What is Mutuum Finance (MUTM)? Phase 6 is 90% Gone, 20% Price Jump Expected Soon

**Mutuum Finance (MUTM) **is a powerful DeFi lending platform being built to make borrowing and lending simple, secure, and rewarding. It blends advanced blockchain tools with real-world functionality, creating a complete system for earning yield and managing liquidity. As one of the best crypto to invest in during 2025, it is now drawing massive attention in its presale. With Phase 6 already about 90% complete, investors have a small window left before the next price step. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Mutuum’s total supply is 4 billion MUTM tokens. The current presale price is $0.035, and the next phase will move up to $0.040, reflecting a 20% rise. Over $18.5 million has already been raised across earlier stages, and more than 17,800 holders have joined the ecosystem. This is one of the last direct buying opportunities before the price jumps to the next level. Analysts expect strong gains once exchange listings begin and the platform rolls out its mainnet. Smart Lending and Borrowing at the Core Smart Lending and Borrowing at the Core Mutuum Finance (MUTM) will let users lend assets to earn passive yield or borrow funds by posting collateral. The platform combines two powerful lending models: Peer-to-Contract (P2C) and Peer-to-Peer (P2P). In the P2C model, users will deposit tokens such as USDT, ETH, or other approved assets into secure, audited smart contracts. These deposits form liquidity pools that automatically provide loans. The interest rate will depend on pool utilization: when more funds are borrowed, rates rise to attract new lenders; when capital is abundant, rates fall to support more borrowing. Lenders will receive mtTokens, which represent their share in the pool and accumulated interest. This system ensures that liquidity remains healthy and that lenders earn steady yields over time. The P2P model offers a different kind of flexibility. It will allow direct borrower-lender matching, where both sides can negotiate the rate, duration, and collateral type. This approach benefits those seeking specific terms or higher returns. Together, the P2C and P2P systems will enhance liquidity depth, reduce slippage, and give users multiple borrowing paths. Investment growth has been impressive across presale stages. A user who entered in Phase 3 with $2,000 at $0.02 received 100,000 tokens. At the current $0.035 rate, that holding is worth $3,500. Another investor who bought $5,000 worth in Phase 1 at $0.01 now holds 500,000 tokens valued at $17,500. When the listing price reaches $0.35, that same portfolio becomes $175,000, showing the power of early participation. Stable Interest Rate Model and Loan Safety Mutuum Finance (MUTM) will also introduce a Stable Interest Rate Model for borrowers who want predictable repayment costs. When a user selects a stable rate, the platform locks it in at the time of borrowing. This rate will be based on the weighted average of the current variable rate and additional market indicators. Because borrowers gain the comfort of knowing their repayment cost in advance, the stable rate usually starts slightly higher than the initial variable rate. To maintain balance, the system includes a rebalancing condition. If market conditions shift drastically—specifically when the current supply rate falls below 90% of the variable rate that would apply if all borrows were variable—the protocol will adjust the borrower’s stable rate upward. This rule prevents situations where stable-rate borrowers pay significantly less than the market average, protecting overall liquidity. Not all tokens will qualify for stable-rate borrowing. Assets with high volatility or low trading volume will be excluded to ensure stability and safety for users. Every loan on Mutuum—whether through P2C or P2P—will require overcollateralization. A built-in “Stability Factor” will measure the health of a user’s collateral against the borrowed amount. If the collateral’s value drops below a defined threshold, liquidation will automatically trigger. In this process, liquidators will repurchase the outstanding debt at a discount. This mechanism protects the system, ensuring that bad debt never affects other users or the liquidity pool. Mutuum’s risk management structure is one of its most appealing features for serious investors seeking top crypto projects that focus on long-term sustainability. Roadmap, Stablecoin Utility, and Rewards Roadmap, Stablecoin Utility, and Rewards Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is preparing to launch its V1 of the protocol on Sepolia Testnet by Q4 2025. This version will include liquidity pools, mtToken receipts, a debt token system, and automated liquidation bots. The first supported assets will be ETH and USDT to be used for purposes like lending/borrowing and collateral. preparing to launch preparing to launch The project will also introduce an overcollateralized stablecoin pegged to one dollar. It will be minted when users borrow against approved collateral and burned when they repay or are liquidated. Each mint and burn action creates organic transaction demand for MUTM. Mutuum’s platform fees will fund open-market buybacks of MUTM, and the repurchased tokens will be distributed to mtToken stakers. This buy-and-distribute model forms a continuous reward cycle, turning platform revenue into community benefits. It builds a steady demand loop for MUTM, further strengthening its long-term value. Security and Community Building Security and Community Building Security is being treated with high importance. The project has initiated a third-party audit engagement with CertiK, ensuring code safety and transparency. Alongside this, a 50,000 USDT bug bounty program will reward developers and ethical hackers. Rewards range from $200 for minor findings up to $2,000 for critical discoveries, helping maintain system integrity. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is also making access simple. Investors can buy directly with a card, with no upper limit. The live dashboard and leaderboard allow users to track holdings, calculate ROI, and compete for daily rewards. The leaderboard resets every 24 hours, and the top participant earns $500 in MUTM, with bonuses for the top 50 users. Mutuum’s community continues to expand, now exceeding 12,000 followers on Twitter. Its $100,000 giveaway—ten winners receiving $10,000 each in MUTM—encourages engagement and awareness across global markets. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is nearing the end of Phase 6, and the next price level will move up by 20%. This is one of the final moments to secure tokens before the cost increases. Investors can buy with a card, check their stats on the dashboard, and join the leaderboard and giveaway. The project is moving fast, and this final stretch of Phase 6 is a critical opportunity to act. For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below: Website: https://www.mutuum.com https://www.mutuum.com https://www.mutuum.com Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance This story was published as a press release by Btcwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program. Do Your Own Research before making any financial decision. This story was published as a press release by Btcwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program. Do Your Own Research before making any financial decision. This story was published as a press release by Btcwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program. Do Your Own Research before making any financial decision. Program Program