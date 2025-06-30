Trump Says TikTok Might Finally Be Sold — But He’s Keeping Names Secret for Now

TikTok could be getting a new owner soon — at least, that’s what Donald Trump is saying.





In a Sunday morning interview on Fox News, the former president claimed that a group of “very wealthy people” is ready to buy TikTok. But he didn’t drop any names. Not yet.





“We have a buyer for TikTok, by the way,” Trump said, before adding that the deal might still need China’s approval. “I think President Xi will probably do it,” he added.

So, What’s the Deal?

To put it simply: TikTok has been under fire in the U.S. for a while. Lawmakers are worried that its Chinese parent company, ByteDance, might be too close to China’s government. The fear? That TikTok could hand over U.S. user data or be used to spread propaganda.





That’s why there’s been serious talk — for years now — about forcing ByteDance to either sell the app to American buyers or face a ban in the U.S.





Trump was one of the first big voices pushing for a sale back when he was in office. And now, he says a deal might finally be happening.

Who’s Buying It?

Good question. Trump didn’t say.

He just called them “very wealthy people” and said he’d tell us more in — you guessed it — two weeks. That’s kind of become his go-to timeline for announcements.





There have been rumors in the past. He’s floated the idea of Larry Ellison (Oracle’s co-founder) or even Elon Musk stepping in. But it sounds like Musk isn’t really in the mix anymore.

What Happens If It Gets Sold?

If this sale goes through, it could mean big changes for how TikTok operates in the U.S.





Here’s what might happen:

User data could be stored and managed in the U.S.



American investors might have more control over what’s shown on the platform.



The app could avoid being banned altogether.



For content creators and businesses who use TikTok every day, that’s a huge deal. A ban would be a major blow to millions of users who rely on it for income, marketing, or just everyday entertainment.

Still, A Lot Is Up in the Air

It’s not the first time Trump has teased a TikTok deal. Back in January, he mentioned an idea where the U.S. government would somehow end up owning 50% of the app through a joint venture. That never happened.





So, will this new sale actually go through? It’s hard to say. Even if Trump is telling the truth, there’s still a long way to go.

China might not approve the sale.



ByteDance hasn’t confirmed anything.



And we don’t even know who the buyers are yet.



Why This Matters

TikTok isn’t just a fun app anymore. It’s a cultural powerhouse.





With over 170 million users in the U.S., it’s where trends are born, businesses are launched, and political conversations happen.





So, what happens next will affect:

Creators who make money on the platform



who make money on the platform Brands t hat advertise there



hat advertise there Policymakers who are still figuring out how to regulate social media



who are still figuring out how to regulate social media Every day users who just love scrolling their FYP

In Short

Here’s a quick summary of what’s going on:

Trump says a buyer is lined up to purchase TikTok.



He didn’t say who they are but promised to reveal it “in two weeks.”



China might need to sign off on the deal.



Previous sale ideas (like involving Elon Musk or Larry Ellison) didn’t pan out.



TikTok is still under pressure in the U.S. due to security concerns.



A sale could help avoid a nationwide ban —but only if everything goes smoothly.

Final Thoughts

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard big promises about TikTok’s future — and it might not be the last. But if Trump’s claims are true, we could finally see a deal that puts TikTok under new ownership.





For now, it’s all just talk. But stay tuned — if Trump’s “two weeks” timeline holds up, we might get answers soon.