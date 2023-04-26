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Matvii Diadkov

@diadkov

Founder of Bitmedia Labs, a technology holding company focused on two core areas: crypto advertising and gaming.

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Matvii Diadkov

Berlin, DEFounder

Matvii Diadkov is a tech investor, founder, and CEO with 10+ years of experience in blockchain, crypto markets, AI, and digital infrastructure. Under Bitmedia Labs, leads the development of a global crypto advertising network serving thousands of partners worldwide, alongside gaming products built around rewarded progression and strong digital economies. He combines deep technical expertise with strategic marketing and executive leadership, aligning product architecture, monetization, and market positioning into clear and scalable business models. Works at the intersection of crypto infrastructure, digital advertising, AI-driven systems, and emerging technologies.

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