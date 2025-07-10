AI Replaced My Job… So I Let It Manage My Schedule Too

👁️‍🗨️ Intro.: Pink Slip to Prompt Engineering

I did not think that AI would affect my career upside down so fast. One day I was working on SEO campaigns, copywriting, and playing with spreadsheets. The latter, my company thought that ChatGPT and automation tools could replace me: 70 percent of my work could be done be ChatGPT and automation tools, faster, cheaper, and more polite.

I was in panic at first. and then I became interested.

AI would tell me that: when it was possible to replace my job with AI, could it also manage my everyday life than me?

Therefore, I tried it.





Experiment: Leaving it to the Machines to Control

Mission: Have AI take care of my life during 30 days.

They include: ChatGPT-4o, Notion AI, Google Calendar, Zapier, and Reclaim.ai

Rules:

There was nothing in the form of a manual scheduling

AI determines how I should do my work, breaks, meals, and learning

periods

4 AI schedules exercises, meetings, even going to bed



Week 1 The Overachiever Robot

My schedule that AI took the original stab at was… intense.

I was ready to do some deep work as I felt mentally primed at 8:00 AM.

I was behind at 8.05.

It gave me a day full of Pomodoro work blocks, described as low-context switching, hydrating, 12-minute meditation, and even proposed to send a cold-email to three different people on LinkedIn to create the diversification of my network.

It was a case of talking about some productivity-driven boss... who does not sleep and/or relax.

Yet surprisingly it worked.

There was more done in a day than I was doing in three.

With the exception that I was tired.





Week 2: Burnout Scouted... by a Bot?

Halfway through week two, I explained to ChatGPT that I was burnout.

It stopped -in an AI manner- and restructured my calendar to have less cognitive load spikes. It introduced walks. Switched to async notes instead of meetings. Spread out the practice of active rest. I laughed. And yet from time to time also it served.

I began to notice something: AI does not only copy our job, it is changing the way we use, and experience time.

It was not only that I was doing work more efficiently, but more purposefully.





WEEK 3: THE HUMAN ALGORITHM

That is where the ghostly parts came in.

I told my AI assistant that I did not feel well and it responded with,

Are you anxious, overwhelmed or mentally scattered?

I pressed in the words, All three.

It started off with an adaptive mindfulness routine, rescheduled my day so that I could postpone non-time-dependent tasks, and even reminded me that I can do this with a 4:30 PM 4:30 PM Youve got this Protect You trademark slogan.

That is what caught my eye.

AI had not been able to feel. It pretended that it cared.

and strangely enough, it made me take care of my time as well.





What I Learned In 30 Days of AI Life Management

AI is not only stealing jobs, but it is changing your patterns. I was used to fill my day. This is because now I structure my focus. Majority of us cannot manage time. AI isn’t. It lacks emotion, is objective, and it is appallingly effective at time blocking. Productivity is dying at the hands of context-switching. I did not prefer mono-tasking, but AI pushed me into it, and I loved it. I was taught how to say no. The optimization of my priorities by AI showed me that I did not have to attend numerous meetings. Ironically, I now feel as a human. Allowing AI to operate the machine aspect of my life allowed me to get creative once again.

Tools I Worked With (In the Event You Would like to Attempt This)

ChatGPT-4o: to create a schedule, get motivation, and even light therapy recommendations.

Reclaim.ai: The software is linked to Google Calendar so that it creates dynamic time blocking

Notion AI: It allows journaling, to-dos, and energy tracking

Zapier: automated inputs of ChatGPT to apps

Toggl Track: To gauge the amount of time spent before and after the takeover of AI





Would I Have AI control My Life Once More?

Yes, but within bounds.

AI provided me with the form, and I was still required to provide content.

It is not going to explain the reasons you make your decisions. It will however ensure that you do it effectively.

Something that began as a joke, a reminder, a play on words, was reborn, or rather rebooted one can say.

It is not of my work, it is of my time relationship.





Final Thought

The End in Mind It seems that the more extensive the backfiring of the anger, the greater its potential to produce even greater backfiring in the future. And realistically, who among us as a friend has never contributed to anger backfiring? All that said, there is reason to believe that anger can be stopped, marooned in futility. It appears that the more we allow someone to get away with anger, whether child or adult, the more we give it a chance to backfire back in the future. Now the futility is upon us we lose ourselves in this futile activity and self reference in so AI did not only take my job. It reminded me how automated most of my life already was - without me even knowing about it. Perhaps, the true productivity trick is not to eliminate humans and use AI… Perhaps, it is the process of learning to be more human by discarding the mechanistic nature of our personalities.





Want to Try It?

Experiment and give your AI access to your calendar and see what happens after a week.

Not forever. Only an experiment.

You may find that it is not the matter of what AI takes over - It is what it discloses.