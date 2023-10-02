Zeeve Partners With Polygon Labs to Serve as Key Implementation Partner and Infrastructure Provider

In order to act as a crucial infrastructure provider and implementation partner for Polygon supernets, , a top-tier Web3 Infrastructure as a Service platform that complies with ISO 27001, SOC2 Type 2, and GDPR standards, has teamed up with Polygon Labs. This intends to simplify businesses and developers to quickly establish their Blockchain along with the required infrastructure, such as an explorer, wallet, faucet, etc., by streamlining the deployment and management of app-chains on Polygon Supernets. Zeeve Supernets enable projects and businesses to build extremely scalable Layer 3 blockchain networks that meet their unique blockspace needs while retaining the integrity and security of the Polygon PoS and Ethereum mainnet. Supernet is an excellent platform for developers to work on thanks to its strengths, which include customized virtual machines, compliance implementation options, native gas tokens, and bespoke fee structures. Along with the 24k+ developers and 100+ institutions already using the Zeeve platform, Zeeve is extending the benefits of its robust enterprise-grade infrastructure stack to everyone looking to utilize Polygon Supernets for their dApp with this integration and implementation help. Sunny Kaiwar, Sr. Solution Architect/Head of Implementation Partners said: “We are pleased to announce our collaboration with Zeeve Inc. as a Supernets Implementation Partner. Zeeve’s strong capabilities in enterprise-grade AppChain deployments and dedication to innovation and excellence resonate well with our values at Polygon. Working together, we aim to deliver scalable, secure, and efficient Supernets AppChains infrastructure solutions while striving to enhance our services for our clients. This partnership enables us to offer various services, including implementing, deploying, and maintaining Supernets AppChains, focusing on meeting our client’s needs and promoting adopting AppChains technologies responsibly and sustainably.” “We’re thrilled to join forces with Polygon Labs and become an integral part of the Supernets partners eco-system,” said Dr Ravi Chamriaco-founder & CEO of Zeeve. “With Supernets, developers can build blockchains customized for their dApp, keeping in mind their workloads and required services. And with Zeeve’s automated no-code deployment architecture helping you with 1-click bootstrapping of nodes, you can focus on Go-to-market and user strategies while we manage the underlying infrastructure.” Ghan Vashishtha, co-founder & CTO of Zeeve, said: “Supernets give you the flexibility of Permissioned blockchains along with the security and decentralization inherent in a public blockchain. Working with Zeeve makes the development, deployment, and maintenance of supernet-based networks a breeze. Taking advantage of Poygon Supernets’ features on Zeeve, developers can efficiently build enterprise-grade dApps across diverse sectors such as DeFi, gaming, entertainment, and more. Our commitment to optimizing developer workflows ultimately leads to a superior user experience on a broader scale.” Simplifying blockchain development while assuring scalability and app-specific customization is essential if Web3 is to be adopted widely. Zeeve is crucial in implementing Polygon Supernet, which is a significant step in the right direction. Zeeve is positioned as a vital contributor to the Web3 ecosystem because of its tried-and-true infrastructure stack, staff of world-class blockchain professionals, and track record of deploying over 4000 nodes across 40+ protocols.