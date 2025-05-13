Canelo Álvarez Joins 1win As Global Ambassador After Historic Title Victory

Willemstad, Curaçao, May 12th, 2025/Chainwire/-- 1win.com proudly announced its global partnership with boxing superstar Canelo Álvarez. The news comes after Álvarez’s high-stakes historic IBF super middleweight title win. On May 3, 2025, Álvarez delivered a commanding performance, reclaiming the IBF belt and solidifying his status as the undisputed super middleweight champion.





Already holding the WBA, WBC, and WBO titles, Álvarez’s victory marks a major moment in boxing history—one that 1win.com is thrilled to be part of. With this deal, 1win.com steps into Canelo’s corner not just as a sponsor but as a long-term partner. Both sides say the partnership is built on shared values like discipline, performance, and pushing limits in sport.





“When we talk about champions, we talk about people like Saul Álvarez! A fighter who went from a farm near Guadalajara to the absolute top of world boxing. A legend in and out of the ring—and now, the official ambassador of 1win. Not just because he is a legend, but because his mindset—focus, discipline, drive—is exactly what we believe in,” said the owner and CEO of 1win.com in his statement posted on Telegram .





“Canelo chooses victory, while 1win chooses the best!”Álvarez himself shared his excitement about the new collaboration on his social media, saying, “I am proud to announce my official partnership with 1win—a global brand established for champions. Just like in boxing, success takes focus, strategy, and passion—and 1win brings that same winning energy. Get ready for exclusive content, exciting challenges, and big surprises. Let’s take the ultimate gaming to the next level—together with 1win!”





Álvarez joins the growing roster of 1win.com’s global ambassadors, including cricket star David Warner and actor Johnny Sins. Earlier in April 2025, the brand collaborated with MMA icon Conor McGregor, reaffirming its commitment to engaging with the world's top talents across sports and entertainment.





Founded in 2016, 1win.com is recognized for its sports betting, online gaming, and casino offerings, topped with active support of traditional sports, esports, and charity initiatives.





These days, 1win.com continues to innovate in the iGaming space as a leading crypto casino. The platform offers super-fast deposits and withdrawals in as little as 90 seconds via USDT (trc 20), setting a new standard in convenience and speed. Supported cryptocurrencies include Bitcoin, USDT, USDC, Ethereum, Tron, Litecoin, Monero, Dogecoin, Bitcoin Cash, Dash, Zcash, Stellar, Ripple, and BNB, making 1win a top choice for crypto-savvy players worldwide. For more information, users can visit www.1win.com .

