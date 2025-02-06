Ditch the Phone Line and Try These 5 Free and Open-Source Platforms for Voice Calls Instead





VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) software lets you make phone calls over the Internet instead of traditional phone lines, which can save money and improve flexibility. It enables features like video calls, messaging, and file sharing, making communication more versatile. As with many other applications, there are also open-source and free VoIP software alternatives, available for everyone.





They could be great for users because they’re autonomous, customizable, and more transparent, giving people more control over their privacy and security compared to proprietary options (like Skype or Google Meet). Proprietary software is controlled by a company, meaning they decide how it works, handle your data, and often show ads or impose limitations.





We’re going to explore some open-source VoIP alternatives that could come in handy to individuals and institutions alike. If you find them useful, you can donate cryptocurrency to their teams via Kivach . This is an Obyte-based platform for cascading donations to GitHub projects, which offers a user-friendly way to send different coins to developers —even if they haven’t set up anything in the beginning.

Mumble

Mumble, released in 2005 by Thorvald Natvig, is a free and open-source voice chat application. It was among the first VoIP tools to deliver truly low-latency voice communication, making it popular for gamers and others needing smooth, real-time interaction. Its primary purpose is to enable high-quality voice chats for various scenarios, from gaming and podcasting to workplace collaboration and hobbyist uses.









This software offers a range of features tailored to diverse users. Gamers enjoy its in-game overlay and positional audio, which mimics real-world sound placement. Privacy-conscious users benefit from encrypted communication and public/private-key authentication. For administrators, it provides self-hosting options, extensive permission controls, and compatibility with scripts and APIs for customization. Its lightweight client and server software makes it a stable and efficient solution, even for large communities.





Mumble is community-driven and maintained by donations and volunteer work rather than corporate funding. This open model ensures transparency and freedom for users. If you’re interested in supporting this project, you can donate some coins to their team via Kivach .

Waterbus

Launched in 2023 by Kai (known as "lambiengcode"), this one is a video conferencing app built on WebRTC and Flutter technologies. Designed to support virtual meetings, webinars, and conferences, it emphasizes seamless video and audio communication. It was developed to explore innovative features in VoIP technology, offering programmers and average users a customizable platform for secure, high-quality video calls.









A standout feature of Waterbus is that it supports anonymous access, so participants can join meetings without registering. Users can enjoy screen sharing, encrypted chats, and end-to-end encrypted video calls. It also integrates advanced functionalities like virtual backgrounds, beauty filters, and picture-in-picture mode for multitasking. The app supports multiple video codecs such as AV1, H.264, and VP9, ensuring flexibility across devices and platforms. Accessibility is further enhanced with real-time subtitles, making communication smoother for diverse audiences.





This project is primarily community-driven and open to contributions. It’s been built through support from its growing GitHub community, which includes stargazers and contributors. To donate cryptocurrency to this project, you can find it on Kivach as waterbustech/waterbus .

qTox (Tox Chat)

Introduced in the summer of 2013 by a group of developers inspired by Edward Snowden's revelations, this is a decentralized platform designed for private, secure communication. Its primary goal is to provide encrypted instant messaging, voice, and video calls without relying on centralized servers. Built as a peer-to-peer system, Tox Chat is accessible to anyone, regardless of their technical expertise, ensuring privacy and ease of use. Over the years, its core library has grown, spawning various client projects that cater to different user needs.









One notable implementation is qTox , launched in November 2024 by the TokTok team. It uses the Qt framework and runs on Windows, Linux, macOS, and BSD. With a user-friendly interface, qTox supports secure text messaging, audio and video calls, file transfers, and screen sharing. It also offers group chats, identicons for avatars, and translations in over 30 languages. Its regular updates, backed by a vibrant community, continue to improve functionality and expand its features.





The Tox project operates entirely through community-driven efforts and volunteer developers. It doesn’t accept donations as a centralized entity but encourages users to support individual contributors. This funding model aligns with its ethos of remaining free, open, and independent from corporate influences. You can find the TokTok team on Kivach as toktok/website .

Revolt

Revolt is a communication platform created by Paul Makles (also known as "insert") and his team, retaking the original 'Riot' platform by Martin Löffler and "nizune". Initially conceptualized in 2019, its development gained momentum towards the end of 2020, culminating in a public beta launch on August 11, 2021. Designed as a privacy-focused alternative to closed-source chat platforms (like Discord), Revolt allows users to connect with friends and communities while safeguarding their conversations.









Its user-first philosophy emphasizes transparency, freedom, and security, offering a customizable space for communication. The platform offers text and voice chats, group calls, customizable themes, and bot support. Users can manage multiple servers, create custom roles, and utilize reactions. With a familiar interface, Revolt includes markdown support, two-factor authentication, and public group chats. It is lightweight, cross-platform, and compatible with operating systems like Linux, Windows, macOS, and mobile devices. Its open architecture also supports self-hosting and the creation of personalized clients or bots.





Revolt operates on donations, which cover operational costs and occasional expenses, with plans for sustainable monetization in the future. These plans aim to introduce optional paid features, avoiding ads and paywalls for existing functionalities. Donations are facilitated through platforms like Ko-fi and PayPal, allowing users to directly support its open-source mission and development. To send crypto to their developers, you can find them on Kivach as well.

TeaSpeak

This is a voice communication platform developed by Markus Hadenfeldt, also known as WolverinDEV, and was released in 2017. It provides a reliable way for users to connect through high-quality audio in real time, making it especially popular among gamers and professionals who need seamless communication for teamwork or virtual meetings. Unlike some alternatives, TeaSpeak emphasizes freedom from licensing fees and restrictions, offering an accessible solution for creating and managing private or community voice servers.









The software is packed with features designed to enhance user experience. It includes support for both web-based and native clients, allowing flexibility in how users access the platform. TeaSpeak offers advanced functionalities such as built-in music bots, file transfers, hidden channels for privacy, and an offline or LAN mode for local networks. With high-quality OPUS voice transmission, markdown-enabled chat, and cross-channel communication, the platform ensures both performance and ease of use for various scenarios, from casual gaming to professional collaborations.





TeaSpeak operates as a community-driven project, sustained through non-commercial efforts. While free to use, the project’s development is supported by its user base through voluntary contributions and donations. If you want to donate some coins, you can use Kivach for that.

What do you need to donate via Kivach?

To donate cryptocurrency using Kivach, you first need an Obyte wallet loaded with funds. This wallet, available for both desktop and mobile, acts as your gateway to the Obyte ecosystem. To fund your wallet, you can buy GBYTE, Obyte’s native coin, directly through the app using other cryptocurrencies like ETH, USDC, or WBTC. The app offers a simple “Get me Coins” option in the “Receive” tab, and there’s a detailed guide available for converting traditional money into GBYTE.





While GBYTE is used for transaction fees, which are typically well under $0.001, Kivach allows you to donate using various cryptocurrencies compatible with the Obyte network. Once your wallet is funded, head to Kivach, search for the GitHub repository you want to support and click “Donate.” Select the amount and cryptocurrency, and your donation is on its way.









Since recipients also need an Obyte wallet to withdraw funds, it’s a good idea to inform them about your contribution so they can claim it. Kivach simplifies supporting millions of open-source projects, making it easy to give back with crypto!





