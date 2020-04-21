8 Most Important Cybersecurity Tricks Every Internet User Should Follow

The cyber-world now accommodates billions of users. There are more than 4 billion internet users in the world today. It's just unfortunate that a large percentage of these users face cyber attacks from unknown sources. While some users are afraid of being attacked, others are ignorant of possible attacks. As an organisation or an individual that utilises the internet, it's a must to know some security tricks. If you're wondering what the tricks are, read on.

1. Expect The Attack​​

Never have the belief that no one can attack you. Even when you think you are too unimportant to be attacked, some online attackers will still target you. Little data, such as passwords and emails, are enough to make you a target. With the current ransomware outbreak, you can be a victim even when no one targets you in particular. So it's necessary to realise that you're always a target and you should be ready to protect yourself every time.

2. Pay Attention To Passwords Security and 2FA

Don't ever use weak passwords. Instead, choose strong passwords and instruct your employees to choose strong ones too. A strong password must have a minimum of eight characters. Let the characters be a combination of numbers, special characters, uppercase letters, and lower case letters. Use password managers to tighten your password security.

3. Make The Regular Data BackUps

You should back up your data regularly to avoid losing any data in case of an attack. This practice is important now that ransomware is everywhere. Assignment experts recommend to do an offline backup. Let the data be in multiple storage devices and store them separately from your system.

4. Use Defensive Technologies against Viruses

Use software to protect your system from malware infection. Also, use isolation technologies to prevent your system from downloading and executing ransomware from web drive-bys, pishing links, or any other source. Update your defensive technologies regularly to gain maximum protection.

5. Be Cautious When Using Removable Media

Malware spreads rapidly through infected removable devices like external hard drives, flash drives, and smartphones. You should establish policies to control every access to removable devices. As a safety measure, always scan every device before you plug it into a computer.

6. Ensure That Your Systems Are Configured Securely and Are up to Date

It's necessary to have secure builds for servers, computers, workstations, and other network infrastructures. If there are loopholes in your network, malicious users will gain access. So make sure your network is secured.

7. Have an Incident Response Plan in Place

Sometimes, security breaches can happen, but you must be prepared to minimise their impacts. Set up incident response plan and test it regularly to see where it needs improvement.

8. Build Strong Cyber Resilience

Learn from your experience and use them to create a strong defence against cyber attacks. Invest in defence systems put your security to test regularly.

Conclusion

You should take your cyber security seriously and act promptly. Don't wait until attacks come before you take steps to protect yourself. Use all the tricks that we mentioned here to secure yourself.





