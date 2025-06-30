a16z Thinks Controversial Startup Cluely Is the Future of AI





Quick Summary

Cluely, the startup promising to “cheat on everything,” just raised $15 million from a16z (Andreessen Horowitz) .



. The company hasn’t launched a real product yet but is already making headlines with viral content.



a16z partner Bryan Kim says speed and attentionmatter more than polished products in today’s AI world.



Cluely’s marketing may be controversial, but it’s working — and that’s the point.



Meet Cluely: The Startup That’s Breaking the Rules

Cluely is a bold, new AI startup. It claims to help people “cheat” at everything — from dating to conversations — using artificial intelligence.

Its messaging is intentionally provocative. The company grabbed attention by launching a video where its founder, Roy Lee, used AI to fake knowledge on a date.

Many people called the idea unethical. Others just didn’t take it seriously.

But venture capital giant Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) saw something different: a brilliant, high-speed attention machine that’s built for the AI era.

Why a16z Invested Despite the Backlash

As soon as a16z’s Bryan Kim saw Cluely’s buzz online, he was intrigued. He hadn’t even met the founder yet, but he could tell the company was onto something.

Here’s what Kim believes:

“In AI, the product alone isn’t enough anymore. You need speed. You need momentum.”

In the past, startups focused on crafting the perfect product. But now, in the fast-moving AI world, that strategy may not work.

If OpenAI or another big player builds the same feature, your startup could instantly become irrelevant.

So Kim flipped his thinking. What matters now, he says, is how fast you can move, both in building and in capturing attention.

Momentum Is the New Moat

In a recent blog post and podcast episode, Kim explained his new startup theory:

“For consumer AI startups, momentum is the moat.”

That means instead of trying to slowly build a flawless product, founders should focus on generating interest and speed from day one.

When he finally met Roy Lee and saw Cluely’s customer growth — even without a full product — Kim knew this was the kind of founder he’d been thinking about.

Cluely’s Viral Playbook: Rage-Bait and Attention Hacking

So how did Cluely make such a big splash without a working app?

Lee’s answer: viral science.

He studied how TikTok and Instagram promote posts. His takeaway?

“Algorithms love controversy.”

Instead of trying to sound smart or polished, Lee posts content designed to trigger debate — especially on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn.

And it works. Every time Cluely posts something outrageous or attention-grabbing, the internet reacts. Some love it. Others hate it. But everyone talks about it.

No Real Product Yet — But Still Winning

Here’s the wildest part: Cluely didn’t even have a real product when it first launched back in April.

The viral dating video? Mostly scripted.

Still, that video and its bold claims got people talking. And as Lee puts it:

“We’re earlier than most YC startups — and we’re getting more views than all of them.”

That kind of momentum is rare. And for Kim and a16z, it’s exactly the kind of energy today’s AI startups need.

The Product Is Coming — Soon

So what is Cluely actually building?

Lee hasn’t shared full details yet. But the official launch is set for Friday, June 27 — and expectations are high.

By building buzz first, Cluely hopes to launch into a much larger and already engaged audience.

Building While Falling

Bryan Kim summed it up like this:

“You have to build the plane while falling off the cliff.”

That sounds risky — and it is. But in today’s fast-changing AI space, taking bold steps might be the only way to survive.

Cluely is betting that speed, boldness, and attention will give it the edge — even before the tech is fully in place.

Key Takeaways

Cluely raised $15 million from Andreessen Horowitz before launching a full product.



from Andreessen Horowitz before launching a full product. The startup uses controversial, viral marketing to stand out in a crowded AI space.



to stand out in a crowded AI space. a16z believes that momentum and speed matter more than polished products in the AI era.



in the AI era. Cluely’s founder, Roy Lee, says controversy triggers algorithms — and that’s intentional.



— and that’s intentional. The product launches officially on June 27. Whether it lives up to the hype is yet to be seen.



Final Thoughts

Cluely might be one of the most unconventional AI startups we’ve seen this year. It’s betting big on attention — and so is one of the world’s top VC firms.

If it works, Cluely could become a blueprint for how AI startups launch in 2025 and beyond. If it crashes, it’ll still be a lesson in how far bold marketing can take you — even without a finished product.