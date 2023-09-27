Tezos India And Zeeve Join Forces To Accelerate Adoption Of Blockchain Technology Across Businesses

Tezos India, a leading blockchain adoption entity announced today that it has joined hands with Zeeve, a leading Web3 infrastructure provider to enable businesses and developers to adopt blockchain technology without any hassle. The combined power of the two brands will empower web 2.0 businesses to come on-chain and help developers at a mass level to deploy their applications on the blockchain without worrying about managing the infrastructure. The integration of Tezos blockchain on Zeeve platform will allow businesses to execute seamless blockchain operations through Tezos node in a matter of minutes. The collaboration will work as a plug and play service for businesses and developers where the backend will be fully managed by the experts. We can now say goodbye to time-consuming and complicated deployment processes, and say hello to hassle-free management with Zeeve. Zeeve’s cloud-based solutions will provide developers with a secure, scalable, and reliable platform to build and host their blockchain applications, while Tezos India’s expertise in Tezos blockchain development will ensure that the applications are robust and meet the needs of the businesses that use them. Zeeve’s BaaS offering allows developers to focus on building their applications while the service provider manages the infrastructure and ensures it remains agile and operational. Commenting on the development, Om Malviya, President of Tezos India, said “At Tezos India, we are always keen to collaborate with brands that share our vision for the adoption of blockchain. We found a like-minded partner in Zeeve and their enthusiastic team has the potential to ensure a smooth transition of businesses to Web 3.0. This partnership aligns with our mission to foster innovation and enable seamless access to our blockchain technology. We look forward to seeing the positive impact of this collaboration on the Tezos ecosystem. Commenting on the development Dr. Ravi Chamria, Co-founder and CEO of Zeeve, said “Tezos is among the top smart contract platforms and we are excited to launch support for Tezos Blockchain protocol on the Zeeve platform, including elastic APIs and dedicated full nodes for the Tezos developers and non-custodial staking infrastructure for Tezos validators. Zeeve ensures enterprise-grade web3 infrastructure for web3 developers and validators across protocols.” Tezos India is an open source aimed at identifying and removing barriers facing blockchain adoption. Tezos India has created strategic alliances with reputed brands to enable businesses to leverage the power of blockchain technology for taking their business to the next level. Tezos India recently launched India’s first NFT-based cricket strategy game ‘Cricket Stars’ on its blockchain. Tezos India is a 75,000+ strong community with over 6000 developers developing on the Tezos blockchain in India.