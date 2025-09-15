Gonka Launches: A Decentralized Network Redefining AI Compute

Delaware, US – 15th September 2025 – Gonka, a decentralized network for high-efficiency AI compute, has officially launched, offering builders, researchers, and enterprises an open alternative to traditional cloud infrastructure. Gonka Gonka Unlike centralized providers that gate access to compute through APIs and corporate pipelines, Gonka enables anyone with hardware—from a single GPU to a full-scale data center—to contribute power directly to meaningful AI workloads, including model training, inference, and scientific simulations. Breaking the Cloud Monopoly In traditional Proof-of-Stake networks, more than 90% of GPU cycles are consumed on consensus tasks that hold no value beyond the blockchain itself. Gonka flips this model: nearly 100% of resources are directed toward productive AI workloads. This approach not only maximizes efficiency but also ensures that every unit of compute power contributes directly to advancing AI research and applications. Early Adoption Incentives To accelerate adoption, Gonka has introduced a 180-epoch (approximately six months) Grace Period in which inference runs at zero cost. During this time, a fixed allocation of GNK, the network’s native token, is distributed daily among active hosts. This issuance decreases over time, creating scarcity and rewarding early participants disproportionately. Permissionless by Design c. Participants can connect their GPUs, begin contributing compute, and immediately earn GNK. For developers, the network offers an OpenAI-compatible API, making it simple to build on top of decentralized infrastructure without sacrificing usability. A New Era of Plural AI By aligning incentives with meaningful work and removing gatekeepers from the equation, Gonka sets the foundation for a new paradigm in AI development—one where compute power is treated as a shared resource, and knowledge is allowed to flourish without censorship. About Gonka Gonka is a decentralized network for high-efficiency AI compute, designed to maximize the use of global GPU power for meaningful AI workloads. By eliminating centralized gatekeepers, Gonka provides builders and researchers with permissionless access to compute resources, while rewarding participants through its native token, GNK. For more information, visit gonka.ai. gonka.ai gonka.ai Website | Github | Discord | Twitter/X Website Website Github Github Discord Discord Twitter/X Twitter/X This story was published as a press release by Btcwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program. Do Your Own Research before making any financial decision. This story was published as a press release by Btcwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program. Do Your Own Research before making any financial decision. This story was published as a press release by Btcwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program. Do Your Own Research before making any financial decision. Program Program