Deep Dive into Big Tech Design: Experimenting Your Way to Great Products





Working as a product designer at major companies such as Twitter, Meta, and Lyft, I have witnessed firsthand the complex process of innovation that drives these giants. The idea of a single, brilliant mind leading monumental changes is far from the truth. Instead, technological breakthrough is always the result of collective efforts by teams, their rigorous experimentation, and an unwavering commitment to understanding and addressing user needs.

The Innovation Myth

Thinking about innovation, we usually imagine a lone genius who suddenly comes up with a revolutionary idea or design. This is purely a myth and a dangerous one. It is misleading and goes against the spirit of collaboration and experimenting that truly drives progress in the tech sector.

As a matter of fact, innovation is a product of collaboration. The real magic happens when diverse groups of people join their efforts and share their talents, experiences, and insights to address challenges.





It is the collaborative approach that ensures that developments are not just flashes of individual brilliance but are sustained, scalable, and deeply integrated with the user's real-world experiences.

Collaboration at Work: Success Stories

Twitter: The Subtle Art of User-Centric Design





Twitter's expansion to 280 characters serves as a poignant illustration of the role of collaboration in user-centric design.

The initiative was rooted in a deep dive into user behavior and needs, which revealed that users who compose tweets in certain languages, such as Spanish or German, are highly frustrated with the original character limit.

This discovery highlighted the need for a more flexible space for expression. The decision to expand the character count was not merely about offering more space but was aimed at enriching the user experience. The main challenge was to preserve Twitter's core identity of concise communication—after all, the character limit of 140 characters was the app’s trademark for more than a decade.





In search of an elegant, lightweight, and clear solution to this problem, we worked in close collaboration with many teams. As the matter was sensitive on many levels, it had to be addressed from every possible angle. The resulting solution was an interdisciplinary effort that spanned across designers, engineers, data analysts, and more, all working in concert to sift through data, run various tests, and solicit user feedback.





This iterative, data-informed approach exemplifies how grounded research and collaborative synthesis can lead to design decisions that genuinely resonate with the user base. After analyzing the impact of the implemented update, we were happy to find that most users still see the app as a concise way to share information.

Meta’s Workplace Topics: Bridging User Needs with Design

Developing the Topics feature at Meta’s Workplace is another example of implementing a feature that addresses user needs and improves their experience. It was implemented as a response to users’ need to discover related content more easily and quickly.





The challenge was to intuitively categorize and surface content in a way that felt natural to users. Throughout the development, we learned that this complex goal necessitated broad collaboration across the company. The process involved rounds of user research, prototype development, and iterative feedback. Through collaboration with all these teams, we meticulously refined the feature and took into account all the aspects that mattered.





As a result, we created topics that can be used to group posts that are related. This helps to keep content organized and makes it easier to find related posts across the whole organization. Adding this feature significantly enhanced user engagement and content discoverability.

This project once again highlighted the necessity of cross-functional teamwork in creating solutions that not only meet but exceed user expectations.





Experimenting for Innovation

Innovation in big tech is deeply rooted in experimentation. Every feature, update, or new service goes through a meticulous process of hypothesis testing, user feedback sessions, and iterative development.





User testing is another great source of innovation. Through understanding users’ needs and motives, a company can create a truly groundbreaking solution that would have a strong positive effect on various metrics and may grow to become an industry standard.





This behind-the-scenes labor is vital for validating design choices and ensuring that the final products align with user needs and preferences. The experimental mindset allows teams to pivot based on insights, ensuring that the end result is a product that users find valuable and engaging.

Navigating Creative Conflicts

Creating impactful and innovative products requires a harmonious collaboration among various teams. Designers, engineers, product managers, and data scientists need to work together, each bringing their unique perspective to the table.





However, often, the teams involved in a project encounter differences in opinion and perspective, which may result in conflicts or trying to prove the importance of one approach over another. These moments of tension, however, need to be converted from stumbling blocks into stepping stones to greater innovation through fostering dialogue and active listening among teams.

When addressed in the right way, these differences help form a culture of critical thinking and creative problem-solving and lead to more comprehensive and well-rounded design solutions.

A Collective Path Forward

My experience in the design field has taught me a valuable lesson: meaningful innovation in technology requires a collective, iterative, and empathetic approach. This approach challenges the myth of the solitary genius and emphasizes the importance of teamwork, user-centered design, and experimental methods.





To everyone in tech design, I would advise embracing the collaborative process, keeping the main focus on the user, and cultivating curiosity and an experimental mindset throughout all the teams in the company. Developing for innovation is a challenge, but it also presents opportunities for growth and learning for the company and results in solutions that can have a profound impact on users' lives.





If you’re interested in exploring these themes further or sharing your insights, let’s connect. I encourage you to engage in a conversation to uncover new possibilities, expand creative horizons, and share knowledge and experience in design.



