streamer Haz Al-Din, also known as Infrared, suggested that the TikTok ban isn’t about China at all but rather about handing “control over to Israel in the interests of the ‘Zionist lobby.’”





Similarly, antisemitic influencer Vincent James took to X to share with his nearly 60,000 followers that “the Jews want complete control over information.”





This claim feeds into a broader narrative that Israel is allegedly leveraging its supposed influence to push for a TikTok ban and suppress pro-Palestinian content.





As “evidence,” conspiracy theorists point to data from OpenSecrets, which lists donations from AIPAC (the American Israel Public Affairs Committee) to Republican Congressman Mike Gallagher, who led the charge on the TikTok bill. Proponents of the theory argue this is proof that Israel and Mossad are influencing U.S. government decisions regarding TikTok. They emphasize that the bill’s sponsor allegedly received “significant contributions from Zionists.”





There is no evidence linking AIPAC to the drafting of the legislation. Antisemite Stew Peters baselessly claims that "Zionist extortion teams" are behind anti-TikTok legislation, alleging it's because the platform allows users to question Israel. In his videos, Peters calls for the destruction of Zionism. Fortunately, his reach on Rumble is limited, with only a few thousand subscribers and his videos rarely exceed 500 views.

Who Controls Information Controls the World

We've detailed the prominent conspiracy theories about TikTok's closure, ranging from Zionist influence to Chinese espionage fears. Despite their popularity, there's little evidence supporting these claims, as TikTok hasn't been proven to share data with the Chinese Communist government. Republican Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky summed it up perfectly:





"Most of the reasons the government banned it were based on accusations, not evidence."





But what about actual data from real surveys?





A study by the Allensbach Institute in Germany indicates that TikTok's informational ecosystem may foster skepticism and amplify conspiracy theories. Germans using TikTok for news are less likely to view China as a dictatorship, criticize Russia's invasion of Ukraine, or trust vaccines compared to traditional media consumers. While 57% of newspaper readers see China as a dictatorship, only 28.1% of TikTok users agree. TikTok users are also less likely to believe that China and Russia spread disinformation and are more suspicious of their governments. The influence of foreign powers on social media is undeniable, emphasizing the adage,





"Who controls information controls the world."





The question is not who controls the app, but who controls how we perceive the information we consume.