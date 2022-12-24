A Beginner's Introduction to Database Backup Security

With more companies collecting customer data than ever, database backups are key. Running a backup is only the first step to protecting data, requiring a secure area to keep and store information. While it sounds simple enough, the area chosen to store database backups is a big deal, making a secure and reliable environment accessible when data is needed. If you or your company is in the habit of creating backups often and searching for safe storage practices, you've come to the right place. We've got a few tips and tricks that will help you secure your database backups no matter what the size. options are fantastic. They are helpful online so that you can access backups at any time and from anywhere. Plus, they are super secure. Depending on the service you choose to go with, you could have large storage space and create automatic backups to get the job done. Most of the time, cloud-based solutions for businesses come with their means of protection, acting as a double layer to keep data secure. Go with the Cloud Cloud-based data storage Make Sure to Enable Encryptions Encryptions add an extra layer of protection, turning readable text into a seemingly uncrackable code. It makes it more difficult for hackers who access data to capture customer data, including any personal information like social security numbers or banking numbers. Many cloud services come with encryptions embedded within, already adding an extra cap of security on an already secure area. However, if your service does not, ensure that all data is encrypted, so it is useless if ever captured in a cyberattack. This may seem like common sense, but it happens often enough for us to mention. When granting access to members in the company, make sure to be choosy and only select individuals you trust. You may restrict access to only IT professionals or even to just company executives, making sure that the chances of the interception of data are low. Not that everyone is a bad apple, but you can never be too sure with data increasing in value across the web. Restrict Access Rights It's good to know all about your backups, including the number of backups and dates they were created, helping you keep track of all you have in storage. It will help in the restoring process or if some information exists that you need to access. This way, you will ensure a good grasp of what information is held in your chosen storage location, just if there are any tampering or actions out of the ordinary. Keep a Log of All Backups Physical storage is a bit outdated and can take up a ton of space, but it comes with one definite advantage; it is offline. As a company with large amounts of sensitive information, it may help to keep copies offline as well, just if there is ever a case that restricts or limits internet access. Physical storage can be things like eternal hardware or USBs, needing a physical area of storage that is also highly secure. Mix Physical and Cloud Storage Getting on a schedule to backup data and databases is just one part of creating healthy online habits. Besides creating backups, there is also a need to find a secure place to store them, ensuring all information is out of harm's way. No place is ever 100% secure online, and taking preventative and aggressive measures is necessary for keeping data out of the wrong hands. If you want to learn more details about backup protection check this reference. Keep Data Backups Secure Apart from choosing a secure storage space, try to integrate our five practices for safer database storage. This will help keep you from worrying about what will happen if your system is breached or corrupted. Cybercriminals' sophistication has reached an all-new high, creating a need for companies to evolve their backup practices. Thus, creating good data habits is key to keeping companies safe from penalties, fees, and other costly legal troubles that could come from a successful data breach. See the original article . here