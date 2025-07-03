194 reads

Grammarly Expands into AI Email with Superhuman Acquisition

by Tech ThrilledJuly 3rd, 2025
Read on Terminal Reader
Read this story w/o Javascript
tldt arrow

Too Long; Didn't Read

Grammarly has acquired AI email startup Superhuman to expand its suite of productivity tools. Learn how this strategic move enhances writing, communication.

People Mentioned

Mention Thumbnail
Mention Thumbnail

Companies Mentioned

Mention Thumbnail
Mention Thumbnail
featured image - Grammarly Expands into AI Email with Superhuman Acquisition
Tech Thrilled HackerNoon profile picture


Grammarly has officially acquired Superhuman, the popular AI-powered email client, to boost its productivity suite and deepen its focus on AI-driven communication.

The deal was announced on Tuesday. While financial terms weren’t shared, the move signals Grammarly’s growing ambition to reshape how professionals write, work, and connect — especially over email.

Why Grammarly Bought Superhuman

Email remains one of the most-used tools in the workplace — and Grammarly wants to make it smarter.

Grammarly CEO Shishir Mehrotra explained the strategic reason behind the deal:

“Email isn’t just another app — it’s where professionals spend much of their day. Superhuman lets us add an entirely new space for AI agents to help people collaborate and get things done.”

By bringing in Superhuman’s tech and team, Grammarly can better support professionals with AI tools right inside their inbox.

What Is Superhuman?

Superhuman is a premium email client designed to make communication faster and smarter.


  • Founded by Rahul VohraVivek Sodera, and Conrad Irwin
  • Raised over $114 million from top investors like Andreessen Horowitz (a16z)IVP, and Tiger Global
  • Valued at $825 million, according to Traxcn
  • Known for AI featureslike smart replies, automatic scheduling, and message sorting

Superhuman recently launched AI-powered updates to simplify how users manage email — making it a perfect fit for Grammarly’s vision.

What Happens Next?

What Happens Next?

Superhuman’s team — including CEO Rahul Vohra — is joining Grammarly as part of the acquisition.

Vohra shared his excitement about the next phase:

“Email is still the top communication tool for billions. With Grammarly, we’ll improve Superhuman and also build new ways for AI agents to work together across all your daily communication apps.”

Grammarly said it will continue investing in the Superhuman experience, while also building new AI email features based on Superhuman’s technology.

Grammarly’s Bigger AI Push

This isn’t Grammarly’s first big move to expand beyond writing suggestions.


  • In 2023, Grammarly acquired Coda, a collaborative productivity platform
  • Coda’s co-founder, Shishir Mehrotra, was promoted to **CEO of Grammarly
  • In May 2025, Grammarly raised $1 billion from General Catalyst through a non-dilutive deal, meaning they didn’t give up equity. Instead, they’ll pay a portion of revenue earned using the investment.

Together, these moves show Grammarly is building a broader AI-powered productivity ecosystem, where tools like writing, editing, scheduling, and email come together.

Why This Deal Matters

Email is still where most of us do our work. By combining Grammarly’s writing expertise with Superhuman’s smart email tools, this deal brings us one step closer to truly intelligent, automated communication.

With both companies aligned on making professionals more productive, the future looks bright for AI in your inbox.

Quick Takeaways

✅ Grammarly acquired Superhuman, a leading AI email app
💼 Superhuman waslast valued at $825M, backed by top VCs
📧 Email is atop use casefor Grammarly users
🤖 Grammarly plans to use Superhuman to build smart AI email tools
📈 Part of Grammarly’slarger strategyto expand into AI productivity apps
🧑‍💻 Superhuman CEO and team arejoining Grammarly

Databricks <> AWS Marketplace
L O A D I N G
. . . comments & more!

About Author

Tech Thrilled HackerNoon profile picture
Tech Thrilled@techthrilled
At TechThrilled, we bring you deeply explained, easy-to-understand content on the latest in AI, cybersecurity, blockchai
Read my storiesLearn More

TOPICS

purcat-imgmachine-learning#artificial-intelligence#data-security#grammarly-acquisition#superhuman-email-app#ai-productivity-tools#smart-email-client#ai-powered-communication#grammarly-superhuman-deal

THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

Arweave
Arweave
Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
Read this story w/o Javascript Lite
Also published here
Hackernoon
Bsky

RELATED STORIES

Article Thumbnail
Latent Space Interpolation Is Powering the Next Wave of Generative AI
by techthrilled
Jun 17, 2025
#artificial-intelligence
Article Thumbnail
iCopify.com: The Scam Factory for Paid Links with Faked SEO Metrics
by technologynews
Aug 19, 2024
#seo
Article Thumbnail
Why AI Fails Can Be More Important Than Its Successes
by adrien-book
Sep 30, 2024
#ai
Article Thumbnail
The Noonification: Use This 7-Step McKinsey Framework to Solve Any Problem (1/10/2023)
by noonification
Jan 10, 2023
#noonification
Article Thumbnail
The Noonification: A Taxonomy of Inclusiveness (1/11/2024)
by noonification
Jan 11, 2024
#noonification
Join HackerNoonloading
Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas

Trending Topics

blockchaincryptocurrencyhackernoon-top-storyprogrammingsoftware-developmenttechnologystartuphackernoon-booksBitcoinbooks