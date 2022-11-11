The Noonification: How to Use AI for Your B2B Marketing (11/11/2022)

LEARN MORE ABOUT @NOONIFICATION 'S EXPERTISE AND PLACE ON THE INTERNET.

LEARN MORE ABOUT @NOONIFICATION 'S EXPERTISE AND PLACE ON THE INTERNET.

How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here.

By @cryptonizedhost [ 2 Min read ] The World Cup will be the biggest televised event of the year, and Algorand is the organization’s “official blockchain platform” and partner. Read More.

By @valentineenedah [ 4 Min read ] FLET enables developers to easily build real-time web, mobile, and desktop apps in Python. Read More.

By @darragh [ 3 Min read ] One may think that AI is only for big companies with large marketing budgets. However, AI can be for businesses of ALL sizes, in all industries. See how here 👀 Read More.

By @verasmirnoff [ 8 Min read ] Are you tired of all the BS out there on the internet? Its about to get A LOT worse. Dirt-cheap disinformation-as-a-Service campaigns are a thing now. Read More.

By @nirjan [ 8 Min read ] Learn about what a JavaScript closure and JavaScript scope are, how they work, real world examples showing their use cases and their drawbacks. Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week?It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love, The Hacker Noon Team ✌️