Rain Launches Its Decentralized Prediction Markets Protocol, Anyone Can Create Their Own Market

Panama, November 65, 2025 — Rain, a decentralized prediction markets protocol, launches its beta platform, introducing the first fully decentralized prediction marketplace where both public and, for the first time ever, private markets can be created and explored at scale. The platform allows anyone to create customized prediction markets for a broad range of global events and niche scenarios, without needing approval from a centralized gatekeeper.

As prediction markets become increasingly prevalent, popular centralized models like Polymarket often face limitations in market scope, accessibility, and flexibility. Furthermore, centralized marketplaces suffer from a lack of transparency, trust, and liquidity, as they rely on governance and manual settlement that introduce delays. In many ways, this structure resembles Netflix's curated model, where participation is controlled and content is filtered, compared to YouTube, which is open and permissionless, allowing anyone to upload content and participate.

Rain addresses these challenges with an AI-based oracle engineered for verifying public event outcomes, supported by a dispute mechanism that ensures results are accurate, transparent, and resistant to manipulation. This AI oracle employs a consensus-driven approach using multiple independent AI models that collect and analyze diverse information to automatically determine outcomes. If participants dispute the outcome, an AI "judge" reviews it and issues an initial ruling. If the ruling is challenged, the dispute escalates to decentralized human oracles who deliver a final, binding decision. In private markets, creators are responsible for resolving outcomes, but a similar dispute and escalation process applies.

The native $RAIN token supports DAO governance and transparency. While prediction markets run on USDT, holding the token is required to participate in markets and trade options, a design that strengthens the ecosystem's long-term sustainability. Rain's tokenomics combine a deflationary buy-and-burn model, allocating 2.5 percent of markets' trading volume to the burn, with an inflationary issuance that supports growth and rewards contributors, aiming to align incentives while keeping the economics balanced.

"Our beta launch is an exciting next step in Rain's journey to becoming the most accessible decentralized prediction markets protocol available today," says Muhammad Wasif, CTO of Rain. "We've built a platform where anyone can create a market for anything. What really sets us apart is the introduction of private markets, unlocking new possibilities for niche and community-specific predictions."

About Rain: Rain introduces an innovative protocol that lets anyone create and trade custom options on almost anything. By leveraging blockchain technology, Rain ensures transparency, reduces counterparty risks, and opens global access without geographic restrictions.

For more information, visit: https://www.rain.one/

This story was published as a press release by Btcwire under HackerNoon's Business Blogging Program. Do Your Own Research before making any financial decision.