Ditch the Phone Line and Try These 5 Free and Open-Source Platforms for Voice Calls Instead

VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) software lets you make phone calls over the Internet instead of traditional phone lines, which can save money and improve flexibility. It enables features like video calls, messaging, and file sharing, making communication more versatile. As with many other applications, there are also open-source and free VoIP software alternatives, available for everyone.
They could be great for users because they’re autonomous, customizable, and more transparent, giving people more control over their privacy and security compared to proprietary options (like Skype or Google Meet). Proprietary software is controlled by a company, meaning they decide how it works, handle your data, and often show ads or impose limitations.
We’re going to explore some open-source VoIP alternatives that could come in handy to individuals and institutions alike. If you find them useful, you can donate cryptocurrency to their teams via
Mumble
Mumble, released in 2005 by Thorvald Natvig, is a free and open-source voice chat application. It was among the first VoIP tools to deliver truly low-latency voice communication, making it popular for gamers and others needing smooth, real-time interaction. Its primary purpose is to enable high-quality voice chats for various scenarios, from gaming and podcasting to workplace collaboration and hobbyist uses.
Mumble is community-driven and maintained by donations and volunteer work rather than corporate funding. This open model ensures transparency and freedom for users. If you’re interested in supporting this project, you can
Waterbus
Launched in 2023 by Kai (known as "lambiengcode"), this one is a video conferencing app built on WebRTC and Flutter technologies. Designed to support virtual meetings, webinars, and conferences, it emphasizes seamless video and audio communication. It was developed to explore innovative features in VoIP technology, offering programmers and average users a customizable platform for secure, high-quality video calls.
A standout feature of
This project is primarily community-driven and open to contributions. It’s been built through support from its growing GitHub community, which includes stargazers and contributors. To donate cryptocurrency to this project, you can find it on Kivach as
qTox (Tox Chat)
Introduced in the summer of 2013 by a group of developers inspired by Edward Snowden's revelations, this is a decentralized platform designed for private, secure communication. Its primary goal is to provide encrypted instant messaging, voice, and video calls without relying on centralized servers. Built as a peer-to-peer system,
One notable implementation is
The Tox project operates entirely through community-driven efforts and volunteer developers. It doesn’t accept donations as a centralized entity but encourages users to support individual contributors. This funding model aligns with its ethos of remaining free, open, and independent from corporate influences. You can find the TokTok team on Kivach as
Revolt
Revolt is a communication platform created by Paul Makles (also known as "insert") and his team, retaking the original 'Riot' platform by Martin Löffler and "nizune". Initially conceptualized in 2019, its development gained momentum towards the end of 2020, culminating in a public beta launch on August 11, 2021. Designed as a privacy-focused alternative to closed-source chat platforms (like Discord),
Its user-first philosophy emphasizes transparency, freedom, and security, offering a customizable space for communication. The platform offers text and voice chats, group calls, customizable themes, and bot support. Users can manage multiple servers, create custom roles, and utilize reactions. With a familiar interface, Revolt includes markdown support, two-factor authentication, and public group chats. It is lightweight, cross-platform, and compatible with operating systems like Linux, Windows, macOS, and mobile devices. Its open architecture also supports self-hosting and the creation of personalized clients or bots.
Revolt operates on donations, which cover operational costs and occasional expenses, with plans for sustainable monetization in the future. These plans aim to introduce optional paid features, avoiding ads and paywalls for existing functionalities. Donations are facilitated through platforms like Ko-fi and PayPal, allowing users to directly support its open-source mission and development. To
TeaSpeak
This is a voice communication platform developed by Markus Hadenfeldt, also known as WolverinDEV, and was released in 2017. It provides a reliable way for users to connect through high-quality audio in real time, making it especially popular among gamers and professionals who need seamless communication for teamwork or virtual meetings. Unlike some alternatives,
The software is packed with features designed to enhance user experience. It includes support for both web-based and native clients, allowing flexibility in how users access the platform. TeaSpeak offers advanced functionalities such as built-in music bots, file transfers, hidden channels for privacy, and an offline or LAN mode for local networks. With high-quality OPUS voice transmission, markdown-enabled chat, and cross-channel communication, the platform ensures both performance and ease of use for various scenarios, from casual gaming to professional collaborations.
TeaSpeak operates as a community-driven project, sustained through non-commercial efforts. While free to use, the project’s development is supported by its user base through voluntary contributions and donations. If you want to
What do you need to donate via Kivach?
To donate cryptocurrency using Kivach, you first need an
While GBYTE is used for transaction fees, which are typically well under $0.001, Kivach allows you to donate using various cryptocurrencies compatible with the Obyte network. Once your wallet is funded, head to Kivach, search for the GitHub repository you want to support and click “Donate.” Select the amount and cryptocurrency, and your donation is on its way.
Since recipients also need an Obyte wallet to withdraw funds, it’s a good idea to inform them about your contribution so they can claim it.
You can also check our previous episodes to discover other useful, free tools.
