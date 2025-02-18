How S2|DATA's Libertas Tool Simplifies Restoration of Legacy NetBackup Data





Organizations worldwide have expressed concern about the long term viability of the NetBackup platform, after its acquisition by Cohesity in 2024. These organizations wonder whether they will be able to access older NetBackup backups without paying hefty fees or maintaining a NetBackup license – especially in light of what happened with Broadcom’s acquisition of VMware. S2|DATA 's latest free tool, Libertas, removes the concerns, marking a decisive movement in data accessibility.

Breaking Free from Backup Software Prison

For decades, companies remained locked into maintaining expensive backup infrastructure just to access their own historical data.





S2|DATA's CEO, Brendan Sullivan, puts it bluntly, "For too long, costly backup infrastructure has locked organizations into maintaining it just to access their own data."





The release of Libertas directly challenges this status quo, offering organizations a way to catalog and restore NetBackup disk images without requiring the original backup software.





This Windows desktop application performs two crucial functions: cataloging backup contents into searchable CSV files and restoring files directly to any chosen directory. Users can even restore their drive backups to deduplication systems, with files automatically organized into searchable directories. For customers that need to restore NetBackup backups on tape, or other backup formats like CommVault, NetWorker, or TSM, S2|DATA has a more advanced tool called TRACS that empowers their various professional services.

The Hidden Cost of Legacy Data

On a larger scale, traditional backup mechanisms often become a financial burden, requiring companies to maintain outdated systems and licenses purely to access historical information that may not even be relevant in the first place.





When organizations update their infrastructure, they frequently discover vital data trapped in obsolete formats or devices, making the recovery process incredibly time-consuming and expensive.



S2|DATA's solution stems from over 30 years of experience in non-native backup restoration. S2|DATA has developed their TRACS software capable of reading more than 100 physical tape formats and 35 enterprise backup formats, completely altering how organizations handle legacy data.

Beyond Basic Backup Recovery

While Libertas currently supports only NetBackup disk image formats, S2|DATA hints at future expansion to other major backup formats based on customer demand and needs. The tool represents just one component of S2|DATA's comprehensive suite of services, which includes digital forensics, e-discovery, and advanced data restoration capabilities.





W. Curtis Preston, known in the industry as "Mr. Backup," has spoken at length on the tool's significance: "No one should be at the mercy of a backup software provider who will not allow data to be restored without paying them for the privilege."





The release of Libertas is just another step in the long race for how organizations can manage their legacy data. As a software platform, it offers a glimpse into a future where accessing historical backups no longer requires maintaining expensive, outdated systems. This free tool represents a silent declaration of data independence for businesses worldwide.