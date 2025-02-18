How Journey is Bridging Revenue Dead Zones in B2B Sales

Photo courtesy of John Buie and Jason Hagerman





In 2023, industrial companies experienced significant drops in sales leads and slower revenue growth. Traditional marketing methods that had worked previously were no longer delivering the desired results. In response, John Buie and his team at B2B marketing agency Journey Better Business Group Inc. developed tailored strategies specifically for the industrial B2B sector. Buie, co-author of “Imposters on the Zoom,” focused on understanding these emerging challenges to provide effective solutions.





Journey’s in-depth analysis revealed that the problem extended beyond outdated marketing tactics. The rapid pace of digital transformation in the industry left many established businesses struggling to compete with newer, more agile players. As Buie points out, “Traditional strategies no longer work in today’s market. Companies are losing leads and falling behind as competitors embrace digital advancements more quickly.”





Buie and his team understood that closing revenue gaps required more than just generating additional leads. They recognized the need for long-term strategies that directly address the specific challenges facing the industrial sector. By leveraging data-driven methods, Journey helps businesses adapt to marketplace changes and position themselves for sustainable growth.

Expanding to New Markets

Building on its success, B2B digital marketing company Journey Better Business Group Inc. is now expanding into international markets, including the UK, Germany, and Australia. Each of these regions presents its own unique regulatory challenges and business practices, which require careful consideration. Despite these complexities, Buie remains confident that their strategies will effectively adapt to meet the needs of each local market.





Global B2B e-commerce is expected to grow by about 18% annually from 2024 to 2030, fueled by advancements in AI, automation, and data analytics. However, these same technologies bring new challenges, as businesses must manage the complexities associated with adopting them. Journey supports its clients through these transitions, helping them navigate the complexities of entering and succeeding in new regions.





By offering tailored solutions, Journey not only assists businesses with market entry but also helps them manage the technological and operational challenges that arise. This allows companies to capitalize on growth opportunities in a competitive global marketplace.

Tackling Ongoing B2B Marketing Challenges

Journey Better Business Group Inc. remains focused on addressing the ongoing challenges of the industrial B2B sector. Rather than simply reacting to changes, the team develops strategies that anticipate market shifts. Their goal is to help clients close revenue gaps with data-driven solutions tailored to long-term business growth.





As technology advances and market demands evolve, Journey refines its methods to help businesses manage increasing complexities and operate more effectively amid digital transformation. Their ongoing work reflects a deep commitment to helping companies stay competitive and thrive in a dynamic business environment.