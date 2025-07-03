Grammarly Expands into AI Email with Superhuman Acquisition





Grammarly has officially acquired Superhuman, the popular AI-powered email client, to boost its productivity suite and deepen its focus on AI-driven communication.

The deal was announced on Tuesday. While financial terms weren’t shared, the move signals Grammarly’s growing ambition to reshape how professionals write, work, and connect — especially over email.

Why Grammarly Bought Superhuman

Email remains one of the most-used tools in the workplace — and Grammarly wants to make it smarter.

Grammarly CEO Shishir Mehrotra explained the strategic reason behind the deal:

“Email isn’t just another app — it’s where professionals spend much of their day. Superhuman lets us add an entirely new space for AI agents to help people collaborate and get things done.”

By bringing in Superhuman’s tech and team, Grammarly can better support professionals with AI tools right inside their inbox.

What Is Superhuman?

Superhuman is a premium email client designed to make communication faster and smarter.





Founded by Rahul Vohra , Vivek Sodera , and Conrad Irwin

, , and Conrad Irwin Raised over $114 million from top investors like Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) , IVP , and Tiger Global

from top investors like , , and Tiger Global Valued at $825 million , according to Traxcn

, according to Traxcn Known for AI featureslike smart replies, automatic scheduling, and message sorting



Superhuman recently launched AI-powered updates to simplify how users manage email — making it a perfect fit for Grammarly’s vision.

What Happens Next?

Superhuman’s team — including CEO Rahul Vohra — is joining Grammarly as part of the acquisition.

Vohra shared his excitement about the next phase:

“Email is still the top communication tool for billions. With Grammarly, we’ll improve Superhuman and also build new ways for AI agents to work together across all your daily communication apps.”

Grammarly said it will continue investing in the Superhuman experience, while also building new AI email features based on Superhuman’s technology.

Grammarly’s Bigger AI Push

This isn’t Grammarly’s first big move to expand beyond writing suggestions.





In 2023 , Grammarly acquired Coda , a collaborative productivity platform

, Grammarly acquired , a collaborative productivity platform Coda’s co-founder, Shishir Mehrotra , was promoted to **CEO of Grammarly

, was promoted to **CEO of Grammarly In May 2025, Grammarly raised $1 billion from General Catalyst through a non-dilutive deal, meaning they didn’t give up equity. Instead, they’ll pay a portion of revenue earned using the investment.



Together, these moves show Grammarly is building a broader AI-powered productivity ecosystem, where tools like writing, editing, scheduling, and email come together.

Why This Deal Matters

Email is still where most of us do our work. By combining Grammarly’s writing expertise with Superhuman’s smart email tools, this deal brings us one step closer to truly intelligent, automated communication.

With both companies aligned on making professionals more productive, the future looks bright for AI in your inbox.

Quick Takeaways

✅ Grammarly acquired Superhuman, a leading AI email app

💼 Superhuman waslast valued at $825M, backed by top VCs

📧 Email is atop use casefor Grammarly users

🤖 Grammarly plans to use Superhuman to build smart AI email tools

📈 Part of Grammarly’slarger strategyto expand into AI productivity apps

🧑‍💻 Superhuman CEO and team arejoining Grammarly