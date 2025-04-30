How AposHealth Is Revolutionizing Chronic Pain Relief with AI and Wearable Tech





The healthcare industry has always been on the cutting edge of innovation. Some of the most important discoveries of all time were made in the healthcare industry, from penicillin to the pacemaker, and even innovations that have gone beyond the medical world, like 3D printing.





With this context, it’s no surprise that the healthcare industry today is full of exciting new innovations redefining how patients receive care. However, the modern healthcare industry currently faces the two-pronged challenge of patients expecting improved health outcomes as well as lower costs. That is not to mention the labor shortage the US healthcare system faces with a lack of qualified physicians, meaning that efficiency of care is more important than ever.





These challenges highlight why technology is such a powerful resource for healthcare professionals. By using innovative tools, doctors and medical professionals can improve their efficiency and provide next-level patient care with less financial expense to themselves and their patients.

How Technology is Making Healthcare More Efficient

Today, the innovation that defines the healthcare industry takes the form of exciting new technologies that medical professionals are integrating into their treatments. Every day, innovators in healthcare are finding new devices and tools that can help make healthcare more efficient, accurate, and accessible. These innovators are paving the way for a future in the healthcare industry where people are not held back from receiving the care they need by constraints like time or accessibility.





Leading the pack in innovating the efficiency of healthcare delivery is AposHealth , the company behind Apos — an FDA-approved foot-worn medical device for treating chronic knee pain caused by osteoarthritis (OA). By integrating this leading medical device that has been trusted by patients and physicians alike for years with cutting-edge new technology, the team at AposHealth is revolutionizing how healthcare providers can treat their patients’ chronic pain, giving them more convenient, cost-effective options.





Apos works by targeting the patient’s chronic pain at its source — their gait (i.e., walking pattern) — by using a foot-worn medical device with custom-calibrated convex pods to shift pressure away from painful areas and retrain your muscles to move better. Apos-trained physical therapists assess your movement, biomechanics, neuromuscular responses, and medical history to create a personalized treatment plan that breaks the pain cycle, improving how you walk and enhancing your quality of life — even when you’re not wearing the device.





To create this personalized treatment plan, Apos uses an AI-powered app that analyzes the patient’s gait and provides recommendations for adjustments — sometimes even identifying minor abnormalities that a trained physical therapist would not be able to provide. This is a stark contrast to the traditional bulky, expensive gait equipment, as the AI app allows patients to be calibrated anytime, anywhere. The result is a treatment that is more accessible and convenient than ever.

A revolutionary gait app using technology to help patients manage chronic pain

For patients with OA, the insights provided by the gait app can be instrumental in helping them live a life free from the burden of chronic pain. After collecting the patient’s data, the app provides insights to their Apos-trained clinicians, who can provide personalized care. The gait app and Apos are a perfect example of how technology can be used to power healthcare solutions that improve patients’ lives.





“Gait is a crucial indicator of health, and the app makes gait analysis available to everyone,” says Ben Feldman, Chief Marketing Officer of AposHealth. “We offer proactive, data-driven care that transcends in-person visits. It is fully customizable to fit your needs and workflows, offering convenience and efficiency for clinicians and patients alike.”

A Level of Care Unseen Before

This innovative approach to healthcare, combining the cutting-edge technology of the app with the groundbreaking nature of the Apos footworn medical device and treatment plan, provides a level of care for pain management that patients have never seen before. Now, patients can get care for their chronic pain without ever having to leave the comfort of their own homes.





With Apos, patients can retrain their gait without going to a physical therapy office. Patients simply wear their Apos device for an hour a day as they go about their daily routine at home — no more time spent sitting in waiting rooms to be seen by a physical therapist.





In many cases, Apos can even help patients avoid or delay the costs and recovery of more extreme treatments like surgery. One study found that 87% of patients who used Apos to treat their knee osteoarthritis did not pursue further surgical treatment (i.e., joint replacement surgery) after five years, highlighting the potential of Apos as a non-surgical solution for chronic pain relief.





However, this merely scratches the surface of the clinical research that has gone into making Apos a superior solution for patients living with chronic joint pain. Over 50 peer-reviewed papers have been published that back the science behind this treatment and its ability to alleviate pain and improve joint function (mobility) and quality of life.





These studies are a testament to the fact that innovative solutions like Apos are the future of healthcare. By blending innovation in technology with innovation in medical treatment, companies like Apos are paving the way for a future of care that is more convenient and less invasive than ever.