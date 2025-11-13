Cypherpunks vs Regulators: Who Reigns Over Privacy?

Privacy has always lived in tension between personal freedom and public order. Cypherpunks and other activists see it as a shield for the individual. Regulators see it as a system to prevent abuse in some cases (as in data protection laws), but they can also be concerned about the potential abuses that total privacy could enable. Both parties claim to protect people, but from opposite directions. The cypherpunks write code to keep central parties out (including governments), while regulators write laws to keep chaos out —or sometimes just to benefit a few at the detriment of others, though. Most of us are caught somewhere between those two firewalls, trying to use technology without giving up too much of ourselves.This tug-of-war isn’t abstract anymore. It shapes the tools we use every day, from encrypted chats to digital currencies. Who wins in the end is actually up to all of us. Most of us are caught somewhere between those two firewalls, trying to use technology without giving up too much of ourselves. Who Are the Cypherpunks? Before “crypto” became a buzzword for tokens and trading, it was about cryptography itself. In the early 1990s, a small group of digital rebels called the cypherpunks began coding ways to defend privacy online, going as far as defying laws against encryption. They shared the belief that privacy wasn’t granted by governments but enforced by math. Their principles were captured in A Cypherpunk’s Manifesto, where Eric Hughes wrote that privacy means controlling how much of yourself you reveal. laws against encryption laws against encryption Eric Hughes Eric Hughes “Privacy is necessary for an open society in the electronic age. Privacy is not secrecy. A private matter is something one doesn't want the whole world to know, but a secret matter is something one doesn't want anybody to know. Privacy is the power to selectively reveal oneself to the world.” “Privacy is necessary for an open society in the electronic age. Privacy is not secrecy. A private matter is something one doesn't want the whole world to know, but a secret matter is something one doesn't want anybody to know. Privacy is the power to selectively reveal oneself to the world.” This mindset created tools like PGP for secure communication and later inspired privacy coins such as Monero and Zcash. To cypherpunks, code was a form of resistance. They saw encryption as armor for free expression and personal sovereignty. Governments might legislate, but software could quietly rewrite the rules. Their work didn’t just protect data; it reshaped how the Internet treats identity and trust. Whether celebrated as pioneers or feared as idealists, cypherpunks made one thing clear: privacy was no longer a privilege. It could be programmed. This mindset created tools like PGP for secure communication and later inspired privacy coins such as Monero and Zcash. privacy coins privacy coins To cypherpunks To cypherpunks Regulators’ Toolkit While cypherpunks were turning encryption into a movement, regulators were setting digital ground rules of their own. The European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) became a global benchmark, forcing companies to handle personal data with consent and care. For regulators, privacy is a right protected through transparency, not secrecy. Citizens should know who uses their information and why. GDPR GDPR Other agencies, like the U.S. Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), approach privacy through another lens: financial integrity. Their goal is to prevent anonymous systems from enabling fraud or money laundering. Governments argue that without oversight, the same tools protecting citizens could hide criminals. Their goal is to prevent anonymous systems from enabling fraud or money laundering. From this view, privacy is a balancing act between individual autonomy and collective safety. Compliance isn’t a punishment; it’s the price of trust. Yet cypherpunks would say that this kind of oversight quietly undermines privacy itself. The conflict, born decades ago, continues to evolve with every new protocol and platform that challenges the old rules. And the truth is: everyone has their own agenda. That includes governments. Where Ideals and Rules Collide Privacy’s biggest battles often erupt when ideals meet institutions. One of the most famous cases happened in 2013, when Edward Snowden revealed massive surveillance programs by the US National Security Agency (NSA). He exposed how governments, and the United States in particular, were collecting global communications data. Those disclosures reignited the debate over whether “security” justifies surveillance. Another big example is Tornado Cash, a crypto mixer that lets users hide the origin of funds on Ethereum. Its creators can be considered cypherpunks. In 2022, OFAC sanctioned this mixer, claiming it helped launder billions linked to North Korea. Critics saw it as criminalizing code. Tornado Cash Tornado Cash considered cypherpunks considered cypherpunks When a U.S. court overturned those sanctions, the message was mixed: regulators could act, but their reach had limits. In the Netherlands, a Tornado Cash developer was later sentenced to over five years anyway, showing how blurry the line is between responsibility and repression. When a U.S. court overturned those sanctions, the message was mixed: regulators could act, but their reach had limits overturned overturned sentenced sentenced This tension around privacy continues worldwide today. The UK’s recent proposal to force Apple to allow “lawful access” to the encrypted content of its users shows how far the demand for visibility can go. They dropped the proposal to access global content, but now are pushing to access the content of British users. There’s no denying that governments see such measures as necessary. If to fight crimes or accumulate more power, they wouldn’t really admit it. dropped dropped are pushing are pushing Meanwhile, privacy advocates see these drastic measures for what they are: backdoors to mass surveillance. Each case redraws the same old line: how much privacy can society afford before it becomes a risk to the eyes of the powerful? Who Controls Privacy? This question can be tricky. Every time governments impose rules on encryption or data handling, they set boundaries on how private citizens can be… and that comes with resistance. That’s how cypherpunks came to be, indeed. Regulation supporters argue that limits prevent abuse and keep communication systems from becoming black markets. Critics answer that once those limits exist, they never stop expanding. The more surveillance becomes normalized, the less privacy remains. The less privacy offered, the greater public discontent. Then comes resistance, in this case in the form of code, to regain control. Will iCloud show all your data to governments? Well. We can choose another service, this time encrypted, without asking permission. It’s not even illegal. The more surveillance becomes normalized, the less privacy remains. The less privacy offered, the greater public discontent. Then comes resistance, in this case in the form of code, to regain control. Groups like the Electronic Frontier Foundation (created by a cypherpunk, indeed) and Privacy International (ironically, based in London) have spent years fighting to prevent those boundaries from closing in too tightly. They push for policies that respect security needs without silencing privacy innovators. But the tug-of-war is constant. Regulators want measurable compliance; privacy advocates want unbreakable autonomy. created by a cypherpunk created by a cypherpunk Privacy International Privacy International Both sides insist they serve the public good. What’s clear is that privacy isn’t a permanent right but a moving target, constantly tested by new technologies and global politics. In the end, it’s the final users who must choose what to use to preserve their privacy and speak out against restrictive or invasive regulations. What’s clear is that privacy isn’t a permanent right but a moving target Privacy As a Spectrum Between total anonymity and full transparency lies a growing effort to make privacy adjustable rather than absolute —not everyone has the same privacy needs, after all. Some projects embrace that idea by giving users control over how visible their data or transactions are. Obyte, for instance, is a decentralized platform built on a Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) instead of a blockchain. Obyte Obyte It lets users choose between using private tokens like Blackbytes for their transfers, or transparent tokens like GBYTE. Besides, users can create customized assets that can be tailored for regulated uses. That choice turns financial privacy into a personal decision, not a fixed rule. It lets users choose between using private tokens like Blackbytes for their transfers, or transparent tokens like GBYTE Blackbytes Blackbytes customized assets customized assets We must say that neither side fully wins in this story. Regulators, courts, coders, and common citizens all shape outcomes together, whether through sanctions, rulings, innovations, or even protests. Privacy isn’t owned by anyone; it’s negotiated through these interactions. For technologists, the takeaway is to design with privacy-by-default and transparency-by-choice. For policymakers, it’s to set clear standards without criminalizing the tools that protect people. Civil society can keep both sides honest, demanding fairness while defending freedom. If privacy once meant hiding from the world, now it means choosing how to participate in it. That choice is power. Featured Vector Image by jcomp / Freepik Featured Vector Image by jcomp / Freepik Featured Vector Image by jcomp / Freepik Freepik Freepik