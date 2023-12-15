Search icon
    A Tutorial On How to Build Your Own RAG and How to Run It Locally: Langchain + Ollama + Streamlit
    A Tutorial On How to Build Your Own RAG and How to Run It Locally: Langchain + Ollama + Streamlit

    To become familiar with RAG, I recommend going through these articles. This post, however, will skip the basics and guide you directly on building your own RAG application that can run locally on your laptop without any worries about data privacy and token cost. We will build an application that is something similar to ChatPDF but simpler. Where users can upload a PDF document and ask questions through a straightforward UI. Our tech stack is super easy with Langchain, Ollama, and Streamlit.

