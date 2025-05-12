AB DAO And AB Charity Foundation To Build a Trustworthy Infrastructure For Global Philanthropy

by ChainwireMay 12th, 2025
AB DAO and the AB Charity Foundation co-hosted the inaugural "Tech-Driven Philanthropy Closed-Door Forum" in Dublin, Ireland. The forum was chaired by Mr. Bertie Ahern, Chairman of the AB charity foundation.

AB DAO And AB Charity Foundation To Build a Trustworthy Infrastructure For Global Philanthropy
Chainwire HackerNoon profile picture
Dublin, Ireland, May 12th, 2025/Chainwire/--AB DAO and the AB Charity Foundation co-hosted the inaugural "Tech-Driven Philanthropy Closed-Door Forum" in Dublin, Ireland, marking a major milestone in their joint mission to reshape the global philanthropic landscape through technology and trust.


The forum was chaired by Mr. Bertie Ahern, Chairman of the AB Charity Foundation, former Prime Minister of Ireland, and former President of the European Council. In his keynote speech, titled "Technology and Trust – A New Order for Philanthropy", Mr. Ahern emphasized the importance of building trustworthy systems for public good in the digital age.

Distinguished guests included H.E. Olusegun Obasanjo, former President of Nigeria and former Chairperson of the African Union, and Mr. Malcolm Byrne, Irish Member of Parliament and Chairman of the Committee on Artificial Intelligence.


Together, participants explored how emerging technologies like blockchain and AI can empower global well-being and enhance transparency in philanthropy.


Mr. Anthony Tsang, representing the AB public blockchain, presented the latest technological breakthroughs, including the high-performance mainnet, the AB Connect cross-chain protocol, and the Universal Transfer Protocol, which enables gas-free transactions. His presentation outlined AB DAO's long-term vision to build a globally compliant infrastructure for philanthropy powered by decentralized technology.

Key proposals from the forum will be consolidated by the AB Charity Foundation and submitted to the United Nations and global partner networks, continuing the joint effort to drive "technology for good" in real-world initiatives.

About AB Charity Foundation

The AB Charity Foundation is a legally registered entity in Ireland, holding full EU legal status. Supported by AB DAO’s technology and funding, the Foundation is committed to building transparent, traceable global philanthropic infrastructure using blockchain and AI.

More information at: www.ab.org

Contact

Yvette

AB Foundation

[email protected]

This story was published as a press release by Chainwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program.





