Cypherpunks Write Code: Suelette Dreyfus & Free Speech

Cypherpunks are privacy activists who advocate for freedom of speech and apply cryptographic tools to protect our data or funds —in the case of those who work with cryptocurrencies and related endeavors. For instance, Satoshi Nakamoto is, of course, a cypherpunk, and also is the WikiLeaks founder, Julian Assange. Closer to the latter, we also have Suelette Dreyfus, who can be called a cypherpunk in her own right.





An Australian-American researcher, writer, and academic, Dreyfus holds a BA from Barnard College at Columbia University and a Ph.D. from Monash University. She’s currently a senior lecturer at the University of Melbourne in the Department of Computing and Information Systems, where her work explores the intersection of technology and society. Her diverse research fields include cybersecurity, digital privacy, whistleblower protection systems, e-education, and health.





She also has a background in journalism and is the co-author of ‘Underground: Tales of Hacking’, a groundbreaking book on the hacker subculture written with Julian Assange.

Underground: Tales of Hacking

Released in 1997, Underground plunges readers into the chaotic, exhilarating world of hacking in the late 1980s and early 1990s, focusing on an eclectic group of hackers from Australia, the U.S., and the U.K. Through the lens of real incidents, the book unveils the exploits of characters like the enigmatic Mendax (a young Julian Assange), Phoenix, and Gandalf, among others.





These hackers didn’t just tinker; they infiltrated major networks like the US Defense Data Network (DDN) and Nortel (a Canadian telecom company), even leaving their mark on global organizations. The opening chapter recounts the WANK worm attack on DEC VMS systems (including NASA’s), an audacious act of digital rebellion that set the tone for the tales of obsession and ingenuity that followed.





The creation of Underground was a feat in itself. Suelette Dreyfus and Julian Assange dove deep into over 40,000 pages of documents, including intercepts and court records, conducting more than a hundred interviews with hackers, lawyers, and law enforcement. The result is a narrative so detailed and vivid it feels like fiction, though every event is meticulously corroborated. From Par's nerve-wracking evasion of the Secret Service to the global connections forged in underground bulletin board systems, the stories are brought to life with an almost cinematic intensity.





The book’s popularity proved its resonance. Upon making it freely available online in 2001, demand was so high that servers hosting it crashed. In just two years , it was downloaded around 400,000 times. A 2002 documentary, “In the Realm of the Hackers”, spotlighted the exploits of Phoenix and Electron, further cementing Underground as a cornerstone in the lore of cyberculture. Whether in print, digital, or on-screen, the book’s influence has reached audiences worldwide.





Rubberhose (Deniable Encryption)

Besides the book, Dreyfus also co-authored something else with Assange: the deniable encryption program Rubberhose (or Marutukku). To start, we must know that deniable encryption is a cryptographic concept that allows users to conceal the existence of encrypted data. Introduced in 1996 by cryptographers Ran Canetti, Cynthia Dwork, Moni Naor, and Rafail Ostrovsky, it is designed to protect privacy even under coercion.





Using this method, a user could plausibly deny the presence of sensitive information on a storage medium. For example, if someone demands access to encrypted files, the user could provide a "decoy" key that reveals harmless data while masking the existence of other hidden files. This system ensured that adversaries couldn’t prove the presence or quantity of encrypted information without full cooperation from the user.





Rubberhose was released by Julian Assange, Suelette Dreyfus, and Ralf Weinmann in 1997 to safeguard human rights activists' sensitive data. The program encrypts storage devices and obfuscates data's presence by scattering encrypted fragments across the disk alongside randomized "chaff" data. The name is a reference to "rubber-hose cryptanalysis," humorously alluding to extracting encryption keys through force (like when beating someone with a rubber hose). Its core idea is to let users store multiple data sets, each accessible via a unique key, while adversaries remain unaware of the data’s full extent. For instance, activists could store decoy files like recipes while hiding critical evidence of human rights abuses.





That being said, while groundbreaking at its inception, Rubberhose is largely outdated today due to advancements in encryption technology, increased computing power, and more sophisticated adversarial techniques. Still, this program is considered an important historical milestone in cryptography.

Blueprint for Free Speech

Dreyfus was a member of the WikiLeaks advisory board, but her efforts to promote free speech didn’t end there. She’s also the founder and executive director of Blueprint for Free Speech , an international NGO dedicated to protecting freedom of expression for everyone, and whistleblowers in particular.





A whistleblower is someone who exposes wrongdoing, corruption, or illegal activities within an organization, often to protect public interest or uphold free speech. Anyone with access to inside information—like employees, contractors, or stakeholders—can be a whistleblower. They're often persecuted and threatened for it, though. A great example of this was the case of Edward Snowden. Blueprint, among other activities, offers legal protection and annual prizes to whistleblowers worldwide.









By providing a library of legal resources and pushing for law reforms, this non-profit strengthens public debate and empowers individuals to combat corruption and injustice. The organization emphasizes the importance of privacy while supporting transparency for institutional accountability.





To protect those at risk, Blueprint also develops secure software like Ricochet Refresh and Gosling, which enable anonymous communication for whistleblowers and activists. It also offers tailored advice and training on digital security, helping individuals safeguard their rights and speak out safely. Through these efforts, Blueprint ensures that freedom of expression remains protected.

Let’s Make a Little Trouble

Dreyfus is one of those people trying to fight for privacy but also for change. She’s used the available software tools or even created new ones to advance civilization a little more. To quote her :





“Civilization advances slowly, and traditionally it is human rights campaigners, free-thinking academics and community activists who propel it forward. Society often resists these gingerly-placed prods, and the entrenched moguls punish those who dare to upset the status quo. They label the activists as trouble-makers or whistle-blowers to justify misusing them. Where there is injustice, we like to upset the status quo too, and to support others who want to do the same. Our motto is ‘let's make a little trouble’ (...) Feel free to make a little trouble yourself.”





In a world where fighting injustice could be punished, Obyte offers a powerful tool for making change. Its fully decentralized nature removes middlemen and big power centers, providing individuals with true autonomy. Just as civil rights activists and whistleblowers confront unfairness, Obyte empowers anyone to disrupt established systems, free from censorship or interference.









By offering, among other features, a decentralized cryptocurrency, smart contracts , encrypted messaging, and even a privacy coin ( Blackbytes ), Obyte enables secure, anonymous communication and transactions, perfect for those who wish to challenge oppressive structures or simply protect their own right to privacy and online freedom.





The network’s absence of centralized control makes it an ideal platform for activists, free thinkers, and average users to collaborate, exchange ideas, and drive societal progress without fear of retribution. Let’s make a little trouble!

Read more from Cypherpunks Write Code series:





Featured Vector Image by Garry Killian/ Freepik