Let's learn about via these 851 free stories. They are ordered by most time reading created on HackerNoon. Visit the to find the most read stories about any technology. Hackernoon Top Story /Learn Repo Want the Top Headlines on Hacker Noon Delivered to Your Inbox, Weekly? ➚ Subscribe to the Noonification! ➚ 1. The Linux Writing Contest by Linode and HackerNoon This one is for all the Linux lovers - Linode & HackerNoon are excited to host a Linux Writing Contest! 2. McKinsey’s “Agile Transformation Office” is the Final Nail in the Coffin The agile movement is now dead with the final blow dealt by McKinsey recently promoting an “agile transformation office”. 3. Spray, Pray, and Go Away: Investing is an Art It is the knowledge that I'm going to die that creates the focus that I bring to being alive. The urgency of accomplishment. 4. The Future of Gaming Writing Contest by Megafans x HackerNoon The Future of Gaming Writing Contest runs from April 1 to June 30th w/$5300 in cash prizes for the top 5 stories submitted each month. 5. 6 Best Open-Source Projects for Real-Time Face Recognition Real-time face recognition systems remain a very popular topic in computer vision, and a large number of companies have developed their own solutions to try and tap into the growing market. 6. 3 Flipper Zero Hacks to Wow Your Friends (and How They Work) It is theoretically possible to use these Flipper Zero hacks for nefarious purposes, including the tricks in this article. But you know…don’t do that. 7. dWeb Goes Mainstream: 7 Websites that are Better on the Blockchain You can now update your settings in Chrome or Firefox to connect to blockchain domains. Check out these seven examples to use for your decentralized websites. 8. Bear Market Mental Models - Are You Ready for the Next Bull Run? 15 lessons from Crypto Bear Market to improve your investment skills. Mental Models | Strategies | Frameworks | Guides | Tutorials | Crypto Investment TIPS 9. How To Destabilize Enemy Nations On A Tight Budget (Explained) Since the 2015 US election and 2016 Brexit referendum upsets, foreign influence on democratic elections has become a hot topic. On John Oliver’s Last Week Tonight, a segment explained the ease of tampering with voting machines which inspired me to write this article. Before I get into how easy and inexpensive it is to propagate disinformation on the internet, I’d like provide some background on why and how more nations will be entering the digital warfare space in the coming years. 10. The Best Practices for Front-End Development The Best Practices for Front-End Development 11. Nintendo Shuts Down Kickstarter Campaign For Violating Animal Crossing Copyrights A law firm acting for Nintendo of America has shut down a successful Kickstarter campaign for alleged breaches of copyright. According to the gaming giant, the fundraiser used characters and images from the Animal\nCrossing series without obtaining the necessary permission. 12. How to Make a Rockstar Github Profile README Show off your Github activity, latest blogs, Spotify streams, and much more with dynamically updating GitHub Profile READMEs! 13. How You Make Money From Building A Startup Last month, I resigned from the 2nd huge company I founded. I started both of these companies when they were nothing — neither had even launched when I got involved. Over time, I worked with my cofounders to build a full product, get traction, and raise substantial venture capital funding. 14. Object-oriented Programming vs. Functional Programming: Which Is Better? Let’s dive in to learn about object-oriented programming and functional programming. What is object-oriented programming/OOP? What's functional programming/FP? 15. I hacked 40,000 passwords with Python. Yours might've been one of them. Remember the good old days when you were passing love notes to your crush across the classroom? 16. The Key Metrics to Measure Blockchain Network Performance When everything works fine, you don't usually worry about blockchain testing. We will explain below why it's better not to shelve performance assessment, what metrics to use and make the most of it. Let's dive in. 17. How to Hack TikTok Accounts : 5 Common Vulnerabilities As TikTok has become a popular platform, it has also become an easy target for hackers. These are the 5 common vulnerabilities that can be used to hack TikTok. 18. YouTube Cartoon Featuring Creepy Bugs Bunny Copyright Claimed By Warner Bros. A dark parody cartoon depicting a washed-out Bugs Bunny as a sex offender has been hit with a DMCA complaint by Warner Bros. MeatCanyon, a channel with more than 66 million views, has responded with a new animation in which characters mourn his passing, stating that since Warner claimed the content as its own, they have now confirmed that "Bugs was a struggling rapist all along." 19. How to Build a WebAssembly Language for Fun and Profit: Parsing In the second article, we’ll cover the next phase of our compiler, parsing, to take the token stream generated by the lexer and converting it to an AST. 20. No-Code is Eating the World Recently, Amazon released a new tool, called Honeycode, which lets customers quickly build mobile and web applications — with no coding required. This came a few months after Google’s acquisition of the no-code mobile-app-building platform, AppSheet. While these moves surprised many, they’re in line with a larger trend I’ve observed, one that’s growing strong in all sectors, even amidst economic turmoil. 21. How I Use Notion to Manage My Relationship A list of reasons why you should try documenting your relationship on Notion 22. Set up Jenkins CI in Docker Container & Run Your Tests Inside Their Own Container [A How-To Guide] So you want to start testing your code? Good choice. Testing is a great way to make sure nothing breaks in deployment, and Jenkins makes it easy to automate this process. [23. How Did Kubernetes Win the Container Orchestration War?](https://hackernoon.com/how-did-kubernetes-win-the-container-orchestration-war-lp1l3x01) Kubernetes is now almost synonymous with container orchestration. A CNCF survey found that it is used in production by 78% of respondents. But it wasn't always like this. There used to be several big players in the field and there was talk in the industry of 'container orchestration wars.' 24. Why Software Testing is So Important It isn't about being diligent. It's because we've forgotten what we knew. 25. HackerNoon Raises $1M From Coil, Will Stream Micropayments from Readers to Writers via the Browser EDWARDS CO June 10, 2020 -- Hacker Noon, the technology publishing platform serving 4M readers per month, today announced a $1M strategic investment from Coil, the San Francisco-based startup designed to help creators monetize content and provide a premium experience to consumers. Additionally, the companies kicked off a three year partnership focused on Web Monetization for contributing writers. Web Monetization is an open specification that is freely available to any monetization service provider who wants to support sites like Hacker Noon. 26. Switching From Manual to Automated Crypto-Trading in 3 Steps Trading crypto manually sucks and you know it. Stop wasting your potential and make the transition once and for good. Here is how… 27. How To Use Guilds For Better Knowledge Transfer Between Engineers Hello, Hacker Noon people! Technology guilds are a popular but still fresh way of implementing communities of practices in companies. Still, there are many questions, especially related to guild responsibilities and organization. Together with Andrew Kozin, I've prepared this post for you as a summary of our personal experience and understanding of the role of a technology guild nowadays. 28. Monero Vs. ZCash: The Definitive Comparision Monero (XMR) and ZCash (ZEC) are the two most popular privacy-centric peer-to-peer crypto-networks of confidential value circulation (or crypto-hawalas, if you will). Although both in practice conceal sender, receiver, amounts and balances, they implement very different mechanisms and protocols and work in altogether different ways to achieve that. We've already covered both in two separate articles, but below we'll make a brief comparison between the two to get a better understanding of their properties in order to make more informed choices when to use which and the particular purposes best suited for each one of them. 29. Automate Your Amazon DynamoDB On-Demand Backup For Multiple Tables Using Serverless Lambda As we know with great power comes great responsibility, on-demand backups are the real saviour if your Dynamo DB got corrupted abruptly. Also, it helps you to meet the compliance requirements for the ages if your client keeps bothering you like your Ex. But I don't have the tenacity to initiate the Backup every day. Hence, I devise a Serverless solution for all the lazy people like me out there to automate the DynamoDB backup. Where, we can explicitly mention the backup intervals, table names and backup retention period. I have achieved this using a conjunction of AWS services like Cloudformation, Lambda and Cloudwatch. 30. Windows 11 Running Slow? Here's How to Improve SSD Performance Though solid-state drives (SSDs) are meant to be fast, even they have things that can slow them down. Here is a list of the best ways to optimize the speed of S 31. How to Hack Instagram: 5 Common Vulnerabilities There are 5 common methods attackers may use to hack Instagram accounts such as weak passwords, phishing email, OS vulnerabilities & zero day vulnerabilities. 32. Our Code Is Harming The Planet, We Need Carbon Aware Design Patterns Our Code Is Harming The Planet. Can Carbon Aware Design Patterns Help Us Fix It? 33. How to Print labels with TSPL and JavaScript Label printers can support programming languages like TSPL, ZPL, EPL, and so on. In this piece will take a look at building labels using TSPL commands 34. Uncover the Dark Side of Electric Vehicles High Electric Vehicle market penetration may look great on paper, but there is a sinister consequence lurking. 35. Gatsby.js vs. Next.js: The Best React Framework and Its Use Cases Gatsby.js vs. Next.js: Gatsby.js is better for static websites, while Next.js is better for dynamic or hybrid multi-user websites. 36. How To Code Gas-Less Tokens on Ethereum 37. "Ethereum will be Bigger than AWS, Azure and Google Combined" - Pekka Kelkka This article talks about regulations and why ethereum can be the computer of the world. 38. The Complete Story Behind the OneCoin Cryptocurrency Scam Perhaps some of you never heard of OneCoin nor about Dr. Ruja “Cryptoqueen” Ignatova. OneCoin took advantage of Bitcoin going mainstream in 2014 and scammed millions out of people oddly enough the story is not over to this day. 39. Social DAOs: An Essential Guide The best overview of all social DAOs that you haven't heard about yet to understand how social DAOs actually work, what they have in common and what's different 40. How to Hack Facebook Accounts: 5 Common Vulnerabilities in 2023 There are 5 common vulnerabilities that attackers can exploit to hack Facebook accounts. They include weak passwords, phishing, remote loggers, MITM, and DoS. 41. Open Source Blockchain Microservices To Help You Build Your Own The CEO of Koinos Group explains how Koinos is designed to support an experimental and iterative product development process like the Lean Startup 42. How to Send SMS Text Messages Using Python You can automate sending out SMS messages with any language. 43. Should Regulators License Blockchain Oracles? Blockchain oracles, or off-chain data providers, are key players in the blockchain ecosystem - wielding as much if not more power than miners and protocols developers. Often misunderstood and overlooked, they suffer from constant misuse and security vulnerabilities. Licensing and endorsing professional oracles is key to improving the overall health of the blockchain ecosystem. 44. How I Relocated to the US and Found a Job at Roku This post and the creation of the telegram channel were motivated by the lack of detailed information about interviews for Front-End engineers in the USA. 45. Can You Restore A Deleted Commit on Git? Git became already a standard in software engineering. There is no need to talk about the importance of the version control system nowadays. Even more, it is hard to imagine any kind of project without it. Constant changes to the code and continuous release cycles require that. 46. Chainlink Vs. Umbrella Network Vs. Kylin Network Vs. DIA Protocol: A Comparative Analysis Here, we will show you how each of these decentralized oracles was built and how it tries to make data access faster, cheaper, more reliable, and decentralized. 47. Why CyberKongz is the Most Undervalued Metaverse Play Right Now Here is a detailed analysis into why the CyberKongz is one of the most undervalued Metaverse plays right now. 48. How to Protect Your Netflix Account from Getting Hacked Netflix accounts getting hacked are the least bit of anyone’s concern. Not because it doesn’t mean anything to us, but we anticipate little harm from it. After all, what more can a hacker do than to watch a few titles, get to see their favorite shows or movies? But that’s not always the case. We have left this issue unsupervised for far too long, and there is harm more significant than we give credit for. 49. Is Cloud Gaming Doomed Because of Physics? Cloud gaming is a hot topic today but gamers speak negatively about input latency. I discuss the journey of input latency from cloud servers to users' monitors. 50. Ace Your Coding Interviews with These Free Courses from Stanford Technical interviews used to be a challenge for me. I have a bachelor’s degree in Electronics & Telecommunications and a master’s degree in Computer Science. 51. How to Actually Make Money in the Metaverse and Why 3D Modeling is the “Next Big Thing” Get rich quick in the metaverse! Learn how to do 3D modelling on iPhone and make money in the emerging realm. 52. Corona Porn: The Arousal of a Pandemic The media calamity of “The Corona” is disturbing and dismal, but even still, many are buzzed. It’s so titillating that we just can’t help but… participate ourselves. 53. Stripe Is Holding 25% of Our Funds, Indefinitely In early March, 2020, my business partner would send texts daily about how travel was getting crushed. Every day I would check our numbers and still see growth of 100% YOY with minor drops and dips and then growth again. We were trending with our projected growth. Then, March 15 (the ides of March) hit and our sales plummeted, down -55%. By March 21 sales were down -87.5%. We were getting crushed. I can share these specific numbers because Stripe has a great UI and it is super simple to grab this data. Stripe makes looking at numbers simple, and it makes setting up a PCI compliant payment processor super easy for dev teams. Stripe makes themselves sticky. So sticky that they can try to pull what comes next. 54. Animal Crossing, Fortnite and The Metaverse During the past few months - with the world locked at home and forced online to socialise, traits of the Metaverse have rapidly evolved and begun to redefine the way that people will interact online forever. Despite that, most people still haven’t heard of the term. So, what does it mean? 55. Elon Musk is Proof of Social Currency and Community Governance There’s no denying Elon Musk has a massive (and loyal) fan base. With over 65 million followers, his tweets regularly make headlines and often move markets. Thus it shouldn’t be all that surprising that a group of his biggest fans has created a meme cryptocurrency in his name. 56. How I Developed the Classic Pong Game on an Arduino Board I have figured out a way to develop the popular pong game on the Arduino board. 57. Life After ICO: 4 New Ways to Launch a Token The history and end of the ICO hype are well known: many projects turned out to be unfeasible or fraudulent, and many people lost their money. 58. 4 Steps to Build a Web Analytics Measurement Plan If you have been using web analytics for a long time, then you know that it can hugely impact how you do digital marketing. 59. How To Stake ETH 2.0 Without Running a Node and 32 ETH How to stake eth without running a node, defi solutions, staking 60. Uber & Thycotic: Are Password Vaults a Huge Security Vulnerability? The Uber hack showed that password vaults come with a security risk. Still, if set up correctly they improve security for companies. 61. How to Really Use Git: 10 Rules to Make Git More Useful Git is awesome if you know how to use it effectively. It's not just a backup system! Here are 10 best practices for version control with Git. 62. Ten Years of WFH Lessons Suddenly become a home worker? Then you might be wondering how to do it right. At Heroku, more than half our team works remotely from home offices, cafes, and co-working spaces. Many of the questions you have right now are ones that we’ve been thinking about for years. 63. The Killer Framework to Generate SaaS Ideas for Martech When it comes to building SaaS products, every tool out there is a solution to a problem that an audience is facing. 64. Everything You Need to Use Blockchain Games Effectively This article tackles some of the most important things one should know before embarking on blockchain games. 65. Why Not Use Good Old CSS3??? And Forget Bootstrap! When we start learning how to create a web page and are presented to CSS, it can be quite daunting (or exhilarating) to see the list of properties we can use. So many of them, so much we can do! So, when we're fumbling through the pages and are presented with "easy" ways to become web-developers, we grab them without a second thought. 66. Salesforce Bought Slack - WTF?! Microsoft is just too big to fail - no matter what they do. Slack was just too small to succeed - no matter how much they tried. 67. All of the Marvel Phase 5 TV Shows Announced Marvel's Phase 5 is packed to the brim with exciting projects. Everything from Secret Invasion to Loki season 2. 68. How To Be More Successful by Learning to Envision Things Starting a business is one of the hardest and perhaps meaningful things you can do in life, but not everyone is successful at it. 69. Is PHP Really Dead? - Slogging Insights This Slogging post is a rebuttal to the idea that PHP is not dead and many websites still use it. 70. Understanding Metaverse: A Basic Explanation What is metaverse - a simple, basic explanation. How metaverse will impact the world? 71. How to Play Xbox Game Pass Games on Mac There are two ways to enjoy Xbox Game Pass on Mac: cloud gaming and Parallels Desktop. Each option has its pros, cons, and technical considerations. 72. The AI Infrastructure Alliance and the Evolution of the Canonical Stack for Machine Learning We've got a Cambrian explosion of new companies building a massive array of software to democratize AI for the rest of us. We created the AI Infrastructure All. 73. The Hacker Noon Developer's Essential Reading [List] What are the books that shaped us as programmers? 74. The Ten Top Cities for Highest Cloud Engineering Salaries A high salary can make you feel like you’re on cloud nine. For cloud engineers, jobs with these sky-high paychecks are in no short supply. In fact, the number of cloud engineer jobs on Indeed.com increased by over 55% between May 2017 and May 2019. And candidate interest is also skyrocketing: The number of people searching for cloud engineer jobs increased by over 52% in that same time period. 75. Why CRISPR Deserves the Hype The emergence of remarkable technologies like the Internet, the iPhone, and Bitcoin have left us all in constant search of "the next big thing."Is it Uber? Airbnb? Everything-as-a-service? Tesla? Gartner formalized this frenzied questioning with the "hype cycle." 76. How to Render 3D Model in a React JS Application In this article we are going to use Three.js to render an iPhone model in a React application. We will use react-three/fiber and react-three/drei. 77. Domain Fronting 101: What is Domain Fronting and How Does it Work? Domain fronting is one technique that hackers use to bypass internet censorship. This method is used to access restricted sites that would typically be blocked. 78. The Gaming Metaverse Writing Contest With a $5800 prize pool, The Gaming Metaverse Writing Contest is an opportunity to share your knowledge and opinions on the metaverse. 79. Ethereum, You Are A Centralized Cryptocurrency. Stop Telling Us That You Aren't When looking at Ethereum, there are some good things I can say about it and some bad. Ethereum did early stage investors in their ICO right, in the fact that the 2014 ICO price was $0.30. 80. Top 5 Machine Learning Programming Languages in 2021 Python, R, Lisp, Prolog, and Java are the best machine learning programming languages to learn in 2021. 81. Learning by Producing: Generative Adversarial Networks The machines have been trying to learn to recognize and identify the photos they have seen for years. In 2013, it succeeded in reaching the human level. Machine learning systems have provided simple output from a complex input. It can detect almost all details of a photos and display users exactly want they want. 82. The Best Slack Groups for Data Scientists to Join The online data science community is supportive and collaborative. One of the ways you can join the community is to find machine learning and AI Slack groups. 83. Play2Earn for Beginners: Where to Start How to start playing with the new Play2Earn/GameFi games like Axie Infinity, Ember Sword and more as well as how to analyse these games for your research. 84. How to Create a Cold Storage Crypto Wallet with a USB Memory Stick This article shows you how to create a basic and secure cold wallet using a USB drive and tails OS. I will show you the differences between cold-hot wallets. 85. GraphQL vs REST: How To Choose One Over The Other We will look at REST and GraphQL, consider their principles and weigh the pros and cons of both technologies. 86. How to Make an NFT: Minting, Trading, and Monetizing for Beginners A non-fungible token is verifiably distinct from another one. So, NFTs offer a way to manage provenance, ownership and transfer of unique items. 87. STOP, Drop, and do NOT Sell Your NFTs Like a Noob Find out why you fail so hard at selling NFTs. 88. How To use Google Colab with VS Code Google Colab and VS Code are popular editor tools. Learn how you can use Google Colab with VS Code and take advantage of a full-fledged code editor. 89. 9 Step Solution to Escape Tutorial Hell Permanently Tutorial hell is real and it is very common for newbie developers to fall into it. Check out these 9 steps to escape tutorial hell permanently. 90. What are Cross-Chain Swaps? A cross-chain swap is a complete decentralized mechanism of exchanging your tokens for other non-native tokens. 91. Random Forest Regression in R: Code and Interpretation This story looks into random forest regression in R, focusing on understanding the output and variable importance. 92. How to Hack Bluetooth Devices: 5 Common Vulnerabilities This article discusses the five common vulnerabilities (BlueBorne, Bluesnarfing, Bluejacking, BIAS & Bluebugging) that allow hackers to hack Bluetooth devices. 93. The Infamous Hacker Bjorka's Top 7 Leaks that Shocked the Public In addition to sharing personal data of essential people in Indonesia, Bjorka also studied death cases such as Munir and Brigadier J. Who was Bjorka? 94. Genius.com's New President Is A Good Start But The CEO Needs To Step Down Too Audrey Gelman’s resignation inspired me to write my Hacker Noon article calling for the resignation of her husband, Genius’ former President Ilan Zechory, 95. Open Source Ventilator Projects: Status, Challenges, How You Can Help At this moment, there are thousands of intelligent, diligent, well-meaning engineers trying to help the design of open source ventilators to address a possibly imminent life-threatening shortage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. This wealth of creative technical energy is currently disorganized, scattered, and unfocused. Rather than being a tremendous force for saving lives that it may become, energy and time is currently being wasted on oversimplifications of the problem and the belief that the projects are closer to deployable than they really are. 96. It's Time to #EnterTheMetaverse Writing Contest by The Sandbox The Sandbox and HackerNoon are pleased to bring you the #EnterTheMetaverse writing contest. 97. How to Evangelize a Programming Language In today’s IT world, there is a vast array of programming languages fighting for mind share and market share. Of course, there are the mainstays like Python, JavaScript, Java, C#, and C++. But nipping at their heels are many recent entries in the programming language Hunger Games such as Clojure, Crystal, Dart, Elixir, F#, Haxe, Julia, Kotlin, Nim, Pharo, Rust, TypeScript, etc. There are even a few not-so-new languages like Haskell (1990), Lua (1993), OCaml (1996), and Racket (1994). And they all want to grab your attention and convince you that they’re the road to programming bliss. 98. The Dark Side of Roblox: Child Exploitation and Sex Games Roblox is a very scandalous platform, for example, you can find sex games (condo games) here. Also, child labor exploitation is present. 99. How I Let an AI Code a Game For Me! What if I would ask an artificial intelligence to writa game for me? Is it hard? Will it work? I'm using Github Copilot to try it out. 100. Practice with Functional Programming in Go Take a look at a functional programming paradigm in Go 101. Dear Aspiring Data Scientists: Skip the Certificates, Do This Instead If you've been on LinkedIn anytime in the past several months, you've probably come across the infamous "certification post." 102. How to Create a BNB Payment Gateway with NodeJS & ExpressJS on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) Today, cryptocurrencies and blockchain have changed a lot of traditional methods and solutions. 103. How Wikipedia Lost 3 Billion Organic Search Visits To Google in 2019 Since Wikipedia was founded in 2001, people worldwide rely on the online encyclopedia to expand their horizons and read information on just about anything. As true as that is today, however, the site’s traffic trends tell a very different story. 104. Did You Know That Every Expo App Includes Facebook's SDK? How Expo Is Fooling Everyone 105. SpaceX Starlink Master Plan A parody, not written by Elon Musk 106. Why 2020's Alt Season Is Different from 2017 With Bitcoin's recent surge in price, some people in the cryptocurrency space began to wonder whether the short-lived Alt Season was coming to an end. After all, many of the astounding gains being made by alts coincided with Bitcoin's two-month uncharacteristic lack of volatility. It seemed that traders were looking elsewhere to make large profits. 107. What is the Impact of Quantum Computing on Blockchain and Cryptocurrency? Supercomputers aren’t as powerful as you may think and may fail in modeling complex cryptographic problems, chemical reactions, natural systems, etc. 108. Venture Capital: What is the Price of Freedom? Entrepreneurs love being their own bosses. They want to build a company that fits the mission and vision that got them started in the first place. Following one’s passion is very satisfying and, if done right, can make a founder rich. But building a dream is demanding, with endless hours of work and no vacations. 109. How to Create a Random Password Generator Using Python Create a random password generator using Python by generating a combination of letters, numbers, and symbols as characters scrambled together 110. The Clean Code Book for JavaScript Developers: A Quick Summary This blog post summarizes the book “Clean Code” written by Robert Martin on how to write a readable and maintainable code. 111. Don’t Be Lazy: 3 Problems with Lazy Loading and When to Use Eager Loading This article explains three critical lazy loading issues, and quickly explains when you should use eager loading. 112. How to Improve the Security of API Keys As a developer, API Keys are typically issued to you to identify the project you are working on and to enforce rate and access limits on proper API usage. These API keys are typically just static secrets baked into your app or web page, and they are pretty easy to steal but painful to replace. You can do better. 113. 10 Best Steam Games of All Time Ranked by Sales Steam is one of the largest gaming platforms ever. This article will take a look at the 10 best Steam games of all time according to how well they sold. 114. Celebrate Open Source with HackerNoon! [Writing Prompts] Hacktoberfest 2022 is a month-long celebration of open-source projects, maintainers, and the broader contributor community. Join us in this celebration! 115. A DEEP DIVE into AWS ECS Optimized AMI AWS Elastic Container Service(ECS) makes it very easy for anyone to run and manage their docker container applications on cloud. All one has to do is create a cluster and provide the name of the docker image to pull and run as a service in the cluster. 116. Security Best Practices for Removable Media and Devices Removable media, like USB flash drives, are commonly used today. The uses of these devices increases the risk of data loss, data exposure, and network attacks. 117. Understanding IBCO: Can Another Crypto-Funding Mechanism Yield Accountable Results? TLDR: IBCO is the new primitive for crypto projects funding, solving for the main issues of ICOs such as lack of accountability, lack of liquidity and flawed price discovery mechanics for the token itself. 118. Meet The Platforms Leading People into the Passion Economy ?In the 20th-century economy, most of us had to find a way to fit into the workforce. Passion-driven careers, 119. We Built The World's Largest Real time High-Frequency, Low Latency Streaming System on Golang The evolution, failures and design decisions behind one of the world’s largest real-time, high-frequency and low-latency streaming systems. 120. I Tried Facebook's New AI Chatbot... It's So Good, It's Scary. Me: Hey, what's your favorite baseball team?\nBot: I don't really have a favorite team. I'm more of a football fan. What about you? Me: I don't know much about football. What's your favorite football team?\nBot: My favorite team is the seattle seahawks. Do you have any kids? I've got two daughters. Me: I have a son, Timmy, he's 14. How old are your daughters?\nBot: They're 7 and 8 . What do you like to do for fun? I love cooking. Me: I like MMA and cooking as well. What recipes do you like?\nBot: I love to cook french food. I also like to shop.\n...\nMe: What's a good place to buy clothes?\nBot: ebay is a great place to start. It's free and you get to spend a lot of money. Me: Haha so you like spending money?\nBot: Yes, I love spending money. It makes me feel good to be able to spend my money. 121. The Pirate Bay: Over 2.5 Petabytes Are Still Being Seeded The Pirate Bay has revealed some intriguing statistics on its decentralized archive of data. Over the years more than 6.7 petabytes of data were made available through the site. Less than half of this is still being seeded. The data further reveal that the 2014 raid did some serious damage to the infamous torrent site. 122. 21 Resources and Tutorials to Learn Kubernetes In this blog post below, we have compiled a list of 21 resources and tutorials, that are helpful to start your Kubernetes learning journey. 123. Changelly vs ShapeShift vs CoinSwitch vs ChangeNOW: A 9 Round Death-Battle. Who'll Win? The fast-changing crypto world constantly ramps up the pace that creates a greater amount of services and solutions, along with the question which of them it is more beneficial to use. Initially, centralized exchanges opened an essential door to cryptocurrency trading. 124. It Happened: SBF Arrested in the Bahamas per Criminal Charges & Extradition Request by the US Nuff said. 125. I Conducted Experiments With the Alpaca/LLaMA 7B Language Model: Here Are the Results I set out to find out Alpaca/LLama 7B language model, running on my Macbook Pro, can achieve similar performance as chatGPT 3.5 126. How to Implement Gaussian Blurs A Gaussian blur is applied by convolving the image with a Gaussian function. We’ll take the Gaussian function and we’ll generate an n x m matrix. 127. Can you Hire a Hacker on the Dark Web? If you are here, you have probably heard about how to hire a hacker on the dark or deep web. Using regular web browsers, we can only have access to four percent of the net. The other 96% must be accessed through a unique browser, Tor. 128. Omori on Nintendo Switch SERIOUSLY Needs a Trigger Warning Omori is a game that can trigger anxiety, I know that firsthand. 129. The Flow Manifesto Return to what works and jettison the fads 130. A Guide to Password Hashing: How to Keep your Database Safe Hashing algorithms are one-way functions. They take any string and turn it into a fixed-length “fingerprint” that is unable to be reversed. This means that if your data in your database is compromised, the hacker cannot get the user’s passwords if they were hashed well because at no point were they ever stored on the drive without being in their hashed form. 131. Write Subnet Tutorials. Win Big. Avalanche Launches New Contest With $32K in Prizes. Create guides on how to build Subnets. Help fellow developers shape the future of Web3. 132. How to Configure VS Code for Java in 2022 VS Code is Java-ready! Learn which extensions to use and how to configure it to start coding Java in a modern IDE. 133. The Metaverse: From Websites to 'Webspaces' With Charles Read I spend a lot of my time thinking about the emergence of "webspaces" on our existing internet, and how those webspaces will make up the metaverse. 134. GPT-3 is Already Making Programmers' Lives Better and There's More to Come GPT-3 was meant to understand and construct natural language. But as these tools prove, it's pretty good at programming languages, too. 135. 5 VERY common code smells and how to fix them 5 easy wins to refactor even the worst legacy code 136. Why Owning LAND on The Sandbox Could Make You Rich Why are so many people buying digital real estate on The Sandbox and how is it going to make them rich? This article explains why you should join them today! 137. Turning 2k to 2M in 16 Months: My Story on Branding, Opportunities, and Technical Analyses My journey from turning 2k to $2m+ in 16 Months Using Brand, Opportunity, and Technical Analysis. Stacking Ethereum and Bitcoin and working hard. 138. 6 Ways A Node Developer Can Drastically Boost Their Productivity These six productivity tips will supercharge your productivity as a Node developer. You'll save hours of time which you can then invest in other activities. 139. Dashboards, monitoring and alerting — right from your terminal !!! As a backend developer, I always need to monitor something. State machine in the database, records count, message queue lag, custom application metrics, system performance, progress of my deployment scripts. Tons of stuff! 140. 19 Little-Known Programming Myths You might think a profession based on logic and learning would be immune to folklore, but the developer community remains rife with myth — myths so pervasive they begin to manifest into reality. 141. How To Push To Git When Your File Is Too Large? Pushing to git when a file is too large (more than 100MB) 142. How Do I Build High-Volume dApps With Ultra-Low Gas Fees? Like a #BAS BNB Application Sidechains (BAS), a community-driven framework built for BNB Chain, will go live with three decentralized applications. 143. AWS/Azure/Google Certifications are More Important than Linux Certs Skip the Linux certs and go with AWS/Azure/Google certification instead. These days, pretty much every cloud provider has their own version of Linux. 144. How to create Kubernetes YAML files This article is intended as a guide for creating Kubernetes manifest files. 145. What are the Primary Security Architectures in use Today? In my latest article about “The Rise Of Zero Trust Architecture”, I wrote about the broad and rapid adoption of this relatively new concept in the world of cybersecurity. However, there are still several other security architectures which are in use today: 146. Startups Need a New Option: Exit to Community Founders create startups for all sorts of reasons. Often, the motivation is a mix between the founders’ desires to do well for themselves and to do something worthwhile for others. Dreams of greatness might figure in there too. Rarely, however, is the overriding reason to build a company people want to get rid of. But that is what the startup pipeline is designed to produce. 147. Why Interviewing As A Developer Is Complete Nonsense Learn what a developer goes through on every job search 148. "Unless you’ve been developing software in a cave" In this article, we’ll look at some microservices best practices and suggest a few proven ways to help with your microservices architecture. 149. A JavaScript API Client Can Be a SaaS Product. Find Out How. An API is not just a wrapper; it’s a separate, light-weight application that enables developers to interact with a full-featured software platform. 150. Nioh 2 Weapons Guide: From Sword to Switchglaive All 11 of the Nioh 2 Weapons explained with their playstyle and skill tree considered. 151. 11 OKR Examples for Product Managers Chasing Pirate Metrics The AARRR funnel divides your users' journey into 5 steps. These funnel priorities can be mapped against the stages of your product lifecycle to develop OKRs. 152. Everything you need to know about YCombinator S19 startups It is not a secret to anyone that YCombinator is the most successful accelerator in the world. They have made well over 2,538 investments. 153. 6 Best SQL Programming Books Ranked by Reviews SQL Practice Problems and SQL for Dummies are some of the best SQL programming books on the market based on review score. 154. What Personality Traits Lead to White Hat, Gray Hat and Black Hat Hackers? [STUDY] Inside the mind of a hacker 155. The Best (and Worst) Punny Jokes Only Data Scientists Will Understand For the first KDnuggets post on Hacker Noon, we bring you a lighter fare of very nerdy computer humor from the series of self-referential jokes started on Twitter earlier this week. Here are some of our favorites. If you do understand all of the jokes, then you congratulate yourself on having excellent knowledge of Data Science and Machine Learning! If you have actually laughed at 2 or more jokes, then you have earned MS in Computer Humor! If you just smirked, you probably have a Ph.D. And I have a great joke about AGI, but it will be ready in 10 years. Enjoy, and if you have more, add them in comments below! Yann LeCun, @ylecun [156. From Dried Factory Thermal Paste to a Humming 2015 Macbook Pro](https://hackernoon.com/how-to-improve-macbook-pro-performance-and-thermals-my-macbook-pro-early-2015-ip15z3qsj) 157. Meta & Africa: A True Love Story or an Attempt at Monopoly? A blend of curated thoughts, and experiences on Meta’s (Facebook) Influence, dominance, and contributions to the growth of Africa's tech ecosystem. 158. How I Reached 35k Reddit Karma by Automating 120+ Posts Per Month My name is Pat Walls, and I'm the founder of StarterStory.com and Pigeon, a powerful CRM for Gmail. This is the story about how I built automation around my Reddit marketing strategy, how I auto-share ~120 blog posts/month, reached 35k karma, and reached millions of views on my posts.And why I love building automation so much! 159. A Brief Intro to FLET: Building Flutter Apps with Python FLET enables developers to easily build real-time web, mobile, and desktop apps in Python. 160. Dogecoin: The Value Proposition That's Worth More Than a Penny Dogecoin started its initial coin production schedule with 100 billion coins in circulation. By mid-2015 the 100 billionth Dogecoin had been mined though. 161. 7 Effective Ways to Deal With a Small Dataset In a real-world setting, you often only have a small dataset to work with. Models trained on a small number of observations tend to overfit and produce inaccurate results. Learn how to avoid overfitting and get accurate predictions even if available data is scarce. 162. 7 Steps to Start a Software Development Company To start a software company is pretty easy to compare to starting other businesses. For a software company, you do not need a place to store goods or you do not need to worry about the retailers, whole-sellers, or manufacturers. 163. 12 Websites That Will Help You Learn Web Development Faster (completely Free) 12 Websites That Will Help You Learn Web Development Faster (completely Free) 164. The Low-Code Software Engineering Job Profile: What We Know So Far An X-ray of the software engineering market looks like this: the US software job market faces a shortage of 427k tech people, while 9 out of 10 business owners are having a hard time finding IT professionals 165. Busting AI Myths: "You Need Tons of Data for Machine Learning" Leading researchers like Karl Friston describe AI as "active inference" —creating computational statistical models that minimize prediction-error. The human brain operates much the same way, also learning from data. A common argument goes: 166. How Adult Content Creators Are Shaping the Future of NFTs Adult content creation is about to become more equitable and safe on the blockchain through NFTs 167. GME’s Squeeze Explained in Simple Terms GME’s Squeeze Explained in Simple Terms 168. How to Get a Reverse Shell on macOS Using A Flipper Zero as a BadUSB Using a Flipper Zero as an ethical pentesting device to establish a reverse shell on a macOS computer. 169. From Web 1.0 to Web3: How the Internet Grew Over The Years This is a written version of the talk I gave at WAQ19. Watch the video with English captions on YouTube. 170. Play 2 Earn: A New Trend on the Crypto Market What is Play-to-Earn (Play 2 Earn). How to start with Play-to-earn and blockchain gaming. How to earn with play2earn. 171. Introduction To Maths Behind Neural Networks Today, with open source machine learning software libraries such as TensorFlow, Keras or PyTorch we can create neural network, even with a high structural complexity, with just a few lines of code. Having said that, the Math behind neural networks is still a mystery to some of us and having the Math knowledge behind neural networks and deep learning can help us understand what’s happening inside a neural network. It is also helpful in architecture selection, fine-tuning of Deep Learning models, hyperparameters tuning and optimization. 172. A Framework on How to Find your Co-Founder Roughly three and a half years ago, we started working on Tara AI, however the genesis of the story begins much earlier. It all began when I had the good fortune of meeting Syed Ahmed in freshman year of college, our company’s current co-founder and CTO. Everyday, I continue to meet with founders and hopeful entrepreneurs that are starting companies with enormous potential, and I find that the first hurdle they have to cross, is finding a partner-in-crime. I truly believe that going about building a company is an arduous journey, and its nearly impossible to build a lasting high-growth company without a co-founder (kudos to those who have achieved this as single founders). I’ve also come to realize, that if you can convince another human being to invest all of their time and energy in building this “thing” that doesn’t currently exist, then other obstacles start to become easier (even if it’s by a factor of 0.0001%). 173. How To Rename Your Git Repositories From "Master" to "Main" Until recently, almost every Git repository had a default branch named "master". But thankfully, as part of a movement to make the tech industry more inclusive and open, many software teams and open source projects are moving away from this unhealthy naming. 174. Grayscale's (GBTC) Pump Effect Means 2021 Will Start Slow let's look at what Grayscale is, what this 'pump effect' is, and why it might create sagging prices over the holidays. 175. “An NFT purchase does not automatically give you ownership rights.” Anyone who plans to buy an NFT must understand what they're getting. 176. How to Create a Leading Mobile App: Application Stability Index The more 9s in an app’s stability score, the higher the app store ratings. 177. Get Ready for New Natural Disasters The earth needs rest – this should be the slogan for the next few decades. Still, "Greensponsible" is no longer popular... 178. 5 to 23 Patterns to Ace Any Coding Interview How to prep for coding interviews by using patterns to figure out how to guess the most likely questions to be asked in many programming job interviews. 179. A Guide for Beginners in Neurohacking: Cheat Codes to Obtain Ridiculous Brainpower 5 fundamental neuro hacks that could make an amazing difference in your brainpower. 180. "Rewrite your Software," says Creator of Ruby on Rails David Heinemeier Hansson is the creator of Ruby on Rails, co-founder & CTO of Basecamp, best-selling author, Le Mans class-winning race car driver, family man, frequent podcast guest, and inspirational conference speaker. 181. 4 Technology Developments for the End of 2022 and Christmas A look at four technology developments for the end of 2022 and Christmas. 182. The Metaverse is Not Real, Yet Until a true "metaverse platform" publicly launches, the metaverse is not real. Dive into what a metaverse platform is and what the future of Web3 looks like. 183. Discover the 5 Best Hollow Knight Charms if You Are Struggling With the Game Hollow Knight can be a tough game for many people. That's why making the most out of the charms is essential. Here are the best Hollow Knight charms to use. 184. What are Bonding Curve Offerings? Bonding curves are built upon one of the most fundamental concepts in economics: price being a function of supply and demand. 185. How to Get Paid in the Metaverse Creator Economy Today Master the Metaverse creator economy. Design NFTs or use the picks and shovels strategy creating tools or services for NFT builders & virtual world inhabitants. 186. 5 Exchanges Where You Can Trade Crypto Options In this post we’ll look at five exchanges that enable investors to trade crypto options, as well as the features and fees involved. 187. Upwork in Real Danger of Losing MILLIONS over ONE DOLLAR "Conversion Fee" The most significant change in Upwork history that no one knows anything about! 188. A Detailed Breakdown of Bitcoin's Four Year Cycles In today’s research article, we’ll focus on dissecting Bitcoin’s Four Year Cycle in an effort to better understand Bitcoin’s current price predicament and gain insight into some of the more important technical steps price needs to achieve to ensure future exponential growth. 189. How Genetic Algorithms Can Compete with Gradient Descent and Backprop We will train a simple neural network to solve the OpenAI CartPole game using a genetic algorithm, PyTorch, and PyGAD. 190. Top 10 Second Phone Number Apps for Android and iPhone You’ll agree that carrying two smartphones, one for business calls and one for personal use, is not convenient at all. Luckily, the modern world has taken everything and turned it into an app. Now you don’t even need to buy a second SIM card to make calls to your colleagues. What you need is a special second phone number app that gives you a second line for local and international calls. In this article, we’ll check out the best second phone number apps for Android and iPhone, and compare their main features and pricing. 191. Too Many Product Managers End Up as Project Managers Transitioning into product management can feel like being air-dropped into a war zone. From the moment you hit the ground there are new people and ideas bombarding you from every angle, and everything seems to be on fire. There is no clearly defined way to reach your destination, but you know you can’t just sit there. For most new product managers starting out, this is a critical moment for your career and the habits you build out as a product manager. 192. Get PHP Composer to Run On Docker Container [A How To Guide] I have a php docker container, that runs my app, and I need to start using Composer to install a php package. What is the best way to approach it? 193. The Ultimate Guide to Bypassing Geo-restrictions While Streaming Image source 194. Ex-Twitter Employee Rejected at New Job For Asking 'Political Questions' Think it's easy finding a job after Twitter? Think again. 195. Security in The Sea of Decentralized Finance How do you avoid losing funds due to your own negligence. 196. Watch Out! Fake Tether in Circulation! In our big Facebook group a few hours ago a member wrote that 34’000€ disappeared from his Atomic Wallet. What happened? 197. Software Development is Not About Unit Tests Photo by ShareGrid on Unsplash 198. What Makes You a Great Programmer on The Team? Majority of software developers are aspired to be not only a competent professional but also a great one. 199. This Is What I Learnt After Making Over 1,000 Code Reviews This story was originally published on my blog. If you're interested in this kind of content, feel free to check it out and subscribe :) 200. Top Ten Startup Ecosystems in the World 2019: Flat Earth Ahead We skipped last year, but this year SparkLabs Group is back with our fourth\nrankings and report of the Top Ten Startup Ecosystems in the World. 201. How Scrum Saved My Software Engineering Job When developers first hear the business has decided to bring in Agile/Scrum, there is a feeling of dread. Agile methodologies are not usually brought in because the “powers-that-be” feel they are getting productive development from their coders. However, if you are an earnest developer you should welcome Agile/Scrum with open arms. 202. Security Considerations in Golang Golang recently turned 10 and the success this language has created over the last 10 years is overwhelming. Today, many of the most popular DevOps tools are now written in Go. This proves that Go is a language that has a great future in the DevOps industry. It is meant for cloud network infrastructure practitioners - this was one of the primary goals of the Go creators. As a result, Every major cloud provider today has turned to Go for their core cloud infrastructure, to name some - Docker, Kubernetes, Istio, Etcd, Prometheus, and Terraform. 203. How to Become a 10x Dev: An Essential Guide The ultimate guide to becoming a 10x Dev - or what kind of devs I'm hiring (and promoting) as a VP of Engineering? 204. Reflection Mechanism and Crypto: A Deep Dive The concept of the reflection mechanism was newly introduced into the cryptocurrency space a few months back. How is it now? What should you look out for? 205. The Best Developers Rarely get the job, "It’s like Tinder for jobs" Learn how recruiters review your profile and get more job interviews (for a Software Developer role). 206. Decentralized Uber: Here's How I Built It With Status.im, Waku, and Vue.js Write a decentralized Uber using Status.im Waku and Vue.js 207. Money Printing: The Ugly “Elephant in the Room” That Mainstream Media Ignores According to official numbers, you lost money unless you got a 6.2% pay raise this year. In other words, thanks to inflation, you got a pay cut 208. Singleton Pattern in ES6: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly Singletons are fairly controversial as far as I can tell, especially in Javascript programming. Let's take a look at what they are, when to (maybe) use them, and when not to. 209. Formulas of Uniswap: A Deep Dive Find out the benefits of concentrated liquidity for multiple pooled assets in Uniswap. 210. Web 3.0 For Businesses: A Beginner's Guide Web 3.0 may be the next frontier of the Internet, but many know little about it. Read to learn everything about Web 3.0 and its implications for businesses. 211. Telegram VS WhatsApp: An Honest Comparison Telegram and WhatsApp are two popular instant messaging apps known to app users all over the globe. Read a honest comparison of both apps from an app user. 212. Calculating the Square Root of a Number using the Newton-Raphson Method [A How To Guide] Situations 213. An Evidence-Based Guide to Nootropics and Cognitive Enhancement [Comic] After years of listening to people preach misinformed rubbish about nootropics and cognitive enhancement, I decided to do the responsible thing and write a comic to preach myself. 214. Managers, Do You Wait for the Doorknob Effect? If you are not sure what a Doorknob effect is, you probably want to keep reading. Either you’ve seen it before and didn’t act properly, or worse you just missed it. 215. Multicollinearity and Its Importance in Machine Learning Multicollinearity refers to the high correlation between two or more explanatory variables, i.e. predictors. It can be an issue in machine learning too. 216. Is MicroVision Helping to Power Microsoft's HoloLens 2? A recent product tear-down by YouTube user 's2upid' appears to show MicroVision components used in Microsoft's highly anticipated HoloLens 2, but who is this little known technology company? And why have they been flying under the radar for so long? 217. Why Crypto Custodians Are Still A Weak Link Using Natural Language data streams fed into NTerminal to detect security vulnerabilities, fraud, withdrawal problems 218. In-Game Advertisements vs. Microtransactions: Which is the Lesser of Two Evils? It’s time to explore the pros and cons of in-game advertisements versus microtransactions. 219. How I built a spreadsheet app with Python to make data science easier Today I'm open sourcing "Grid studio", a web-based spreadsheet application with full integration of the Python programming language. 220. Will Micro Cycles Replace 4 Year Cycles in Crypto? Current market cycle is certainly different than previous ones. But there seems to be a pattern appearing, which may help us predict BTC price changes in 2022. 221. 5 Types of Developers in High Demand in 2021 Golang engineers, AI engineers, and mobile app developers are expected to be in high demand throughout 2021. 222. How to Retrieve Player Stats from the NHL's undocumented REST API It's that time of year again. Summer is coming to an end, Autumn is around the corner, and the NHL season is about to begin. 223. Only XRP and Bitcoin will be Safe if Ripple Wins SEC lawsuit In December 2020, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filed a lawsuit against Ripple, leading to a chain of events that threatens XRP and Bitcoin. 224. New Tech Breakthrough in Cancer Research Targets Only Cancer Cells A new technological cancer research breakthrough presented at ASCO 2022 promises precision targeting of cancer cells and eliminating of terrible side effects. 225. MICROSERVICES - PART 1 Hello Everyone. This will be the first part of my multi-part series which will explain the concept of microservices and how to orchestrate calls between them keeping in mind things like performance, latency and scalability. 226. How Token Contracts Work: The World's Largest Token Airdrop That You Probably Never Heard About Subject matter experts often have an eccentric and quirky nature. Kier Finlow-Bates is no exception. Kier has the ability to convey highly technical information in a consumable format, coupled with timely humor. I've thoroughly enjoyed his in-depth presentations on all things Blockchain. 227. Python Library vs. Implementation From Scratch: 7 Things to Consider The question of from-scratch implementation vs Python library comes up once in a while, no matter the goal of your project. 228. How To Build and Deploy an NLP Model with FastAPI: Part 1 Learn how to build an NLP model and deploy it with a fast web framework for building APIs called FastAPI. 229. Deep Learning Chatbots: Everything You Need to Know When you’re creating a chatbot, your goal should be to make one that it requires minimal or no human interference. This can be achieved by two methods. 230. Weather.com Has Become the Pawn of A Huge Data Theft Scheme Wanna know tomorrow’s temperature? Don’t visit weather.com to find out, especially if you’re on a mobile device: the website has been compromised by a malicious advertising (malvertising) attack that is scraping personal information from its mobile users. While its purposes are not yet known, security searchers who have already identified and named this strain of malware — alternatively called “IcePick-3PC” or “eGobbler” — theorize that it originates from a group of organized criminals who are collecting the information for a future attack, or selling it on the Dark Web. 231. If the Internet Blows up Tomorrow, What Will Become of my Crypto? It could be the end of Bitcoin. 232. Developer Marketing Guide: 2020 Version Initial Thoughts 233. The Ultimate Guide To Successful Algorithmic Trading Photo From UnSplash 234. Create a Bitcoin Trading Bot in 10 Minutes Pumps, dumps, and liquidation. Welcome to Bitcoin. 235. 4 Defi Platforms with NFT Gaming to Watch in 2022 The most prevalent Defi and NFT adoption was from the gaming industry. Dozens of platforms were conceived within and before 2021. 236. Pitching VCs? Use This Reverse Psychology Trick To Get Funded You’re planning a big adventure — skydiving or swimming with the sharks, for example — you’ve probably got the details mapped out. 237. The Last of Us HBO Series; The Nth of Many As Naughty Dog's Award-winning game title, The Last of Us, makes its way to TV screens. I take a look at the relationships between gaming and TV. 238. What is Next.JS and How to Debug it Next.JS allows the developers to create Server-side, Client-side or Static websites. Unlike the other frameworks, the rendering in Next JS is per page. That means, the "about" page can be static, while the "home" page can be server-side. 239. The End Of Crypto Mining Is Just The Beginning Of Crypto A soundbyte news item recently took the crypto community by storm: 85% of the world’s Bitcoin supply has been mined. 240. 6 User Story Mistakes That Cause Confusion During Product Development Everyone wants to go Agile today. Teams want to put the user in the center of their product development process while building products. After all, you are building the product for your users, right? 241. VPNs Leaked 1.2TB of Your Data and That is Pretty Awkward 20 Million VPN users across seven different VPN services had their data compromised when it ended up on the dark web. 242. The Open Metaverse: A Definitive Guide to Zero and Wilder World This article is a definitive guide for one of the most exciting projects in the growing metaverse and NFT space. 243. 7 Crypto-Predictions for 2021 That Everybody Will Agree With Learn what awaits crypto in the 2021st, what fosters its mass adoption, how institutional investors fuel industry, and how vaccine may influence bitcoin price 244. Scale Your Microservices with an Easy Message Queue on Redis If you’re a microservices developer considering communication protocols, choosing an event-driven architecture might just help you rest a little easier at night. With the right design, event-driven architecture can help you to create apps that are decoupled and asynchronous, giving you the major benefits of your app being both performant and easily scalable. 245. [undefined, null, NaN].sort(); How not to sort an array in JavaScript 246. Is the Stock Market More Legitimate Than the Cryptocurrency Market? He wished cryptocurrency had never been invented and crypto was for people who wanted to get rich quickly by doing very little for civilization. 247. All You Need to Know about Hacker Noon's Transition Off Medium's Software A Big Thank You to “Your Friends @ Medium” for the good times, but it’s time for us to move on. We wish them the best of luck in growing their paywalled publication - it’s an interesting experiment. As a parting gift, our past library will be duplicated - moving stories from hackernoon.com to medium.com/hackernoon - so that past Hacker Noon stories, stats and associations can remain available for the Medium community. 248. How Upwork Turned Freelancers Against Each Other Photo by cloudvisual.co.uk on Unsplash 249. How Data Analysis Helps Unveil the Truth of Coronavirus These days we are all scared of the new airborne contagious coronavirus (2019-nCoV). Even if it is a tiny cough or low fever, it might underlie a lethargic symptom. However, what is the real truth? 250. Best Practices for Event-Driven Microservice Architecture If you’re an enterprise architect, you’ve probably heard of and worked with a microservices architecture. And while you might have used REST as your service communications layer in the past, more and more projects are moving to an event-driven architecture. Let’s dive into the pros and cons of this popular architecture, some of the key design choices it entails, and common anti-patterns. 251. Noonification: Your Daily Dose of Electrifying Tech Content at Noon, by Hacker Noon Your Daily Dose of Electrifying Tech Content at Noon, by HackerNoon, IS BACK. That's right, folks, the noonification is here to stay. 252. How to Authenticate a User via Face Recognition in Your Web Application Facial recognition-based authentication to verify a user in a web application is discussed in a beginner-friendly manner using FaceIO APIs. 253. Arbitrage as a Shortest-Path Problem An explanation of arbitrage and a look at an efficient algorithm to find riskless instantaneous arbitrage opportunities across markets. 254. The DeFi Writing Contest by SORA and HackerNoon Welcome to the #DeFi Writing Contest by SORA and HackerNoon! 255. Top 10 Most-Sold Consoles of All Time Ranked The PlayStation 2 is the most sold console of all time, with the Nintendo DS coming in as a close second at 154 million units sold. 256. 12 Best IDO Launchpads in 2022 IDO launchpads have a pivotal place in the cryptocurrency and blockchain space. 257. "Success will be found because developers are lazy" Ever wonder why you are felling anxious about the Universe? Come here to find out why! 258. Browsers Are the Gatekeepers of The Decentralized Web The internet that most of the world sees is essentially identical. It’s called DNS, and most people understand this system to be the "legitimate" internet. This system is run by ICANN, a non-profit charged with determining who has the right to launch a domain extension (like a .com). 259. Using GitHub Protected Branches to Make SOC 2 Audits Suck Less “Hey, can you meet with our SOC 2 auditors’ for a couple of hours next week to talk about our SDLC process?” Oh no! This question continually causes heartburn and eventual headachesfor software engineers. Spending multiple hours in a conference room explaining to auditors how your team deploys changes, what a pull request is and explaining how infrastructure as code works is not how engineers would describe a productive afternoon. 260. My Prometheus is Overwhelmed! Help! Your prometheus monitoring setup is grinding to a halt? You've thrown too much data at it? Don't worry, there's ways to fix this. 261. I tried ChatGPT from OpenAI and my mind was blown I wasn’t around when the internet was discovered for the first time but I could only imagine this must be what it’s like to do so. 262. The Ultimate Security Guide for Cryptocurrency Investors 263. JA3 and JA3S in Security Monitoring of SSL Communication JA3 and JA3S are TLS fingerprinting methods that may be useful in security monitoring to detect and prevent against malicious activity within encrypted traffic. 264. Alexa.com is DEAD: F*CK the Alternatives! Looking for Alexa.com "alternatives"? Good luck with that! 265. Passive Income and Yield Farming: A New Trend for 2021 Yield farming can be highly lucrative, but also very risky. The level of impermanent loss can discourage some users. 266. What is Quantum Immortality And Why It Doesn't Make you Immortal Quantum Immortality is a result of the observer surviving the deadly quantum suicide experiment that proves the existence of alternate realities. 267. How to Use Google Trends API with Python Google Trends website provides analysis of different search results on Google Search based on various criteria such as regions, time and language. As a developer, you can use Google Trends API in python to get the same results as presented on the Google Trends website via Pytrends. 268. What Happened to Software Development? I don’t even recognize it anymore 269. Ethereum Gas Fees for Dummies How gas fees are calculated and how to minimise the cost of conducting transactions on the Ethereum network. 270. 160+ Data Science Interview Questions A typical interview process for a data science position includes multiple rounds. Often, one of such rounds covers theoretical concepts, where the goal is to determine if the candidate knows the fundamentals of machine learning. 271. How do You Hack Whatsapp Chats? - 7 Vulnerabilities Explained You can Hack WhatsApp chats by syncing the web version of the app, exporting chat logs, using POCWAPP, WhatsAPP Scan Pro, spoofing, and spy apps. 272. The Best Time to Buy Crypto was A Year Ago - The Next Best Time is Right Now Why bear market presents the best opportunity to make money from cryptocurrencies and which coins are worth considering. 273. Watch Out: Bitcoin Could Do the Unexpected, Soon Don’t dismiss the possibility bitcoin will rocket to the peak of its market cycle. Four times before, it did the same thing in the same circumstances. 274. No Sandwich, Please! - Popular DeFi Attack Strategy Analysis A recent CipherTrace study paints a sad picture: even though crypto users’ losses from criminal attacks have dramatically fallen by 57% in 2020 to $1.9 billion (compared to $4.5 billion in 2019), fraud within the DeFi space continues to grow, leaving more users deceived. 275. Flax: Google’s Open Source Approach To Flexibility In Machine Learning Thinking of Machine Learning, the first frameworks that come to mind are Tensorflow and PyTorch, which are currently the state-of-the-art frameworks if you want to work with Deep Neural Networks. Technology is changing rapidly and more flexibility is needed, so Google researchers are developing a new high performance framework for the open source community: Flax. 276. 10 Skills Every Java Programmer to Learn For Java developers, last, a couple of years has brought plentiful changes and posed a tough challenge with keeping up-to-date with new Java version every 6 months, and many release of popular frameworks like Spring 5, Spring Security 5, and Spring Boot 2 etc. 277. What the West Can Learn From Vietnam’s Response to Covid-19 Thank you so much for the outpouring support for my story. It's been viewed ~50k times and shared by hundreds. You can comment below with Hacker Noon's brand new commenting system, or join the conversation in various places around the internet: 278. The Microservices Maestro Something I really like about living in the city is the fact that it is made for the masses. Despite its many defects (the rain not being one), Seattle is architected to enable hundreds of thousands of people to go through their busy days. It has a transportation system that interconnects different areas, it mandates different land usage policies for parks, residences, commerces and schools, and it provides restricted parking zones. It is designed for walking (assuming you like hills), it provides easy access to hospitals and it is guarded by police and fire departments. 279. Uncover the Best Privacy Coins in 2021 Cryptocurrencies have emerged as a reliable tool allowing online users to control their own money without the participation of outsiders. 280. The Top 16 Types of Charts in Data Visualization That You'll Use In the era of information explosion, more and more data piles up. However, these dense data are unfocused and less readable. So we need data visualization to help data to be easily understood and accepted. By contrast, visualization is more intuitive and meaningful, and it is very important to use appropriate charts to visualize data. 281. Why I Write on Hacker Noon The three reasons I've kept publishing content on Hacker Noon over the last year: diversity, innovation, and support. 282. What Happens When a Legal Complaint is Fatally Flawed and Overall a Mangled and Mangy Mess? In a scathing motion to dismiss filed with the court yesterday, the defendants pull no punches in their response to Triller. 283. What Happens When the Last Bitcoin is Mined? Bitcoin mining rigs have been the Gordian knot tying the price of bitcoin and at the same time deciding the path that crypto adoption process should follow. Considering the history of bitcoin halving, you will notice that miners used to get a bigger slice in revenue as compared to now and that cost is still set to go lower after the upcoming 2020 halving. 284. What Does Ethereum 3.0 Look Like? Ethereum 3.0 + Layer 2 Management DAO opens the window for the real-world economy to run on top of the blockchain. What are you still waiting for? 285. What No One Told Me About Being a Product Manager at an Early Stage Startup Over a year ago, I asked around, searched for books or articles, went to several talks but found very little advice on being a product manager at an early-stage startup. Now, though still early in my journey, I want to take a moment to reflect on some lessons I have learned so far and look towards the future. If any of these resonate with you, please reach out and let’s chat! 286. Members of Congress Beat the Snot Out of Markets in 2021 In short, many members of Congress beat the market in 2021. They traded more than ever before. And they made numerous unusually timed trades and huge gains. 287. Why Big Data is Big Business: The Netflix Example Take a look at the following chart: 288. Everything you need to know about NFTs, DeFi, and Gaming Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) are becoming a very popular blockchain trend in gaming, while also being used in the sports (ticketing) industry, financial services, and as a way to sell and transfer ownership of virtual goods 289. How To Start A Billion Dollar “Unicorn” Startup I’m not a smart man. BUT…. I started two of the biggest websites on the internet. My first one, Genius aka “Rap Genius” tells you what lyrics mean. The new one, Everipedia, is Wikipedia built on a cryptocurrency called “IQ” that rewards you for educating the masses. 290. WTF is Hashing in Blockchains? In this article, we will see, 291. Building A Linux Shell - Part II [A Step-by-Step Guide] In the first part of this tutorial, we've built a simple Linux shell that prints a prompt string, reads input, then echoes the input back to the screen. This isn't very much impressive now, is it? 292. The Remote Work Revolution Made It Clear That The Emperor Has No Clothes Remote Workers! You have been invited here today because you have been identified as a remote leader or worker in the culture war for the future of work Join Us 293. 16 SQL Techniques Every Beginner Needs to Know This blog post explains the most intricate data warehouse SQL techniques in detail. 294. Designing a Viable Central Bank Digital Currency Central banks around the world are exploring the idea of issuing a variant of fiat currency that bridges the functional divide between physical cash and account-based systems. 295. Hammering at Clean Architecture Who doesn’t like sharpshooting wood elves, chaos infested wastes and dwarfs digging deep under the mountain for treasures? Daring Sigmarite warrior priests and armour-clad chaos Chosen and all manner of other fantastic creatures? I know this might sound weird, but this is an article about programming! I’ve recently gained interest in trying to understand a bit more about Uncle Bob’s clean architecture design and, to do that, I’ve created a small app that I believe showcases some of the main strengths that I believe it has. Disclaimer: All Warhammer references are the property of Games Workshop and I also do not claim to be some clean architecture guru. But maybe this will help someone else with their first steps in grasping the concepts of this cool new toy I’ve found. 296. An Intro to No-Code Web Scraping Web scraping has broken the barriers of programming and can now be done in a much simpler and easier manner without using a single line of code. 297. 10 Best Zelda Games of All Time Ranked by Sales Check out the top 10 best Zelda games throughout the franchise, ranked by their sales. 298. How to Build a Pokédex App with React and a Slash GraphQL Backend In this article, we're going to walk through some of the basic setup for Slash GraphQL and then take a look at how I built a Pokémon Pokédex app with React and Slash GraphQL in just a few hours! 299. The Most Common Coding Mistakes (and How to Avoid Them) There are many mistakes a new programmer can make. Today, you\nwill learn the most common mistakes that beginners make, and how you can avoid them. 300. How to Publish a Book with GitBook CLI and GitHub Pages in 7 Minutes Publishing a book or documentation online has never been easier than it is today. 301. Setting up Atom as a Python IDE [A How To Guide] In this article, I demonstrate how you can setup and maintain a python friendly development environment from within Atom. Ideally, a developer wants to reduce the amount of window/application switching as much as possible and create repeatable workflows. 302. 14 Patterns to Ace Any Coding Interview Question The process of preparing for coding interviews is anxiety-inducing for many developers. There’s so much material to cover, and often much of it feels irrelevant to what devs are doing in their day jobs, which only adds to the stress. 303. Hacker Noon FAQs answered with 6 words or less Why six? Because the most powerful stories are told in six words. 304. Buying Upwork Reviews: Is Your Freelancer Really a 5-Star Freelancer? Freelancing is all about - the trust. And, trust is all about - the reviews. 305. Machine Learning is the Wrong Way to Extract Data From Most Documents The best way to turn the majority of documents into structured data is to use a next generation of powerful, flexible templates that find data in a document 306. Predicting The NFT All-Time High 2020 was great for Non-Fungible Tokens. This market gained volume, fame, and infrastructure. But what all the buzz is about? And what can we expect in 2021? I want to make it clear and to share my thoughts about the future of NFT. 307. Buying and Using an ENS Domain: A Guide, A Cautionary Tale, and a 1000-ft Review of Ethereum's Web3 I bought an ENS domain NFT to receive payments to a .ETH wallet easily. This story explains what I went through and what you need to too. 308. How To Fix The Most Common Linux Kernel Vulnerabilities The Linux kernel is widely considered the pillar of some of the most popular projects among the open-source community. As the central module of the O.S, the system’s stability, performance, and security rely heavily on the kernel. 309. A Deep Dive Into The Architecture of React: Structure and Dependencies (feat. Eunice) This case study investigates and demonstrates the capabilities of Eunice, by using Eunice on the JavaScript library React. 310. Does Everyone Need a PWA to Attract More Visitors? The technical human-being was split into two fractions beyond the memory of man: web and mobile. Some folks say that the web-pages easier to use; others that the mobile apps make much headway so the web and browsers might pass into oblivion. This war would last forever if Alex Russell didn’t present one-box solution in 2015. More than 3 years have since passed. 311. The Throw Keyword was a Mistake Exception Handling 312. When NOT to Use AWS Elastic Beanstalk [Deep Dive] First off, this is not a critique of Amazon’s Elastic Beanstalk — it’s a great service that allows you to deploy web applications without having a lot of in-house DevOps expertise. If you’re a young startup looking to deploy your web app on a tight schedule — it’s naturally a tempting choice, but sometimes it’s the wrong choice. 313. [Hacking Tinder] Train an AI to Auto-Swipe for You 🖖 Auto-tinder was created to train an AI using Tensorflow and Python3 that learns your interests in the other sex and automatically plays the tinder swiping-game for you. 314. The State of Blockchain Interoperability in 2021 After nearly 9 months of work, version 3 of “A Survey on Blockchain Interoperability: Past, Present, and Future Trends” is out. This survey depicts the state of blockchain interoperability as of March 2021, by collecting and analyzing 404 documents. 315. You don't do Continuous Integration! Today I am going to talk about one misconception made by developers: Continuous Integration is about running automated integration pipelines… 316. Why NPM and Yarn f*cking suck Opinion piece: What we can learn about documentation and logging 317. What Does Blockchain & The Fourth Industrial Revolution Mean for Us? The magic wand of blockchain technology has touched our lives in multiple ways over the last decade. It has made cryptocurrency traders out of ordinary investors who would even shy away from the traditional stock\nmarkets. It has provided us with an easy way of transferring money across borders, without the interference of banks. 318. Cloud Home Automation Series Part 4 : Connected Light Bulb using AWS, ESP32 & Arduino [Updated - 1st March, 2020] : Course updated, now you can control your connected light either using Google Assistant or Alexa. Kindly check out the Bonus section at the end of the course. 319. Why a Decentralized Social Network with Passive Income Potential Will Emerge, Eventually Social media changed the way you are browsing the Internet, but it didn’t change the way the Internet is being controlled by a few companies that are having a monopoly. While you are under the illusion of using platforms like Google, Facebook, and Twitter at no cost, their pockets are getting heavier and heavier. 320. GitHub's 32 Most Popular Ruby on Rails Repositories ( July 2019 ) This is the list of the most interesting and useful Ruby on Rails open source projects on GitHub collected on July 22. The key criterion I was following while completing my list, was the buzz around the project, its purpose, and prospects, and the date of the update to make sure that the project is still in work and in use. 321. How to Tokenize Houses on a Blockchain Including a code sample using the ERC20 token standard. 322. Can You Use ChatGPT to Save Time Doing Day-to-day Product Management Tasks? Product managers, especially in startups, have to deal with a ton of different tasks on a daily basis. Could some of those tasks be made easier with ChatGPT? 323. Dimensionality Reduction Using PCA : A Comprehensive Hands-On Primer We, humans, are experiencing tailor-made services which have been engineered right for us, we are not troubled personally, but we are doing one thing every day, which is kind of helping this intelligent machine work day and night just to make sure all these services are curated right and delivered to us in the manner we like to consume it. 324. 10 Best NES Game of All Time Ranked by Sales The Nintendo Entertainment System is one of the best consoles of all time,. But which are the best NES games according to sales? 325. COVID Happened And I Decided to Stop Gaming And Start Coding It's no secret that today, during a global pandemic unlike anything in well over a hundred years, many people are stuck at home and unable to work by no choice of their own. This massive inconvenience of feeling trapped and bored out of our minds for months within our own dwellings is leaving a lot of us with fluxes of emotions like restlessness, hopelessness, depression, and many other not-so-good things. 😷 On a positive note though, this is a great time to adopt some new mental flexibility skills. 326. Using a Spreadsheet to Build a Mobile App (in 3 hours) As a product builder↗️, I built micro tools to solve my own problems. For example: article tool, portfolio tracker, SaaS tracker, habit tracker, and finance tracker 327. 4 Tech Trends That Are Accelerating The Miniaturization of PCBs Image: UnsplashOne of the biggest and current trends in the PCB industry is the growing demand and need for smaller, lighter and higher performing PCBs. In other words the miniaturization of PCBs. 328. My SIM swap attack: How I almost lost $71K, and how to prevent it 329. How to Disable Screenshots and Recording in iOS Apps Thanks to the mobile era we have mobile apps for everything these days. Every business from a barbers shop to huge retailers has apps so that they can be closer to their customers. 330. The Eleven Defining Characteristics of Modern Software Architecture Introduction 331. Why You Should Be Careful Investing in Dogecoin Even though there has been plenty of DOGE price momentum lately, it will come to an end sooner rather than later. 332. 6 Most Important Things Every Junior Developer Should Know My very first software development job was for my parent’s company. I had been poking around on a Commodore 64 for a couple of years and even had a few working pieces of code on Floppy disks that I would take over to my friends house and copy for them to use (Old School Github). Mom and Dad bought a new computer system that did not do what they needed it to do. My sheer luck, the system was written in a dialect of BASIC. Since I pretended to know BASIC, I stepped up and was officially a software developer. 333. Why Women Are Paid Less: Reflections on a Netflix Episode of 'Explained' The Gender Pay Gap can be interpreted differently by different individuals on the basis of the lens through which it is viewed. In recent times, pay equity has been thrust under a glaring media spotlight. The #MeToo movement of 2018, which began as an exposé of sexual harassment and assault, cascaded into the analysis of various prominent issues, one of which being gender inequality in workplace, encompassing not only pay inequity but also barriers to advancement and representation of women in leadership. 334. 6 Ways to Start Using NFTs in Your Business NFTs are on the rise. Learn how to use NFTs for your business and exploit this new technology for massive commercial gains. 335. Kotlin VS Flutter: Which One Races Ahead Those days have long passed when cross-platform mobile applications used to have a single avenue—React Native. Things have changed very fast as people looked for new ways to gain more and more users in the mobile app domain. 336. The Unit of Account for Bitcoin is $ "Many of the things you can count, don't count. Many of the things you can't count, really count." - Albert Einstein 337. Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Human Beings In a conversation with HackerNoon CEO, David Smooke, he identified artificial intelligence as an area of technology in which he anticipates vast growth. He pointed out, somewhat cheekily, that it seems like AI could be further along in figuring out how to alleviate some of our most basic electronic tasks—coordinating and scheduling meetings, for instance. This got me reflecting on the state of artificial intelligence. And mostly why my targeted ads suck so much... 338. Top 5 Headaches for Web3 Developers The developer experience for Web3 is rife with inconveniences, including bloatedness, lack of protocol standardization, limited support for other platforms, and many more. 339. 9 Functional Programming Concepts Everyone Should Know This article will introduce functional programming concepts that every programmer should know. Let's begin by defining what functional programming is (FP from now on). FP is a programming paradigm where software is written by applying and composing functions. A paradigm is a "Philosophical or theoretical framework of any kind." In other words, FP is a way for us to think of problems as a matter of interconnecting functions. 340. Invisible Barriers That Prevent You From Learning Web Development and How to Break Through Them The hidden cost of frustrating, demotivating web development MOOCs! 341. Building User Service With GRPC, Node.JS, and MongoDB: The Complete Microservice Tutorial — [Part 2] Microservices are about decoupling your system. In a monolith, you build all the components of the software in one large codebase and deploy the software at once. But in the microservice world, we build each component of a large system decoupled from each other. 342. My Top 13 JavaScript Diagram Libraries Nowadays, the amount of data grows exponentially, and the more information we see, the more painstaking and time-consuming it gets to analyze it. With the advent of big data, the business world faced the necessity to shift from traditional Excel spreadsheets to more effective ways of data visualization – colorful and interactive diagrams, charts, dashboards, maps. Thanks to modern data visualization tools, people can spend less time and effort on grasping difficult concepts or identifying new patterns, thus making a significant contribution to more effective decision making. 343. How China’s New National Cryptocurrency Changes Everything China is launching a national cryptocurrency. In this article, we’ll tell you what information is already known about the project at the moment as well as how it may change the financial world. 344. WTF is a Grid Trading Bot? Grid trading profits in a fluctuated market. Here are 9 reasons from an experienced trader who has used GRID Bot for more than 18 months. 345. Generating Randomness In Blockchain: Verifiable Random Function Blockchains such as Bitcoin are facing a key problem. How to fairly spread out the decision-making consensus on what pool will win the competition and have the right to add the new block into the blockchain itself. 346. Inheritance vs Composition: Using a Role-Playing Game in JavaScript as an Example How to avoid inheritance problems using composition and functional programming 347. The #Decentralized-Internet Writing Contest The decentralized internet writing competition offers $3,500 in monthly prizes from HackerNoon and Free TON. 348. 2 Million Fitbit Accounts Were Exposed by Cybercriminals A user on a well-known hacker community has leaked the emails and passwords of 1,999,999 users of the widely used health and fitness platform Fitbit, famous for its gadgets like smartwatches, and innovative fitness apps that track your training and sleeping patterns (among other things). The platform was recently acquired by Google LLC in a $2.1 billion USD deal. 349. How to Steal Secrets from Developers Using Websockets This is a story of a convoluted, not-very-useful method for extracting codez from unwitting JavaScript developers working on top secret projects. 350. What are the Noonies? The Noonies are the tech industry’s most democratic awards - presented by HackerNoon. Visit noonies.tech to nominate a worthy candidate before Nov 14, 2021. 351. Revolution of Artificial Intelligence in E-commerce in 2020 And Benefits of Incorporating It The eCommerce industry is on its way to grossing $700 billion by the year 2022. The use of artificial intelligence or machine learning in eCommerce is paving the way to the online portals that are easy to use, safe, and profitable. 352. React Progressive with Lazy-Loading Images [A How-To Guide] npm i react-progressive-graceful-imageSupports features like Custom Image Placeholder/Loader Component, srcset, lazy Loading, Graceful Loading, Progressive Image Loading.Use of Intersection Observer and navigator.onLine (Better performance and Optimization) 353. How to Hack Awareness for Your Startup — Without Content Marketing Startups usually focus on building their product first, and don’t even try to generate leads or interest until an MVP is ready. Some will just launch on ProductHunt hoping for some lead flow. But in the best case, they will get eyeballs for two days, and then no more leads come in. And building a lead flow is not that easy. 354. How One Hacker Made $360k in a Day via a Flash Loan and Market Manipulation How to Understand the Latest DeFi "Hack" in 3 Steps 355. An Argument For Using Golang to Code Your Next Projects After spending years sticking to conventional programming languages, why should tech business founders use Golang? That’s one of the buzzing questions that founders will be asking, as the decade-old programming language is getting more prominence. 356. Chris Voss' Masterclass: Top 6 Negotiation Strategies [Tested] Negotiation is not: I win! You Lose! Negotiation is a collaboration between the two parties. 357. How to Put a "Send us a Private Message" Button in a Tweet How to put a "Send us a private message" button in a tweet? 358. Image Processing Algorithms: Adjusting Contrast And Image Brightness Let's take a look at the common approaches for implementing image contrast adjustments. We'll go over histogram stretching and histogram equalization. 359. 20 Best Machine Learning Resources for Data Scientists Whether you’re a beginner looking for introductory articles or an intermediate looking for datasets or papers about new AI models, this list of machine learning resources has something for everyone interested in or working in data science. In this article, we will introduce guides, papers, tools and datasets for both computer vision and natural language processing. 360. How to Calculate the Rarity of an NFT NFTs have become widely accepted projects in the blockchain sphere. 361. Augmented Reality vs. Mixed Reality vs. Virtual Reality With constant development in computer vision and the exponential advancement of computer processing power, augmented reality (AR), mixed reality (MR), and virtual reality (VR) technology is becoming more and more prominent. 362. Ten Trending Applications of Artificial Intelligence In 2018, we all experienced a dramatic emergence of the tools, platforms and applications based on Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. These technology tools not only transformed the internet and software industry, but it also had a massive impact on a wide range of verticals, including manufacturing, health, agriculture and automobile. 363. Leaving Linux for Mac After 15 Years I’m sorry Linux. It’s not me, it’s you. The “year of the Linux desktop” never came to fruition. It was always next year, year after, some year. Now, it’s almost a running joke. 364. 7 Color Pattern Trends in Mobile App Design You must have heard the words like trends of color schemes/patterns in mobile app development and designing because mobile phones are the best and most convenient way to connect yourself to the digital world. 365. What I Learned from Making a Bot That Executed $50M in Cryptocurrency Trades Battle of the Bots: How Market Makers Fight It Out on Crypto Exchanges 366. "Ballerina" Could Become the Programming Language of Integration Ballerina is the latest programming language released 1.0 version on September 10th of this year. There are more than a thousand programming languages out there. Why do you need another programming language? Ballerina language intended to simplify the particular programming domain known as integration. You may be a developer who develops different kinds of web services and intends to interconnect those services. Then the Ballerina language could be your next programming companion. 367. Why Metaverses are the Next Big Trend After NFTs The Metaverse is a rocket ship that will propel the popularity and application of blockchain technologies and cryptocurrencies to a whole new level. 368. How an 18-Year-Old Teen Breached Uber Without Hacking a Single System A comprehensive coverage of how an 18-year-old teen breached Uber databases without hacking into the company's servers or seeing them. 369. OpenAI's New Code Generator: GitHub Copilot (and Codex) You’ve probably heard of the recent Copilot tool by GitHub, which generates code for you. Find out how OpenAI's AI generates code from words 370. $275M Research: How was KuCoin, One of the Largest Crypto Exchanges, Hacked? Over the last couple weeks, the hottest crypto market topic was the KuCoin Hack. Hacken Group, the major cryptocurrency exchanges auditor, highly values the need for user awareness of the threats. The issue of preventing such situations is of greater importance at the moment. Therefore, we present the research that was carried out by Hacken specialists. Read the recommendations on what to pay attention to and what to do to avoid such attacks. 371. 10 Best LEGO Games of All Time Ranked by Sales Check out the 10 best-selling LEGO games of all time! 372. Why do we Need the JSON Web Token (JWT) in the Modern Web Era? Hold on tight: the HTTP protocol is terribly flawed(*) and when it comes to user authentication this problem screams loudly. 373. The Real C++ Killers (Not You, Rust) Technologies that can replace C++ in the near of far future are not compilers. They are Spiral, Numba, and ForwardCom. 374. What Product Managers do and How to become one [Part 1 — From Zero to Product Manager] This article is Part 1 of the ongoing series From Zero to Product Manager. A set of articles that help you transition to a Product Management role. In this post I explain what a Product Manager (PM) is and how the role can differ across companies, I describe the best qualities of an excellent PM. 375. How GPUs are Beginning to Displace Clusters for Big Data & Data Science More recently on my data science journey I have been using a low grade consumer GPU (NVIDIA GeForce 1060) to accomplish things that were previously only realistically capable on a cluster - here is why I think this is the direction data science will go in the next 5 years. 376. Answering Metric Questions in Product Manager Interviews Product manager interviews usually include a section on metrics. As a data scientist at Uber, I’ve often given or helped friends prepare for these interviews. The difference between candidates who crush the metric questions and those who struggle turns, as far as I can tell, on whether they have a framework that they can apply. 377. 10 Best PS3 Games of All Time Ranked by Sales Check out the 10 best PS3 games ranked by how much they sold. 378. Playing With Yourself: The Power of Personal Projects “Please pray for my son,” is my mother’s go-to phrase whenever she comes to visit my condo in San Diego. My home lab is strung up with a web of audio, visual, and power cords. Wandering eyes will find themselves crossing resistors, soldering irons, microcontrollers, drones, robot pets, and even more robot pets. It’s certainly no surprise why she’s a little worried. My mother’s opinion aside; in the developer community, personal projects can be seen as ways to reinforce bad practices and a poor investment of time and money. Even I notice that my Instagram posts on wire organization might be misconstrued as a red flag. But I believe the personal projects I’ve made have helped me become a better, creative, and more resourceful engineer. 379. Audio Handling Basics: Process Audio Files In Command-Line or Python Like my articles? Feel free to vote for me as ML Writer of the year here. 380. Bayesian Brain: Is Your Brain a Data Scientist? Is your Brain a Data Scientist? Yes, according to the Bayesian Brain Hypothesis, your brain is a Bayesian statistician. Let me explain. 381. Learn the blockchain basics - Part 1: Determinism The first episode of this series describes Determinism.\nThis article will explain the most fundamental principle each and every blockchain follows by design. 382. Solidity Tutorial: Understanding Design Patterns [Part 1] Solidity design patterns are essential for creating secure, robust and scalable smart contracts. In this tutorial, we will learn proper implementations 383. Redis Stream vs. Amazon SQS Do you like boxing fights? This evening I bring you a head-to-head battle between Redis Streams and AWS SQS. If you are interested which technology is better and which will end up on the ground, check it up! 384. How to Map Your Home Networks Using NMAP Here's to learning basics of networking and an awesome tool called NMAP 385. What Does Peeling An Egg Have To Do With DevOps? Learn These Guiding Principles To Help You Level-Up Your DevOps Chops 386. A Beginner's Guide to the Dark Web and Online Anonymity If you have always wondered what’s the deal with the dark web and how to access it, or you just want to learn how to browse the web without spreading your information around, you’re at the right place. 387. Genetic Algorithms Explained : A Python Implementation Genetic Algorithms , also referred to as simply “GA”, are algorithms inspired in Charles Darwin’s Natural Selection theory that aims to find optimal solutions for problems we don’t know much about. For example: How to find a given function maximum or minimum, when you cannot derivate it? It is based on three concepts: selection, reproduction, and mutation. We generate a random set of individuals, select the best ones, cross them over and finally, slightly mutate the result - over and over again until we find an acceptable solution. You can check some comparisons on other search methods on Goldberg's book. 388. How to Label Data — Create ML for Object Detection 389. Gain State-Of-The-Art Results on Tabular Data with Deep Learning & Embedding Layers [A How To Guide] Tree-based models like Random Forest and XGBoost have become very popular in solving tabular(structured) data problems and gained a lot of tractions in Kaggle competitions lately. It has its very deserving reasons. However, in this article, I want to introduce a different approach from fast.ai’s Tabular module leveraging. 390. How To Build An OBD2 Reader For Car Diagnostics Full guide for car scanner ELM327 OBD2 reader app development. Connection, reading diagnostic data, and decoding vehicle errors. 391. Predicting Bitcoin's 2021 Peak Bitcoin's price tends to increase due to the Bitcoin Halving. So how much could Bitcoin's price increase as a result of the recent Halving In May 2020? 392. $DAG Will Do To Big Data What Bitcoin Did To Money Hello, Dear reader! 🧑💻 Here I talk about the Constellation Network, Inc. Why I think the Constellation is one of the most amazing companies! Why they will steal the show and create and set the standard for future Cybersecurity for Big Data. I give arguments to which I paid more attention than to others, as possible clearly and briefly. Go! 393. 10 Best Nintendo DS Games of All Time Ranked by Sales Super Mario, Pokemon, and surprisingly, Brain Age are some of the best Nintendo DS game franchises, according to their overall sales. 394. The Architecture of an Enterprise Chat Application That Can Serve 1 Million+ Users Simultaneously Well, not every business works in the same way we wanted but most, especially a social chat platform, chat between doctor and patient and such work in this fashion. 395. How to Host Your Own Podcast RSS Feed I recently started a podcast with my friend Tom Zaragoza called the DEVpreneur. It's a podcast about working on a software / SaaS business as a software developer. 396. 7 Rules to Track Software Engineering Metrics Correctly How to Use - and NOT Abuse - Software Engineering Metrics 397. 'It is Some Horrible Inhabitant of Space, Something Unknown to us on Earth' They were moving sluggishly along the red light, seeming to flow rather than crawl. 398. How to Manage Reusable UI Components Just a few days ago we open-sourced the React components we use to build the bit.dev platform. 399. 4 Most Commonly Asked Algorithms In Coding Interviews If you prefer to follow along via my YouTube video, you can watch it here! 400. How I Got Myself FIRED as a Software Developer and How You Can Do It Too — Hey\n— Hi, yeah, so because of budget constraints we decided to replace you\n— Uhm, ok\n— Ok, thanks 401. 5 Best Cybersecurity Books for Beginners These are the five cybersecurity books that you should start with if you are considering a career within the industry. 402. A Complete Guide to Initial Game Offerings (IGOs) IGO stands for Initial Game Offering. While ICOs and IDOs can be for any type of token/project, IGOs, as the name implies, are only crypto games. 403. Can Quantum Healing Cure Cancer? Here's What Science Has To Say Deepak Chopra claims that quantum healing is the “Theory of Everything” that can cure cancer & defeat aging. But it fails to comply with the actual science. 404. How to Reset Password with Node.js and Angular [Part 1] There are lots of tutorials about user authentication but all of them are just covering the topics like how to sign up and how to sign in. Even if you find a tutorial about reset password then you will see that it covers old school method without APIs and using jQuery based front-end. In this tutorial, we are going to use a Node.js based API which will connect to Angular front-end. Let’s get started: 405. Comparing Staking Rewards - Is Liquid Staking Better Than Proof of Stake (PoS)? To investors looking for staking rewards, blockchain adopting the Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism and decentralized finance (DeFi) projects with liquid staking components are great options to participate in. [406. Ethereum.org's New Art: Rethinking Identity as Community](https://hackernoon.com/rethinking-the-identity-of-ethereumorg-l718w347l) Today, I am excited to launch the first new artwork for the website of ethereum.org. Every few months, the website will be updated with new artwork that reflects a new aspect of Ethereum's identity. The concept of the work focuses on one of Ethereum’s major strengths: the community. 407. Introducing The HackerNoon Blogging Fellowship The HackerNoon Blogging Fellowship is a free remote online writing program where you can get mentored by a seasoned Editor and build up your writing portfolio. 408. Product is the King: How Ukrainian Engineers Are Creating Home Security Products 5 years ago, Ajax Systems were making 4,000 devices per month. 2 years ago, 30,000. Now we make 250,000. Our Kyiv team has managed to create competitive security systems, which are successfully sold in more than 90 countries worldwide. Global trade fairs recognize Ajax devices as the best on the European market. 409. 6 Dark Web Myths Perpetuated by the Mainstream Media How do you know the dark web? Many people know this term from movies or news reports. 410. The Halving, 21M Bitcoin, and What it Means for the Next “Bull Run” As any fan of cryptocurrencies can tell you, the total number of Bitcoin is programmed to be limited to 21 million. Now, this may not seem like much for a cryptocurrency supposed, one day, to replace the dollar, so where does this number come from? When will it be reached? And what is all this talk about a ‘halving’? 411. Influencing Special Education with Wearable Intelligence All the children in the world have the right to be educated. No matter where they come from, what their family background is, it is a must that they should be taught and educated. A child can have different types of mentalities. Even though most of the children are categorized as normal, there is a proportion of the world who are born with special needs. When I say “Children with Special Needs” it does not only belong to the children with physical disabilities. There are other types of disabilities and disorders. Major categories include learning disabilities, communication disorders, and developmental disabilities. 412. Steganography: How Hackers Hide Malware in Images Image steganography is a technique that attackers use to hide a secret piece of text, malware, or code inside of an image. This technique is difficult to detect 413. Is Cyber Security Hard? How to Find Your Way in Cybersecurity is a broad, changing, challenging and complex field. To get into it, go beyond application forms with the tips described here. 414. Microservice.add(observability) != Microservice.add(monitoring) You are reading this content, which means that you are not novice to the microservices field. So let me just scratch the surface of it before moving to Observable Microservices. Once upon a time Monolith Application was now transformed into Microservices based application. 415. 10 Best Yakuza Games of All Time Ranked by Sales Here are the top 10 Yakuza games based on sales, from what little official sales data could be scraped together. 416. Personal Finance for Software Engineers: Things I've Learned Personal Finance is something that is, for better or worse, not a required class. Here are some basic things I wish I knew when I started working in software. 417. Web Scraping and the Battle for Open Internet A few years ago, Cambridge Analytica made netizens concerned regarding the gathering of their online data. At that time, affected or interested users had little knowledge of how big the big-data industry actually was. 418. Is the Nintendo Switch Worth It? - An Honest Review Many still without a Switch might be asking themselves, is the Nintendo Switch worth it? Let's review the state of the Nintendo Switch in 2023. 419. 10 Solana NFT Projects You Should Know About in 2022 In this post we'll look at 10 interesting Solana NFT project which provide benefits to investors including airdrops, passive income generation and more. 420. Are NFTs the Next ICO Fraud? Want to buy virtual artwork for $1.98M? 421. The Top 7 Metaverses That You Can Try Right Now Everybody's talking about Metaverse. Here are top crypto metaverses that you can try right now! 422. 7 Hard Truths for New Software Developers If you’re coming out of your education (whether that is self taught, a university degree, or bootcamp), it’s important to know that your expectations for your career in the tech workforce may not align with actual industry practice and culture. 423. How to Create a Shitcoin: 5 Valuable Lessons from ICOs 5 marketing methods that already bit the dust two years ago.While working on community management and content creation for blockchain startups launching their ICOs in 2017, I got a front-seat view of how the demand for ICO marketing went hand in hand with the bitcoin price charts. After the first quarter of 2018, everything went into a hibernation period that only appears to have ended a couple of months ago. Looking at current projects after this break, I can’t help thinking how a good deal of them get away with using the same marketing tactics as two years ago. 424. If your goal is to be a software engineer, you've set the bar too low When I started coding, it was partially because I thought it’d be cool to make a computer do my bidding. 425. Angular Vs. React: Choosing a Front-End Web Stack Web development is an Art. 426. Quantum Computing vs Blockchain Cryptography - Facts, Myths, and Synergies The biggest danger to Blockchain networks from quantum computing is its\nability to break traditional encryption. 427. Why iOS Development on Windows isn't Worth It Yes, it's possible to perform iOS app development on Windows PCs, but you shouldn't, and here's why. 428. My DDD (Domain Driven Design) Cheat Sheet Domain Driven Design has been around for many years now. There have been many discussions, hundreds of articles, presentations, various talks, millions of lines of code written to better understand, explore and make the most of it. And yet we are still exploring for the better and I believe that's the beauty of it. 429. The Problem with Education is a Problem of Incentives There is something wrong with education, particularly higher education. 430. Is Chainlink The One 'Ring' To Rule Them All? In this article, I take a deep dive into Chainlink and blochain protocols, and explain why I think Chainlink is the greatest investment of our lifetime. 431. Entry Level Resources for Becoming a Product Manager If you have decided to transition into product management but do not know how to begin, you are definitely not alone. This career was ranked as the top 5 job on LinkedIn's Most Promising Jobs for 2019, and in extension has gained many enthusiasts. 432. NLP Tutorial: Topic Modeling in Python with BerTopic Topic modeling is an unsupervised machine learning technique that can automatically identify different topics present in a document (textual data). Data has become a key asset/tool to run many businesses around the world. With topic modeling, you can collect unstructured datasets, analyzing the documents, and obtain the relevant and desired information that can assist you in making a better decision. 433. How Snapchat Accounts Get Hacked: 5 Indicators of Compromise Vulnerabilities and social engineering methods may allow attackers to hack Snapchat accounts quite easily. 434. The Key Differences Between DeFi apps and NeoBanks 2019 was marked by a boom of DeFi apps and neobanks. Both form part of the wider fintech industry, and both can change the way people view and use money. But you shouldn't lump them together. In this post, I'll explain the subtle differences between decentralized finance and neobanking apps. 435. Get the Latest Tech stories via Hacker Noon RSS available via the Hacker Noon RSS (Really Simple Syndication): 436. 8 Ways Artificial Intelligence Takes Publishing to the Next Level Publishers are the gatekeepers of modern literature. As technology advances, both traditional publishing houses and self-publishing authors benefit from technology-enabled tools and analytics which were previously not available. 437. How to Implement Glassmorphism via HTML and CSS Check out this tutorial to learn how to create the glassmorphism effect using only HTML and CSS. 438. Top C/C++ Machine Learning Libraries For Data Science Importance of C++ in Data Science and Big Data 439. Venezuela is Patient Zero Challenging The Western Financial System with Bitcoin Venezuela can now interact with trading partners instantly and globally without touching US-controlled payment rails 440. About Tech Company News Pages by Hacker Noon Discover the trending stories surrounding the tech companies that run the world. NEW! Tech Company News Pages by Hacker Noon include: 441. Build an eCommerce Mobile App using Google Sheets, Stripe And Glide Last week, one of my Product2kit customers who bought a no-code template asked if I can create a template for eCommerce use cases. I took his idea and came up with this online sneaker store. Here’s my app building process: 442. 3 Best Metaverse Games to Follow in 2022 Almost everyone in the P2E space is already aware of the big names like Axie Infinity, Gods Unchained, and The Sandbox, but there are many others to follow too. 443. This AI Creates Realistic Animated Looping Videos from Static Images This model takes a picture, understands which particles are supposed to be moving, and realistically animates them in an infinite loop! 444. A Step-by-Step Guide to Migrating a Project from ASP.NET MVC to ASP.NET Core Step-by-step guide 445. He Was Trapped—Two Miles Below the Earth Impossible! What sort of creatures would they be, that could live two miles beneath the surface of the earth? 446. Prevent Your Free Heroku Dyno from Sleeping If you are like me, then many of your hobby projects and portfolio examples are deployed to Heroku. Like Github Pages, it is an attractive option to host your project because it is free. Unlike Github Pages, you can host a server on Heroku, so I use it whenever I need a free place to deploy a full-stack application. 447. How Does "Hey Siri!" Work Without Your iPhone Listening To You At All Times? Ever wondered if our phone can detect the “Hey Siri!” command anytime and interpret it, is it recording our daily life conversations too? 448. Understanding Ownership and Access Control in Solidity [A Detailed Guide] From the simple to the complex, with the code to reuse. 449. How to Use AltStore on iOS Devices AltStore is an alternative to the App Store on iOS devices, giving you many new possibilities for your iPhone, like jailbreaking. 450. The Ten Most Starred Github Repositories As we know, GitHub is a collaborative platform for developers, it lets us work together and contribute to the community as well. It also allows us to make repos 451. Fear database changes? Get them under control with CI/CD Developers often fear database changes because a mistake by anyone on your team can lead to a major outage and even data loss. The stakes are higher when changes are not backwards compatible, cannot be rolled back, or impact system performance. This can cause a lack of confidence and slow your team velocity. As a result, database changes are a common failure point in agile and DevOps. 452. How Not To Run Out of Gas in Ethereum 453. How Does the Government Access Your Data? It’s Not (Exactly) 1984, but Big Brother Is Certainly Watching! 454. Beginner's Guide to Product Categorization in Machine Learning Product categorization, sometimes referred to as product classification, is a field of study within natural language processing (NLP). It is also one of the biggest challenges for ecommerce companies. With the advancement of AI technology, researchers have been applying machine learning to product categorization problems. 455. 10 GitHub Repositories to Follow GitHub is a well-known platform to share all kinds of technologies. The following article contains the 10 most widely used GitHub repositories. 456. The world needs an alternative to Selenium - so we built one [Disclaimer - the thoughts in this post are mine alone and the "we" in the title refers to an open-source project where I happen to be the lead developer.] 457. Ethereum's Layer 2: The Story So Far And What To Expect Next Ethereum is scaling. Why do we need Layer 2 and what does the near future promise 458. Code A Minimalistic NFT Smart Contract in Solidity On Ethereum: A How-To Guide How to code a minimalistic NFT contract on the Ethereum blockchain in Solidity 459. What the heck is EIP-1559? What is EIP-1559? Will this improvement proposal makes the transaction fees lower and the transaction speeds faster? Read on to learn more! 460. The 8 Youngest and Most Accomplished Tech Entrepreneurs Tech startups, e-commerce stores and family businesses have all played a role in making some of the wealthiest tech based entrepreneurs of the decade. With the advancement of recent technology, there is now more young up and coming entrepreneurs today than any other point in our history. Forbes has ranked the youngest billionaire at just 22 years old, that being Alexandra Andressen, the young women who owns Ferd, the Norwegian investment company that runs hedge funds and actively invests in the Nordic Stock Exchange. 461. 20 Data Security Risks Your Company Could Face in 2020 Today, data security is top of mind for companies, consumers, and regulatory bodies. After years of unfettered participation in the data-driven digital age that was defined by an “anything goes” ethos and a “move fast and break things” mentality, this shifting sentiment is both drastic and welcome. 462. How To Work From Home I’ve been working from home for twenty years. 463. Implementing an ERC721 Market [A How-To Guide] Put tokenized items for sale in a decentralized classifieds board 464. The Cryptocurrency Confusion In his fundamental book, Money and the Mechanism of Exchange, English economist William Stanley Jevons explains that currencies address a central economic problem: the coincidence of wants. The phrase describes the conundrum inherent to barter where the parties of the transaction have to agree to sell and buy each other's goods. 465. AI and The Consciousness Gap AI means a lot of things to a lot of people. Usually what it means is not very well thought out. It is felt, it is intuited. It is either adored, worshipped or deemed blasphemous, profane, to be feared. 466. WTF is an SPV and Why Satoshi put it in the Bitcoin Whitepaper Simple Payment Verification, usually abbreviated to SPV, is a system outlined in the original Bitcoin Whitepaper that enables light clients (wallets running on low-end systems) to verify that a transaction has been included in Bitcoin and therefore a payment has been made. 467. Mastering Shitcoins II - The Poor Man's Guide to Getting Rich in this follow-up to my 2017 crypto investment guide, I look back at how the portfolio did 3 years later, talk about what I’ll do differently this time. 468. 9 Best Data Engineering Courses You Should Take in 2023 In this listicle, you'll find some of the best data engineering courses, and career paths that can help you jumpstart your data engineering journey! 469. Gaming 101: What Is The Metaverse? When you hear Metaverse, you think gaming but that is a small fraction of the work that the Metaverse is used for: find out more about the Metaverse here. 470. Deciphering Pesticide Resistance in the Digital Currency Space Uncontrolled use of deanonymizing technologies, such as blockchain forensics and darknet monitoring tools can threaten long-term security and safety of digital ecosystems. 471. Create Your Very Own Writing Contest with HackerNoon! Skip the influencers. Start a Writing Contest with HackerNoon. 472. Why is everyone going crazy over NFT? What are NFTs and why is everyone going crazy over them? 473. How Upgradable NFTs Will Change Collector Engagement Upgradable NFTs will uprise as the next innovation in the non-fungible token marketplace. It will allow collectors to engage & have utility for their NFTs. 474. Is GPU Really Necessary for Data Science Work? A big question for Machine Learning and Deep Learning apps developers is whether or not to use a computer with a GPU, after all, GPUs are still very expensive. To get an idea, see the price of a typical GPU for processing AI in Brazil costs between US $ 1,000.00 and US $ 7,000.00 (or more). 475. Why Are We Teaching Pandas Instead of SQL? How I learned to stop using pandas and love SQL. 476. What I've Learned in 19 Years as an Online Gambling Affiliate I think pretty much everyone knows that the online gambling industry is a very profitable one. I was fortunate enough to start working as an affiliate marketing online casinos in 2001. At that time I was attending the University of Central Florida getting my Bachelors of Finance. 477. Top 10 Resident Evil Games Ranked by Sales Check out the top 10 Resident Evil Games ranked by sales! [478. Fintech Will Eventually Eat the Banks: Every Company will Become a FinTech Company](https://hackernoon.com/fintech-will-eventually-eat-the-banks-every-company-will-become-a-fintech-company-jvjj3204) In today’s world, most of the companies and startups even those that do not have anything to do with financial services, have been increasingly taking the provision of alternative financial services to the individuals as a mission. Therefore, it would not be wrong to claim that every company will be a fintech company in the not-too-distant future. 479. How to Use Machine Learning to Color Your Lighting Based on Music Mood How to use machine learning to color your room lighting, based on the emotions behind the music you are listening (Python code available here) 480. How To Fix Everything That's Wrong With the Internet What do Google, Facebook, Youtube, Amazon, Uber and a phone book have in common? They are indexes — searchable lists of stuff. Google is a list of keywords mapped to the websites they appear in. Facebook is a list of profiles, posts, private messages, events and other types of information. Youtube has users, videos and comments. Amazon: merchants and items. Uber: drivers, customers and ride requests. 481. Smart Contracts and Real Estate: The Past, Present, and the Future Very little has changed the last couple of decades when it comes to real estate practices. Buying and selling a home today is much like what it was fifty years ago. It's more or less the same process as when our grandparents' generations purchased and sold homes. 482. The Notion Template I Built for Optimal Personal Productivity As a product builder↗️, I build micro tools to solve my own problems. For example article tool, event app, meal box app, finance tracker, SaaS tracker, Notion portfolio, and habit tracker. 483. Flask API Containerization using Docker Nowadays, putting shiny new applications in containers seems to be the way of the future, and for good reason. They offer platform portability, hardware efficiency, and enhanced security. In this tutorial, we are going to take a very simple Flask API, put it in a Docker container, and then test it out using Postman. 484. Amazon Textract: Extract Text from PDF and Image Files [A How To Guide] Amazon recently released Textract in the Asia Pacific (Sydney), thus i decided to write a javascript OCR demo using Amazon Textract. 485. Engineer Onboarding: The Ugly Truth About Ramp-Up Time Though people often think about the time it takes for a new engineer to start delivering value, they rarely ask themselves how long it takes for them to be fully ramped-up. 486. This Bull Run is Fundamentally Different Than the Previous One. Here’s Why Everyone knows about the time in 2017 and early 2018 when bitcoin hit over $20,000 USD and Ethereum was sitting nicely at $1,300+. In fact, the total market cap for coins and tokens listed on CoinMarketCap, had just ticked over $800,000,000,000. Everyone was going to be a millionaire. 487. Computer Science Degrees: Are they Worth Getting in 2021? Is a computer science degree worth it? For me, partially. For you? You tell me. 488. 10 Most Anticipated Sci-fi Games of 2022 You Can’t Miss In this article, we guide you through the ten most anticipated sci-fi games of 2022, including Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2, and Starfield. 489. And Then We Were Cyborgs “How did you go bankrupt?” “Two ways. Gradually, then suddenly.” 490. How I Built My Own Internet 5 Times Cheaper than My Expensive ISP I will tell you how I suffered from expensive cable internet in the office and decided to make my own internet that is 5 times cheaper. As a result, my team and I have created summator.me. It's a device that combines the traffic from several 4G/LTE modems and provides a fast and reliable internet connection. 491. Pre-Seed, Seed, Series A, B, C: How It Works and How to Get Funding in 2020 For any startup, finance is a key issue. Attracting financing is not an easy task due to the high risk factor and the complex process of launching startups. There is also another problem — finding the right way to work with investors interested in your project. 492. How to Build an Arduino Starship Game Controlled by Joystick and Computer In this article, we will develop an Arduino Starship game which will be displayed on an LCD display 16x2. 493. How To Create Golang REST API: Project Layout Configuration [Part 2] In a previous post I was explaining the basics of setting up GO application for REST API. Now I'll go into details by first creating configurable server, adding http router (mux) and some DB interaction. Let's get (the indoors party) started! 494. The 36 Most Depended Upon NPM Packages source, https://www.npmjs.com/browse/depended. The ordering, descriptors, and publisher accreditation are coursey of npmjs.com. 495. Mitigating Gatekeeping and Impostor Syndrome with Emotional Intelligence Do you sometimes feel like you’ll never know enough to be a real software engineer? Have you interacted with seasoned engineers who made you feel like you just won’t cut it in the industry? 496. JavaScript Practical Coding Challenges For Beginners Hello JavaScript code newbie! In this article I'm proposing you a series of coding challenges that will help you practice the basic language constructs and algorithms. 497. Notion : A Product That Users Love, and VCs Can't Invest Into If you somehow navigate the mysterious path to reach the Notion HQ at 1:00 PM PST on a Friday, you would find an empty office with two golden poodles and a mutt running around. The entire team would not be far though, just shy of a mile away sitting at Barzotto and eating Extra-Long Noodles pasta over a glass of sparkling white wine. Add some soft serve gelato to that. This is just one of the many idiosyncrasies you would find in this 20 member start-up that has captured over a million users with their sleek product. 498. Building a Feedforward Neural Network from Scratch in Python Photo by Chris Ried on Unsplash 499. Cybersecurity in Web3: How to Jump on the Bandwagon Safely The article addresses common cybersecurity vulnerabilities identified during smart contract audits, social engineering's role in web3-related cyber fraud, etc. 500. I Did The 10-Day (Silent) Vipassana Course And Doubled My Productivity "In the middle of 2018, in the midst of the Blockchain and crypto-mania research and roadshows, I was consulting with dozens of startups on China strategies, dealing with endless emails, taking calls during the night due to different time zones, and constantly answering pop-up messages on Whatsapp, WeChat, Telegram, and Facebook. Ultimately, it was negatively affecting my mental health. My head felt like hundreds of tabs in a single browser trying to load multiple types of information..." 501. 10 Best Handheld Game Consoles Ranked by Sales Since the 80's there have been great handheld consoles, but which is the best one? Here are the 10 best handheld consoles ranked by sales. 502. What Post Scarcity Means: Why the post-scarcity economy is hard to reason about Many act like post-scarcity is some pipe-dream. The stuff of utopian fairy-tales and science fiction. I beg to differ. Actually, I think in many respects, it is already here in the US. We just don’t see the abundance right beneath our noses because our current economic paradigm makes it incomprehensible. 503. What is Subdomain Hijacking and How to Prevent it? Subdomain takeover or subdomain hijacking refers to a technique by which "unused" subdomains can be made to point to a location of the attacker's choice. 504. In Math We Trust. Do You? Or Should You? A few days ago, one of my favorite artists, Carlos Cruz-Diez, passed away. He is considered one of the fathers of kinetic art, which plays with the viewer’s perspective to provide the illusion of movement. He had a scientific, almost mathematical, approach to art and did a lot of research on the physics and the physiology of color perception. 505. 11 Techniques and 5 Tools to Work Toward Limitless Team Productivity Team productivity drives success to companies in all industries. The role of the team leader is to help the team achieve better results without a professional burning-out. How do you increase team productivity and keep a healthy atmosphere in the office? 506. When Burning Man Gets Boring, Silicon Valley Should Worry Burning Man 2002. Photo: Phil Gyford 507. My Experience With TopTal: Unpaid Labor and Second Chances TopTal was only slightly helpful and clearly sided with the client in all disagreements. 508. DeFi Liquidity Providers: Factors Affecting Profitability, Trade-Offs, and Risk-Return Profiles In this article, we break down the factors affecting profitability and explore the trade-offs with different liquidity provision strategies in DeFi. 509. Popcorn Time Isn’t “Back From The Dead” But the New Version is Borked This morning several news articles celebrated the "return" of Popcorn Time after it apparently went offline a few years ago. This claim simply isn't true,\nneither is the assertion that the just released version of the app works as well as the previous one. In fact, Popcorn Time is facing a wave of complaints from users experiencing a wide range of problems that simply didn't exist before. 510. Life After COVID-19: How China is Going Back to Work As Europe and the US are bracing for the worst of COVID-19, life in China is gradually going back to normal. Aside from lockdowns and social distancing, what can we learn from the measures taken to control the outbreak, and how life can resume safely? 511. The 10 Best Wii U Games of All Time Ranked by Sales Although the console didn't sell well, the Wii U offered great games. Here are the best Wii U Games of all time according to sales numbers. 512. 8 Things Developers Don't Like About Low-Code and No-Code Research into the attitudes of professional software developer towards low-code and nocode tools, including recommendations for low-code and nocode tool makers. [513. Cloud & DevOps Market in China: A Brief Overview](https://hackernoon.com/cloud-and-devops-market-in-china-a-brief-overview-wcu30p8) China is a massive internet and mobile-based internet market. China's cloud needs are growing at high speed. Still, the government’s long-standing protectionist policies, foreign cloud service providers face significant challenges competing with Chinese tech giants such as Alibaba Cloud and others. China acts differently when it comes to cloud and DevOps practices. While the whole world embraces AWS, Microsoft, Google for their cloud-related needs, that is not the case when it comes to China, Alibaba seems a clear winner of the most market share followed by Tencent Cloud, Baidu Cloud, and others. Today we will see a brief about China’s cloud and DevOps market. 514. Simple Steps to Avoid the Retry Behavior from AWS Lambda When a Lambda function invocation crashes due to an uncaught application error, for example, AWS may automatically retry the same request. 515. Serverless Can Help You To Focus Time is crucial in startups. We are experiencing a constant race against time. Your market might be time sensitive, and you need to grow fast. Most startups fail because they run out of cash and time. Serverless helps you spend time only on things that matter instead of stuff that seems shiny but isn’t essential. 516. 20 Fun DIY Java Projects To Fine Tune Your Skillset This is a rundown of amazing Java project ideas that will set off your career in programming. Given, there are dozens of projects that could help you learn or perfect some basic or complex Java tasks. But if you are a beginner who is rather skeptical about venturing out on your own, the projects in this mini-guide have been handpicked specifically for you. 517. How to Use AI to Make a 3D Model of Yourself in Seconds I recently explored Facebook's new, insanely realistic chatbot. They've outdone themselves with PIFuHD, which uses a 2D image to re-construct a high-res 3D model. This is state-of-the-art, as previous algorithms couldn't capture details like fingers, facial features, and clothing folds. 518. How to Use Streamlit and Python to Build a Data Science App Web apps are still useful tools for data scientists to present their data science projects to the users. Since we may not have web development skills, we can use open-source python libraries like Streamlit to easily develop web apps in a short time. 519. Building a Twitter Bot to Automate Posting Cryptocurrency News with Python [A Step-by-Step Guide] Be kind. 520. Is e-Estonia Built on Blockchain Technologies? [Fact Check] Or is there more to it? 521. Oh Just a Stark Technical Analysis Let's take a look at an Indepth Technical Analysis of STARK, which is a proof system. 522. An Introduction to Building on the Solana Network This tutorial will teach you how to build and deploy your own programs on the Solana blockchain! 523. Ethereum Tokenomics 2021: Impact of Eth2, EIP 1559, and L2 Scaling Solutions on Demand/Supply Huge changes for Ethereum are on the horizon. We have Eth2, EIP 1559, and Layer 2 scaling. Here, we explore how they influence ETH tokenomics and price. 524. Decentralized Insurance: These 4 Companies are Raising the Bar in 2021 How can decentralized insurance protect participants in DeFi protocols from the various risks associated with such a nascent industry? Read more and find out! 525. You’ve Never Heard Of These Sites, But They Know A Lot About You A Marriage And A Funeral 526. Top 10 Software Engineering Metrics To Track If You Lead An Agile Team Every conversation I have with CTOs, Engineering Managers, and Tech Leaders eventually gets to the “Which Metrics Should We Measure?” discussion. 527. The Advantages of Progressive Web Apps (PWA) Versus Native Apps “There’s an app for that.” 528. Going From Not Being Able To Code To Deep Learning Hero A detailed plan for going from not being able to write code to being a deep learning expert. Advice based on personal experience. 529. How to Make Sock Puppet Accounts for OSINT in 2021 Everyday it seems to get harder and harder to make sock puppet (i.e. ‘fake’) accounts for OSINT research. Personally, I blame Russian troll farms. 530. How To Auto-Correct Your Code: A Web Developer Guide Learning to code can be tons of fun but it is often overwhelming. Web developers, especially new ones, are constantly learning new content. What makes it worse is that there are so many rules to learning how to write good code. 531. How To Build a Minimalistic Ethereum Wallet in Python [Part 1] In this article, we are going to build a simple Ethereum wallet from scratch using Python. During the process, we will use some cryptography and try to interact with the Ethereum blockchain. In part 1, we will generate a key pair which is compatible with the Ethereum protocol, obtain the Ethereum address from the public key and encrypt the private key using a password. 532. Why The Metaverse will be Bigger than Facebook and Google Combined What is the metaverse and what blockchain-based games are pioneering the way to make metaverse happen? Read that and more in the interview with Mickey Maler. 533. CISSP Preparation Guide: What to Do and What Not to Do This article provides tips and support for those interested in preparing for the Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP) exam. 534. Proof-of-Stake Is Coming of Age, and Polkadot is Leading the Pack Polkadot is currently the leading, highest value, and most secure PoS platform, offering estimated rewards of 13.87% per year. 535. Last Night A Distributed Cooperative Organization Saved My Life: A brief introduction to DisCOs By Stacco Troncoso and Ann Marie Utratel 536. How To Choreograph Event-Driven Microservices Don't get trapped in the Death Star! Choreographed microservices have all the benefits of a loosely coupled architecture, and only some of the pitfalls. 537. Compound: The Money Market on Ethereum On June 26, 2020, the value locked into the Compound protocol reached a staggering $1 billion, making it the "most valuable" decentralized finance protocol. In the past year, DeFi became the hottest topic in the crypto. Let's take a close look at one of its most popular projects. 538. The Product-Led Approach: Principles, Benefits, Examples, Alternatives Some of us in product take it for granted that a product-led approach is the way to operate. However, all too often our stakeholders – sales, marketing, our boss’s boss, even our own team – may need some convincing. 539. Learn To Code By Playing These Games Apart from an ambition to become a programmer and have an interesting well-paid job, there are plenty of reasons to learn coding even for those who see themselves in other professions. 540. The Notion Dashboard that "Gets Things Done" and How I Built it Note: This article is part of my toolkit newsletters↗️ where I share resources about building things. Join me :) 541. Automatic Feature Selection in Python: An Essential Guide Feature Selection in python is the process where you automatically or manually select the features in the dataset that contribute most to your prediction. 542. I Developed A Visual Development Tool For Web Applications with React Hi, my name is Alex, I’m the author of Webcodesk. In this article, I want to tell you why I created Webcodesk and why I consider it a great tool to develop Web applications with React. 543. How to Get Into Tech and Become a Senior Engineer in 4 Years As software continues to eat the world, more and more people ask me about "getting into tech," i.e. a successful Software Engineer easily making around $350,000 in total annual compensation. I get asked this a lot because I had very little coding experience when I decided to make a career change into software. Four years after making that decision, I entered Twitter as a Senior Software Engineer with a compensation package I couldn't even dream of making elsewhere. I often look back and refer to my career change as the best decision I made in my life. 544. Our Universe Is A Massive Neural Network: Here's Why Some days ago, I read an article on arXiv from Vitaly Vanchurin about ‘The world as a neural network’. 545. Move Over Native Apps, Progressive Web Apps Are Coming For You TL;DR 546. Understanding A Recurrent Neural Network For Image Generation The purpose of this post is to implement and understand Google Deepmind’s paper DRAW: A Recurrent Neural Network For Image Generation. The code is based on the work of Eric Jang, who in his original code was able to achieve the implementation in only 158 lines of Python code. 547. For My Dad, I Automated Bulk WhatsApp Messaging using Python - Here's How So, this Whatsapp just irritates my dad. 548. Mean Reversion Trading Systems and Cryptocurrency Trading [A Deep Dive] Prices move in a wave like fashion, moving back and forth following a broader trend. While doing so, it often revolves around a mean. It might move across or bounce off the mean. Mean reversion systems are designed to exploit this tendency. 549. Facebook PM Interview: Product Sense and Execution (Example Answers) My experience interviewing as a PM for Facebook: How to answer product sense and execution questions and develop product frameworks and stories that sell. 550. Validate Your PHP API Tests Against OpenAPI Definitions – A Laravel Example Am I proud of this montage? You bet I am (by the author) 551. Creators' Economy: Market Size, Scope, Social Validation, and NFTs “I'm not a businessman, I'm a business, man!” - Jay Z 552. How to Build an Ethereum Transaction App with React and Solidity: Part 2 Following part one of this tutorial, we will be building the frontend side of this project. 553. Everything a self-taught developer shouldn't do Over a decade ago I completely changed the trajectory of my life from becoming a lawyer to becoming a programmer. I learned from a C++ book then made some pathetic iOS apps for about 4-5 months. I then moved to Silicon Valley to start my career. I'm sure you're reading this thinking 'what a genius!', but sadly the truth is far from that. I'm definitely proud of what I've accomplished but often think about the missteps I made along the way and continue to make to this day. 554. How to Enter The Velo Writing Contest by Wix & Hacker Noon Hacker Noon has partnered with Wix to host the Velo Writing Contest, with $2,500in prize money to be awarded 555. Document-Term Matrix in NLP: Count and TF-IDF Scores Explained In NLP, Document-Term Matrix (DTM) is a matrix representation of the text corpus. The TF-IDF score is widely used to populate the DTM. 556. Learn How to Learn, Before Learning How to Code While this anecdote is from my own experience, I firmly believe that most of us been in this situation before. One day, you decide to learn something new. Perhaps you want to learn how to code, so you pick the hottest language of the moment. It's a language that "pays the most", works like magic, and everyone is looking for people that know it. 557. Should You Incorporate Your LLC in Delaware or Wyoming? [Deep Dive] So you’ve decided that a limited liability company (LLC) is the best structure for your new venture. The next biggest challenge is choosing the best state to form your LLC. 558. React Native Animation Guide React Native Animation is an interesting topic56 where a dull application could be converted into an interactive and beautiful app. When you first login into an application, the thing which impresses us the most is interface and its interactivity. Working with animations could look a bit overwhelming at first but it is essentially a process of just 3 steps. 559. Is WhatsApp Safe? WhatsApp is the most popular messenger owned by Facebook. According to the official stats, the number of WhatsApp active users has reached 1 billion in 2020. Just imagine, approximately 65 million messages are sent via this social app daily. Since the app is so popular, it’s very attractive for hackers. In this article, I’ll tell you about the major WhatsApp security threats, which will help you protect your chats and shared media from hackers, WhatsApp spy apps, and keylogging software. 560. Package Your React App with Spring Boot [A How-To Guide] A little backstory on how this started. My team needed to save some on money on the infrastructure we were requesting and since most of the load for the application we wanted to build would be on the client-side rather than the service side. We decided to see if we could combine a Spring Application with a React app and serve up a single war file. 561. Coding vs Scripting: What Are The Differences? You’ve probably seen somewhere someone saying coding vs scripting. When I first saw that, I thought that those two are the same things, but the more I learned I found out that there are some main differences between those two. So, what are those differences? 562. Windows Sticky Keys Exploit: The War Veteran That Never Dies Did you ever hear of Sticky Keys Exploit? You probably did, since it has been known for ages. It was used as an exploit many times, fought in many windows versions, and it has never been killed. That’s why I’m calling it the “War Veteran”, although it never retired… 563. How Discord Became the Most Successful US Consumer App in the Last 5 Years I recently came across this very interesting Twitter thread which claims that: 564. Scraping Tweet Replies with Python and Tweepy Twitter API [A Step-by-Step Guide] A Quick Method To Extract Tweets and Replies For Free 565. Optimize React Native Map in Your Applications [A How To Guide] Four ways to make your React Native map become a lot faster and more responsive. 566. Full Stack Coders Vs DevOps Developers- Whom to Hire for Your Next Project? Are you thinking of creating a web development application? Seeking an answer, DevOps developers or Full-Stack coders, whom to outsource for your next project? 567. 3 Dev Leaders Open Up About Remote Software Development I’m writing this from my new “office” which is a small desk in a large closet located under the stairs of my house. Harry Potter style. We have our first baby on the way so I got kicked out of our 2nd bedroom and I’m embracing the office-under-the-stairs life. 568. Migrating Away From Query Builders and ORMs in JavaScript or TypeScript I spent the better part of a day moving a project completely off of the ORM we were using (TypeORM). Ever since I started doing web development, I’ve been using some kind of heavy abstraction on top of my database. Whether it’s Mongoose when I used MongoDB, or TypeORM when I decided to move to TypeScript and PostgreSQL. However, it turns out that ORMs and query builders aren’t so great. I used to be that person that thought ORMs and query builders did the job for me, and I used it as an excuse to not learn SQL (which is what everyone tells you NOT to do). Given the tools that exist today, I would wholeheartedly recommend doing it the opposite of how I did if you’re starting off new to these things — write your SQL stuff by hand, or with help from the tools I mention later in the post. It’ll feel really slow at first, but you’ll thank yourself later 😄 569. Landing A Job At Twitter As A Software Engineer [How I Did It] This is the story of how I landed a job at Twitter as a full-time software engineer, what I went through, how I prepared and why I finally decided to join the company. 570. Global Debt, Ethereum, and a New Open Financial System [Analyzed] It’s time to pay attention. Ray Dalio, Conspiracy Theorists, Gold Bugs, Bitcoin Maximalists and even the Chinese Government all have one thing in common. They believe that the existing Global Financial System is in for a paramount change in the near future. 571. Entendiendo PyTorch: las bases de las bases para hacer inteligencia artificial <meta name="monetization" content="$ilp.uphold.com/EXa8i9DQ32qy"> 572. ETHEREUM 2.0 AND CHAINLINK: The Story So Far And What To Expect In 2020 When investing into cryptocurrency you want to look for projects that will make the biggest changes within an industry. This is why I prefer coins like ETH, BAT, LINK, XLM, ONT and NEO. 573. 100+ Companies in Hacker Noon's Brand as Author Program A running alphabetical list of all brands that enter Hacker Noon's brand-as-author program is below. Read more about how good companies are using accreditation as advertisement by publishing here. 574. How to Fetch Data From an API in React.js Without any doubt, the use of React is increasing day by day. And also API(Application Programming Interface) is gaining more popularity in the modern era of technology. This article will guide a beginner to play with React to API. 575. 5 Latest Awesome Java Frameworks As an object-oriented and class-based programming language, Java is loaded with numerous opportunities – it is portable, distributed, secure and dynamic. All the latest technologies depend on Java to support various functionalities. Which is why it comes as no surprise that Java reigns as the most popular programming language. It goes the same way with Java Frameworks which are very widely being used by Java developers today. 576. How Does DALL·E mini Work? Dalle mini is amazing — and YOU can use it! 577. Best Stablecoins in 2021: Find Order in the Chaos Cryptocurrencies are subjected to exchange rate fluctuations and variability. To set prices for them, stablecoins were created. What are the top stablecoins? 578. What Future Holds for DevOps in 2020: A Complete Guide Software is eating the world, in all sectors. Marc Andreessen, the founder of Netscape, said it long back about how software is eating the world. He also summarised that every company is a software company these days, and software companies are poised to take over broad swathes of the economy. You’ll see DevOps clearly in 2020, where continuous updates transform the way software is delivered to a nearly-limitless marketplace. DevOps has become a must to thrive in this highly competitive technological world. 579. Don’t Fall For The Hype in Cryptocurrencies Mapping out a decentralized financial utopia beyond the hype of meme coins, billionaires, speculation, and clickbait. 580. Use Amazon Personalize & Data in the Raw for Real-Time Recommendations: Start capturing website user data in 5 minutes or less with no developer resources or coding experience needed. 581. What's The Right Way to Fetch Data in React Hooks? [A Deep Dive] The React Hooks docs has a FAQ entry: “How can I do data fetching with Hooks?” where they link to this well written and detailed article by Robin Wieruch. There is however a shortcoming in that approach which affects correctness is some important situations. 582. 12 Top Websites for Programmers, Developers, and Product People StackExchange 583. 200 Black Women in Tech to Follow on Twitter in 2022 They exist! You should diversify your Twitter Feed with this list of Black Women who occupy tech spaces & use Twitter to share news, opps, & stimulate dialogue! 584. Catch Your Hacker: Use Honeypot Tools to Capture Hackers Red Handed The number of security breaches and cybercrimes is increasing rapidly. With more and more approaches being transferred online, hackers have found their way of hacking into a system and corrupting the information or stealing data to turn it into profits. As the technology keeps on changing, the hacking attempts are also becoming smart and upgraded to ensure hackers are never caught in action. 585. How Facebook tracks you on Android (even if you don't have a Facebook account) Suppose you’ve picked up an Android phone on the street and you saw the 4 apps above. Can you guess the profile of the phone user? 586. 3 Tips to Improve Your Mental Health as a Developer It's been over a month now since I last wrote an article here for my blog. I've been struggling a lot with low mood, which has meant that I haven't had the motivation or the energy to produce new content. I have been getting help, which I've found really useful, so I thought I'd share some of the things I've learned in the hope that it might help other developers in a similar position. 587. How to Build a QR Code Generator in React The idea behind creating a quick response (QR) code generator is to translate data from images to text. A QR code is simply the representation of image data as text, and it has a lot of useful applications from restaurant menus and concert tickets, to online calendar invites, payments, and the list goes on. 588. Top 7 Investment Firms Leading NFT Venture Rounds Who invests in NFT? Here's the list of the top VCs and investors who invest in NFT, metaverse, play2earn industry. 589. Crypto Fundamental Analysis, Part II Introduction 590. Is Social Media Doing More Harm than Good? We rely on social media to stay in touch with loved ones around the world and run our businesses. But is this tech doing more harm than good? Let's discuss. 591. Image Annotation Types For Computer Vision And Its Use Cases There are many types of image annotations for computer vision out there, and each one of these annotation techniques has different applications. 592. First-ever Image Of A Multi-planet System Around A Sun-like Star In this thread, the HackerNoon Community discusses their thoughts on scientific evolution, its consequences, and our favorite Hubble images. 593. How to Build a MVP REST API Using Low-Code Approach Build and host and API in 15 minutes? Crazy? No, really! 594. Comparing 3 Promising Layer 2 Solutions Based on Optimistic Rollups One of the most promising foundational constructions to build layer 2 solutions are optimistic rollups. Many projects are built upon them 595. Polkadot Deep Dive 2021 - Connecting The $DOTs A detailed 2021 guide on Polkadot and how it is geared towards solving some of the most fundamental yet complex problems faced by the blockchain ecosystem today 596. Learning Python the Hard Way - The Why, Hows, and Whats “If the implementation is hard to explain, it’s a bad idea.” 597. Build A Web Crawler with Search bar Using Wget and Manticore [A Step By Step Guide] Hi everyone. In this article we are going to talk about how can you write a simple web scraper and a little search application using well known existing technologies which you perhaps didn’t know they can do that. 598. How To Orchestrate Event-Driven Microservices Want to add better visibility and flexibility to your microservies architecture? Read on to find out how adding a Conductor can help! 599. Curve Ball What would happen to the price of Bitcoin in the medium-term if oil ramped 2x to 3x overnight? 600. The Unsettling Rise of Internet Censorship Around the World To those in the West, internet censorship is often thought of as something that happens ‘elsewhere’ - China or other despotic authoritarian regimes. But increasingly overbearing government regulations have begun to threaten internet freedoms in the West too. 601. The 10 Rarest PS2 Games and Why They’re So Hard to Find Some of the rarest PS2 games right now have fascinating stories behind why they're so hard to find and expensive in 2022, so let's dive into them. 602. This College Prep Software Is Selling Advertising Access to Your Kids Naviance, a college prep software, is selling advertising access to high school students. 603. Getting Your First Job As A Junior Developer: The Psychological Perspective Illuminating the psychology behind Junior Dev hiring 604. The Importance of Oracles in Decentralised Finance Most of the common blockchain audience has by now heard of DeFi, and the implications it has to those who know how to utilise it - but one thing that hasn't been greatly explored is Price Oracles and their impact on these applications. 605. How is Product Management in a Tech Startup Different Than a Large Company? I’ve been asked many times what is product management in a tech startup and how the job differs from product management at a larger company with a more mature product. 606. 10 Best PS2 Games of All Time Ranked by Sales The PS2 was the most popular console of all time, and a lot of that success comes from its catalog. So, here are the best PS2 games of all time ranked by sales. 607. The Gaming Ecosystem Explained Video gaming is one of, if not the biggest avenues of entertainment in current times. It has evolved into this mammoth industry that directly rivals the movie industry. The reboot of the popular PC game Call of Duty Modern Warfare raked $600mn within just 3 days of its release. More people are playing more games than ever as newer trends have given rise to a whole new generation of ‘cyber-athletes’ and E-sports. People have taken to watching others play games so much so that E-sports might be an event in the Olympics by 2024. Almost every major tech giant is already in or trying to solve the puzzle of video games. This has grown into an ecosystem after the spread of the internet and mobile. But how big is it really? 608. YesPornPlease and VShare.io Go Offline Following Massive Copyright Lawsuit YesPornPlease, an adult-focused video site that was until recently servicing more than 100 million visitors per month, has disappeared following the filing of a lawsuit in the United States. The complaint, filed by Mindgeek-owned MG Premium, also targets hosting site VShare.io, demanding a broad injunction and potentially hundreds of millions of dollars in damages. 609. HTML & CSS: How to Gain Programming Confidence as a Beginner? Hint to Understanding Proper Element Positioning 610. DeFi: It's Time We Really Started Looking At Blockchains Beyond Ethereum The mother of DeFi is Etheurem, but the true DeFi platform the world needs now is Bitcoin-based, which follows the original idea of Satoshi Nakomoto. 611. Migrating to HTTPS: How Does an SSL Certificate Impact Search Engine Rankings? Are you aware that most internet users don’t feel secure about the protection provided by the current laws? 612. 10 Best PSP Games of All Time Ranked by Sales The list of best PSP games of all time can be debated for years to come, but it's undeniable that these are the best PSP games according to sales. 613. The New Solidity Dev Stack: Buidler + Ethers + Waffle + Typescript [Tutorial] Ethereum development, while still very nascent in feel, has come a long way. When I started developing Solidity smart contracts and Ethereum dapps in 2017, Truffle and Web3.js were the industry standard. These are great tools and I have tons of respect for the people that built them. However, anyone who has used them has dealt with bugs and sometimes poor developer experience. There are a few new tools out there that have clearly been inspired by these first sets of tools and made the developer process much better. 614. Building User Interfaces with React [A How-To Guide] Building user interfaces is also now possible using a JavaScript library named React. It is a tool that we can use to build UI components. It is especially for creating single-page applications. 615. Ethereum 2.0: Making Sense of Lego Money, Sharding, PoS, and TPS Ethereum (ETH) which was launched in 2015, and is the second most valuable cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization, is known for its high developer activity, alongside certain other cryptos like Cardano (ADA) and Kusamo (KSM). 616. [My Learnings] From Writing My First Line of Code to a $226K Job Offer in 8 Months I got offers from Google, Lyft, Yelp, cloud unicorn Rubrik, IBM Artificial Intelligence, and JP Morgan Chase. My story may help you in your job search 617. NFT's Real World Use Case Example: Supply Chain A review of the benefits and risks of decentralized software solutions in general, and blockchain-based solutions - such as NFTs - in particular. 618. Mastering the Mempool [A How-To Guide] Blockchains are transaction machines. But on-chain data represents value-at-rest — confirmed transactions. While pre-chain, or mempool, data explores value-in motion — transactions in flight. 619. Bitcoin Sharpe Ratio: The Risk And Reward of Investing In Cryptocurrencies Applying the financial meter stick for evaluating risk-adjusted returns of a (digital) asset, portfolio, or strategy. 620. Destructuring in JavaScript: A How-To Guide (This article is part of an ongoing series on technical and soft skills from Nathan Thomas, a full stack software engineer working in San Francisco building really cool stuff. He previously worked and attended Lambda School. Click here for the previous article in the series, a piece called “Please Explain Closures!”) 621. The CEO of my company, Genius, must be Black When Tom and I started Genius in 2009, we wanted to build something that would grow bigger than rap lyrics. The first 4 songs I annotated on RapExegesis, as it was originally called, were rap songs. However, the 5th one was Elton John's "Rocket Man", the 6th was The Eagles' "Hotel California", and the 7th was a poem, the first non-lyrics post on the site - Emily Dickinson's "I'm Nobody! Who Are You?" 622. Telegram and the Cypherpunk Rebellion Against the Libra Empire Welcome to part two of the Dreams of Crypto Spring series. Part one covered the cyberpunk nightmare of Libra and its sudden rise to power. In part two I cover Telegram, a new hope to strike a blow against the Libra empire. This is an expanded version of the story I did for Cointelegraph, with increased coverage of the privacy debates over Telegram and WhatsApp. 623. 7 of the Top Best Languages for Web Application Development Interested in choosing the best language for developing web applications? Our developers have shared the top seven choices in 2021. Discover what they are. 624. Will the Corona Virus Aftermath Lead to a Resurgence in Virtual Reality? Rizwan Virk, the Founder of Play Labs @ MIT and author of The Simulation Hypothesis explores how the current crisis and VR tech might affect long term social trends. 625. Bitcoin UTXO vs Ethereum's Account-Based Blockchain Transactions: Explained Simply Bitcoin and Ethereum differ in many ways. In this article, I will cover one of their differences: the way they keep track of what coins a user owns. 626. Scrum Stakeholder Anti-Patterns: "I Know What We Have to Build" By Stefan Wolpers, Professional Scrum Trainer, Scrum.org 627. Trading Bots vs Humans · Everything you need to know Over the past 10 years we've seen the rise and rise of trading bots and Quantitative Funds and we've seen the fall and fall of traditional Asset Managers and Hedge Funds. 628. Mark Cuban's Bane: How Iron Finance's $TITAN Crypto Crashed From $60 to $0 Iron Finance's token TITAN crashes to below $0. Here's why it happened. 629. A Guide to Git with Trunk Based Development Learn the mindset and process behind Trunk Based Development, and how to use git effectively with this pattern. 630. GitLab vs GitHub: Repositories, CI, Deployment, DevOps, Pricing, and Documentation Interested in understanding the debate of Gitlab vs Github? Which one is better in 2020? Which one should you pick? 631. Using Proof of Concepts (POCs) To Develop New Software Products A Proof of Concept (POC) is a small exercise to test the product idea or assumption. The main purpose of developing a POC is to demonstrate the functionality and to verify a certain concept or theory that can be achieved in development. 632. The Course and Source Code for the Apollo 11 Guidance Computer (AGC) In software development you'll hear the term "moon shot". If something is a "moon shot" it's something that's extraordinarily difficult, like landing on the moon. We say this about some app doing something cool, but what about the software that... landed us on the moon? What was the original "moon shot" all about? 633. How Data Scientists Can Become More Marketable This headline may seem a bit odd to you. After all, if you’re a data scientist in 2019, you’re already marketable. Since data science has a huge impact on today’s businesses, the demand for DS experts is growing. At the moment I’m writing this, there are 144,527 data science jobs on LinkedIn alone. 634. Is Java The Best Programming language to Learn First? I often receive questions like which is a first programming language to learn? Is Java a good programming language to start with?, how good Java is as a first programming language? which is the best programming language for beginners, or shall I start with Java or Python?. 635. Reboot: A New Operating System for Humanity It's the end of the world as we know it, humanity is programmable and our operating system is getting a reboot. The question is when the system is back online what will be in its place? 636. How to Hack Smart Contracts: Self Destruct and Solidity The attacker can create a contract with a selfdestruct() function, send ether to it, call selfdestruct(target) and force ether to be sent to a target. 637. The Ultimate Guide to NFT Marketing and Promotion How to promote a DeFi and NFT project, the full guide to NFT marketing that will help to make non fungible tokens and decentralised finance projects successful 638. This is How You Can Learn All Programming Languages, Yes - “all” 639. Using Capital Asset Pricing Model (CAPM) versus Black Scholes Model to value Stocks [A How-To Guide] Should we choose a model that gives a flawed but mostly usable coefficient, or should we choose a model that may give a very good or at times a very bad estimate depending on the nature of the data? 640. Twenty Years of My Gaming History Ruined Bit By Bit By Blizzard “We don't stop playing because we grow old. We grow old because we stop playing.” 641. 5 Innovative NFT Projects and Platforms to Look Out for in 2022 As NFT's continue to grow in popularity, new platforms and projects come into the market. In this post we'll look at five of these project. 642. YouTube's Recommendation Engine: Explained Every successful tech product, by the very definition, is a result of some technological marvels working with impeccable user experience to solve a key problem for the users. One such marvel is the recommendation engine by YouTube. 643. NLP Datasets from HuggingFace: How to Access and Train Them The Datasets library from hugging Face provides a very efficient way to load and process NLP datasets from raw files or in-memory data. These NLP datasets have been shared by different research and practitioner communities across the world. 644. Is Crypto a Missing Link in The Path Toward Star Trek's Moneyless Future? There’s no money in the Star Trek Universe. Why? Because El Capitan Jean-Luc Picard says so 645. Identity Management Unchained - Taking the Metaverse Red Pill Technology should serve humans. But when combined with the wrong business model, it can turn individuals into non-player characters in a game dominated by tech. 646. Practical Transaction Handling in Microservice Architecture It’s challenging to handle the complexities that come with a distributed system when moving away from a monolith to microservice architecture (MSA). Transaction handling is at the front and center of this issue. A typical database transaction done in a web application using local transactions is now a complicated distributed transaction problem. In this article, we will discuss what causes this, the possible solutions, and the best practices in developing safe transactional software systems using MSA. 647. 4 Blockchain Games That Need Your Attention - NOW I see blockchain gaming as the future of video games. I also consider it the best possible vehicle for the road to blockchain mass adoption. What better way to teach people about blockchain than giving them hands-on experience that allows them to see and understand its benefits in real-time. 648. Essential Guide to Transformer Models in Machine Learning Transformer models have become the defacto standard for NLP tasks. As an example, I’m sure you’ve already seen the awesome GPT3 Transformer demos and articles detailing how much time and money it took to train. 649. 16 Python Libraries to 'pip' in 2020 In this article we will get familiar with several amazing Python libraries being used by the best software teams. With the exception of HTTPX (which is in beta), the libraries listed below are being actively developed & maintained and are backed by a strong community. 650. On Self-Sovereign Identity: What's the Business Value of SSI? SSI is one of the hot topics in the field of blockchain and new technologies. 651. World's Top 5 Freelance Platforms’ Fees - Explained, Busted, & Compared DISCLAIMER: 652. Cross-Chain Interoperability : Enabling The Future of DeFi You walk into a coffee shop and want to start your day with a grande Cappuccino. The barista starts making your coffee, and you’re sitting at your table, staring at the birds chirping outside the window. 653. 2019 in Frontend Development: JS, TS, React, Vue & More Originally published on gitconnected.com 654. How the Domain Name System Works The Domain Name System. 655. WTF is Internet Of Bio Nano Things (IoBNT) and How Secure Is It? Internet of Bio-Nano Things (IoBNT) is a domain where biochemical processes inside the human body communicate the cyber world of the internet. IoBNT paradigm st 656. Public Key Cryptography: RSA keys I bet you created at least once an RSA key pair, usually because you needed to connect to GitHub and you wanted to avoid typing your password every time. You diligently followed the documentation on how to create SSH keys and after a couple of minutes your setup was complete. 657. 14 Things I Wish I Knew Before Becoming a Software Engineer A Q&A for students with a Facebook software engineer 658. #MAXBIDDING Nothing lasts forever, but the current crop of economic “isms” all believe that national economies must and can grow ad infinitum. 659. All You Need to Know About Dynamic Programming What is dynamic programming and why should you care about it? 660. OpenAPI 3.0 Schema with Swagger UI for Django RESTful App Let’s use drf-spectacular to simplify creation of beautiful docs for your Django application according to the OpenAPI Specification version 3. Sounds easy? It wasn’t for me… 661. Building A Machine Learning Model With PySpark [A Step-by-Step Guide] Spark is the name of the engine to realize cluster computing while PySpark is the Python's library to use Spark. 662. Future of Python Language: Bright or Dull? In contemporary times, 126,424 websites are made using the python programming language. Many top-notch companies have developed successful apps by using it. This is why it is considered the language of today and the future. 663. Building a New Tab Chrome Extension with Zero Dependencies This story will walk you through the basic steps needed to get started building a new tab Chrome Extension powered by an API without any dependencies. Check out our Tech Stories Tab extension for reference. 664. The 16 Best AWS Blogs and Websites These are the Best AWS Blogs from thousands of AWS blogs on the\nweb using search and social metrics. Subscribe to these websites because\nthey are actively working to educate, inspire, and empower their\nreaders with frequent updates and high-quality information. 665. How to Decentralize Twitter Ever since Jack tweeted about decentralizing Twitter I’ve thought about it constantly. 666. Is Buy and Hold Really the Best Strategy in Crypto? There are a lot of these proverbs that get thrown around the trading community like “cut your losses short, let your winners run”, “buy the dip”, “never add to a losing trade”, “don’t try to catch a falling knife” etc. Yes, intuitively they sound about right, but how much truth there really is behind them? 667. How to Structure a PyTorch ML Project With Google Colab and TensorBoard Let’s build a fashion-MNIST CNN, PyTorch style. This is A Line-by-line guide on how to structure a PyTorch ML project from scratch using Google Colab and TensorBoard 668. 8 Best Python Libraries For Machine Learning in 2021 🛠 Numpy, Scipi, Keras, and Theano are some of the best Python Libraries For Machine Learning in 2021. 669. Why Targeting Single-Word Keywords Doesn't Work for Evergreen Content 99.9% of the time single-word search or short-tail keyword queries are far too general and vague. 670. Building an AI Red Team to Stop Problems Before They Start An incredible 87% of data science projects never go live. 671. #Jupyter on Steroids: Create Packages, Tests, and Rich Documents "I really do think [nbdev] is a huge step forward for programming environments": Chris Lattner, inventor of Swift, LLVM, and Swift Playgrounds. 672. Tech Hiring Cultures Analyzed via Glassdoor Interview Data During the process of working on my book on machine learning interviews, one question that I’ve been asked many times by candidates is the onsite-to-offer ratio, e.g. what percentage of people who interview at a company eventually get an offer. Another number that recruiters and hiring managers are keen to know is the yield rate on offers of different companies – e.g. what percentage of people who are extended an offer by a company accept that offer? 673. How to Create Dummy Data in Python Dummy data is randomly generated data that can be substituted for live data. Whether you are a Developer, Software Engineer, or Data Scientist, sometimes you need dummy data to test what you have built, it can be a web app, mobile app, or machine learning model. 674. [A Step by Step Guide] Build Your Expert Advisor Telegram Bot to Query Forex Trade Orders via MT4 Introduction 675. How To Build A Web3 e-Commerce Platform with React and Solidity: (PART II) Now let’s build the frontend for interacting with it as you can see above.\nNot much talking, let’s get coding… We’ll begin by installing the rest of the depend 676. How I Lost $60,000 Trading Crypto... and the Lessons You Can Learn From My Mistakes I never expected to feel genuinely happy looking back to what, at the time, was the worst period of my life. 677. Deep Learning & Artificial Neural Networks: Solving The Black Box Mystery I often hear people talking about neural networks as something as a black-box that you don’t understand what it does or what they mean. Actually many people can’t understand what they mean by that. If you understand how back-propagation works, then how is it a black-box? 678. Understanding The Cryptocurrency Bull Run 2021 In this article, I explain the larger pieces of the puzzle contributing to this epic 2021 cryptocurrency bull run. 679. Is the PS5 Worth It? - Reviewing the PlayStation 5 One Year Later After a year with the coveted PlayStation 5, we ask, is the PS5 worth it? A reflection and review of the PS5 after one year. 680. 10 Financial Predictions for 2021 to Protect Your Wealth Banks are so screwed. They are about to be attacked by central banks, fintech, and crypto companies. 681. How to Classify Animal Images via a Convolutional Neural Network Identifying patterns and extracting features on images using deep learning models 682. Insight Into TCP/UDP, Network Vulnerabilities and Defense Approaches This article provides the network vulnerabilities and defense approaches, with a focus on all the TCP and UDP ports, Port vulnerability, and learn more about Windows, Linux server operation guide. 683. Imagic: AI Image Editing from Text Commands This week’s paper may just be your next favorite model to date. 684. THE BEST Photo to 3D AI Model ! As if taking a picture wasn’t a challenging enough technological prowess, we are now doing the opposite: modeling the world from pictures. I’ve covered amazing AI-based models that could take images and turn them into high-quality scenes. A challenging task that consists of taking a few images in the 2-dimensional picture world to create how the object or person would look in the real world. 685. 8 Best Cozy Games to Play When the World is Falling Apart The idea behind cozy games is the combination of appealing colors and atmospheric music. This article lists some of the best cozy games of recent years. 686. What I Learnt During 6 Months of Learning to Code Anyone who’s wanted to learn coding knows that it’s anything but straight-forward. You’ll face hardships and unexpected roadblocks along the way. You’ve faced them, I’ve faced them. 687. How to Adjust the Blue Yeti Microphone Settings For Podcasting Over the past year, I've made many audio mistakes and it has been fabulous for my career and growth. Here are the lessons I've learned from using the Blue Yeti. 688. Crypto Trading Bots - The Definitive Guide For 2021 Introduction 689. Creating a Middleware in Golang for JWT based Authentication Golang has been a popular language over the past few years known for it's simplicity and great out-of-the-box support for building web applications and for concurrency heavy processing. Similarly, JWT (JSON Web Tokens) are turning into an increasingly popular way of authenticating users. In this post I shall go over how to create an authentication middleware for Golang that can restrict certain parts of your web app to require authentication. 690. Black Mirror in Real Life: Facebook Now Owns and is Developing a City Here are the reasons why big tech companies are building cities. Also, know why many are worried. 691. ChatGPT Explained in 5 Minutes ChatGPT has taken over Twitter and pretty much the whole internet, thanks to its power and the meme potential it provides. 692. How to Become a TypeScript Badass 693. Is Paying to Learn Java 'Playing the Fool'? Find out what time is the right time to switch from free online education to one you pay for. 694. The Technology That Powers Your Favorite Video Streaming Services With the advent of digital broadcasting and networking technologies, the need for video content has increased enormously. Video streaming platforms make it possible for people to view videos anywhere, anytime. The number of streaming media services is one the rise, which means the choices are abundant. When you consider how routinely we view videos via apps like Netflix or YouTube, it’s hard to digest that some time ago, it was impossible to view or transmit videos of any type over the internet. 695. Understanding Basic Image Processing Algorithms [A Hands-on JavaScript Tutorial] We've had a lot of digital image processing tools for a long time: Photoshop, Lightroom, GIMP, PhotoScape, and many more. However, in the past few years, one became popular among non-expert users due to its easiness of use and social features: Instagram. Have you ever wondered how Instagram filters work? It is actually pretty simple matrix operations! So simple we can build our own without any external library, just pure and simple HTML + JS. Let's build one now. 696. How to Build a Profitable NFT Marketplace with React, Solidity, and CometChat In this tutorial, you will learn how to create a profitable and well-designed NFT marketplace with chat functionality. 697. Deploy on Fridays, or Don't. There seems to be a debate that has gone on for quite some time now on the Twitters about whether or not you should do Friday deploys, and whether there should be Friday moratoriums, etc. There are a lot of accusations being thrown around about fear, testing, time to recover, and the like. To be very clear, I am not a big fan of Friday deploys. That opinion is not based on merely how I feel about deploying on Friday, but also based on the science of it, as well as my learned experience. 698. How to Talk to ChatGPT: An Intro to Prompt Engineering Prompting is pretty much the only skill you now require to be a master of these new large and powerful generative models such as ChatGPT. 699. Ten Future Technologies That Aren't in the Public Eye (Yet) CRISPR, Quantum, Graphene, Smart Dust, Digital Twins, the Metaverse… You’ve heard about it all. Seen it all. Read it all. Or have you? 700. How to Explain NFTs to People Who Think They're Just JPEGs No, NFTs are not just JPEGs, and no, you do not need to justify collecting them. Here's how to explain it. 701. Learn K-Means Clustering by Quantizing Color Images in Python This tutorial will teach you all about the K-Means clustering algorithm. And how you can use it to quantize color images in Python. 702. Everything About Product-Market Fit: And Why You're Probably Confused About It Many people talk about product-market fit, and how important it is in the early days of a startup. Actually, most people agree that product-market fit is fundamental to a startup’s trajectory. 703. Introducing Total Relighting by Google In a new paper titled Total Relighting, a research team at Google presents a novel per-pixel lighting representation in a deep learning framework. 704. How 350+ PhDs and AI Researchers are Banding Together to Fight the Corona Outbreak Disclaimer 705. The Only Non-Wrong Way to Invest in Bitcoin and other Cryptocurrency Assets Under Bitcoin’s leadership, cryptocurrencies have emerged as assets university endowments are investing in and financial institutions are trying to emulate. Blockchain companies have also emerged as top investments of the most forward-thinking venture capitalists. 2017 was a milestone year for crypto but was followed by the extended 2018 bear market. 706. “Autonomous-Finance” offers a Re-Imagined Idea of Banking. 10:12 A.M. 11OCT 2022 <system voice notification> “Hi Marc, I’m transferring $15K of your free-cash to investment-account and buying Amazon (AMZN) at $1621. Also, the home-insurance was renewed for 24 months. You saved $2400 in premium paid.” 707. Integrate Java Database Versioning with Liquibase using MySQL [A Step by Step Guide] Versioning database changes is as important as versioning source code. By using a database migration tool we can safely manage how the database evolves, instead of running a bunch of non versioned loose SQL files. In some frameworks like Ruby On Rails, database versioning occurs along the development. But when it comes to Java world, I don't see it happening so often. 708. Problem-Solving For New Software Developers Becoming an experienced software developer doesn’t mean knowing the solution to every problem, nor does it depend on knowing the entire system and its many edge cases. 709. Learn the Blockchain Basics - Part 9: Blockchain Around the World The blockchain is a cryptography-focused architecture based on the internet protocol, powered by networked computer servers that do not need to be set up by developers. 710. The Ninth Generation Console War: Who is Winning? Who has the best games? The best controllers? Features? I break down the 9th generation of consoles to figure out, objectively, which is the BEST. 711. Building Your First GraphQL Server 712. Top 10 List of Nintendo Consoles Ranked by Sales Nintendo's most sold console is the Nintendo DS, but how do the other Nintendo consoles rank? 713. Top 10 PC Games with the Best Graphics In this article, we dive into the top 10 PC games with the best graphics, celebrating the PC's graphical capabilities. 714. How To Build A Secure Mobile Application With React Native Glean insight into ways you can build a secure mobile app with React Native, and aspects of security in React Native development. 715. Is Cardano the Ethereum Killer? JUST MAKING EVERYTHING BETTER IS ANYTHING BUT EASY. 716. So You Want to Study Machine Learning and Civil Engineering? Machine Learning (ML) in its literal terms implies, writing algorithms to help Machines learn better than human. ML is an aspect of Artificial Intelligence (AI) that deals with the development of a mathematical model which is fed with training data to identify patterns in that data and produce an output. 717. Everything wrong with Ethereum in 2019 The purpose of this state of the union is the criticize aspects of the Ethereum project and bring awareness to fixable issues while combating general ignorance of cryptocurrencies and the blockchain. 718. C++ to WebAssembly using Bazel and Emscripten How to get Bazel and Emscripten to compile C++ to WebAssembly or JavaScript 719. Can You Work for 6 Months in an Office that Exists only as Virtual Reality This absolutely, unbelievable story began at the moment our team leader, from another one of my startups, got tired of managing a motley team of “remote workers” and decided to resign. He said that being a manager of remote workers was much more difficult than doing the same thing in a traditional office. 720. My Favourite Scams these days (Cryptocurrencies, Mining, Forex and NFT scams) — 2021 deep dive My deep dive into the world of novadays crypto and related scammers. Bit fun and highly educational. 721. What Is A Transaction Relayer And How Does It Work? Article written by Vincent Le Gallic - CTO @Rockside 722. AI in Five, Fifty and Five Hundred Years — Part Two — Fifty Years Check out part one of this series for what the next five to fifteen years looks like in AI. In part two we get super sci-fi and see if our crystal ball can reach 50 years into the future. 723. Front-End Developers And Designers: Bridging The Void I’ve come quite a long way as a web developer and happened to work in different teams and with different designers. Regardless of the number of people and type 724. What to Do When Your Hulu or Netflix Account Gets Hacked Streaming service accounts get compromised all the time either due to data breaches, credential stuffing attacks from leaked databases, or simply because of users employing weak passwords. 725. Refactoring With Tests in Python: a Practical Example This post contains a step-by-step example of a refactoring session guided by tests. When dealing with untested or legacy code refactoring is dangerous and tests can help us do it the right way, minimizing the amount of bugs we introduce, and possibly completely avoiding them. 726. How Netflix works: the (Hugely Simplified) Complex Stuff that Happens Every Time You Hit Play Not long ago, House of Cards came back for the fifth season, finally ending a long wait for binge watchers across the world who are interested in an American politician’s ruthless ascendance to presidency. For them, kicking off a marathon is as simple as reaching out for your device or remote, opening the Netflix app and hitting Play. Simple, fast and instantly gratifying. 727. How Starlink is Disrupting the Internet Starlink, by SpaceX, will provide internet from the constellation of low Earth orbit satellites with low latency and high speed compared to submarine cables. 728. Inside a Hacker's Backpack: Gadgets, Tips, and Tricks for Hackers Not ever hack job requires just a laptop and some software to gain privileges into a system. Sometimes, something extra is required to make the job very easy 729. What I Learned in My First Year as a Product Manager Expectations, surprises, and lots of learning. 730. Fortnite And Roblox Are Changing Social Media As We Know It Games are becoming the way kids communicate with their friends these days. Much like the previous generation used to do at basketball courts and skate parks. 731. My Advice As an Ex-Tech Recruiter to Self-Taught Programmers As a former tech recruiter for some of the hottest tech startups in the Bay Area and NYC, I’ve seen first-hand what companies look for in candidates for software engineering, machine learning, data science, tech management, directorship and the like. 732. The Untold Truth of Test Driven Development Your Practical Introduction to Test Driven Development 733. Agile vs Waterfall: How To Choose The Right Methodology for Your Project Picking the right method for managing your tasks can either make or break the success of your projects. 734. How to Find the Stinky Parts of Your Code (Part I) The code smells bad. Let’s see how to change the aromas. In this series, we will see several symptoms and situations that make us doubt the quality of our developments. We will present possible solutions. Most of these smells are just hints of something that might be wrong. They are not rigid rules. 735. Creating Highly-Performant Animations using Web Animations API and React hooks Using Web Animations API (a.k.a WAAPI) in the React hook way. Let's create highly-performant, flexible and manipulable web animations in the modern world. Hope you guys 👍🏻 it! 736. [Deep Dive] Docker, Kubernetes, and Microservices for Small Teams Most of the web apps I build eventually end up needing a background worker. There will be some slow or heavy task that really should run independently, like an integration with a third-party server, a web scraper, PDF creation, something. 737. How to Plan your Career Change and become a Product Manager: [My Tips and Tricks for Success] My personal recipes on how to change your career and land your dream job at any age coming from a different background 738. How to Build Telegram Chats with a Crypto-trading Bot Perhaps a sign of the times: my most active Telegram chat is with a crypto-trading bot that constantly listens for opportunities to trade on my behalf. I used an open-source library to develop some strategies and configure the bot to execute them using my Binance account. The bot communicates all of its trades through Telegram and can reply to my requests to take action or share live updates. 739. Wealth: A New Era of Economics Capitalism and Socialism are in a climatic feud. Why? Because they are dying. Don’t believe me? Let me challenge your assumptions and introduce you to the future. Let me tell you some stories. 740. Serverless Vs Microservices Architecture - A Deep Dive Companies need to be thinking long-term before even starting a software development project. These needs are solved at the level of architecture: business owners want to assure agility, scalability, and performance. 741. Covid-19 Related Monetary Tsunami's Impact on Bitcoin and Gold Prices The uncertainties surrounding the evolution of the Covid-19 pandemic and its impact on the global economy are gripping both the people and the markets with fear. A global recession is now the best case outcome also for JP Morgan while Goldman Sachs foresees the possibility of a second great depression. 742. Seven Invaluable Lessons Linux Taught Me Oh boy, this is going to be interesting. A freelance writer with a law degree writes about Linux. Just when you thought you have seen and read it all. 743. How To Design Domain Model in Kotlin Type-safe domain modeling in Kotlin. If it compiles, it works. With Valiktor and Konad 744. How to Write a Book in 4 Days About a year ago, I was talking to someone about how difficult it was to get myself to write. I had been working on a book for O’Reilly and Associates for about 9 months at that point and had talked to other authors who acknowledged the same problem. Many authors find that books take a long time to write with 2 years being the norm. The 14 months that I took for my book was relatively fast, according to my editors. 745. Exploring Render Props Vs. React Hooks In 2020 Who said render props are obsolete? The good old pattern is still valid for the common use case where hooks may not always be the right choice. 746. About Ten Open Source Technologies That Are Changing the World At the beginning of the year, when I started building Archbee, I evaluated some cool tech out there. Here’s the list of tech I think will change the world in ways we can’t even predict. 747. The 4 Biggest Flaws of the Human Race We are flawed on a biologically fundamental level. Humans are self-interested, socially conniving apes from the bottom up and we need to change, drastically. 748. In an Inner Room They Found a Diabolical Machine Astounding Stories of Super-Science, January 1930, by Astounding Stories is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. 749. 10 Machine Learning, Data Science, and Deep Learning Courses for Programmers in 2020 A curated list of courses to learn data science, machine learning, and deep learning fundamentals. 750. A Complete Guide to Petro - Venezuela’s Cryptocurrency Driven Attempt to Attain An Edge The Venezuelan cryptocurrency is a question mark, an oddity, a riddle wrapped up in an enigma. Up to this day virtually every article about it, and there are a lot, refers to the Petro’s mysterious quality in one way or another. Maybe they’re covering their bases and I probably am too, but that doesn’t make the Petro any less mysterious. Or controversial. Or prohibited by Trump, who via an executive order dated March 19, 2018 declared: “All transactions related to, provision of financing for, and other dealings in, by a United States person or within the United States, any digital currency, digital coin, or digital token, that was issued by, for, or on behalf of the Government of Venezuela on or after January 9, 2018, are prohibited as of the effective date of this order.” 751. How to Create a Ride-hailing App like Uber & Lyft? Technology Stack, Estimated Cost, and Features The global market strives to cater to the ever-changing demand and supply. Balancing the two critical parameters crowns a service provider exemplary. Uber hit the jackpot (followed by Lyft) in the taxi industry with its on-demand services, or more precisely, nailed the market with an extraordinary app. 752. How to Design a Web Application: Software Architecture 101 So you’ve embarked on the entrepreneurial journey to build your own web application. You’ve got the idea in place, but the significance of getting the architecture right is extremely important. 753. List of Top VC Firms Investing Into Promising HR Startups [Part 4] Hi there! My name is Vitalii Berdichevskyi, I’m a Product Manager. In this essay of the series I will share with you List of top VC's invested in HR Tech. Previous parts of the series you can find below: 754. Rethinking Programming: Network-Aware Type System Introduction 755. Decentralized Cloud Storage is changing the face of the internet (2/2) (Read Part 1 here) 756. Practical Microservices Development Patterns: CRUD Vs. CQRS There are several patterns out there for handling data in microservices development. The most familiar one being the CRUD pattern. 757. How to Create UITableView in Swift in Just 15 Minutes Table View is one of the most useful and commonly used view components in iOS development. This teaches you how to create a UITableView in Swift quickly. 758. Code A Full Node for A Proof Of Work Blockchain - From Scratch Learn the basics of PoW Blockchain and create your own Coin 759. The Dark Side of Food Delivery: Inside Uber Eats, Zomato, and Deliveroo In this thread, the slogging community discusses their thoughts on food delivery services, their impact on the food industry, and the main perks and drawbacks. 760. How We Built A Rich Text Editor in React with SlateJS Building an awesome editor for your React-based web application is by no means easy. But with SlateJS things get much easier. Even with the help of Slate, building a full-featured editor is way more work than we can cover in one blog post, so this post will give you the big picture and subsequent posts will dive into the dirty details. 761. The Financial System Laid Bare [My Two Cents] A Pocket Economics Guide To Where Money Comes From 762. Ten Trending Academic Papers on the Future of Computer Vision If you couldn’t make it to CVPR 2019, no worries. Below is a list of top 10 papers everyone was talking about, covering DeepFakes, Facial Recognition, Reconstruction, & more. 763. Why Developers Hate Coding Skills Tests (And What Hiring Managers Can Do To Change That) By Geoff Roberts 764. What is Everything-as-Code? Examining the Explosion of "as Code" Buzzwords If you’re confused when you read about “[some software term] as code” or “everything as code,” all you really need to know is that we’re talking about automation: The thing we use to do tedious tasks for us, or orchestrate tasks when they become too large and complex for manual methods. 765. How Do Code Reviews Work at Microsoft? Have you ever wondered how one of the largest software companies worldwide ensures high-quality code through code reviewing? 766. How To Apply Machine Learning And Deep Learning Methods to Audio Analysis To view the code, training visualizations, and more information about the python example at the end of this post, visit the Comet project page. 767. Invisible Death The inquest into the mysterious death of Darius Darrow, savant, inventor, recluse and eccentric, resembled a scientific convention. 768. The Attack from Space We had been captured by a race of gigantic beetles. 769. Network Security 101: Everything You Need to Know Network Security is Vital. Its purpose is to prevent unauthorized users from accessing an organization's network and devices. It is intended to keep data safe. 770. How to 10X Your Code [And Your Salary] At its core, 10x software development is about efficiency. 771. Deepfake Software Startups That are Commercializing the Technology In late 2017, a Reddit user released a series of synthetic videos containing celebrity likenesses. Since then, deepfake technology has exploded in popularity as people speculate over its future applications. Concerns over the tech's potential for political disinformation and unauthorized pornographic content have led to the implementation of regulations surrounding its use. Simultaneously, innovators and deepfake software startups are scrambling to find ways we can use the tech to revolutionize commercial industries. 772. About The Early Days of the Crypto Incubators As the crypto space has evolved incredibly quickly over the years, we’ve seen an emergence of new projects looking to bring new ideas and innovations to the forefront of society. However, the path to success can be a long and bumpy one, especially with so much competition and a plethora of new market entrants. 773. NULL: The Billion Dollar Mistake He is not our friend. It does not simplify life or make us more efficient. Just more lazy. It is time to stop using null. 774. The Cave of Horror "Suddenly, for no apparent reason at all, one of the men on guard was jerked into the air feet upwards." 775. The Top 5 Programming languages Every Software Developer Should Learn I have read somewhere that a programmer should learn a new programming language every year ( I think it's code complete, not sure, though), but if you cannot do so, I suggest to at least learn following five programming language to do well in your career. 776. I Made a Python Bot That Can Solve Multiple-Choice Question From Any Given Image [incl. Code] In this post I am going to show you how to build your own answer finding system with Python. Basically, this automation can find the answer of multiple-choice question from the picture. 777. C++ Template: A Quick Review of C++11/14/17/20 Version I know, it’s been a while since the last time I published something newbies-friendly on my blog. The main reason is that most of my readers are either experienced devs or from C background having modest C++ encounter. But while programming in C++ you need a completely different mindset as both C & C++ belongs to different programming paradigm. And I always strive to show them a better way of doing things in C++. Anyway, I found the topic which is lengthy, reasonably complex(at least it was for me), newbies-friendly as well as energizing for experienced folks(if Modern C++ jargons, rules & features added) i.e. C++ Template. 778. Basic Understanding of ARIMA/SARIMA vs Auto ARIMA/SARIMA using Covid-19 Data Predictions Motivation 779. What Really Influences A Product Managers’ Job Satisfaction [Deep Dive] This study shows what lets product managers enjoy their work: culture and company types, roles & responsibilities and team’s alignment, frameworks and methodologies to work with backlog prioritization and impact estimation. 780. Learn Advanced TypeScript Despite the popularity of currying and the rise of functional programming (and of TypeScript), it is still a hassle today to make use of curry and have proper type checks. Even famous libraries like Ramda do not provide generic types for their curry implementations (but we will). 781. How NOT To Fracture A Layer 1 Chain! As of today, there are over 24 layer-1 blockchain projects just within the first 100 listings in coinmarketcap.com. Guess, what? Each of them claims to be the “next-big-thing”, still they are just a broken iteration of one other. 782. Why I'm Bullish On Polkadot And The $DOT Ecosystem At its core, Polkadot is a highly scalable and fully interoperable blockchain protocol upon which the next generation of the web is being built. 783. As a builder of Wordpress websites, I need to speak my truth This is why Wordpress sucks and you should probably stop using it 784. Building A Blockchain in Rust & Substrate: [A Step-by-Step Guide for Developers] A beginner-friendly tutorial on how to build hardcore blockchain infrastructure in Substrate, an open source framework. 785. The 2020 Crypto Money Flow Cycle Money in the Crypto market flows in a predictably cyclical manner. 786. The Wall of Death And then Kay had broken through and was hewing madly with great sweeps of the ax. 787. Dogecoin: Everything You Wanted To Know About This Memecoin Making A Mockery of 'Serious' Crypto Can a cryptocurrency that started as a joke become a serious asset? Here is a quick guide on the Dogecoin ecosystem, how to start mining some, and its future. 788. He Began to Twist and Turn, as Though Torn by Some Invisible Force From twenty miles away stabbed the "atom-filtering" rays to Allen Baker in his cell in the death house. 789. Is It Hard to Develop a MMORPG? How we built a MMORPG in just about 2 years (actually, it’s more). 790. 10 Business Models, 10 Companies, 10 New Ways of Working In A Pandemic Covid-19 has revealed and keeps revealing holes in the economic and healthcare infrastructures worldwide as it spread and invades countries mercilessly. The gap between the rich and poor has become more obvious, especially in well-developed countries. The number of job losses in two weeks exceeded 10 million in the U.S. alone. 791. Product Marketer vs. Growth Marketer vs. Content Marketer: How to Choose Your First Marketing Hire Product, growth, and content marketers all have unique roles to play in your tech startup, but which should you prioritize? This article answers that question. 792. Intermediate Python Refresher: Tutorial, Project Ideas, and Tips This article is to teach Python beginners and developers some key concepts used in Python that aren't taught from the get-go. 793. Breaking Down Apple’s Services Growth Strategy: The Case Against TV+ Introduction 794. AI in Five, Fifty and Five Hundred Years — Part Three — Five Hundred Years Check out part one and two of this series for the first five and fifty years in AI. In part three we push the very limits of reality and look 500 years into the swirling depths of tomorrow. 795. How To Use the "10/50/99" Approach to Give Feedback And how it reduces the odds you frustrate your team to the brink of leaving 796. How I got a Job at Facebook as a Machine Learning Engineer It was August last year and I was in the process of giving interviews. By that point in time, I was already interviewing for Google India and Amazon India for Machine Learning and Data Science roles respectively. And then my senior advised me to apply for a role in Facebook London. 797. The Man Who Was Dead IT was a wicked night, the night I met the man who had died. 798. 110% Complete JWT Authentication with Django & React - 2020 ReactJS is a fantastic frontend framework, and Django is a fantastic backend framework. However, as usual when dealing with anything of more than trivial complexity, it isn’t easy to get the two to place nicely together. It's not like taping a banana to a wall. 799. The 100% Code Coverage Myth (Licensed from Adobe Stock Photo) 800. Why We Love Docker and Best Practices for DevOps Every company is becoming a software company these days, and there is so much happening around making software development occur at record speeds. 801. Polkadot Vs. COSMOS Vs. Octopus Network Vs. NEAR Protocol: Fat Hubs Are Better Than Hub Minimalism For a new public blockchain to occupy a significant place on the Internet of Blockchains, it must first develop into a robust DeFi center — a Fat Hub. 802. Why I Left Red Hat Everybody remembers their first time. 803. How to hire the best developers Photo by Clem Onojeghuo on Unsplash 804. On 10x Developers and Arrogant Jerks 10x Developers exist, but that’s not the point. Let me explain … 805. Can You Use FreeBSD for a Developer Machine in 2020? FreeBSD is a solid choice on a server, and it’s ubiquitous in the infrastructure world, but how does it hold up as a desktop machine? As a developer workstation? I found out. 806. Nailing your first months as a new Engineering Manager Congratulations! You’ve been hired or promoted into a management role, and need to quickly transition from being an individual contributor to actually leading, inspiring and managing people. Not so confident about what to do next, and how to ensure your team and you are successful? 807. How To Defeat The New World Order The reality of the New World Order, who's really responsible for it, and what YOU can do about it. 808. What installing the Messenger app tells us about Facebook Messenger’s onboarding is a great case study of manipulative design 809. Libra, a Cyberpunk Nightmare in the Midst of Crypto Spring With crypto winter finally over, I’ve turned my heart to the green shoots of spring. But my thoughts are not warm in this first article in the Dreams of Crypto Spring series. I break down the most talked about digital currency in history, Facebook’s Libra, and the dark shadow it casts over the future. 810. How to Configure a Raspberry Pi High Quality Camera I picked up the new Raspberry Pi High Quality camera last week. It’s pretty impressive. In this article, I’ll show you some ways to interact with this camera and do some cool stuff with it. 811. The Best 75 Evernote Alternatives: Complete Review Has Evernote become a unicorn that has stopped caring about its core users while trying to attract broader markets? 812. A Comprehensive Guide to Geolocation APIs for Cybersecurity Professionals Geolocation has long been linked to business. In fact, the ability to know the physical location of a person or network entity based on the information behind its IP address is a key feature that organizations have been leveraging for some time now. 813. The Ultimate Strategy to Preparing for the Coding Interview How to do faster preparation for coding interviews? 814. Building a Linux Shell [Part IV] This is part IV of a tutorial on how to build a Linux shell. You can read the previous parts of this tutorial from the following links: part I, part II, part III. 815. With the Death of Cash, Privacy Faces a Deeply Uncertain Future The Coming Death of Cash and the Battle for the Future of Money. In One Future We have a Private, Anonymous Alternative to Cash but in the Black Mirror Future t 816. The React Developer RoadMap An illustrated guide to becoming a Read JS Developer with links to relevant courses 817. Understand The Basic Concepts of CI/CD Today’s enterprises are under increasing pressure to deliver software faster than their competitors, differentiated solely by the quality of their applications and the developers who build them. 818. Top 5 Smart Contract Platforms on Polkadot for building DApps (A Developer's Guide) Here is a detailed review of 5 best developer-oriented smart contract platforms on Polkadot that you can use to build Web3 DApps. Check it out! 819. How To Use Microsoft Excel To Classify Your Data An accessible introduction to ML - no programming or math required. By the end of this tutorial, you’ll have implemented your first algorithm without touching a single line of code. You’ll use Machine Learning techniques to classify real data using basic functions in Excel. You don’t have to be a genius or a programmer to understand machine learning. Despite the popularized applications of self-driving cars, killer robots, and facial recognition, the foundations of machine learning (ML) are quite simple. This is a chance to get your feet wet and understand the power of these new techniques. 820. DeFi on Bitcoin: How Sovryn is Answering The Final Criticism Against Bitcoin Unbank banking and make the underbanked financially sovereign. After all, a major part of freedom is being able to freely use your own assets.\nDeFi and Bitcoin. Thank you for checking out the 851 most read stories about Hackernoon Top Story on HackerNoon. to find the most read stories about any technology. Visit the /Learn Repo