



Woxa Corp., an international technology company specializing in fintech platforms and AI algorithmic trading, continues to expand its influence in the digital economy, achieving significant milestones in both its growth and innovation.





Headquartered in Lithuania with a robust operational presence in Thailand, Woxa Corp has rapidly established itself as a leader in the fintech sector. The company’s global team of nearly 400 professionals is focused on developing high-performance fintech platforms and AI-powered solutions designed to meet the evolving demands of modern financial markets.





Under the leadership of Mr. Takin Jitjanuruk, the founder and CEO of Woxa Corp, the company has made substantial progress in building scalable and adaptable platforms that offer innovative solutions across various sectors, including investment management, payment systems, and real-time data processing. These platforms leverage cutting-edge AI technologies to help clients optimize operations and make data-driven decisions in a fast-paced, digital financial environment.





Woxa Corp has also built a corporate culture that prioritizes cross-border collaboration, diversity, and continuous innovation. Mr. Takin's leadership has been instrumental in fostering a work environment that emphasizes the development of talent and the building of cohesive teams across various regions, ensuring the company remains agile and aligned with its global vision.





In addition to its technological advancements, Woxa Corp is focused on strategic investments in sectors such as financial technology, cybersecurity, and Web3 infrastructure. These investments are in line with the company’s vision of driving long-term growth and maintaining its position as a leader in the digital economy.





Beyond technology, Woxa Corp is committed to applying its innovations in a responsible, ethical manner, with a focus on creating a positive social impact. The company’s vision is to build a “platform that transforms lives,” using technology to benefit both global markets and society.





As Woxa Corp continues to expand its global reach and innovation capabilities, the company remains committed to leading change in the fintech and AI sectors and reinforcing its position at the forefront of the digital economy.



