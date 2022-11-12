The Noonification: Pick Your Billionaire (11/12/2022)

LEARN MORE ABOUT @NOONIFICATION 'S EXPERTISE AND PLACE ON THE INTERNET.

LEARN MORE ABOUT @NOONIFICATION 'S EXPERTISE AND PLACE ON THE INTERNET.

How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here.

By @samwilliams [ 16 Min read ] Around age seven, two years after the divorce and relocation from Queens, Richard took up the hobby of launching model rockets in nearby Riverside Drive Park Read More.

By @ashumerie [ 4 Min read ] In the wake of Trumps acquisition of Twitter, this article explores the relevance of section 230 of the CDA and its relevance in this day and age. Read More.

By @historicalemails [ 5 Min read ] The Enron scandal not only had a huge impact on corporate America, it also provided one of the most useful tools in the fight against spam and phishing. Read More.

By @linh [ 3 Min read ] You know it was a crazy week in news when a billionaire putting 11,000 people out of work is only the 3rd worst billionaire of the week... Read More.

By @nawar [ 2 Min read ] How to DeFi: Beginners is a guide to learning and applying the technology behind decentralized applications (Dapps) and decentralized Finance (DeFi). Read More.