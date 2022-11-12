Search icon
    The Noonification: Pick Your Billionaire (11/12/2022)

    How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here.

    A Portrait of the Hacker as a Young Man
    By @samwilliams [ 16 Min read ] Around age seven, two years after the divorce and relocation from Queens, Richard took up the hobby of launching model rockets in nearby Riverside Drive Park Read More.

    33% of Technologists Think Section 230 Reform Will Stifle Free Speech
    By @ashumerie [ 4 Min read ] In the wake of Trumps acquisition of Twitter, this article explores the relevance of section 230 of the CDA and its relevance in this day and age. Read More.

    Enron, Scandal, and Spam Emails: The Fall of Americas Most Innovative Company
    By @historicalemails [ 5 Min read ] The Enron scandal not only had a huge impact on corporate America, it also provided one of the most useful tools in the fight against spam and phishing. Read More.

    Pick Your Billionaire
    By @linh [ 3 Min read ] You know it was a crazy week in news when a billionaire putting 11,000 people out of work is only the 3rd worst billionaire of the week... Read More.

    How to DeFi - Book Review
    By @nawar [ 2 Min read ] How to DeFi: Beginners is a guide to learning and applying the technology behind decentralized applications (Dapps) and decentralized Finance (DeFi). Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week?It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love, The Hacker Noon Team ✌️

