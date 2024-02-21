Cypherpunks Write Code: Nick Szabo, Smart Contracts, and BitGold

Do you know why April 5 is like a funny date in the crypto world? Because it’s the birthday of Satoshi Nakamoto, the Bitcoin creator. And it’s also the birthday of Nick Szabo, the creator of smart contracts and the coin BitGold, a precursor of Bitcoin. A lot of people think this isn’t just a coincidence, not to mention the same initials (SN), and Szabo could be Nakamoto himself. He’s denied it repeatedly, though.
Nick Szabo was born in 1964 in the United States and got a computer science degree from the University of Washington in 1989. He also has a Juris Doctor (law) degree from George Washington University, and an honorary professorship at the Universidad Francisco Marroquín from Guatemala. He can boast about an impressive publication history about computer science, laws, cryptography, and other topics on
We basically know nothing about his private life, just like we don’t know a lot about many other cypherpunks. Of course, Szabo is
According to a brief
In 1994, Szabo first
Szabo considered the digital cash protocols of the time and POS terminals as rudimentary smart contracts. More about the concept and its potential use cases would be published by Szabo in the following years, laying the foundation for the platforms we know today.
As the years passed, smart contracts expanded beyond digital cash, showcasing their potential to revolutionize commercial transactions. Fast forward to the present, and we witness the integration of smart contracts in numerous industries, from decentralized finance (DeFi) to global supply chains and smart property. Crypto ecosystems like Ethereum and
Obyte, indeed, went a step beyond by releasing
Besides the innovation of smart contracts, Szabo also designed a theoretical decentralized virtual currency, called BitGold. The idea
“The problem, in a nutshell, is that our money currently depends on trust in a third party for its value (...) It would be very nice if there were a protocol whereby unforgeably costly bits could be created online with minimal dependence on trusted third parties, and then securely stored, transferred, and assayed with similar minimal trust. BitGold. My proposal for bit gold is based on computing a string of bits from a string of challenge bits, using functions called variously "client puzzle function," "proof of work function," or "secure benchmark function." The resulting string of bits is the proof of work.”
He also describes how every transaction would be registered in a “chain of digital signatures” securely timestamped and distributed among several servers. He even mentions a “bit gold miner” earning substantial profits from it. However, this idea was never implemented.
Interestingly enough, Szabo
BitGold wasn’t exactly decentralized, or at least not fully decentralized. The design included a Proof-of-Work (PoW) system, just like Bitcoin, which implies the involvement of miners —a type of middlemen. Nevertheless, it was an important step into a more decentralized future, an initial solution to minimize the dependency on trusted third parties like governments and banks.
Szabo likely knows this, because he’s been very involved in the cryptocurrency world. He’s a usual attendant in crypto events and podcasts, and has been working with at least one more crypto company over the years (Vaurum), as it was mentioned by NYT. He also founded
Years ago, he
The pursuit for real decentralization continues. In this vein, we can say that Obyte is an alternative without middlemen, and, therefore, without censorship and external control. We don’t have miners or “validators,” but a
Once someone sends a transaction to the DAG, it is registered there forever, without interference of any kind. We’re already moving towards trust-minimization ideals, and we've minimized trust further than other projects. On this path, Obyte is still working to improve the
Featured Vector Image by Garry Killian /
Nick Szabo Photograph by Swiss Re /